david-montgomery-3-1400.jpg
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This is it. It's championship week. You know the players who have gotten you to this point, and you know the ones to avoid. You're ready to go claim your Fantasy Football championship trophy. 

Well, maybe.

Listen, even though you're an expert with your Fantasy team, we could all use a little help from time to time. And that's why you're here. We'll give you the little nudge that you need on a player to start -- or maybe steer you away from someone who could struggle.

If you're like me, you're probably agonizing over several moves. Am I playing the right quarterback? Is this the right DST? Should I use this kicker? Why do we still use kickers? We get it. You want to have the perfect lineup to defeat your opponent and call yourself a champion. That's the ultimate goal of your Fantasy season.

Hopefully, we can help you with any small decision you might have. And hopefully that player comes through for you this weekend. Hopefully, the end result is a victory. Congratulations on making it this far. It hasn't been easy. But you've put yourself in a position to win. And now it's up to the players to deliver for you on the field.

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Start of the Week
Quarterback
Running back
Wide receiver
Tight end
DST
Kicker
Start of the Week
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
David Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN HOU -8 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
17th
PROJ PTS
14.6
RB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
479
REC
27
REYDS
267
TD
5
FPTS/G
13

I never imagined in Week 16 of this season that I would be recommending David Johnson as the Start of the Week. But here we are, and he should deliver a strong performance against the Bengals. Things have set up nicely for him in this matchup.

For starters, Duke Johnson (neck) is hurt, and he didn't practice Wednesday. With Duke Johnson out in Week 15 against the Colts, David Johnson was a monster in the passing game with 11 catches for 106 yards on 11 targets. He also added eight carries for 27 yards.

The Texans have now played three games without Will Fuller (suspension), and twice a running back has at least six catches over that span after Duke Johnson had six catches in Week 14. Hopefully, that's something Deshaun Watson continues to do with David Johnson in the passing game this week.

It's actually been a productive year for Johnson, who has either a touchdown or 100 total yards in seven of the nine healthy games he's played this season. And he should have the chance to add to that against Cincinnati at home.

The Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in five games in a row. They played Monday night against the Steelers in Week 15, and Benny Snell had 107 total yards and a touchdown with three catches.

David Johnson should be locked into a featured workload if Duke Johnson remains out, and David Johnson has the chance to be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues this week. I never thought I would write those words in 2020, but here we are. And I'm confident that Johnson will help you win a Fantasy title.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
Start 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #2
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
25.9
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
647
RUYDS
254
TD
6
INT
1
FPTS/G
6.5
For those of you who picked up Hurts over the past three weeks and advanced to your Fantasy championship (or semifinals if you play into Week 17), you know to start him. That's obvious, and a Fantasy analyst doesn't need to explain that to you. But it's who you're starting him over that matters, and for me it's everyone not named Mahomes, Rodgers, Allen or Murray. And even the latter two are questionable, especially if Stefon Diggs (foot) is out for the Bills. Hurts has 63 Fantasy points in his past two games, with 269 rushing yards and a touchdown over that span and a great matchup against Dallas in Week 16. The Cowboys have allowed at least 24 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four of their past six games.
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
27.2
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3886
RUYDS
3
TD
35
INT
11
FPTS/G
24.4
Brady got off to a slow start in Week 15 at Atlanta, but he finished strong with 390 passing yards and two touchdowns. He's now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four road games in a row, and the Lions have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 36 Fantasy points. For the season, Detroit allows 25.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Brady should be locked in as a top-10 Fantasy passer this week.
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
20th
PROJ PTS
24.9
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3781
RUYDS
199
TD
31
INT
10
FPTS/G
25.9
After a three-game lull where Herbert scored 19 Fantasy points or less, he was back to being a star in Week 15 at the Raiders with 31 points. He did that with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at less than 100%, and hopefully both are back to full strength this week against the Broncos. Herbert had 27 Fantasy points at Denver in Week 8, and the Broncos have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Josh Allen scoring 41 points last week. Herbert also likes playing at home since he's averaging 23.5 Fantasy points in seven games in Los Angeles this year.
