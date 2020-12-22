tony-pollard-2-1400.jpg

While there are rankings below you really need a flow chart to get through the running back waiver wire in Week 16. There are a half dozen backs who could be starters in the Fantasy championship, but they all come with varying degrees of certainty. 

Tony Pollard has by far the most upside. We have Ezekiel Elliott projected out right now, and Pollard comes in top-five in the projections and top-10 in the rankings. If Elliott plays? Pollard is a boom/bust flex and below several of the other options.

Jeff Wilson feels like the safest after reports that Raheem Moster's season is over. Wilson is a solid No. 2 running back with a good matchup. You shouldn't expect much in the passing game, but 49ers' running backs score as often as any team in the league and Wilson should see 15-plus touches.

Darrell Henderson isn't far behind Wilson with Cam Akers ruled out. Like Wilson, Henderson will share, but we don't have quite as much certainty as to how many touches he'll get, and I wouldn't argue with you if you thought Henderson has a higher PPR ceiling in Week 16. In deeper leagues Malcolm Brown could also be an option.

Salvon Ahmed has shown a huge ceiling when he's gotten the work, it's just that Myles Gaskin's possible return from the Covid list puts a cloud over that. If Gaskin is ruled out, Ahmed will project as the second best back available, but if Gaskin returns Ahmed will be a high-end flex.

Benny Snell is coming off a very good game against the Bengals, his second in three games without James Conner this season. But there seems to be some hope for Conner returning, and I'm really not sure how many points this Steelers offense will score against a good Colts defense.

More Week 16 help: QB PreviewWaiver Wire | Believe It or Not    

Week 16 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 16:

Who's Out
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Raheem Mostert RB
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
headshot-image
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
headshot-image
James Robinson RB
JAC Jacksonville • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
headshot-image
Ezekiel Elliott RB
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 18% -- Andy Dalton has thrown about a fifth of his passes to running backs. 
  • 17 -- Leonard Fournette saw 17 touches in his first start without Ronald Jones.
  • 106.1 -- David Montgomery leads all running backs with 106.1 PPR Fantasy points since Week 12.
  • 24 -- J.D. McKissic has 24 carries over the past two weeks. 
  • 2.5 -- Only 12 running backs are averaging at least 2.5 yards after contact per attempt. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are two of them. They have big upside (and no floor) against the Patriots.
  • 14.1 -- Darrell Henderson averaged 14.1 PPR Fantasy points per game Weeks 2-7 when Cam Akers barely played.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
TB Tampa Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
1.5
RB RNK
18th
headshot-image
Salvon Ahmed RB
MIA Miami • #26
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
4.5
RB RNK
28th
headshot-image
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SEA -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
13.3
RB RNK
20th
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 16 Adds
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49
OPP VS RB
11th
RB RNK
10th
ROSTERED
57%
Even though there's risk of Elliott coming back, Pollard's upside must be rostered before anything else can be considered.
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 49
OPP VS RB
12th
RB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
60%
Wilson has scored double digit Fantasy points in four of five games in which he's had double-digit carries. He does have a minor ankle injury to monitor.
headshot-image
Darrell Henderson RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
21st
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
63%
If Henderson gets the workload Cam Akers has had the past month, he could absolutely win you your league.
headshot-image
Salvon Ahmed RB
MIA Miami • #26
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
16th
ROSTERED
40%
If Myles Gaskin isn't cleared, I'll regret not having Ahmed higher. But if Gaskin plays, you may regret starting Ahmed.
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
25th
ROSTERED
41%
Even if Conner is out, the Colts present a much bigger challenger than the Bengals defense.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
10.6
RB RNK
10th
FANDUEL
$6,300
DRAFTKINGS
$6,500
If Elliott is out, Pollard will be in 100% of my lineups. I'll get creative somewhere else.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections