The biggest story in Week 16 could be the weather, and the games to worry about are Jacksonville at the Jets, New Orleans at Cleveland and Buffalo at Chicago. We also have some concerns about Houston at Tennessee, Cincinnati at New England, Seattle at Kansas City, Atlanta at Baltimore and Las Vegas at Pittsburgh.

You always want to check the forecast just before game time to make sure if the weather could be a problem. For example, in Week 15 we were expecting a bad snowstorm in Buffalo for Bills-Dolphins, but the snow didn't become an issue until late in the game.

Still, it might be ugly for some of the better Fantasy options in Week 16, which is the semifinals of the playoffs in the majority of leagues. This isn't what we wanted to deal with at this time of year, but here we are.

For Jaguars-Jets, there could be steady rain and wind. I'll still start Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, but I'm downgrading Zay Jones as you'll read below. Garrett Wilson remains a No. 2 receiver for the Jets, but he's the only part of the passing game I like for New York.

I'm punting on almost everyone in the passing game for Saints-Browns. This game might have the worst weather in Week 16 with snow and wind gusts over 40 mph per some reports. Chris Olave is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, and Juwan Johnson doesn't feel as trustworthy now as a streaming tight end. But Taysom Hill could be a sneaky option given his role in the ground game. For the Browns, I'd steer clear of Deshaun Watson, and Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku all get downgraded.

For Bills-Bears, the wind will be an issue with gusts reported at 35 mph. I'm not worried about Josh Allen, and I'm still starting Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox. But this makes it easier to fade Gabe Davis, who has been struggling in good weather. For the Bears, I'm still starting Justin Fields, who should be fine with his production on the ground. However, you can bench Cole Kmet, who has a bad matchup along with the bad weather.

As for Texans-Titans, Bengals-Patriots, Seahawks-Chiefs, Falcons-Ravens and Raiders-Steelers, I haven't seen anything to make me change my opinion yet on any players as of Wednesday afternoon. It's going to be cold, but the wind and precipitation should be OK for these games.

Ideally, the weather doesn't impact our best players in Week 16. But it's just something else to consider when we set our lineups for this week.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL BAL -7.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 368 REC 7 REYDS 42 TD 3 FPTS/G 11

In Week 13, when the Ravens opened the window for J.K. Dobbins to return from injured reserve, here's what I wrote about him in the waiver wire column. Dobbins had been out since Week 7 after having knee surgery, and we didn't know what kind of impact he would make in his comeback. But I wanted to stash him just in case. He was rostered in 57 percent of CBS Sports leagues at the time.

"When healthy, (Dobbins) could still be the No. 1 running back in Baltimore, although he will likely share touches with Gus Edwards and even Kenyan Drake. The Ravens have some juicy matchups coming up against Cleveland in Week 15 and Atlanta in Week 16, and Dobbins could be a potential low-end starter or flex option if he's healthy by then."

Dobbins shattered my expectations in his first game back in Week 14 at Pittsburgh with 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with 13 carries for 125 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target at Cleveland in Week 15.

We'll see what happens in Week 16 against Atlanta, and hopefully Lamar Jackson (knee) can return for this game after being out for the past two weeks. But even if Tyler Huntley starts again, I still like Dobbins as a borderline No. 1 running back in all formats, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues.

The Falcons have allowed eight running backs this season to score at least 18 PPR points, and four running backs have rushed for at least 100 yards against Atlanta. There have been nine running backs with at least 15 carries against the Falcons, and eight of them have scored at least 12 PPR points. I expect Dobbins to get at least 15 carries this week since he should be the best offensive player for Baltimore, even if Jackson plays.

