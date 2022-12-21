Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG MIN -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3818 RUYDS 58 TD 26 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.1 Cousins is on fire right now with at least 27 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should stay hot this week. The Giants have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to throw for at least two touchdowns, with two of those guys (Taylor Heinicke in Week 13 and Jalen Hurts in Week 14) scoring at least 21 Fantasy points. This is expected to be a high-scoring game with an implied total of 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook and Casino, and Cousins should lead the way for the Vikings.

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIA -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3238 RUYDS 70 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.3 Tagovailoa played better than I expected in Week 15 at Buffalo with 21 Fantasy points, which ended his three-game streak of scoring 17 points or less. I'm glad he's back home after three consecutive road games at San Francisco, the Chargers and Buffalo, and the warm weather in South Florida should be welcoming. The Packers have held Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield to under 20 Fantasy points the past two weeks, but prior to that they allowed at least 23 points to Dak Prescott, Ryan Tannehill and Jalen Hurts. I expect Tagovailoa to be in that range, and he's a must-start quarterback once again in all leagues.

Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3671 RUYDS 281 TD 27 INT 8 FPTS/G 22.3 I wish Smith had Tyler Lockett (finger) for this game, but he's out. Still, Smith should get enough from DK Metcalf and the rest of his supporting cast of Marquise Goodwin, Noah Fant and Kenneth Walker III to be successful in this matchup. The Chiefs are third in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and 11 quarterbacks this season have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against Kansas City, including Davis Mills last week. Smith struggled in Week 15 against San Francisco with just 16 Fantasy points, but he scored at least 22 points in each of the six games prior to facing the 49ers. He should rebound this week in a possible shootout on the road.