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -3.5 O/U 56
OPP VS QB
8th
PROJ PTS
21.7
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3482
RUYDS
173
TD
35
INT
5
FPTS/G
25.8
This isn't an easy matchup for Tannehill since the Packers only allow 18.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in a row have scored 16 Fantasy points or fewer. But I'm going to stick with Tannehill as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, as he's averaging 28.0 Fantasy points per game in his past five outings. If he's forced to chase points this week at Green Bay then he could have a similar performance to what we saw in Week 13 against Cleveland when he completed 29-of-45 passes for 389 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 33 Fantasy points in that matchup.
headshot-image
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN NO -7 O/U 51
OPP VS QB
14th
PROJ PTS
21.4
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2430
RUYDS
1
TD
23
INT
4
FPTS/G
22.4
Brees returned from his four-game absence with a rib injury in Week 15 against the Chiefs and scored 25 Fantasy points. That's now five games in a row that he's finished and scored at least 23 Fantasy points, and I expect him to be in that range again in Week 16 against the Vikings. While it's not an easy matchup since Minnesota has held four quarterbacks in a row to 19 Fantasy points or fewer, I'll trust Brees' track record at home -- he's averaging 24.4 Fantasy points per game in five healthy games in New Orleans this year -- and his need to get in a rhythm prior to the playoffs. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Baker Mayfield QB
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
20.2
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3082
RUYDS
115
TD
26
INT
8
FPTS/G
19.6
Mayfield has been amazing over the past four games, and he should stay hot this week against the Jets. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 28.8 points over that span. The Jets held Jared Goff to 18 Fantasy points in Week 15, but prior to that six quarterbacks in a row scored at least 23 points.
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC CHI -7.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
21.5
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1538
RUYDS
163
TD
14
INT
6
FPTS/G
18.4
Trubisky is playing surprisingly well over the past four games after regaining his starting job from Nick Foles, and he should have the chance for another quality Fantasy outing in Week 16 against the Jaguars, who have allowed eight quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Trubisky has at least 24 Fantasy points in two of his past four outings.
headshot-image
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
PROJ PTS
23.7
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1359
RUYDS
70
TD
12
INT
2
FPTS/G
16.2
Tagovailoa only has two games with more than 18 Fantasy points as a starter, but he could be useful this week in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. It would help Tagovailoa if DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder) return from their injuries this week, and Tagovailoa also has three rushing touchdowns in his past two games.
Sit 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Ben Roethlisberger QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
6th
PROJ PTS
16.5
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3462
RUYDS
12
TD
30
INT
10
FPTS/G
21.6
Things have been unraveling for Roethlisberger over the past few weeks, and he hit rock bottom with his Fantasy production in Week 15 at Cincinnati, scoring a season-low eight points. He's now scored 17 Fantasy points or fewer in three of his past four starts, and it's impossible to trust him in Week 16 against the Colts. While Indianapolis has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, this is more about Roethlisberger and less about his opponent. You can't start him with any level of confidence in Week 16.
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -7 O/U 51
OPP VS QB
9th
PROJ PTS
15.9
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3569
RUYDS
155
TD
29
INT
13
FPTS/G
21.9
In his last road game in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, Cousins scored 19 Fantasy points. That pushed his average on the road this season up to 13.8 Fantasy points per game. This is not a good spot to trust Cousins, and the Saints are allowing just 19.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. I would only start Cousins in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week.
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT IND -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
15.7
QB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3735
RUYDS
-6
TD
22
INT
9
FPTS/G
18.8
Rivers has been solid of late with at least 21 Fantasy points in each of his past five games, but I'd be hesitant to start him this week at Pittsburgh. While the Steelers offense has struggled, the defense has still been excellent, and only Josh Allen in Week 14 has more than 19 Fantasy points against Pittsburgh since Week 7. For the season, the Steelers allow just 16.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Rivers will likely have his five-game streak of scoring at least 21 Fantasy points snapped in this matchup.
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
27th
PROJ PTS
18.5
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3718
RUYDS
76
TD
24
INT
12
FPTS/G
19.3
The last time Goff faced the Seahawks in Week 10, he played well with 27-of-37 passing for 302 yards, but he didn't score a touchdown and lost a fumble. He only scored 10 Fantasy points, and it's hard to trust him this week. While he has been good on the road -- he's averaging 24.5 Fantasy points in seven road games -- he doesn't have a great track record in Seattle with two touchdowns and three interceptions in his past two trips there. The Seahawks also have allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 15 Fantasy points in their past six games.
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
21st
PROJ PTS
17.4
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3774
RUYDS
103
TD
23
INT
9
FPTS/G
20.2
Stafford is playing through his rib injury, but he's clearly not 100%. He played in Week 15 at Tennessee and completed 22-of-32 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown, and he added 12 rushing yards. He only has one game with more than 17 Fantasy points in his past five outings, and the Buccaneers should make things uncomfortable for him with his injury. If he was 100 percent then he would be a low-end starting option this week, but since he's hurt -- and without Kenny Golladay (hip) again -- it should be easy to avoid Stafford in most one-quarterback formats.
Bust Alert
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
22.2
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3806
RUYDS
475
TD
38
INT
13
FPTS/G
28.2
Wilson scored nine Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 10, and he's been at 16 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four starts. He went from an elite Fantasy quarterback to a question mark, and it's hard to count on him this week. The Rams allow just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen in Week 3, Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 6 and Kyler Murray in Week 13 have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against Los Angeles. Consider Wilson a low-end starting option at best this week, but he's someone I would prefer to avoid.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Running Backs
Start 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
13.3
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
810
REC
24
REYDS
170
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.9
In two starts with Jalen Hurts, Sanders is back to being the running back we love. He had 18 total touches in each game against the Saints and Cardinals, and he had at least 90 total yards in each outing. He has a great matchup this week against the Cowboys, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs and No. 4 in touchdowns allowed to the position with 14. And Sanders had 25 PPR points in his last meeting with the Cowboys in 2019, so hopefully history repeats itself this week.
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
TB Tampa Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.5
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
320
REC
31
REYDS
187
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.2
Fournette is expected to start again in Week 16 for Ronald Jones (illness), and he should have the chance for another big game. Fournette started in place of Jones in Week 15 at Atlanta and finished with 14 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets, which was good for 20 PPR points. This week, he's facing a Lions defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and most touchdowns to the position (25). There have been seven times this season where a running back has scored multiple times against Detroit, so hopefully Fournette can accomplish that feat again in consecutive weeks.
headshot-image
Melvin Gordon RB
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
13.1
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
814
REC
28
REYDS
141
TD
9
FPTS/G
13
Gordon goes back to Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the Chargers after last season, and hopefully this revenge game goes better for him than the initial meeting with these teams. He faced the Chargers in Denver in Week 8 and was held to eight carries for 26 yards, along with six catches for 21 yards on seven targets, but I'm expecting a better performance in the rematch. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row and is averaging 13.3 PPR points over that span. Gordon also has eight games this season with at least 15 total touches, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in all of them. Hopefully, he gets that type of workload this week.
headshot-image
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG BAL -11 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
568
REC
18
REYDS
120
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.8
Dobbins was solid as the Start of the Week in Week 15 against the Jaguars, and he's worth starting again in Week 16 against the Giants. Now, the Giants run defense has been good this season, but it has allowed a running back to score in three games in a row. And Dobbins has a touchdown in four games in a row, including three outings over that span with at least 70 total yards. I expect him to again be the lead running back for the Ravens, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues.
headshot-image
Le'Veon Bell RB
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL KC -10.5 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
298
REC
15
REYDS
129
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
Bell should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip) now out, and hopefully Bell produces at least as well as he did in Week 15 at the Saints when he scored 14 PPR points. That was a season-high for him, and it also was a season high in touches with 16 (15 carries). He should be in that range for work again, although Darrel Williams will also be a factor and should be considered a sleeper. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in three games in a row, and hopefully Bell takes advantage of this opportunity with Edwards-Helaire hurt.
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
14.2
RB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
408
REC
24
REYDS
166
TD
5
FPTS/G
8
Even though Ezekiel Elliott (calf) appears on track to play in Week 16, I still like Pollard as a flex option in most leagues. With Elliott out in Week 15 against San Francisco, Pollard was a star with 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 63 yards on nine targets. He also caught a touchdown in Week 14 at Cincinnati, and he's looked much more explosive than Elliott for most of the season. The Eagles have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in six games in a row, and it would have been great if Elliott sat out one more week to give Pollard another chance to be a star.
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
14.1
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
350
REC
67
REYDS
482
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.5
McKissic remains a starter in PPR and a flex in non-PPR leagues even if Antonio Gibson (toe) is back in Week 16. Hopefully, Alex Smith (calf) returns this week, and McKissic has scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past three games. Carolina is among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 82, and eight running backs have at least four catches against the Panthers this year.
headshot-image
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE BUF -7 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
7.1
RB RNK
35th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
416
REC
12
REYDS
82
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.8
Moss gets the Patriots this week, and New England has allowed back-to-back 100-yard games against Cam Akers and Ahmed. And Moss had 14 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots in Week 8. Moss has back-to-back games with 13 carries, and the Bills are giving him the chance to be the lead back ahead of Devin Singletary. While both have flex appeal this week at New England, I expect Moss to have the better performance and hopefully find the end zone.
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
9.3
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
341
REC
9
REYDS
100
TD
7
FPTS/G
9.1
Wilson should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues with Raheem Mostert (ankle) out. Wilson took over for Mostert in Week 15 at Dallas and had 16 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and no catches on four targets. This is now five games this season with double digits in carries for Wilson, and he's scored a touchdown in four of them, including three outings with at least 12 PPR points. The Cardinals have also allowed opposing running backs to score six touchdowns in their past five games.
headshot-image
Giovani Bernard RB
CIN Cincinnati • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -8.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
344
REC
40
REYDS
289
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.8
I didn't expect to buy back into Bernard this season, but it was nice to see him get 25 carries and 26 total touches in Week 15 against Pittsburgh. He converted that into 97 total yards and two touchdowns, and hopefully the Bengals stick with him in Week 16 at Houston. The Texans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and only once this season has a running back failed to score against this defense. It's risky to trust Bernard or any Bengals player at this point in the season, but Bernard has flex appeal given the matchup.
Sit 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Wayne Gallman RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -11 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
13th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
31st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
590
REC
19
REYDS
88
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.5
Things have fallen apart for Gallman in the past two weeks against Arizona and Cleveland, and he combined for 11 PPR points over that span. Prior to that, Gallman had scored at least 12 PPR points in six games in a row. He continues to share touches with Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis, and the quarterback situation has been tough for Gallman with an injured Daniel Jones (ankle) or an ineffective Colt McCoy. I don't expect the Giants to score many points against the Ravens, and Gallman could have another rough outing this week.
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
8.3
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
358
REC
10
REYDS
61
TD
4
FPTS/G
5.3
If James Conner (quad) is back then I'll put him in this spot, and I would prefer to avoid the Steelers backfield in Week 16. For Conner, he would be sharing touches with Snell at less than 100 percent, and that won't be ideal for a running back who has struggled for most of the year. Snell has done well in place of Conner with at least 12 PPR points in two of three starts, but this is a tough matchup against the Colts, who should be able to contain the Pittsburgh ground attack. The Steelers have scored the fourth-fewest Fantasy points among running backs this season.
headshot-image
Darrell Henderson RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
8.8
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
562
REC
16
REYDS
159
TD
6
FPTS/G
8.9
Henderson will start for the injured Cam Akers (ankle), but Sean McVay said Henderson and Malcolm Brown will split work. Henderson should be considered a flex option this week against the Seahawks, but I'm hesitant to start him in most leagues. The last three times he had double digits in carries -- Week 6 at San Francisco, Week 7 against Chicago and Week 12 against the 49ers -- he combined for just 18 PPR points over that span. He did score against Seattle in Week 10, but he only had seven carries for 28 yards, as well as one catch for 5 yards. Even though the Seahawks have allowed five total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, I'm not expecting a big performance from Henderson this week.
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
614
REC
59
REYDS
373
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.1
This posting is with the potential of Davis starting and Christian McCaffrey (thigh) still out. You're obviously going to sit Davis if McCaffrey plays. But if Davis remains the starter you might want to put him on the bench in your Fantasy leagues because the Washington Football Team has been tough on opposing running backs all season. Washington is among the leaders in fewest receptions (55) and touchdowns (11 total) allowed to running backs. Davis has scored 10 PPR points or less in six of his past seven games without McCaffrey, and he's become touchdown dependent. If he doesn't score this week, your Fantasy team could be in trouble.