I'm excited to see Dobbins playing well right now. For those of you who stashed him all season or picked him up at the right time, he should reward you with a big game in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG MIN -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3818 RUYDS 58 TD 26 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.1 Cousins is on fire right now with at least 27 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should stay hot this week. The Giants have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to throw for at least two touchdowns, with two of those guys (Taylor Heinicke in Week 13 and Jalen Hurts in Week 14) scoring at least 21 Fantasy points. This is expected to be a high-scoring game with an implied total of 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook and Casino, and Cousins should lead the way for the Vikings. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIA -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3238 RUYDS 70 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.3 Tagovailoa played better than I expected in Week 15 at Buffalo with 21 Fantasy points, which ended his three-game streak of scoring 17 points or less. I'm glad he's back home after three consecutive road games at San Francisco, the Chargers and Buffalo, and the warm weather in South Florida should be welcoming. The Packers have held Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield to under 20 Fantasy points the past two weeks, but prior to that they allowed at least 23 points to Dak Prescott, Ryan Tannehill and Jalen Hurts. I expect Tagovailoa to be in that range, and he's a must-start quarterback once again in all leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3671 RUYDS 281 TD 27 INT 8 FPTS/G 22.3 I wish Smith had Tyler Lockett (finger) for this game, but he's out. Still, Smith should get enough from DK Metcalf and the rest of his supporting cast of Marquise Goodwin, Noah Fant and Kenneth Walker III to be successful in this matchup. The Chiefs are third in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and 11 quarterbacks this season have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against Kansas City, including Davis Mills last week. Smith struggled in Week 15 against San Francisco with just 16 Fantasy points, but he scored at least 22 points in each of the six games prior to facing the 49ers. He should rebound this week in a possible shootout on the road. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI TB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3897 RUYDS -6 TD 20 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.3 Brady hasn't looked good for the past several weeks, but he has managed to score at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past five games. If he can limit the turnovers -- he has five interceptions and two fumbles in the past three weeks -- then he might be even better in Week 16. This is a great matchup against the Cardinals, who allow an average of 22.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past eight quarterbacks against Arizona have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, and the ones who failed to do that were Brett Rypien, Mac Jones and John Wolford. This could be one of Brady's best games of the season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 34 RUYDS -2 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.4 We'll find out if Minshew is starting for the injured Jalen Hurts (shoulder) this week, and if he does then I like Minshew as a low-end starter in all leagues. He started two games for the Eagles in 2021 (without A.J. Brown on the roster) and scored 22 Fantasy points at the Jets in Week 13 and 18 points against the Cowboys in Week 18. The matchup at Dallas is tough, but Trevor Lawrence just lit up that defense for 34 Fantasy points in Week 15. I don't expect Minshew to replicate that, but he could be the fifth quarterback this season to top 20 points against Dallas. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2694 RUYDS 583 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.3 Jones struggled in Week 15 at Washington with only nine Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 19 points in four of his previous five games. I like his matchup in Week 16 against the Vikings, who have allowed four of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 678 RUYDS 3 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 11 Purdy is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He's been solid stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in both starts. Even without Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) in Week 15 at Seattle, Purdy was 17-of-26 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. You have to worry a little about the lack of attempts (47 in both starts), and the 49ers run game can potentially dominate this matchup with Washington in Week 16. But Purdy is taking advantage of Kyle Shanahan's system and leaning on his playmakers, specifically Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. The Commanders haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 10, but I still trust Purdy to be successful once again.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CLE -2.5 O/U 31.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 16.7 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 568 RUYDS 76 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Watson continues to look better after three starts, but he's still scored 18 Fantasy points or less in each outing. He could be playing in bad weather this week against the Saints, with the forecast calling for heavy wind and snow. This feels like a game where the Browns will lean on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, which is what happened in Week 15 against Baltimore, and Watson only passed for 161 yards and one touchdown. The Saints also have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 6, which was Brady when he had a miraculous comeback in Week 13. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 3348 RUYDS 88 TD 23 INT 11 FPTS/G 18.5 Carr has a terrible history of playing in cold-weather games, and the forecast in Pittsburgh on Saturday night could be under 15 degrees. That's not good. It's also a tough matchup since the Steelers have held five of their past six opposing quarterbacks to 15 Fantasy points or less, which coincides when T.J. Watt returned from his pectoral injury in Week 10. Carr has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games, so he's doing a good job heading into this matchup, but I expect him to struggle in this cold-weather contest. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DET -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3604 RUYDS 51 TD 23 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.5 Goff was on his way to another disappointing road game in Week 15 at the Jets before he connected with tight end Brock Wright late in the fourth quarter for a 51-yard touchdown. Without that play, Goff would have had 201 passing yards and no touchdowns, and he continues to struggle away from Detroit. He only had 16 Fantasy points against the Jets and has now scored 16 points or less in all six road outings. The Panthers have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 15 Fantasy points against them in their past four outings, and Goff will be tough to trust on the road again.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 3093 RUYDS 64 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.4 Rodgers comes into Week 16 at Miami having scored 15 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. He has three interceptions over that span and has been held to under 200 passing yards twice. And he's been held to 19 Fantasy points or less in five consecutive road games. This game has a projected total of 49.