Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats PAYDS 3304 RUYDS 192 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.8 I started the week with Love as a sit in this matchup at Chicago because I didn't expect Christian Watson (chest) to play. But now it appears like Watson will be active after practicing all week on a limited basis, and that's a boost for Love, who should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He scored 25.4 Fantasy points against the Bears in Week 14, and he has at least 21.7 Fantasy points in two of his past three games on the road. Chicago has also allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and Love should have the chance for a quality outing as long as Watson is active.

Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats PAYDS 3191 RUYDS 419 TD 24 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.5 It's been tough to trust Herbert lately behind his battered offensive line, and he's playing with a broken left hand. He has scored 16.8 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row, but he should get back on track in Week 16 at Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Geno Smith in Week 11 and Jared Goff in Week 14 failed to score at least 23.7 Fantasy points against Dallas this year. It's risky, but I'm willing to trust Herbert as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 16.

C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV HOU -14 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats PAYDS 2441 RUYDS 204 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.8 I expected Stroud to play well in Week 15 against Arizona, and he delivered a solid outing with 29.4 Fantasy points. He should have another quality performance in Week 16 against Las Vegas, and the Raiders just allowed Jalen Hurts to score 31.1 Fantasy points in Week 15. For the season, seven quarterbacks have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against Las Vegas, and I expect Stroud to add to that total. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.

Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB CHI -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats PAYDS 3150 RUYDS 334 TD 25 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.4 Williams had a solid game at Green Bay in Week 14 with 18.9 Fantasy points, and I expect him to perform at that level or better in the rematch in Chicago. Micah Parsons (knee) is out for the Packers, and that should help Williams, who has scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in three consecutive home games. The Packers just allowed Bo Nix to score 37.1 Fantasy points in Week 15 in the game Parsons was injured, and the past three quarterbacks against Green Bay (Jared Goff, Williams, and Nix) are averaging 24.9 Fantasy points. Williams is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 1342 RUYDS 154 TD 14 INT 11 FPTS/G 16.4 McCarthy is worth using as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. He has scored at least 26.4 Fantasy points in his past two games against Washington and Dallas, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 16 at the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of the past five quarterbacks against the Giants have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points, and McCarthy could be a good replacement option if you're stuck at quarterback in this scoring period.

Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NO -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 1484 RUYDS 138 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 13.6 I'm excited to see if Shough can stay hot in Week 16, and he's worth using as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues against the Jets. Shough has scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row and in four of his past five outings coming into this game. He also has 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Carolina, and he might have to run more against the Jets with Alvin Kamara (knee) and Devin Neal (hamstring) out. The Jets just allowed Trevor Lawrence to score 54.3 Fantasy points in Week 15, and Shough could be a good replacement option if you're stuck at quarterback in this scoring period.

Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 2500 RUYDS 170 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.4 We never know which version of Young is going to show up on a weekly basis, especially if Carolina's running game is having a dominant performance. That could happen in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, which bodes well for Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. That said, the Buccaneers pass defense has been awful for most of the season, and Young is worth taking a chance on as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Tampa Bay is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers. Young has scored more than 18 Fantasy points just twice in his past seven games, but he has the chance to help managers in deeper leagues given this matchup in Week 16.

Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 1218 RUYDS 9 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Cousins is worth using as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. He was awesome in Week 15 at Tampa Bay with 32.9 Fantasy points, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 16 at Arizona. Along with that, Drake London (knee) is expected to play against the Cardinals after missing the past four games, and that's a boost for Cousins in this matchup. Arizona has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.1 Fantasy points, including two in a row, and Cousins will hopefully be in a shootout with Jacoby Brissett. Cousins could be a good replacement option if you're stuck at quarterback in this scoring period.