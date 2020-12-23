This is it. It's championship week. You know the players who have gotten you to this point, and you know the ones to avoid. You're ready to go claim your Fantasy Football championship trophy.

Well, maybe.

Listen, even though you're an expert with your Fantasy team, we could all use a little help from time to time. And that's why you're here. We'll give you the little nudge that you need on a player to start -- or maybe steer you away from someone who could struggle.

If you're like me, you're probably agonizing over several moves. Am I playing the right quarterback? Is this the right DST? Should I use this kicker? Why do we still use kickers? We get it. You want to have the perfect lineup to defeat your opponent and call yourself a champion. That's the ultimate goal of your Fantasy season.

Hopefully, we can help you with any small decision you might have. And hopefully that player comes through for you this weekend. Hopefully, the end result is a victory. Congratulations on making it this far. It hasn't been easy. But you've put yourself in a position to win. And now it's up to the players to deliver for you on the field.

Start of the Week David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -8 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 14.6 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 479 REC 27 REYDS 267 TD 5 FPTS/G 13

I never imagined in Week 16 of this season that I would be recommending David Johnson as the Start of the Week. But here we are, and he should deliver a strong performance against the Bengals. Things have set up nicely for him in this matchup.

For starters, Duke Johnson (neck) is hurt, and he didn't practice Wednesday. With Duke Johnson out in Week 15 against the Colts, David Johnson was a monster in the passing game with 11 catches for 106 yards on 11 targets. He also added eight carries for 27 yards.

The Texans have now played three games without Will Fuller (suspension), and twice a running back has at least six catches over that span after Duke Johnson had six catches in Week 14. Hopefully, that's something Deshaun Watson continues to do with David Johnson in the passing game this week.

It's actually been a productive year for Johnson, who has either a touchdown or 100 total yards in seven of the nine healthy games he's played this season. And he should have the chance to add to that against Cincinnati at home.

The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in five games in a row. They played Monday night against the Steelers in Week 15, and Benny Snell had 107 total yards and a touchdown with three catches.

David Johnson should be locked into a featured workload if Duke Johnson remains out, and David Johnson has the chance to be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues this week. I never thought I would write those words in 2020, but here we are. And I'm confident that Johnson will help you win a Fantasy title.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 25.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 647 RUYDS 254 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 6.5 For those of you who picked up Hurts over the past three weeks and advanced to your Fantasy championship (or semifinals if you play into Week 17), you know to start him. That's obvious, and a Fantasy analyst doesn't need to explain that to you. But it's who you're starting him over that matters, and for me it's everyone not named Mahomes, Rodgers, Allen or Murray. And even the latter two are questionable, especially if Stefon Diggs (foot) is out for the Bills. Hurts has 63 Fantasy points in his past two games, with 269 rushing yards and a touchdown over that span and a great matchup against Dallas in Week 16. The Cowboys have allowed at least 24 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four of their past six games. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Sleepers Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3082 RUYDS 115 TD 26 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.6 Mayfield has been amazing over the past four games, and he should stay hot this week against the Jets. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 28.8 points over that span. The Jets held Jared Goff to 18 Fantasy points in Week 15, but prior to that six quarterbacks in a row scored at least 23 points. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Sit 'Em Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 3462 RUYDS 12 TD 30 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.6 Things have been unraveling for Roethlisberger over the past few weeks, and he hit rock bottom with his Fantasy production in Week 15 at Cincinnati, scoring a season-low eight points. He's now scored 17 Fantasy points or fewer in three of his past four starts, and it's impossible to trust him in Week 16 against the Colts. While Indianapolis has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, this is more about Roethlisberger and less about his opponent. You can't start him with any level of confidence in Week 16. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Bust Alert Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3806 RUYDS 475 TD 38 INT 13 FPTS/G 28.2 Wilson scored nine Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 10, and he's been at 16 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four starts. He went from an elite Fantasy quarterback to a question mark, and it's hard to count on him this week. The Rams allow just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen in Week 3, Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 6 and Kyler Murray in Week 13 have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against Los Angeles. Consider Wilson a low-end starting option at best this week, but he's someone I would prefer to avoid.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 810 REC 24 REYDS 170 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.9 In two starts with Jalen Hurts, Sanders is back to being the running back we love. He had 18 total touches in each game against the Saints and Cardinals, and he had at least 90 total yards in each outing. He has a great matchup this week against the Cowboys, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs and No. 4 in touchdowns allowed to the position with 14. And Sanders had 25 PPR points in his last meeting with the Cowboys in 2019, so hopefully history repeats itself this week. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Le'Veon Bell RB KC Kansas City • #26

Sleepers Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 408 REC 24 REYDS 166 TD 5 FPTS/G 8 Even though Ezekiel Elliott (calf) appears on track to play in Week 16, I still like Pollard as a flex option in most leagues. With Elliott out in Week 15 against San Francisco, Pollard was a star with 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 63 yards on nine targets. He also caught a touchdown in Week 14 at Cincinnati, and he's looked much more explosive than Elliott for most of the season. The Eagles have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in six games in a row, and it would have been great if Elliott sat out one more week to give Pollard another chance to be a star. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Sit 'Em Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 590 REC 19 REYDS 88 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.5 Things have fallen apart for Gallman in the past two weeks against Arizona and Cleveland, and he combined for 11 PPR points over that span. Prior to that, Gallman had scored at least 12 PPR points in six games in a row. He continues to share touches with Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis, and the quarterback situation has been tough for Gallman with an injured Daniel Jones (ankle) or an ineffective Colt McCoy. I don't expect the Giants to score many points against the Ravens, and Gallman could have another rough outing this week. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Bust Alert Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 793 REC 34 REYDS 259 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.2 Winning isn't a good thing for Hunt's Fantasy value. In the past four games the Browns have won -- Week 11 against Philadelphia, Week 12 against Jacksonville, Week 13 against Tennessee and Week 15 against the Giants -- Hunt has scored nine PPR points or less. He has one touchdown in those games and seven catches for 41 yards on nine targets. Nick Chubb has been a problem for Hunt in games Cleveland is winning, and the Browns are 10-point favorites on the road. I'd still use Hunt as a flex option with the hope this game is competitive -- and the Jets did just shock the world by beating the Rams in Week 15. But an easy win for Cleveland could be bad for Hunt's Fantasy value in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 97 REYDS 1055 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 How great was it to have Moore back in Week 15 at Green Bay? He returned from a one-game absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had six catches for 131 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 19 PPR points in the past three games he's been able to finish (he left Week 12 at Minnesota with an ankle injury), and he should play well again this week. Washington has allowed 84 catches, 844 receiving yards and four touchdowns to receivers in the past five weeks, including six guys to score at least 14 PPR points over that span. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Sleepers Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 94 REYDS 672 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.8 Gage has been hot lately with Julio Jones (hamstring) and Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) out. In his past three games, Gage has scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing, along with at least seven targets. He should continue to see plenty of targets with Jones likely out again, and the Falcons should be chasing points this week at Kansas City. Gage is a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Antonio Brown WR TB Tampa Bay • #81

Antonio Brown WR TB Tampa Bay • #81

Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Sit 'Em JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 82 TAR 107 REYDS 670 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.6 It's good that Smith-Schuster said he's going to stop dancing on logos, and hopefully that will lead to better production. He's hard to sit in PPR leagues, but he has scored nine PPR points or less in three of his past five games. He's also been at 55 yards or less in five games in a row. I still have Smith-Schuster ranked as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not a must-start option this week against the Colts. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Bust Alert T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT IND -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 79 REYDS 675 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.9 Hilton comes into Week 16 with at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, including three games with at least 18 PPR points. But he could struggle in this matchup with the Steelers on the road. All of his big games have come indoors, either at home or at Houston and Las Vegas. I'm concerned how he'll do in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have only allowed three receivers to score in their past five games. Hilton is still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not a must-start option this week on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 91 REYDS 570 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.8 Thomas is on fire coming into Week 16, and he should stay hot this week. He had at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two games with at least 23 PPR points over that span. He had at least seven targets in three games in a row, and he has a great matchup this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed a tight end to score in two games in a row, and the Panthers have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Sleepers Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 327 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Last year, the team we started every tight end against was the Cardinals. This year, it's the Jets, who allow the most touchdowns to tight ends with 13. In their past seven games, the Jets have allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends, including a tight end scoring in five games in a row. Hooper just had five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 15 at the Giants, and hopefully he can replicate that level of performance this week. Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Sit 'Em Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 76 REYDS 496 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Hurst scored last week against Tampa Bay, but he still had just four catches for 21 yards on five targets. That's now five games in a row with four catches or less, as well as fewer than 50 yards in each game over that span. And the touchdown was his first since Week 6. The Chiefs have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games, but it's tough to trust Hurst this week given his overall lack of production this year. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Bust Alert Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 95 REYDS 572 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Engram is dealing with a calf injury, and he also has quarterback issues with an injured Daniel Jones (ankle) and an inconsistent Colt McCoy. In his past three games, Engram has combined for just 18 PPR points on 10 catches for 96 yards on 19 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9, and that's his only touchdown for the season. He's an easy tight end to avoid in non-PPR leagues and someone you should probably sit in PPR as well.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Bears (at JAC)

Sleepers

Browns (at NYJ)

Bills (at NE)

Cardinals (vs. SF)

Sit 'Em

Steelers (vs. IND)



START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Ryan Succop K TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS K 7th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 8th

Sleepers Cody Parkey K CLE Cleveland • #2

Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 56 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 6.7 K RNK 10th Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #7

Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #7

Sit 'Em Daniel Carlson K LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 2nd PROJ PTS 6.3 K RNK 14th

