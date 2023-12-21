usatsi-zack-moss-colts.jpg

Looking at the running back rankings for Week 16, there's one situation that stands out as maybe the most pivotal to figure out this week: The Colts backfield.

The Colts have run the ball well all season under new head coach Shane Steichen, as they rank 13th in rushing yards and seventh in touchdowns, with Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor doing most of the heavy lifting. However, with Taylor out last week and Moss leaving early with a shoulder injury, little-used backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combined for 157 yards on 28 carries against the Steelers. Either could be a useful Fantasy option in Week 16, even against what has been a tough Falcons run defense, but the problem is, as of Monday, we really don't know whether either is even going to get the chance to contribute.

Moss has X-rays on his forearm after Saturday's game that came back negative, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's going to try to play through the injury. And he may not be alone, as Taylor is now three weeks removed from thumb surgery, right on the initial timetable for his hoped-for return. Taylor was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practice so it looks like he's going to be cleared, while Moss' status is more uncertain after he was absent from the first two practices of the week. 

If both Taylor and Moss are active, it's a tough situation to figure out, but I'd give Taylor the edge as an RB2, with Moss potentially more like an RB3, especially if Taylor's thumb limits him in the passing game. For now, I'm projecting Taylor to play and Moss to sit, and Taylor would be a top-12 RB if that were the case. The good news is, if you have to make a decision by Thursday, I would start both Alvin Kamara and Kyren Williams head of Taylor or Moss, so you don't have to worry too much about that situation. 

It's an important situation to try to figure out, but it's also still very much up in the air as we head into the weekend. We'll be keeping a close eye on reports out of Indy, as well as Alexander Mattison's status in Minneapolis, Brian Robinson's in Washington, Rhamondre Stevenson's in New England, and Isiah Pacheco's in Kansas City before finalizing the rankings for Week 16. Good thing there's nothing at stake in your games, right? 

Here are my full rankings for Week 16 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 16 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. BAL
  2. Alvin Kamara @LAR
  3. Kyren Williams vs. NO
  4. Bijan Robinson vs. IND
  5. Rachaad White vs. JAX
  6. Jahmyr Gibbs @MIN
  7. Breece Hall vs. WAS
  8. James Cook @LAC
  9. Raheem Mostert vs. DAL
  10. Jonathan Taylor @ATL
  11. Travis Etienne @TB
  12. Tony Pollard @MIA
  13. Isiah Pacheco vs. LV
  14. Saquon Barkley @PHI
  15. Joe Mixon @PIT
  16. Derrick Henry vs. SEA
  17. Ty Chandler vs. DET
  18. Austin Ekeler vs. BUF
  19. De'Von Achane vs. DAL
  20. D'Andre Swift vs. NYG
  21. Ezekiel Elliott @DEN
  22. Josh Jacobs @KC
  23. Chuba Hubbard vs. GB
  24. Aaron Jones @CAR
  25. Javonte Williams vs. NE
  26. James Conner @CHI
  27. David Montgomery @MIN
  28. Kenneth Walker @TEN
  29. Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
  30. Devin Singletary vs. CLE
  31. Najee Harris vs. CIN
  32. Jerome Ford @HOU
  33. Zamir White @KC
  34. Gus Edwards @SF
  35. Antonio Gibson @NYJ
  36. Tyjae Spears vs. SEA
  37. Ameer Abdullah @KC
  38. Tyler Allgeier vs. IND
  39. Zach Charbonnet @TEN
  40. Chase Brown @PIT
  41. D'Onta Foreman vs. ARI
  42. D'Ernest Johnson @TB
  43. Roschon Johnson vs. ARI
  44. Chris Rodriguez Jr. @NYJ
  45. Latavius Murray @LAC
  46. Kenneth Gainwell vs. NYG
  47. Miles Sanders vs. GB
  48. Justice Hill @SF
  49. Kareem Hunt @HOU
  50. Khalil Herbert vs. ARI
  51. Trey Sermon @ATL
  52. Jerick McKinnon vs. LV
  53. Dalvin Cook vs. WAS
  54. Jamaal Williams @LAR
  55. Samaje Perine vs. NE
  56. Dameon Pierce vs. CLE
  57. Rico Dowdle @MIA
  58. Melvin Gordon @SF
  59. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. NE
  60. Ty Johnson @LAC