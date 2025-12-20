Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers: Christian Watson returns in time to be a semifinal difference-maker
It appears like Christian Watson (chest) will play Saturday at Chicago, and that's great news for the Packers and Fantasy managers. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
Watson was injured in Week 15 at Denver, but he was able to practice on a limited basis this week. Hopefully, he'll pick up where he left off prior to facing the Broncos.
Watson scored at least 18.3 PPR points in three of his previous four games prior to Week 15, including Week 14 against the Bears. In that game, Watson had four catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns on four targets.
Chicago is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 13 receivers have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Bears this season. And Watson has scored at least 19 PPR points in each of his past three healthy games against Chicago.
Watson playing is a boost for Jordan Love, who is worth using as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. But Watson limits the upside for Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Matthew Golden. Of those receivers, the only one worth consideration is Reed as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues.
This should be a fun game between the Bears and Packers with huge playoff implications in the NFC North. And Watson being active is a big help for Green Bay -- and Fantasy managers in the semifinals of their playoffs.
Week 16 Sleepers
Sleepers
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I started the week with Love as a sit in this matchup at Chicago because I didn't expect Christian Watson (chest) to play. But now it appears like Watson will be active after practicing all week on a limited basis, and that's a boost for Love, who should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He scored 25.4 Fantasy points against the Bears in Week 14, and he has at least 21.7 Fantasy points in two of his past three games on the road. Chicago has also allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and Love should have the chance for a quality outing as long as Watson is active.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's been tough to trust Herbert lately behind his battered offensive line, and he's playing with a broken left hand. He has scored 16.8 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row, but he should get back on track in Week 16 at Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Geno Smith in Week 11 and Jared Goff in Week 14 failed to score at least 23.7 Fantasy points against Dallas this year. It's risky, but I'm willing to trust Herbert as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 16.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I expected Stroud to play well in Week 15 against Arizona, and he delivered a solid outing with 29.4 Fantasy points. He should have another quality performance in Week 16 against Las Vegas, and the Raiders just allowed Jalen Hurts to score 31.1 Fantasy points in Week 15. For the season, seven quarterbacks have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against Las Vegas, and I expect Stroud to add to that total. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams had a solid game at Green Bay in Week 14 with 18.9 Fantasy points, and I expect him to perform at that level or better in the rematch in Chicago. Micah Parsons (knee) is out for the Packers, and that should help Williams, who has scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in three consecutive home games. The Packers just allowed Bo Nix to score 37.1 Fantasy points in Week 15 in the game Parsons was injured, and the past three quarterbacks against Green Bay (Jared Goff, Williams, and Nix) are averaging 24.9 Fantasy points. Williams is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.
MIN Minnesota • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McCarthy is worth using as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. He has scored at least 26.4 Fantasy points in his past two games against Washington and Dallas, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 16 at the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of the past five quarterbacks against the Giants have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points, and McCarthy could be a good replacement option if you're stuck at quarterback in this scoring period.
Tyler Shough QB
NO New Orleans • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie
I'm excited to see if Shough can stay hot in Week 16, and he's worth using as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues against the Jets. Shough has scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row and in four of his past five outings coming into this game. He also has 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Carolina, and he might have to run more against the Jets with Alvin Kamara (knee) and Devin Neal (hamstring) out. The Jets just allowed Trevor Lawrence to score 54.3 Fantasy points in Week 15, and Shough could be a good replacement option if you're stuck at quarterback in this scoring period.
Bryce Young QB
CAR Carolina • #9
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We never know which version of Young is going to show up on a weekly basis, especially if Carolina's running game is having a dominant performance. That could happen in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, which bodes well for Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. That said, the Buccaneers pass defense has been awful for most of the season, and Young is worth taking a chance on as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Tampa Bay is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers. Young has scored more than 18 Fantasy points just twice in his past seven games, but he has the chance to help managers in deeper leagues given this matchup in Week 16.
Kirk Cousins QB
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Cousins is worth using as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. He was awesome in Week 15 at Tampa Bay with 32.9 Fantasy points, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 16 at Arizona. Along with that, Drake London (knee) is expected to play against the Cardinals after missing the past four games, and that's a boost for Cousins in this matchup. Arizona has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.1 Fantasy points, including two in a row, and Cousins will hopefully be in a shootout with Jacoby Brissett. Cousins could be a good replacement option if you're stuck at quarterback in this scoring period.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 42 • Experience: 21 year
Rodgers has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in two games in a row against Baltimore and Miami, and he could have another solid outing in Week 16 at Detroit. The Lions are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four guys in a row have scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points. It's risky to trust Rodgers, but this game could be a shootout for him and Jared Good. I like Rodgers as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues given the matchup.
GB Green Bay • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Josh Jacobs (knee) missed practice all week and is questionable for Saturday's game at Chicago. If he's out, then Wilson is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Wilson started one game for Jacobs in Week 12 against Minnesota, and Wilson had 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and two catches for 18 yards on two targets. Jacobs had 17.2 PPR points against the Bears in Week 14, and four running backs have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Chicago in the past five weeks. This could be a great week for Wilson if Jacobs is out.
