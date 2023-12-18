usatsi-zack-moss-colts.jpg

Looking at the running back rankings for Week 16, there's one situation that stands out as maybe the most pivotal to figure out this week: The Colts backfield.

The Colts have run the ball well all season under new head coach Shane Steichen, as they rank 13th in rushing yards and seventh in touchdowns, with Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor doing most of the heavy lifting. However, with Taylor out last week and Moss leaving early with a shoulder injury, little-used backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combined for 157 yards on 28 carries against the Steelers. Either could be a useful Fantasy option in Week 16, even against what has been a tough Falcons run defense, but the problem is, as of Monday, we really don't know whether either is even going to get the chance to contribute.

Moss has X-rays on his shoulder after Saturday's game that came back negative, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's going to try to play through the injury. And he may not be alone, as Taylor is now three weeks removed from thumb surgery, right on the initial timetable for his hoped-for return. Taylor is "feeling good," per Steichen, but his status is very much up in the air as of Monday

If Taylor and Moss are out, Sermon could be a fringe RB2/3, with Goodson likely ranking lower (though perhaps with more upside in the passing game). That could make both worth adding on waivers this week if you need RB help … except that the Colts won't practice until Wednesday, so we'll be going into that waiver run effectively blind about their chances.

That's not ideal, and I'll be putting some bids on Sermon and Goodson, just in case. Alternately, if Moss is cleared to play and Taylor isn't, he might return to the top-12 of the RB rankings; if both Taylor and Moss are active, it's a lot harder situation to figure out, but I'd give Taylor the edge as an RB2, with Moss potentially more like an RB3, especially if Taylor's thumb limits him in the passing game. 

It's an important situation to try to figure out, but it's also a nearly impossible one, at least as the week opens. We'll be keeping a close eye on reports out of Indy, as well as Alexander Mattison's status in Minneapolis, Brian Robinson's in Washington, Rhamondre Stevenson's in New England, and Isiah Pacheco's in Kansas City before finalizing the rankings for Week 16. Good thing there's nothing at stake in your games, right? 

Here are my full rankings for Week 16 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 16 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. BAL
  2. Alvin Kamara @LAR
  3. Kyren Williams vs. NO
  4. Bijan Robinson vs. IND
  5. Rachaad White vs. JAX
  6. Jahmyr Gibbs @MIN
  7. Breece Hall vs. WAS
  8. James Cook @LAC
  9. Travis Etienne @TB
  10. Tony Pollard @MIA
  11. Saquon Barkley @PHI
  12. D'Andre Swift vs. NYG
  13. Raheem Mostert vs. DAL
  14. Ezekiel Elliott @DEN
  15. Joe Mixon @PIT
  16. Derrick Henry vs. SEA
  17. Austin Ekeler vs. BUF
  18. Ty Chandler vs. DET
  19. Aaron Jones @CAR
  20. Javonte Williams vs. NE
  21. De'Von Achane vs. DAL
  22. James Conner @CHI
  23. Chuba Hubbard vs. GB
  24. David Montgomery @MIN
  25. Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
  26. Devin Singletary vs. CLE
  27. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV
  28. Najee Harris vs. CIN
  29. Jerome Ford @HOU
  30. Kenneth Walker @TEN
  31. Zamir White @KC
  32. Gus Edwards @SF
  33. Trey Sermon @ATL
  34. Antonio Gibson @NYJ
  35. Jerick McKinnon vs. LV
  36. Tyjae Spears vs. SEA
  37. Ameer Abdullah @KC
  38. Tyler Allgeier vs. IND
  39. Tyler Goodson @ATL
  40. Zach Charbonnet @TEN
  41. Chase Brown @PIT
  42. D'Onta Foreman vs. ARI
  43. D'Ernest Johnson @TB
  44. Roschon Johnson vs. ARI
  45. Chris Rodriguez Jr. @NYJ
  46. Latavius Murray @LAC
  47. Kenneth Gainwell vs. NYG
  48. Miles Sanders vs. GB
  49. Justice Hill @SF
  50. Kareem Hunt @HOU
  51. Khalil Herbert vs. ARI
  52. Dalvin Cook vs. WAS
  53. Jamaal Williams @LAR
  54. Samaje Perine vs. NE
  55. Dameon Pierce vs. CLE
  56. Rico Dowdle @MIA
  57. Melvin Gordon @SF
  58. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. NE
  59. Ty Johnson @LAC
  60. Kenyan Drake @CAR