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook and Casino, and we'll see if Rodgers can keep up with the Dolphins. And Miami has allowed Justin Herbert and Josh Allen to combine for 671 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the past two games. But it's hard to trust Rodgers right now, especially with Green Bay's ground attack leading the way for the Packers, and I would only start Rodgers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV PIT -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 790 REC 32 REYDS 165 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.4 Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris passed away Wednesday, and it would be great for Najee Harris to honor him with a big game Saturday at home. I expect it to happen against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. A running back has scored or gained 100 total yards against Las Vegas in nine games in a row, with 12 total touchdowns scored over that span. And since Week 5, eight running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Raiders. Najee Harris has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, and he has at least 12 PPR points in consecutive outings prior to Week 16. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 696 REC 23 REYDS 148 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.5 Walker returned from his one-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 15 against San Francisco and did OK with 11 PPR points, including four catches for 32 yards. His ankle is still an issue since he missed practice Tuesday, but all indications are he'll play in Week 16 at Kansas City. I expect him to perform well, and you should use Walker as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. His role in the passing game could be vital this week since Tyler Lockett (finger) is out, and the Chiefs allow the most receptions to running backs this season with 88. They also are second in receiving yards allowed to running backs (675), and 13 running backs have scored at least six PPR points with just their receiving totals alone against Kansas City this year. Walker has at least three catches in three of his past four full games, and hopefully Geno Smith throws him the ball a lot in this contest. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 274 REC 46 REYDS 429 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.9 This could be the week where McKinnon turns into a pumpkin, but you have to start him based on his recent level of production. He has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, including a whopping 66 PPR points in his past two games against Denver and Houston. In those two outings he has 15 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets, and he has at least 13 total touches in each of the past two weeks. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) could return this week and take touches away from McKinnon, and I still like Isiah Pacheco as a flex. The Seahawks are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, and five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Seattle in the past five weeks alone. Let's hope McKinnon can stay hot for at least one more game. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI TB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 568 REC 59 REYDS 410 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.7 Fournette played more snaps than Rachaad White (58 percent to 39 percent) in Week 15 against Cincinnati, and we'll see if that continues again in Week 16 against Arizona. I think both Tampa Bay running backs can perform well this week, but I'll use Fournette as a low-end starter in all leagues and White as a flex. Despite his struggles, Fournette has actually scored at least 10 PPR points in six games in a row. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but he has 16 catches on 18 targets in his past three outings. The Cardinals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season, and Arizona has allowed five running backs to score at least 16 PPR points in the past four games. This could be one of Fournette's best games of the season. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 694 REC 28 REYDS 282 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.3 Khalil Herbert (hip) is expected to play this week, but I wouldn't worry about Montgomery losing too much work. He should continue to be a standout Fantasy option against the Bills, and Montgomery has scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. Buffalo has struggled with running backs of late, and four running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points in the Bills' past four games, with three touchdowns over that span. Montgomery also has at least three catches in four games in a row, and I don't expect his role in the passing game to change with the Bears lacking talent in their receiving corps. Montgomery should be considered a high-end No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIA -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 746 REC 19 REYDS 146 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 You'll have to wait on injury updates for Jeff Wilson (hip) to see just how good Mostert can be this week, but he should keep the lead job for the Dolphins after his performance in Week 15 at Buffalo even if Wilson returns. With Wilson out against the Bills, Mostert had 17 carries for 136 yards and one catch for 20 yards and scored 16 PPR points. It's a good matchup against the Packers, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in each of the past five games, with seven total touchdowns over that span. I like Mostert as a low-end starter in all leagues with Wilson out, but Mostert is still a solid flex option if Wilson plays. Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 567 REC 21 REYDS 95 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.8 Murray is coming off a standout game in Week 15 against Arizona with 24 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 12 yards, and he scored 24 PPR points. He should have another game with a lot of work against the Rams in Week 16, and Murray is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues. He now has at least 21 total touches in three of his past five games, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in two of them. The Rams have allowed five running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, with Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon all scoring at least 19 PPR points in the past three outings. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI BUF -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 684 REC 35 REYDS 258 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.1 Singletary is risky because he continues to share playing time with James Cook, but you should be able to use Singletary as a flex in Week 16 at Chicago. He only has one touchdown in his past four games, but I like that Singletary had three catches on four targets in Week 15 against Miami. The Bills might lean more on their ground game in this matchup with the Bears because of the weather, and Chicago has allowed three running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in the past three games. For the season, the Bears are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 660 REC 26 REYDS 194 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.1 It was encouraging that Dillon was able to avoid the concussion protocol after getting hurt in Week 15 against the Rams. And it's encouraging that Dillon is finishing the season strong after a disappointing start. He has at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row, and he scored four touchdowns over that span against the Eagles, Bears and Rams. He also has three catches in each of those outings on 10 targets, and it's nice to see him involved in the passing game. Aaron Jones remains the best running back for the Packers, but Dillon is finally performing like a solid running mate. In non-PPR leagues, Dillon should be considered a low-end starter, and he's a high-end flex in PPR against the Dolphins, who have allowed five total touchdowns to running backs in their past three games.