Bust Alert
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
10.6
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
793
REC
34
REYDS
259
TD
10
FPTS/G
14.2
Winning isn't a good thing for Hunt's Fantasy value. In the past four games the Browns have won -- Week 11 against Philadelphia, Week 12 against Jacksonville, Week 13 against Tennessee and Week 15 against the Giants -- Hunt has scored nine PPR points or less. He has one touchdown in those games and seven catches for 41 yards on nine targets. Nick Chubb has been a problem for Hunt in games Cleveland is winning, and the Browns are 10-point favorites on the road. I'd still use Hunt as a flex option with the hope this game is competitive -- and the Jets did just shock the world by beating the Rams in Week 15. But an easy win for Cleveland could be bad for Hunt's Fantasy value in Week 16.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receiver
Start 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
13.5
WR RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
97
REYDS
1055
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.4
How great was it to have Moore back in Week 15 at Green Bay? He returned from a one-game absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had six catches for 131 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 19 PPR points in the past three games he's been able to finish (he left Week 12 at Minnesota with an ankle injury), and he should play well again this week. Washington has allowed 84 catches, 844 receiving yards and four touchdowns to receivers in the past five weeks, including six guys to score at least 14 PPR points over that span.
headshot-image
Brandon Aiyuk WR
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
17.9
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
59
TAR
94
REYDS
733
TD
7
FPTS/G
16.5
Aiyuk had another dominant game in Week 15 at Dallas with nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he's now scored at least 20 PPR points in five games in a row. It shouldn't matter to him that C.J. Beathard will start for the injured Nick Mullens (elbow), and I still like Aiyuk as a top 10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Cardinals have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
16th
PROJ PTS
14.7
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
80
TAR
126
REYDS
1078
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.8
It was good to see McLaurin get back to posting double digits in PPR points in Week 15 against Seattle when he had seven catches for 77 yards on 12 targets. That snapped a two-game skid where he combined for seven PPR points against the Steelers and 49ers. He now has 12 games this season where he has at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each of those outings. So whoever starts at quarterback for Washington this week, just make sure you give McLaurin seven-plus targets, and we'll be happy with him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
headshot-image
Jarvis Landry WR
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
67
TAR
95
REYDS
789
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
Like Baker Mayfield, Landry has come alive in his past four games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing, with three games of at least 19 PPR points. I also like Rashard Higgins this week, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, including a touchdown in two of those games. Both should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Jets, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers over the past five weeks. Over that span, the Jets have allowed 77 catches, 874 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers on 110 targets.
headshot-image
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
13.9
WR RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
65
TAR
101
REYDS
779
TD
7
FPTS/G
13.2
Even though I'm concerned about Matthew Stafford and his ribs, I'm still starting Jones this week. He's done a nice job with Kenny Golladay (hip) out, and Jones has scored at least 25 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has four games in a row with at least eight targets, and Tampa Bay could be without standout cornerback Carlton Davis (groin). And in their past four games, the Buccaneers have allowed 78 catches, 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers, which bodes well for Jones this week if Stafford plays as expected.
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -10.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
59
TAR
94
REYDS
672
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.8
Gage has been hot lately with Julio Jones (hamstring) and Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) out. In his past three games, Gage has scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing, along with at least seven targets. He should continue to see plenty of targets with Jones likely out again, and the Falcons should be chasing points this week at Kansas City. Gage is a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR.
headshot-image
Antonio Brown WR
TB Tampa Bay • #81
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
13.2
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
41
REYDS
310
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.2
Brown scored his first touchdown with the Buccaneers in Week 15 at Atlanta, and he might be on the verge of starting a hot streak. The Lions have been miserable against opposing receivers all season, and in the past five games, they've allowed 79 catches for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns to the position on 101 targets. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should take advantage of this matchup as well, and Brown also has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games.
headshot-image
Emmanuel Sanders WR
NO New Orleans • #17
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN NO -7 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
64
REYDS
580
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.8
Sanders is the new No. 1 receiver for the Saints with Michael Thomas (ankle) out, and Sanders had 11 PPR points in the first game without Thomas in Week 15 against the Chiefs. In the past four games that Sanders has played without Thomas and with Drew Brees, Sanders is averaging 16.3 PPR points per game.
headshot-image
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
6.6
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
73
REYDS
386
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.1
Ward has three touchdowns from Jalen Hurts since Hurts took over for Carson Wentz in Week 13, and hopefully Hurts continues to look for Ward in the end zone. Ward doesn't have more than five targets in any of those games nor more than 57 receiving yards, and it appears like Jalen Reagor (ankle) will play this week. But if Reagor is out, Ward could be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. That might be the case for Ward even if Reagor plays.
headshot-image
Rashard Higgins WR
CLE Cleveland • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
10.3
WR RNK
39th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
49
REYDS
544
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.5
It's been a rough stretch for Higgins without Joe Burrow (knee), and Higgins has one touchdown and no more than 56 receiving yards in a game since Burrow was hurt in Week 11. But Higgins could rebound this week with Tyler Boyd (concussion) potentially out. Higgins could get an uptick in targets in a great matchup at Houston, which might also help A.J. Green. The Texans are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers over the past five weeks, allowing 67 catches for 846 yards and seven touchdowns over that span on 93 targets.