ARI Arizona • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Zonovan Knight (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, which should allow Carter to be the lead running back for the Cardinals in Week 16. He has two games this season with double digits in carries in Week 5 against Tennessee and Week 15 at Houston, and Carter scored at least 12 PPR points in both outings. He hasn't run well this season at 3.3 yards per carry, but he does have at least four catches in three of his past five games. The Falcons have allowed nine running backs to score at least 11.1 PPR points in their past nine games, and Carter is worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues in Week 16.
NO New Orleans • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm going to take a chance on Estime as at least a flex with Alvin Kamara (knee) and Devin Neal (hamstring) out. We'll see how the Saints use Estime and Evan Hull against the Jets, but I like Estime the best of this duo. And the matchup is fantastic since the Jets are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in the past five weeks. Over that span, the Jets have allowed 14 total touchdowns to running backs, and six guys have at least 90 total yards (TreVeyon Henderson, Derrick Henry, Robinson, Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Travis Etienne). Estime could be a league-winner in all formats in Week 16.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Cardinals have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs in their past five games, behind only the Jets. Over that span, seven running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points -- with nine total touchdowns -- including two tandems in Blake Corum and Kyren Williams in Week 14 and Jawhar Jordan and Woody Marks in Week 15. That bodes well for Bijan Robinson and Allgeier, and Allgeier has scored a touchdown in three of his past six games. I like Allgeier as a flex in this game.
Sean Tucker RB
TB Tampa Bay • #44
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's risky to trust Tucker as even a flex option in Week 16 in the majority of leagues, but he could find the end zone for the third game in a row if Tampa Bay continues to use him as a goal-line option in tandem with Bucky Irving. He hasn't done much besides score in those two outings against New Orleans and Atlanta with a combined 11 carries for 38 yards and no targets, but Tucker could help Fantasy managers in a desperate situation in deeper leagues. The Panthers are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past four games.
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It appears like Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) will play in Week 16 against Atlanta after missing the past two games, and that's bad news for Wilson, who has scored at least 16.4 PPR points in all four games Harrison has been out this season. With Harrison healthy, Wilson only has one touchdown and no games with double digits in PPR. But I'm still going to use him as a starter in three-receiver leagues because of the matchup against the Falcons, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 11.5 PPR points, including three tandems in Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. I like Harrison as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but Wilson should still be OK even in a secondary role.
DJ Moore WR
CHI Chicago • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) are out in Week 16 against Green Bay, and Moore is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He just had a standout game in Week 15 against Cleveland with four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he has now scored at least 22.9 PPR points in two of his past four games. The Packers have allowed six receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past three games, with seven touchdowns over that span, and Olamide Zacchaeus scored a touchdown against Green Bay in Week 14. Zaccheaus could also be a sleeper since he has four games this season with at least six targets, and he's averaging 12.6 PPR points over that span.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Rashee Rice (concussion) is out in Week 16, and Worthy is worth starting in three-receiver leagues, even with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Patrick Mahomes (knee). Worthy averaged 12.9 PPR points in the three games before Rice was activated this season, with 21 targets over that span, and this is a great matchup against the Titans. Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 15.6 PPR points against the Titans in their past five games. Marquise Brown is also worth using as a sleeper since he scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three of his first six games before Rice was active.
Jalen Coker WR
CAR Carolina • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tetairoa McMillan (foot) will play Sunday against Tampa Bay after missing practice this week, but I still like Coker as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Coker has scored at least 14 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and New Orleans, and he has combined for eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets over that span. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks, and five guys have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Tampa Bay over that span. Coker could be a nice surprise in the Fantasy semifinals in this matchup.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Brady Cook will start at quarterback for the Jets again in Week 16, and that might be a good thing for Mitchell. The two played well together in Week 15 at Jacksonville when Mitchell had six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 17.4 PPR points. Mitchell now has at least six targets in five games in a row, and he scored a touchdown in two of his past three games. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16.
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Schultz had a huge game against Arizona in Week 15 with eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 21.6 PPR points. He has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he should be considered a starter in all leagues in Week 16 against the Raiders. The matchup isn't ideal since Las Vegas is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but two tight ends in the past five games against the Raiders have scored at least 11.6 PPR points. Schultz should follow suit in Week 16.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Loveland has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games heading into Week 16 against Green Bay, and he could be in line for a huge role since Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) are out. Loveland also had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Packers in Week 14. I like Loveland as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Keep an eye on the status for Quentin Johnston (groin) in Week 16 at Dallas. If he's out again, then Gadsden is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Gadsden had a solid game in Week 15 at Kansas City with four catches for 61 yards on five targets, and he scored 10.1 PPR points with Johnston sidelined. The last time Johnston was out was in Week 6 at Miami, and Gadsden had seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets. It's also a good matchup since three tight ends have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against the Cowboys in the past five games.
MIA Miami • #83
Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Things are complicated now for Waller after Tua Tagovailoa was benched in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers. Can we trust Waller even in a dream matchup against the Bengals? He just had a breakout game at the right time in Week 15 at Pittsburgh with seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He now gets to face Cincinnati in Week 16, and the Bengals are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I'll still use Waller as a low-end starter in all leagues. Hopefully, he and Ewers can develop a quick rapport, and 13 tight ends have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against Cincinnati this season.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Devaughn Vele (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, and that should be a boost for Johnson. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 16 against the Jets. Johnson has struggled of late with 8.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row, but he should be second on the team in targets behind Chris Olave. Four tight ends in the past six games against the Jets have scored at least 8.4 PPR points, and Johnson has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in eight games this season.
