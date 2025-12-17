Here we go. No, that's not about Dak Prescott at the line of scrimmage. It's the first week of the Fantasy playoffs in the majority of leagues, and this is what you've been waiting for all season.

From the draft until now, you've been trying to perfect your roster. All the waiver wire moves and potential trades have set you up as one of the best teams left in your league. And now you have to go win it all.

Are you ready? Are you confident? For most of you, there's probably still a question or two that you have about your lineup, and that's why you're here.

Our job is to help you with those last-minute decisions. But I have one request. Whatever tough call that you make, do it with confidence. And accept the result, even if it doesn't work in your favor.

Don't go into the offseason second guessing yourself if you made a decision using logical reason and doing your homework. Unfortunately, not everything is going to work out in your favor.

But now is not the time to dwell on the negative. We're focused on winning and advancing to Week 16. So good luck in this scoring period, and I expect most of you to be back here reading this column again next week.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2708 RUYDS 144 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 20 It's amazing what Jacoby Brissett has done this season since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot) in Week 6. And it's amazing that Fantasy managers still don't want to trust him. But we are all in since me, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have Brissett ranked No. 3 at quarterback in Week 16. The only quarterbacks we have ahead of him are Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, but we expect Brissett to be awesome against Atlanta. He has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in all nine starts in place of Murray, including three games with at least 25.9 points. One of those was last week at Houston when he passed for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has multiple touchdowns in eight of nine games and four outings with at least 300 passing yards. And Brissett should stay hot against the Falcons, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row and four of the past five guys to score at least 23.2 Fantasy points. Brissett has been a savior for Fantasy managers as one of the best players off the waiver wire this season, regardless of position. And he should help you make it to the Fantasy championship with another strong game in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT DET -7 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 3672 RUYDS 44 TD 29 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.2 Goff had a big game at the Rams in Week 15 with 338 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he scored 31.5 Fantasy points. He's reached at least 21.2 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings, and he should stay hot against the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four guys against the Steelers have scored at least 20.2 points, including two in a row. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND SF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 23.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1442 RUYDS 87 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.5 Purdy was a star in Week 15 against Tennessee as the Start of the Week with 32.2 Fantasy points, and he should stay hot in Week 16 at Indianapolis. The Colts held Sam Darnold in check in Week 15 with just 11.3 Fantasy points, but I expect Purdy to take advantage of this Indianapolis secondary, which is missing top cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (concussion). Trevor Lawrence had 23.4 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 14, and I expect Purdy to be in that range in this matchup on Monday night. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 959 RUYDS 16 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 16 Burrow was atrocious in Week 15 against Baltimore with 25-of-39 passing for 225 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions, and he scored 5.5 Fantasy points. If you advanced in spite of Burrow, you might be reluctant to trust him in Week 16 at Miami, but I would start him again. The Dolphins just allowed 20.9 Fantasy points against Aaron Rodgers in Week 15, and the only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 20 points against Miami this season were Bryce Young in Week 5, Dillon Gabriel in Week 7, Kirk Cousins in Week 8, Marcus Mariota in Week 11, and Brady Cook in Week 14. All the quality quarterbacks against the Dolphins performed well, and I expect Burrow to rebound in a big way. He remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3256 RUYDS 254 TD 27 INT 9 FPTS/G 21.8 Nix was a huge surprise in Week 15 against Green Bay with 302 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he added 10 yards rushing. He scored 37.1 Fantasy points, and he snapped a four-game skid where he scored 18.4 points or less. He should stay hot in Week 16 against the Jaguars, who have allowed five of six quarterbacks away from Jacksonville to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points. The only one who failed to reach that mark was Cam Ward in Week 13. Nix has had mixed results at home this season, with four games of at least 29.7 Fantasy points and three outings of 12.6 or less, but I expect this to be one of his better performances in Denver. I like Nix as a borderline top-10 quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. It's been tough to trust Herbert lately behind his battered offensive line, and he's playing with a broken left hand. He has scored 16.8 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row, but he should get back on track in Week 16 at Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Geno Smith in Week 11 and Jared Goff in Week 14 failed to score at least 23.7 Fantasy points against Dallas this year. It's risky, but I'm willing to trust Herbert as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 16. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. I expected Stroud to play well in Week 15 against Arizona, and he delivered a solid outing with 29.4 Fantasy points. He should have another quality performance in Week 16 against Las Vegas, and the Raiders just allowed Jalen Hurts to score 31.1 Fantasy points in Week 15. For the season, seven quarterbacks have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against Las Vegas, and I expect Stroud to add to that total. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Williams had a solid game at Green Bay in Week 14 with 18.9 Fantasy points, and I expect him to perform at that level or better in the rematch in Chicago. Micah Parsons (knee) is out for the Packers, and that should help Williams, who has scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in three consecutive home games. The Packers just allowed Bo Nix to score 37.1 Fantasy points in Week 15 in the game Parsons was injured, and the past three quarterbacks against Green Bay (Jared Goff, Williams and Nix) are averaging 24.9 Fantasy points. Williams is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1802 RUYDS 400 TD 20 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.2 Dart is more of a Bust Alert than a must-sit quarterback, but he has a brutal matchup in Week 16 against Minnesota. The Vikings have not allowed a quarterback to score more than 18.6 Fantasy points in six games in a row, including matchups with Lamar Jackson, Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Sam Darnold, Jayden Daniels, and Dak Prescott. During that stretch, Minnesota has allowed just one passing touchdown, and Prescott is the only quarterback to eclipse 200 passing yards. Along with that, the Vikings are No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks for the season. In nine starts, Dart has failed to score at least 19.6 Fantasy points just once, which was Week 13 at New England. I'm expecting another down game for Dart against Minnesota in Week 16. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3304 RUYDS 192 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.8 Love had a down game at Denver in Week 15 with 15.9 Fantasy points, and I expect him to struggle again in Week 16 at Chicago. While he scored 25.3 Fantasy points against the Bears at home in Week 14, he comes into this game potentially without Christian Watson (chest). And the Bears have only allowed two quarterbacks and one since Week 1 to score more than 20 Fantasy points against them in Chicago in six games this season. Along with that, the Bears have allowed just six passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions at home this year. I would only start Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 16. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 298 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.2 Mariota will remain Washington's starter for the rest of the season with Jayden Daniels (elbow) out, but I would only use Mariota in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 16 against Philadelphia. The Eagles have allowed just one quarterback in their past six outings to score more than 14.2 Fantasy points, which was Dak Prescott in Week 12, and Philadelphia has limited Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, and Justin Herbert over that span. Mariota scored just 16.7 Fantasy points at the Giants in Week 15, and he should struggle again in Week 16. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 3433 RUYDS 77 TD 22 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.5 Darnold faced the Rams in Week 11 in Los Angeles and had a disastrous game with four interceptions, and he scored just 4.3 Fantasy points. He also faced the Rams in the playoffs in 2024 with the Vikings and scored just 13.7 Fantasy points, so this is a bad matchup for him. Darnold has scored more than 11.3 Fantasy points just twice in his past six outings, and it's tough to trust him at this point in the season. He's barely worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3210 RUYDS 302 TD 29 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.9 Lawrence is on fire coming into Week 16 at Denver with at least 23.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including 54.3 points in Week 15 against the Jets. But he should cool off against the Broncos, who have allowed only four quarterbacks this season and one in the past seven games to score at least 20 Fantasy points. And only one quarterback accomplished that feat in Denver, which was Jaxson Dart in Week 7. During his hot streak, Lawrence has beaten up on the Cardinals, Titans, Colts, and Jets, but this is a much tougher matchup. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 935 REC 29 REYDS 254 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.8 Swift had a huge game in Week 15 against Cleveland with 18 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 22.6 PPR points. He's now scored at least 20.8 PPR points in two of his past three games. The one game where he didn't reach that total was Week 14 at Green Bay, but he still had 13 carries for 63 yards and three catches for 19 yards on four targets. The Packers are now down two members of their front seven with Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and Micah Parsons (knee) injured, and Swift could be used more in the passing game if Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) are out. I like Swift as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and I would use Kyle Monangai as a flex. Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 978 REC 30 REYDS 259 TD 7 FPTS/G 14 Dowdle hasn't run well lately, with his yards per carry at 3.2 or less in four of his past five games. Thankfully, his Fantasy production has remained constant, with at least 11.4 PPR points in five of his past six outings. He also has at least 17 total touches in five of his past six games, and he should get plenty of work again in Week 16 against Tampa Bay. Chuba Hubbard will also have a role, and the Panthers will probably lean on both guys in this matchup. The Buccaneers are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six guys in the past five games against Tampa Bay have scored at least 11.4 PPR points. Dowdle should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and I like Hubbard as a low-end flex. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 451 REC 57 REYDS 332 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.1 Gainwell has a tough matchup in Week 16 at Detroit, and the Lions are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Along with that, Detroit is No. 5 in fewest receptions allowed to running backs, but I still like Gainwell as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in PPR. Four running backs in the past four games against the Lions have actually scored at least 13.1 PPR points, and Gainwell should still make plays in the passing game against this defense. He has at least six catches and six targets in four of his past five games, and he scored at least 8.7 PPR points in all of those outings with just his receiving totals alone. And in those four games where his receptions were high, he scored at least 16.2 PPR points, and he should be needed in this game if the Steelers are chasing points. I'm excited to start Gainwell in PPR in Week 16. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 773 REC 34 REYDS 212 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.8 Henderson exploded for 30.1 PPR points in Week 15 against Buffalo, and this was his best game in tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson had 14 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard run in the second quarter and a 65-yard run in the fourth, and he added two catches for 13 yards on three targets. Baltimore is a tougher matchup in Week 16, but the Ravens have allowed five running backs in their past four games to score at least 15.2 PPR points. And Baltimore just lost linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) for the season. Henderson is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and I like Stevenson as a flex. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 504 REC 25 REYDS 230 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Tracy has played three full games under interim coach Mike Kafka, and he has scored at least 16 PPR points in all three, with at least 18 total touches in each outing. He just had his best game of the season against Washington in Week 15 with 15 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Vikings aren't an easy matchup in Week 16, but two of Tracy's best games under Kafka were against Detroit and Green Bay. And Minnesota has allowed four running backs in the past four games to score at least 11.2 PPR points. I like Tracy as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 410 REC 23 REYDS 181 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Jones has struggled as a Fantasy running back in the past four games, with 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing against Green Bay, Seattle, Washington, and Dallas. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but he has the chance for a quality outing in Week 16 at the Giants. New York is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine guys in the past seven games against the Giants have scored at least 11 PPR points. Jones will continue to share work with Jordan Mason, who is worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues, but I like Jones as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 221 REC 28 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Zonovan Knight (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, which should allow Carter to be the lead running back for the Cardinals in Week 16. He has two games this season with double digits in carries in Week 5 against Tennessee and Week 15 at Houston, and Carter scored at least 12 PPR points in both outings. He hasn't run well this season at 3.3 yards per carry, but he does have at least four catches in three of his past five games. The Falcons have allowed nine running backs to score at least 11.1 PPR points in their past nine games, and Carter is worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues in Week 16. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 396 REC 12 REYDS 99 TD 8 FPTS/G 7.8 The Cardinals have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs in their past five games, behind only the Jets. Over that span, seven running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points -- with nine total touchdowns -- including two tandems in Blake Corum and Kyren Williams in Week 14 and Jawhar Jordan and Woody Marks in Week 15. That bodes well for Bijan Robinson and Allgeier, who have scored a touchdown in three of their past six games. I like Allgeier as a flex in this game. Audric Estime RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NO -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 2.1 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 3 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 I'll put Devin Neal (hamstring) in this spot if he's able to play and Alvin Kamara (knee) remains out, but we'll be waiting on injury updates for those two running backs before trusting Estime as a flex option in Week 16 against the Jets. The matchup is amazing since the Jets have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs in the past five weeks. Over that span, seven guys have scored at least 13.5 PPR points against the Jets with 14 total touchdowns, and hopefully Estime can be the lead running back for the Saints ahead of Evan Hull. In Week 15 against Carolina, when Neal was injured, Estime had three carries for 11 yards and three catches for 39 yards on three targets, while Hull had four carries for 12 yards. Estime could be one of the best surprise Fantasy options in Week 16 if Neal and Kamara are out. Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 313 REC 8 REYDS 34 TD 7 FPTS/G 6.1 It's risky to trust Tucker as even a flex option in Week 16 in the majority of leagues, but he could find the end zone for the third game in a row if Tampa Bay continues to use him as a goal-line option in tandem with Bucky Irving. He hasn't done much besides score in those two outings against New Orleans and Atlanta with a combined 11 carries for 38 yards and no targets, but Tucker could help Fantasy managers in a desperate situation in deeper leagues. The Panthers are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past four games.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 779 REC 22 REYDS 176 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.1 Walker's best game this season was in Week 11 at the Rams when he scored 20.1 PPR points. He did everything in that outing that we wanted, which was score a touchdown and work in the passing game with three catches for 44 yards on three targets. That's the last time Walker scored a touchdown, which is a span of four games, and he's combined for 6.7 PPR points in his past two contests against Atlanta and Indianapolis with 19 carries for 46 yards and two catches for 1 yard on two targets over that span. The Rams have only allowed three rushing touchdowns to running backs all season and are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position. Walker is only worth using as a flex option at best in Week 16. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 685 REC 33 REYDS 292 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 I like Kenneth Gainwell this week, despite the tough matchup against Detroit, because of his role in the passing game. But I'm worried about Warren, who should be considered a flex option at best. While he's been productive of late with at least 12.4 PPR points in three of his past four games, he's needed touchdowns to help his overall total. He hasn't had more than 68 total yards in five games in a row, and he has 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets over that span. Warren will be fine if he finds the end zone, but the Lions have allowed just five total touchdowns to running backs since Week 5. This could be another disappointing game for Warren, who scored just 7.8 PPR points in Week 15 against Miami. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 847 REC 28 REYDS 179 TD 5 FPTS/G 11 I had Pollard as a sit in this column last week, and I was wrong when he had 14 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 8 yards on two targets at San Francisco. That's now consecutive games with over 100 rushing yards, and he has scored at least 18.2 PPR points in back-to-back contests against the Browns and 49ers. I'm still skeptical of Pollard having another solid performance in Week 16 against Kansas City since the Chiefs are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only seven running backs have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Chiefs this season, and I expect them to keep Pollard in check. He should only be used as a flex option in most leagues in Week 16. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN KC -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 557 REC 15 REYDS 122 TD 9 FPTS/G 9.6 Hunt was miserable in Week 15 against the Chargers with six carries for 12 yards and one catch for 8 yards on two targets. He's now scored single digits in PPR in three games in a row, which coincides with Isiah Pacheco returning from a three-game absence with a knee injury, but the Chiefs offensive line has also been a mess over that span. And now Patrick Mahomes (knee) is out for the season. The Titans are also No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs in the past five weeks, and only three guys have scored at least 11.8 PPR points during that stretch. I'm hesitant to use Hunt as even a flex option in most leagues in Week 16.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -14.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 700 REC 49 REYDS 266 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.7 Jeanty has struggled in the past two games against Denver and Philadelphia with a combined 14.0 PPR points over that span. He's been at 35 rushing yards or less in three games in a row, and he has one touchdown on a reception since Week 10. The Texans are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season and No. 6 in the past five weeks, and Houston has allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs over that span. The good news for Jeanty is Geno Smith (shoulder) could return in Week 16, but this is still a tough matchup for the Raiders on the road. I would only use Jeanty as a low-end No. 2 running back at best in the majority of leagues.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 44 REYDS 272 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Evans returned from his six-game absence with a collarbone injury in Week 15 against Atlanta and had six catches for 132 yards on 12 targets. He should be locked into lineups in Week 16 at Carolina, and the Panthers have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 15.1 PPR points in seven games in a row. Evans has 36 catches for 606 yards and seven touchdowns in his past five games against Carolina, and in two games against the Panthers last season, Evans had 16 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND SF -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 74 REYDS 495 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.3 Jennings continues to find the end zone for the 49ers and Fantasy managers, and he has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, including three in a row. In Week 15 against Tennessee, Jennings had three catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. Ricky Pearsall (ankle) is likely out for the 49ers, which will hopefully lead to a spike in targets for Jennings. And the Colts have allowed nine receivers to score at least 11.5 PPR points in their past five games. Jennings is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 100 REYDS 886 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.5 Sutton is playing well coming into Week 16 against Jacksonville, and he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Sutton has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 18 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns over that span on 26 targets. Bo Nix is back to leaning on Sutton, and the Jaguars have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 16.9 PPR points in three of the past four games. Six receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Jacksonville over that span, which bodes well for Troy Franklin as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, especially if Pat Bryant (hamstring) remains out. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 90 REYDS 808 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.8 Metcalf is back on track for Fantasy managers after scoring at least 14.4 PPR points in two games in a row and in three of his past four outings. In his past two contests against Baltimore and Miami, Metcalf has 10 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and he could see a lot of volume in this game at Detroit. The Lions are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against Detroit in the past four games. Metcalf should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 98 REYDS 715 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 McConkey is struggling coming into Week 16 at Dallas with a combined 6.2 PPR points in his past two games against Philadelphia and Kansas City, and he has scored 4.3 PPR points or less in three of his past four outings. But I expect him to rebound in Week 16 at Dallas, and the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Dallas in the past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span, and Keenan Allen is also worth using as a sleeper in Week 16, especially if Quentin Johnston (groin) remains out. But I like McConkey as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he will break out of his recent slump in this game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, and if both are out in Week 16 against Green Bay then Moore is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He just had a standout game in Week 15 against Cleveland with four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he has now scored at least 22.9 PPR points in two of his past four games. The Packers have allowed six receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past three games, with seven touchdowns over that span, and Olamide Zacchaeus scored a touchdown against Green Bay in Week 14. Zaccheaus could be a sleeper since he has four games this season with at least six targets, and he's averaging 12.6 PPR points over that span. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Rashee Rice (concussion) is not expected to play in Week 16, and Worthy is worth starting in three-receiver leagues, even with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Patrick Mahomes (knee). Worthy averaged 12.9 PPR points in the three games before Rice was activated this season, with 21 targets over that span, and this is a great matchup against the Titans. Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 15.6 PPR points against the Titans in their past five games. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Tetairoa McMillan (foot) missed practice Wednesday, and we'll keep an eye on his status for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. If McMillan is out then Coker would be a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but I like him as a No. 3 option even if McMillan is active. Coker has scored at least 14 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and New Orleans, and he has combined for eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets over that span. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks, and five guys have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Tampa Bay over that span. Coker could be a nice surprise in the Fantasy semifinals, especially if McMillan is out. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. If Christian Watson (chest) is out in Week 16 at Chicago then Reed, Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden are worth using as starters in three-receiver leagues. Reed has nine catches for 86 yards on 10 targets and two carries for 22 yards in two games since coming back from the collarbone and foot injuries that knocked him out in Week 2. Doubs averaged 13.1 PPR points in six games without Watson to start this season. And Golden looked good in Week 15 at Denver after Watson was injured with three catches for 55 yards on four targets. The Bears are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Reed, Doubs and Golden could all benefit if Watson is hurt. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Brady Cook will start at quarterback for the Jets again in Week 16, and that might be a good thing for Mitchell. The two played well together in Week 15 at Jacksonville when Mitchell had six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 17.4 PPR points. Mitchell now has at least six targets in five games in a row, and he scored a touchdown in two of his past three games. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 72 TAR 99 REYDS 725 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.5 In his first start this season with Philip Rivers in Week 15 at Seattle, Pittman was limited to three catches for 26 yards on five targets. The Seahawks are a tough matchup compared to the 49ers in Week 16, but Rivers looked like a 44-year-old quarterback who just got off his couch. It will be tough to trust Pittman and Alec Pierce, who had one catch for 16 yards on one target against Seattle, even in three-receiver leagues. I'll lean toward Pittman over Pierce given his role, but I would prefer to sit the Colts receivers with Rivers now at quarterback. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 76 REYDS 601 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Thomas had one of his best games this season in Week 15 against the Jets with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he scored 17.1 PPR points. But I'm not willing to start him in Week 16 at Denver, and he could see plenty of standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Denver has allowed only five touchdowns to the position this season, which leads the NFL. I'll still use Jakobi Meyers as a starter in three-receiver leagues, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in five games in a row. But Thomas is only worth a look in deeper formats in this matchup. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 83 REYDS 731 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Diggs could have a nice game in Week 16 at Baltimore, and the Ravens have allowed one receiver to score at least 18 PPR points in four games in a row. But Diggs could also post a minimal stat line, which he has done in three games in a row, and that's why he's on this list. In his past three outings against the Bengals, Giants and Bills, Diggs has combined for 15.2 PPR points with eight catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. Prior to this three-game stretch, Diggs had scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three games in a row, and I hope he gets back to that level of play. But given his recent body of work, I would only start Diggs in deep, three-receiver leagues. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 86 REYDS 604 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 Samuel has struggled in his past two games against Minnesota and the Giants, and he'll be tough to trust in Week 16 against Philadelphia. I would only start Samuel in deep, three-receiver leagues. The Eagles are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have allowed just two touchdowns to the position in their past eight games. Only five receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against Philadelphia during that stretch, and Samuel has combined for seven catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets in his past two outings against the Vikings and Giants. Terry McLaurin is still worth starting in the majority of leagues, but I would sit Samuel if possible given his recent struggles.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 90 REYDS 838 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.9 Waddle is a wild card in Week 16 against Cincinnati with Quinn Ewers now starting for Tua Tagovailoa. This could be great for Waddle, who has scored 8.2 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and Ewers can give Waddle more chances to succeed given Tagovailoa's recent struggles. Or Waddle could continue to stink with a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start. Just keep in mind that this isn't an easy matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Waddle will likely see a lot of cornerback D.J. Turner, and Cincinnati has allowed just one receiver to score double digits in PPR in the past five games. I'm treating Waddle like a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 16.