Sit 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
14.2
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
82
TAR
107
REYDS
670
TD
7
FPTS/G
13.6
It's good that Smith-Schuster said he's going to stop dancing on logos, and hopefully that will lead to better production. He's hard to sit in PPR leagues, but he has scored nine PPR points or less in three of his past five games. He's also been at 55 yards or less in five games in a row. I still have Smith-Schuster ranked as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not a must-start option this week against the Colts.
headshot-image
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
85
TAR
113
REYDS
920
TD
8
FPTS/G
16.1
Lockett was listed as a bust alert in this column last week, and he was a disappointment again with four catches for 34 yards on seven targets at Washington. That's now five games in his past eight outings with 10 PPR points or less, and he only has one touchdown since Week 7. He had five catches for 66 yards on nine targets in Week 10 at the Rams, and that's a realistic expectation for him this week. But if that's all he does again then he should be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR and a sit in non-PPR leagues.
headshot-image
Nelson Agholor WR
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
72
REYDS
684
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.9
Agholor has been solid this season, and he's become the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders and No. 2 option in the passing game behind Darren Waller. He comes into Week 16 with 43 targets in his past five games, and he's scored at least 20 PPR points in two of those outings. But I'm concerned for him this week with either an injured Derek Carr (groin) starting or an inconsistent Marcus Mariota, and Agholor and Mariota struggled to connect in Week 15 against the Chargers. Agholor only had four catches for 49 yards on eight targets, and that stat line could be what he has again this week against a tough Dolphins secondary.
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG BAL -11 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
11.5
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
49
TAR
88
REYDS
703
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.7
Brown should be considered at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week, and he comes into Week 16 with at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. This could be a rough game for him though with the Giants getting standout cornerback James Bradberry (illness) back, and the Giants have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Brown is always a threat to score, but the Giants do a good job of keeping receivers out of the end zone, especially with Bradberry on the field.
headshot-image
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
10.3
WR RNK
44th
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
71
REYDS
657
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.4
Patrick didn't play in the first meeting with the Chargers in Week 8 when he was dealing with a hamstring injury, and we'll see how he does in the rematch. He's become somewhat touchdown dependent lately with fewer than 45 receiving yards in each of his past three games, and he has 13 combined targets over that span. Now, he does have three touchdowns during that stretch, which is great, but you could be left with lowly production if he doesn't score. That's what happened in Week 15 against Buffalo when he had four PPR points, and I'm nervous something similar could happen this week in a potential matchup with Casey Hayward.
Bust Alert
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT IND -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
79
REYDS
675
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.9
Hilton comes into Week 16 with at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, including three games with at least 18 PPR points. But he could struggle in this matchup with the Steelers on the road. All of his big games have come indoors, either at home or at Houston and Las Vegas. I'm concerned how he'll do in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have only allowed three receivers to score in their past five games. Hilton is still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not a must-start option this week on the road.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Tight End
Start 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
25th
PROJ PTS
11.4
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
62
TAR
91
REYDS
570
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.8
Thomas is on fire coming into Week 16, and he should stay hot this week. He had at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two games with at least 23 PPR points over that span. He had at least seven targets in three games in a row, and he has a great matchup this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed a tight end to score in two games in a row, and the Panthers have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games.
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
15th
PROJ PTS
8.2
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
50
REYDS
446
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.8
Higbee scored in two of his past three games, including last week against the Jets, and maybe he's closing the season on a high note like he did in 2019. It's still risky to trust him since he doesn't have more than six targets in a game all year, but Seattle has struggled with tight ends of late. Since Week 8, the Seahawks have allowed six tight ends to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards. Higbee has the chance to be a low-end starting tight end in all leagues.
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS TE
23rd
PROJ PTS
10.4
TE RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
52
TAR
78
REYDS
560
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.8
Fant looked great last week against the Bills with eight catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he scored 11 PPR points in Week 8 against the Chargers in the first meeting with these two teams. The Chargers also have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games, and for the season, Los Angeles is one of four teams along with the Jets, Bears and Jaguars to allow at least 10 touchdowns to tight ends.
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Austin Hooper TE
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
8.4
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
50
REYDS
327
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.8
Last year, the team we started every tight end against was the Cardinals. This year, it's the Jets, who allow the most touchdowns to tight ends with 13. In their past seven games, the Jets have allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends, including a tight end scoring in five games in a row. Hooper just had five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 15 at the Giants, and hopefully he can replicate that level of performance this week.
headshot-image
Zach Ertz TE
PHI Philadelphia • #86
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
8.1
TE RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
59
REYDS
286
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.4
Ertz had seven targets in Week 15 at Arizona, and hopefully he's back as a featured option in the offense. He only had two catches for 69 yards, but he's still worth a look in deeper leagues where available with the hope he starts getting more attention from Jalen Hurts. He faces Dallas in Week 16, and the Cowboys have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past six games.
headshot-image
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC CHI -7.5 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
21st
PROJ PTS
9.2
TE RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
30
REYDS
184
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.5
Kmet didn't have a great game in Week 15 at the Vikings with two catches for 12 yards on two targets, but he should rebound this week. Prior to Week 15, he had seven targets in each of his two previous games against Detroit and Houston, and he averaged 11.0 PPR points in those outings. The Jaguars have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games, including two in a row, and this is a good spot for Kmet to be a low-end starter in all leagues.
Sit 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Hayden Hurst TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -10.5 O/U 54
OPP VS TE
22nd
PROJ PTS
8.7
TE RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
76
REYDS
496
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.6
Hurst scored last week against Tampa Bay, but he still had just four catches for 21 yards on five targets. That's now five games in a row with four catches or less, as well as fewer than 50 yards in each game over that span. And the touchdown was his first since Week 6. The Chiefs have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games, but it's tough to trust Hurst this week given his overall lack of production this year.
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -3 O/U 56
OPP VS TE
4th
PROJ PTS
8
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
56
REYDS
410
TD
8
FPTS/G
9.7
Smith played well in Week 15 against Detroit with five catches for 52 yards on five targets, but he still hasn't scored since Week 11. This week, he has a tough matchup at Green Bay, and the Packers are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, with only four touchdowns allowed to the position. Smith is only worth starting in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -7 O/U 51
OPP VS TE
17th
PROJ PTS
7.6
TE RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
31
REYDS
282
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.4
We had high expectations for Smith last week against the Bears, and he let us down with three catches for 37 yards on four targets. Kyle Rudolph (foot) is likely out again in Week 16, but this is a bad matchup for Smith against the Saints. New Orleans has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end since Week 5, and it was Travis Kelce last week. I doubt Smith will find the end zone on the road in this matchup.
Bust Alert
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -11 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
18th
PROJ PTS
9.3
TE RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
54
TAR
95
REYDS
572
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.8
Engram is dealing with a calf injury, and he also has quarterback issues with an injured Daniel Jones (ankle) and an inconsistent Colt McCoy. In his past three games, Engram has combined for just 18 PPR points on 10 catches for 96 yards on 19 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9, and that's his only touchdown for the season. He's an easy tight end to avoid in non-PPR leagues and someone you should probably sit in PPR as well.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
DST
Start 'Em
  • Bears (at JAC)
Sleepers
  • Browns (at NYJ)
  • Bills (at NE)
  • Cardinals (vs. SF)
Sit 'Em
  • Steelers (vs. IND)
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
KICKERS
Start 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Ryan Succop K
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS K
7th
PROJ PTS
8.1
K RNK
8th
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Cody Parkey K
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS K
30th
PROJ PTS
7.4
K RNK
23rd
headshot-image
Mason Crosby K
GB Green Bay • #2
Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN GB -3 O/U 56
OPP VS K
5th
PROJ PTS
6.7
K RNK
10th
headshot-image
Ka'imi Fairbairn K
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN HOU -8 O/U 46
OPP VS K
29th
PROJ PTS
9.6
K RNK
11th
Sit 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Daniel Carlson K
LV Las Vegas • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS K
2nd
PROJ PTS
6.3
K RNK
14th

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.