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 652 REC 9 REYDS 60 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Robinson has done well lately for Washington and Fantasy managers, scoring a touchdown or gaining 100 total yards in four of the past five games. He has also scored at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings. But Robinson is continuing to share playing time with Antonio Gibson, and this is a tough matchup against the 49ers, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Only one running back has scored a touchdown against San Francisco since Week 7, and no running back has rushed for 60 yards against the 49ers all year. Robinson is barely a flex this week in the majority of leagues. D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 646 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 4 FPTS/G 7 Foreman was great for Fantasy managers after Christian McCaffrey got traded prior to Week 7. Foreman scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his first six games as the lead running back for the Panthers and had four games with at least 113 rushing yards. But in his past two outings he scored just eight PPR points combined against Seattle and Pittsburgh, and he was miserable against the Steelers with 10 carries for 9 yards. He also has just one catch in his past five outings so he's not helping you in the passing game, and Chuba Hubbard could be the better Panthers running back in Week 16. The Lions have become one of the toughest matchups for opposing running backs as well. No running back has scored more than 10 PPR points against Detroit in the past eight games. I would only use Foreman as a desperation flex in Week 16. Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 618 REC 12 REYDS 65 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.4 Patterson got outplayed by Tyler Allgeier in Week 15 at New Orleans when Allgeier had 17 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Patterson had 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. Patterson also had one catch for no yards on three targets, and Allgeier had one catch for minus-3 yards on one target. I would sit both Falcons running backs this week at Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed one rushing touchdown and just two total touchdowns to running backs since Week 8, and the addition of linebacker Roquan Smith via trade from Chicago has made this run defense impenetrable. With both running backs splitting touches in a tough matchup, you should only consider Patterson and Allgeier as flex options at best in Week 16. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 441 REC 7 REYDS 54 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.4 Akers has been a bright spot for the Rams of late, scoring at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, with three total touchdowns over that span. And I like that he had three catches for 35 yards on three targets in his first start with Baker Mayfield in Week 15 at Green Bay. But his three quality outings have come against the Seahawks, Raiders and Packers, and the Broncos run defense has been tougher than those teams this season. Denver has allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 8, and Akers could be in trouble if he doesn't score in this matchup. I would only use him as a flex option in Week 16 in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 7 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 Moss and Deon Jackson will take over for the Colts with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on injured reserve, and Moss should be the No. 1 option in the backfield. After Taylor was hurt in the Week 15 meltdown at Minnesota, Moss took over as the lead back with 24 carries for 84 yards and one target. Jackson had 13 carries for 55 yards and one catch for a 1-yard touchdown on one target, but he also lost a fumble. Moss is the preferred option for Week 16 against the Chargers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs for the season. But I don't want to trust any Colts player this week with Nick Foles now starting in place of Matt Ryan. It could be a terrible offense against a Chargers team with playoff aspirations, and Moss could be terrible if he doesn't find the end zone. At best, Moss is a desperation flex play in most leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 76 REYDS 663 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 Jeudy is locked in right now as a solid Fantasy receiver, and we'll see what happens if Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is able to play in Week 16 at the Rams. In the past two games without Sutton, Jeudy has been fantastic with 15 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets against the Chiefs and Cardinals. The matchup with the Rams is tough, but they have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, with four guys scoring at least 12 PPR points. Jeudy is a borderline No. 1 receiver if Sutton remains out, and Jeudy is still worth starting in all leagues even if Sutton returns. Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 116 REYDS 966 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 The Jets secondary has been tough on outside receivers for the majority of the season, but they have struggled with guys like Kirk, who line up in the slot. For example, Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven catches for 76 yards on 10 targets last week at the Jets, and Kirk could post a similar stat line on Thursday night. Kirk just had six catches for 92 yards on 10 targets in Week 15 against Dallas, and he has at least 15 PPR points in four of his past six games. Kirk hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but I still like him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 92 REYDS 850 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Smith-Schuster has been back to himself the past two games, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In his past two outings against Denver and Houston, Smith-Schuster has combined for 21 targets, 19 catches, 162 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in each contest. He should stay hot at home against the Seahawks, who should struggle to slow down this passing attack. Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI TB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 108 REYDS 888 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Evans is on pace for his ninth straight 1,000-yard season with 888 yards through 13 games, and it feels like Tom Brady is trying to get Evans the yards he needs as soon as possible. Evans had 10 targets in Week 15 against Cincinnati, which was his most since Week 9, and he finished with five catches for 83 yards. He had not been above 59 receiving yards since Week 8, so hopefully Evans can finish the season strong. Now, he's still stuck on three touchdowns and hasn't scored since Week 4, but I like him as a No. 2 receiver against the Cardinals in Week 16. Arizona has allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in the past four games, and Evans and Chris Godwin should both be productive in this matchup. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 97 REYDS 678 TD 5 FPTS/G 11 We haven't been fond of Moore often this season since he's been a bust for the majority of the year, but he is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues. The Lions are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 11 receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games alone. Moore has scored at least 18 PPR points in two of three games with Sam Darnold at quarterback, and Moore should have another productive outing in this matchup at home.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 631 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins are all worth a look this week against the Vikings, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Minnesota in the past four games, and this game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. Slayton has combined for just 13 PPR points in his past two games against Philadelphia and Washington, but he has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past six outings overall. James has 27 PPR points in his past two games, and Hodgins has 15 PPR points in two of his past three games as well. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 41 REYDS 338 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.6 Dotson might surprise you this week with the Commanders likely throwing the ball a lot while chasing points at San Francisco. And Washington will probably struggle to run against the 49ers, which is why Terry McLaurin is also a solid start. But Dotson is hot right now with 15 targets for nine catches, 159 yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against the Giants, and he's scored 36 PPR points over that span. Dotson actually leads the Commanders in touchdowns with six, which is impressive since he's only played nine games. The 49ers have actually allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, and Dotson should be considered a quality No. 3 receiver in most leagues. Marquise Goodwin WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 387 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 With Tyler Lockett (finger) out, Goodwin should have a bigger role opposite DK Metcalf, and Goodwin is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Goodwin has five games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 20 PPR points in two of them. This is also a great matchup against the Chiefs, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games. Goodwin is a great boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver in all leagues with Lockett out. Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -4 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 60 REYDS 480 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Keep an eye on Brandin Cooks (calf) and potentially Nico Collins (foot) with their health, and it appears like Cooks is close to returning this week for the Texans. This is a great matchup against the Titans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Tennessee in the past five games, with seven touchdowns over that span. Moore has 20 targets in his past two games for Houston, and he scored 22 PPR points in Week 14 at Dallas, with eight PPR points against the Chiefs in Week 15. I'd like Moore better if Cooks remained out, but Moore can still be a useful No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. As for Cooks, if he plays then consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as well.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CLE -2.5 O/U 32.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 115 REYDS 932 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.3 The weather in Cleveland is expected to be bad, with high winds and snow, and that could make things even tougher for Cooper this week. He's struggled with Deshaun Watson so far, scoring nine PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he's been under 60 receiving yards in each outing. He was even bad at home last week against Baltimore with four catches for 58 yards on six targets. The Saints defense should present a decent challenge for Cooper, but I'm concerned about the weather and his lack of production with Watson. Cooper is at best a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues. Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 88 REYDS 584 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.8 In three games with DeAndre Hopkins since he returned from suspension, Brown has struggled, scoring 10 PPR points or less in each outing, including a combined 12 PPR points in the past two games against New England and Denver. He does have eight targets in each game, which shows the Cardinals are trying to get him the ball, but now he has to contend with Trace McSorely at quarterback since Colt McCoy (concussion) is out in Week 16 against Tampa Bay. I'm still starting Hopkins in the majority of leagues, but this is an easy week to fade Brown if you can. He's barely worth trusting as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -7 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 90 REYDS 774 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.7 In three appearances with Brock Purdy, Aiyuk is averaging just 8.3 PPR points with nine catches for 152 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets. He's not getting featured to our liking with Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) out, and it's hard to anticipate that changing in Week 16 against Washington. The Commanders also have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers since Week 6, so the matchup is tough on top of Aiyuk's lack of involvement in the offense. Aiyuk is just a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 77 REYDS 627 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 Lazard was struggling when just Christian Watson was on the field with him, but now Lazard also has to contend with Romeo Doubs, who returned to action in Week 15 against the Rams following a five-game absence with an ankle injury. Lazard only had one catch for 7 yards on two targets against the Rams, and he's now scored seven PPR points or less in three of his past five games, with a high of 11 PPR points over that span. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9. I like Watson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Doubs is a borderline low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. As for Lazard, consider him a desperate No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16 at Miami. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 92 REYDS 603 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 London has been great for the past two games, and he is finally showing the promise that made him the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has 13 catches for 165 yards on 23 targets in his past two outings against the Steelers and Saints, and it was fun to see him perform well at New Orleans in Desmond Ridder's first NFL start in Week 15. But I would shy away from London in Week 16 at Baltimore. The Ravens have been dominating opposing passing games of late and have allowed just three touchdowns to wide receivers since Week 8. London still has appeal as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, but this isn't the week to trust him at Baltimore.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 106 REYDS 764 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.2 It seems like a dumb idea to consider sitting Jones, and I don't plan to do that in a three-receiver league. But this could be a down game for him against the Jets, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8, and only three receivers have scored more than 10 PPR points against New York in the past six games. We've been hyping up Jones for weeks now, and he's been awesome with at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five games, including 55 PPR points the past two games against Tennessee and Dallas. He also has 51 targets over that five-game span as well. I hope he does well against the Jets, but this could be a matchup to avoid, especially if it's raining Thursday night. I would only start Jones in three-receiver leagues in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 84 REYDS 610 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 The Jets went 13 weeks without allowing a touchdown to a tight end, and then they gave up one in each of the past two games against Dawson Knox in Week 14 and Brock Wright in Week 15. Engram might not score, but he's been on fire for the past three games and should remain a starter in the majority of leagues. He has at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row against Detroit, Tennessee and Dallas with 24 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 32 targets over that span. Let's hope Trevor Lawrence continues to look for Engram in this matchup, and he's worth trusting even in a tough matchup on the road. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 12.1 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 53 REYDS 544 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Fun fact, Goedert's parents named him Dallas because his father is a Cowboys fan. It's good to have Goedert back after he's missed the past five games with a shoulder injury, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off when he scored at least 11 PPR points in six of his first eight games before getting hurt in Week 10. Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is likely out this week, but Goedert should do fine with Gardner Minshew. In their lone start together in Week 13 last year at the Jets, Goedert had six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. Goedert has top-10 potential now that he's back for the Eagles. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI BUF -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 58 REYDS 466 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 I've been reluctant to trust Knox, but it's hard to overlook his production from the past two games. Against the Jets and Dolphins, Knox has combined for 10 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing. He's become the second-best receiver for the Bills behind Stefon Diggs of late, and Josh Allen is leaning on him down the stretch. The Bears are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but I still like Knox as a top-10 tight end in all leagues based on his recent level of play.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 53 REYDS 414 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 I hope Fant is healthy for Week 16 because he could benefit in a big way with Tyler Lockett (finger) out at Kansas City. Fant is dealing with a knee injury, but he's expected to play against the Chiefs. Fant scored in Week 15 against San Francisco with five catches for 32 yards on six targets, and he now has 14 PPR points in two of his past three outings. He's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues in a game where the Seahawks are likely chasing points and throwing a lot on the road. And the Chiefs just allowed two tight ends to score for the Texans in Week 15. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 32.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 66 TD 9 FPTS/G 9.3 If the weather is as bad as expected in Cleveland with wind and snow then we could see more of Hill and less of Andy Dalton as the Saints use a run-heavy approach against the Browns. Cleveland just allowed 198 rushing yards to Baltimore in Week 15, and Hill has at least six rushing attempts in three of his past four games. It's risky to trust Hill, but the conditions could help his playing time and production against the Browns in Week 16. Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -4 O/U 36 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 The Titans have allowed a tight end to score at least eight PPR points in three of their past four games, and Akins is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need a streaming option. He just scored a touchdown in Week 15 against Kansas City with three catches for 22 yards on six targets, and he now has at least 11 PPR points in two of his past four games. He also has three games with at least five targets over that span. Akins could get company this week if Brandin Cooks (calf) or Nico Collins (foot) return to action, but Akins could be useful given how bad the Titans have played in their secondary of late against tight ends.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 55 REYDS 433 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1 Kmet struggled in Week 15 against the Eagles with four catches for 25 yards on five targets, and now he has a tough matchup in Week 16 against Buffalo. The Bills are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Buffalo is the only team yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this year. Kmet hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, and he's been held to six PPR points or less in three of his past four games. Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 47 REYDS 372 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Dulcich had the dream matchup in Week 15 against the Cardinals, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year, but he failed to deliver with one catch for 11 yards on two targets. Maybe he'll rebound in Week 16 at the Rams with Russell Wilson (concussion) back, but Dulicich has now scored seven PPR points or less in five of his past six games. He has plenty of potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in the majority of leagues, but he might not reach that potential until 2023. For Week 16, keep Dulcich reserved in most formats. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 86 REYDS 482 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Higbee scored his first touchdown this season in Week 15 against the Packers in the first start with Baker Mayfield, which is encouraging, but I'm not ready to trust him yet in the majority of leagues in Week 16 against Denver. Despite the touchdown, Higbee only caught four passes for 27 yards on five targets, and he's been at five targets or less in four games in a row. The Broncos also have not allowed a tight end to score a touchdown since Week 8, a span of six games, which includes matchups with Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce. That duo combined for just eight catches for 124 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CLE -2.5 O/U 32.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 67 REYDS 551 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 With the weather expected to be bad in Cleveland due to the wind and snow, you might consider benching Njoku in the majority of leagues. It doesn't help that the Saints are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season and have allowed just two touchdowns to the position. And Cade Otton in Week 13 is the lone tight end with more than nine PPR points against New Orleans this year. Njoku has at least 13 PPR points in two of three games with Deshaun Watson, but this week there could be a letdown given the opponent and the weather.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Buccaneers (at ARI)

