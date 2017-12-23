Fantasy Football Week 16: Saturday rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.

More Week 16: Waiver WireStreaming OptionsRankingsStart 'Em and Sit 'EmCheat Sheet 

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Saturday at 10 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 16 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Cam Newton CAR (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs TB)
2Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL) Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL) Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL)
3Tom Brady NE (vs BUF) Blake Bortles JAC (at SF) Tom Brady NE (vs BUF)
4Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN) Tom Brady NE (vs BUF) Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN)
5Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK) Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK) Alex Smith KC (vs MIA)
6Blake Bortles JAC (at SF) Alex Smith KC (vs MIA) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at HOU)
7Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs ATL) Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK)
8Drew Brees NO (vs ATL) Case Keenum MIN (at GB) Philip Rivers LAC (at NYJ)
9Alex Smith KC (vs MIA) Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN) Jared Goff LAR (at TEN)
10Philip Rivers LAC (at NYJ) Joe Flacco BAL (vs IND) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DEN)
11Case Keenum MIN (at GB) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at HOU) Jameis Winston TB (at CAR)
12Dak Prescott DAL (vs SEA) Dak Prescott DAL (vs SEA) Case Keenum MIN (at GB)

Do we agree on anything? There certainly appears to be less consensus at quarterback this week than in the past. Some of that will change throughout the week as we make good arguments that convince each other to make adjustments. But the big arguments seem to be between Dave and I:

  • I have Tom Brady 1st; Dave has him 4th
  • I have Ben Roethlisberger 5th; Dave has him 11th
  • Dave has Blake Bortles 3rd; I have him 14th
  • Dave has Joe Flacco 7th; I have him 16th

There are easy explanations for most of these discrepancies, but the Roethlisberger ranking stand out the most. With Roethlisberger you have to decide if his road splits and the loss of Antonio Brown are enough to scare you away from what has been the second best matchup this season. 

Nick Foles is legit. Foles is my favorite streaming option at quarterback this week and as you can see Dave and Jamey are even higher on him than I am. Foles probably won't throw four touchdowns again, but I've been saying similar things about Carson Wentz all season. One thing we all agree on is that you can start him over Drew Brees, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.

Running Back Rankings

Week 16 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Todd Gurley LAR (at TEN) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs SEA) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at HOU)
2Le'Veon Bell PIT (at HOU) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at HOU) Todd Gurley LAR (at TEN)
3Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs SEA) Todd Gurley LAR (at TEN) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs SEA)
4Kareem Hunt KC (vs MIA) Kareem Hunt KC (vs MIA) Alvin Kamara NO (vs ATL)
5Devonta Freeman ATL (at NO) Mark Ingram NO (vs ATL) Kenyan Drake MIA (at KC)
6Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYJ) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NO) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYJ)
7Mark Ingram NO (vs ATL) Alvin Kamara NO (vs ATL) Mark Ingram NO (vs ATL)
8Alvin Kamara NO (vs ATL) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NE) Dion Lewis NE (vs BUF)
9Alex Collins BAL (vs IND) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NE)
10Dion Lewis NE (vs BUF) Kenyan Drake MIA (at KC) Leonard Fournette JAC (at SF)
11Kenyan Drake MIA (at KC) Dion Lewis NE (vs BUF) Alex Collins BAL (vs IND)
12Leonard Fournette JAC (at SF) Leonard Fournette JAC (at SF) Kareem Hunt KC (vs MIA)
13LeSean McCoy BUF (at NE) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CLE) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NO)
14Jordan Howard CHI (vs CLE) Latavius Murray MIN (at GB) C.J. Anderson DEN (at WAS)
15Latavius Murray MIN (at GB) Alex Collins BAL (vs IND) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CLE)
16C.J. Anderson DEN (at WAS) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs TB) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs OAK)
17Jay Ajayi PHI (vs OAK) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs TB) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs TB)
18Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs TB) Joe Mixon CIN (vs DET) Latavius Murray MIN (at GB)
19Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs TB) Lamar Miller HOU (vs PIT) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at PHI)
20Joe Mixon CIN (vs DET) C.J. Anderson DEN (at WAS) Joe Mixon CIN (vs DET)
21Lamar Miller HOU (vs PIT) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at GB) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs LAR)
22Jerick McKinnon MIN (at GB) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs OAK) Jamaal Williams GB (vs MIN)
23Jamaal Williams GB (vs MIN) Duke Johnson CLE (at CHI) Frank Gore IND (at BAL)
24Bilal Powell NYJ (vs LAC) Jamaal Williams GB (vs MIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at GB)

Mid-week update: Tevin Coleman and Theo Riddick have been cleared and look like they'll return in Week 16. That's a slight downgrade for Devonte Freeman and eliminates any thought of Tion Green as a sleeper this week. Neither Coleman or Riddick make our top-24 but Riddick is a good flex option in PPR. Joe Mixon could join these two soon, he's practiced Wednesday and Thursday. If he's back then Gio Bernard is obviously out, and Mixon would be a low-end No. 2 running back.

Zeke returns. With Ezekiel Elliott returning he jumps right back into our consensus top five. Elliott looks to be in great shape and faces a Seahawks defense that just got embarrassed at home by Todd Gurley. We expect a full workload and a monster day. If you made it to your championship with Elliott on the bench, congratulations. Now get him in your lineup.

One more week for Gio? Giovani Bernard has given us back-to-back weeks of No. 2 RB production despite the fact that his matchups haven't been great. That would change this week against the Detriot Lions, assuming Joe Mixon doesn't come back. That's how I have it ranked this week, with Bernard in my top 10. Dave and Jamey aren't quite as bullish, but we all have him in the top 20. As bad as the Bengals are, Bernard's current usage in all facets of the game makes him pretty close to must-start without Mixon.