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 14.7 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 97 REYDS 797 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Pitts has scored at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row, including a monster outing in Week 15 at Tampa Bay with 45.6 points. We'll see if Drake London (knee) returns in Week 16 at Arizona after missing the past four games, but Pitts will remain a starter in all leagues even when London is healthy. The Cardinals are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four guys in the past five games have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against Arizona. If London is out again, then I like Pitts as a top-three Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 73 REYDS 551 TD 9 FPTS/G 12.5 Goedert is hot right now heading into Week 16 at Washington, and he's worth starting in all leagues as a top-10 Fantasy tight end. In his past two games against the Chargers and Raiders, Goedert has combined for 14 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, and he scored at least 15.8 PPR points in each outing. Those were tough matchups, and he gets a much easier opponent in Week 16 against the Commanders, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends in the past five games against Washington have scored at least 10.2 PPR points, and Goedert has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Commanders going back to 2022. Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 38 REYDS 298 TD 6 FPTS/G 8 We'll see if Davante Adams (hamstring) can play in Week 16 at Seattle, but if he's out as expected then consider Parkinson a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in the majority of leagues. He just had a huge game in Week 15 against Detroit with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and he scored 24.5 PPR points. Everything in that game was a season high for Parkinson, and it coincided with Adams getting hurt. Parkinson, who has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, had two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown on two targets against the Seahawks in Week 11. And Seattle is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, with three guys scoring at least 11.1 PPR points against Seattle in the past four games. It's also a revenge game for Parkinson, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV HOU -14.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 70 TAR 93 REYDS 650 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 Schultz had a huge game against Arizona in Week 15 with eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 21.6 PPR points. He has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he should be considered a starter in all leagues in Week 16 against the Raiders. The matchup isn't ideal since Las Vegas is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but two tight ends in the past five games against the Raiders have scored at least 11.6 PPR points. Schultz should follow suit in Week 16. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 498 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 Loveland has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games heading into Week 16 against Green Bay, and he could be in line for a huge role if Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) are out. Loveland also had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Packers in Week 14. I like Loveland as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues if Oduzne and Burden can't play, and Loveland is a low-end starter in all formats if one of the receivers are out. Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 60 REYDS 602 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Keep an eye on the status for Quentin Johnston (groin) in Week 16 at Dallas. If he's out again then Gadsden is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Gadsden had a solid game in Week 15 at Kansas City with four catches for 61 yards on five targets, and he scored 10.1 PPR points with Johnston sidelined. The last time Johnston was out was in Week 6 at Miami, and Gadsden had seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets. It's also a good matchup since three tight ends have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against the Cowboys in the past five games. Darren Waller TE MIA Miami • #83

Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 26 REYDS 243 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 Things are complicated now for Waller after Tua Tagovailoa was benched in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers. Can we trust Waller even in a dream matchup against the Bengals? He just had a breakout game at the right time in Week 15 at Pittsburgh with seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He now gets to face Cincinnati in Week 16, and the Bengals are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I'll still use Waller as a low-end starter in all leagues. Hopefully, he and Ewers can develop a quick rapport, and 13 tight ends have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against Cincinnati this season.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 72 REYDS 528 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Johnson has scored at least 10.2 PPR points in four of his past six games coming into Week 16 against Minnesota, but this is a tough matchup for him against the Vikings. Minnesota hasn't allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in the past five games, and no tight end has scored double digits in PPR against the Vikings over that span. Johnson is only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 16. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 72 REYDS 628 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.9 Henry struggled against Buffalo as expected in Week 15 with one catch for 18 yards on three targets, but almost every tight end had a down performance against the Bills. His matchup in Week 16 isn't much easier since the Ravens are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Baltimore has allowed one touchdown to a tight end since Week 6, and no tight end has scored double digits in PPR against the Ravens over that span. Henry is only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 16. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 65 REYDS 436 TD 3 FPTS/G 8 Hockenson is playing well coming into Week 16 with at least 9.2 PPR points in three games in a row. He had a solid outing in Week 15 at Dallas with four catches for 66 yards on five targets, and that's his best game to date with quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But I'm not ready to start Hockenson yet in the majority of leagues, especially against the Giants, who are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. And in the past five weeks, the Giants are No. 5 in that category, so Hockenson is only worth using in deeper leagues in this matchup.