The Buccaneers DST has been underwhelming this season, but this should be a great week against the Cardinals. Trace McSorley is starting for Arizona, and he struggled in relief of Colt McCoy (concussion) in Week 15 at Denver with two interceptions and just 95 passing yards on 7-of-15 attempts. It's hard to expect him to rebound with a big performance in Week 16, and I like the Buccaneers DST as a top-five Fantasy option in this matchup.

Sleepers

Chargers (at IND)

Lions (at CAR)

Broncos (at LAR)

DST to Sit

Patriots (vs. CIN)

The Patriots defense did OK in Week 15 at Las Vegas with three sacks, one interception and a defensive score, but I expect the Patriots DST to struggle in Week 16 against the Bengals. Joe Burrow has been sacked two times or less in six games in a row, and Cincinnati has scored at least 23 points in five of the past six outings. The Bengals also have just four turnovers in the past six games. The Patriots defense could benefit from playing at home this week, but I don't think New England will slow down Cincinnati's offense in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Graham Gano K NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 7.2 K RNK 11th You want a kicker indoors in Week 16 given the weather conditions for this week, and Gano has that in Minnesota. It helps that the Vikings also have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers this season, and five kickers in the past six games have made at least four field goals against Minnesota. In fact, Tyler Bass, Brett Maher, Nick Folk, Greg Zuerlein, Mike Badgley and Chase McLaughlin have all scored at least 10 Fantasy points against the Vikings in the past six games. Gano has top-five upside this week, and he has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in two of his past four games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND LAC -4.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 3rd Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIA -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 12th Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG MIN -4 O/U 48 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 10th