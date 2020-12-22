While there are rankings below you really need a flow chart to get through the running back waiver wire in Week 16. There are a half dozen backs who could be starters in the Fantasy championship, but they all come with varying degrees of certainty.

Tony Pollard has by far the most upside. We have Ezekiel Elliott projected out right now, and Pollard comes in top-five in the projections and top-10 in the rankings. If Elliott plays? Pollard is a boom/bust flex and below several of the other options.

Jeff Wilson feels like the safest after reports that Raheem Moster's season is over. Wilson is a solid No. 2 running back with a good matchup. You shouldn't expect much in the passing game, but 49ers' running backs score as often as any team in the league and Wilson should see 15-plus touches.

Darrell Henderson isn't far behind Wilson with Cam Akers ruled out. Like Wilson, Henderson will share, but we don't have quite as much certainty as to how many touches he'll get, and I wouldn't argue with you if you thought Henderson has a higher PPR ceiling in Week 16. In deeper leagues Malcolm Brown could also be an option.

Salvon Ahmed has shown a huge ceiling when he's gotten the work, it's just that Myles Gaskin's possible return from the Covid list puts a cloud over that. If Gaskin is ruled out, Ahmed will project as the second best back available, but if Gaskin returns Ahmed will be a high-end flex.

Benny Snell is coming off a very good game against the Bengals, his second in three games without James Conner this season. But there seems to be some hope for Conner returning, and I'm really not sure how many points this Steelers offense will score against a good Colts defense.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 16:

RB Preview Numbers to know

18% -- Andy Dalton has thrown about a fifth of his passes to running backs.



-- Andy Dalton has thrown about a fifth of his passes to running backs. 17 -- Leonard Fournette saw 17 touches in his first start without Ronald Jones.

-- Leonard Fournette saw 17 touches in his first start without Ronald Jones. 106.1 -- David Montgomery leads all running backs with 106.1 PPR Fantasy points since Week 12.

-- David Montgomery leads all running backs with 106.1 PPR Fantasy points since Week 12. 24 -- J.D. McKissic has 24 carries over the past two weeks.

-- J.D. McKissic has 24 carries over the past two weeks. 2.5 -- Only 12 running backs are averaging at least 2.5 yards after contact per attempt. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are two of them. They have big upside (and no floor) against the Patriots.

-- Only 12 running backs are averaging at least 2.5 yards after contact per attempt. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are two of them. They have big upside (and no floor) against the Patriots. 14.1 -- Darrell Henderson averaged 14.1 PPR Fantasy points per game Weeks 2-7 when Cam Akers barely played.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 1.5 RB RNK 18th Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 4.5 RB RNK 28th Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 20th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 16 Adds Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 10th ROSTERED 57% Even though there's risk of Elliott coming back, Pollard's upside must be rostered before anything else can be considered. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 60% Wilson has scored double digit Fantasy points in four of five games in which he's had double-digit carries. He does have a minor ankle injury to monitor. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 63% If Henderson gets the workload Cam Akers has had the past month, he could absolutely win you your league. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 16th ROSTERED 40% If Myles Gaskin isn't cleared, I'll regret not having Ahmed higher. But if Gaskin plays, you may regret starting Ahmed. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 41% Even if Conner is out, the Colts present a much bigger challenger than the Bengals defense.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 10th FANDUEL $6,300 DRAFTKINGS $6,500 If Elliott is out, Pollard will be in 100% of my lineups. I'll get creative somewhere else.