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 16 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs PIT) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs PIT) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs PIT)
2Michael Thomas NO (vs ATL) Michael Thomas NO (vs ATL) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYJ)
3Keenan Allen LAC (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at NO)
4Julio Jones ATL (at NO) A.J. Green CIN (vs DET) Tyreek Hill KC (vs MIA)
5Adam Thielen MIN (at GB) Mike Evans TB (at CAR) Adam Thielen MIN (at GB)
6Tyreek Hill KC (vs MIA) Adam Thielen MIN (at GB) Brandin Cooks NE (vs BUF)
7Marvin Jones DET (at CIN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at DAL) Michael Thomas NO (vs ATL)
8Mike Evans TB (at CAR) Tyreek Hill KC (vs MIA) Mike Wallace BAL (vs IND)
9A.J. Green CIN (vs DET) Brandin Cooks NE (vs BUF) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at HOU)
10Brandin Cooks NE (vs BUF) Marvin Jones DET (at CIN) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at WAS)
11JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at HOU) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs OAK) Sterling Shepard NYG (at ARI)
12Mike Wallace BAL (vs IND) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs NYG) Marvin Jones DET (at CIN)
13Doug Baldwin SEA (at DAL) Devin Funchess CAR (vs TB) Robert Woods LAR (at TEN)
14Robert Woods LAR (at TEN) Josh Gordon CLE (at CHI) Mike Evans TB (at CAR)
15Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs OAK) Julio Jones ATL (at NO) Doug Baldwin SEA (at DAL)
16Josh Gordon CLE (at CHI) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at HOU) Josh Gordon CLE (at CHI)
17Demaryius Thomas DEN (at WAS) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs JAC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs NYG)
18Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs NYG) Michael Crabtree OAK (at PHI) A.J. Green CIN (vs DET)
19Michael Crabtree OAK (at PHI) Dez Bryant DAL (vs SEA) Golden Tate DET (at CIN)
20Sterling Shepard NYG (at ARI) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at WAS) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs OAK)
21Jarvis Landry MIA (at KC) Jarvis Landry MIA (at KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (at PHI)
22Golden Tate DET (at CIN) Robert Woods LAR (at TEN) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs JAC)
23Dez Bryant DAL (vs SEA) Mike Wallace BAL (vs IND) Dede Westbrook JAC (at SF)
24Dede Westbrook JAC (at SF) Dede Westbrook JAC (at SF) Devin Funchess CAR (vs TB)

Mid-week update: With Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams ruled out we really don't have much interest in any part of the Packers passing game. This is a bad matchup with a below average quarterback and the No. 1 receiver is out. Randall Cobb could be a decent flex in PPR because of volume, but it's mostly a stay away. I also downgraded Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs because I don't think the Vikings will ned to throw much in this game.

Mike Wallace is ranked where? Think Jamey and I are crazy for ranking Mike Wallace as a top-10 receiver this week? You aren't alone, Dave agrees. Here's why I'm so high on him:

  • Wallace has at least seven Fantasy points in five of his last six games, and obviously has big-play ability. 
  • Wallace gets a volume boost with Jeremy Maclin likely out and he already has 34 targets in his past four games.
  • The Colts rank dead last in Y/A allowed at 8.3. 

You're getting a solid floor with big volume against a great matchup. 

"You forgot to rank Dez!" Nope, he's there. At No. 33. And I know that sounds ridiculous. But you know what has been ridiculous? His performance this season. Bryant has one game all year with more than 73 yards. He's scored less than seven Fantasy points in four of his last six and five of his last eight. Bryant is a touchdown-dependent No. 3 receiver due to low volume and low efficiency.

Tight End Rankings

Week 16 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (vs BUF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs BUF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs BUF)
2Travis Kelce KC (vs MIA) Zach Ertz PHI (vs OAK) Travis Kelce KC (vs MIA)
3Zach Ertz PHI (vs OAK) Travis Kelce KC (vs MIA) Zach Ertz PHI (vs OAK)
4Greg Olsen CAR (vs TB) Delanie Walker TEN (vs LAR) Greg Olsen CAR (vs TB)
5Delanie Walker TEN (vs LAR) Greg Olsen CAR (vs TB) Delanie Walker TEN (vs LAR)
6Evan Engram NYG (at ARI) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at GB) Eric Ebron DET (at CIN)
7Eric Ebron DET (at CIN) Evan Engram NYG (at ARI) Cameron Brate TB (at CAR)
8Kyle Rudolph MIN (at GB) Jimmy Graham SEA (at DAL) Jimmy Graham SEA (at DAL)
9Cameron Brate TB (at CAR) Eric Ebron DET (at CIN) Charles Clay BUF (at NE)
10Jimmy Graham SEA (at DAL) Cameron Brate TB (at CAR) Evan Engram NYG (at ARI)
11Jack Doyle IND (at BAL) Jesse James PIT (at HOU) Jack Doyle IND (at BAL)
12Benjamin Watson BAL (vs IND) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs IND) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at GB)

Sticking with Jimmy Graham: Jimmy Graham has been abysmal the past two weeks. Absolutely awful. But we can't get him outside of our top 10. That's partially because of the talent we know still exists in Graham, and mostly because the tight end position is so devoid of talent. Eric Ebron and Cameron Brate are two tight ends that might be on waiver that you could start over Graham.

JUST MISSED: Here are the next three in the rankings for each analyst, in case you need a streamer:

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories