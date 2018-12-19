Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 23.0 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan has taken advantage of favorable matchups of late, and this one against the Panthers qualifies (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) . He's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in five of his past seven starts, and the two games where he failed to hit that total were against Dallas in Week 11 and Baltimore in Week 13. He scored 33 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 2, and he has 590 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception in his past two games at Carolina. The Panthers also come into this game allowing an average of 21.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. 22.2 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff has been awful for the past three games, scoring a combined 19 Fantasy points against Detroit, Chicago and Philadelphia, but he will bounce back in Week 16 against the Cardinals. He scored 20 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 2, and two of the past four quarterbacks against the Cardinals have scored at least 27 Fantasy points. I'm expecting Rams coach Sean McVay to make sure Goff gets back on track with the playoffs approaching, and look for him to correct his recent woes, which is good news for Fantasy owners. 20.8 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky, as expected, took advantage of the matchup against the Packers in Week 8, scoring 22 Fantasy points. It was his best Fantasy outing since Week 10, and he should build on that performance this week against the 49ers. Four of the past five quarterbacks against San Francisco have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, and I like Trubisky as a low-end starting option in this matchup on the road. 21.8 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson scored 22 Fantasy points in Week 15 at San Francisco, and he rebounded from a down performance in Week 14 against Minnesota when he scored just eight points. He's averaging 21.7 Fantasy points at home this season in six games, and the Chiefs have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. I'm hoping for a shootout between these two teams, and Wilson has top-three upside given the matchup at home. 23.2 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott picked an inopportune time to have his worst game of the season in Week 15 at Indianapolis. He scored just six Fantasy points, as the Colts were able to shut out the Cowboys. I'm sticking with Prescott this week in a much better matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks for the season. And at home, he's averaging 24.7 Fantasy points per game in his past six outings. Prescott should be considered a low-end starting option in most leagues in Week 16.

Sleepers

Sam Darnold (vs. NYJ): Darnold had his best game of the season in Week 15 against Houston with 24-of-38 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns, along with 35 rushing yards. He has the chance for a solid encore at home in Week 16 against the Packers, who have nothing to play for and have struggled on defense most of the season, especially on the road. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Green Bay have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, with the lone exception Josh Rosen in Week 13. Darnold is a great streaming option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues this week.

Derek Carr (vs. DEN): Carr was a letdown in Week 15 at Cincinnati since he scored just 15 Fantasy points, which snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 22 points. He should have the chance to rebound at home in Week 16 against the Broncos, who are dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary. Carr has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past four games at home, and this could be the Raiders last game in Oakland. Denver also has allowed multiple touchdowns in the past two games against Nick Mullens and Baker Mayfield.

Nick Foles (vs. HOU): Foles didn't have a great Fantasy game in Week 15 at the Rams, but he played well, completing 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He only scored eight Fantasy points, but he could be an option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues in Week 16 against Houston. The Texans are playing consecutive road games this week, and Darnold just had a solid outing against this defense in Week 15.

Sit 'Em 18.4 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston had his three-game streak of scoring at least 22 Fantasy points get snapped in Week 15 at Baltimore. He scored just four Fantasy points, and he was held to 157 passing yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. I don't expect him to get back on track in Week 16 at Dallas, and the Cowboys have allowed just one quarterback in their past five games to score more than 20 Fantasy points. Andrew Luck, for example, was limited to just nine Fantasy points in Week 15. I would avoid Winston in most formats this week. 18.8 projected points Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB In five games as a starter for the Ravens, Jackson is averaging just 18.4 Fantasy points per game. He has two games with at least 21 Fantasy points and three games at 18 points or less, and it's hard to expect a dominant performance given the body of work that we've seen thus far. He's limited as a passer right now, and most of his production has come from his rushing totals. The Chargers allow an average of just 17.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and I would only use Jackson in two-quarterback leagues in Week 16. 15.6 projected points Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB Mullens has been a respectable Fantasy quarterback since taking over for C.J. Beathard in Week 9. Including that game, Mullens has at least 23 Fantasy points in three of six outings, but he should struggle this week against the Bears. Chicago allows an average of just 15.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and only one quarterback in the Bears' past eight games has scored 20 Fantasy points, which was Kirk Cousins in Week 11. In their past two games, Chicago has held Aaron Rodgers and Goff to a combined 11 Fantasy points. 23.0 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Going back on the road isn't a good thing for Cousins, even in an easy matchup against the Lions. He's scored 42 Fantasy points in his past three road games combined, and he only scored eight Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 9. Also, under interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, it's clear the Vikings want to run the ball more, as evidenced by what happened in Week 15 against Miami. Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray combined for 34 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns against the Dolphins, while Cousins was limited to just 21 passing attempts. He shouldn't have to throw much again in Week 16, which limits his upside, and he's only worth starting in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues.

Bust Alert



Allen is on a tear coming into Week 16 at New England. In his past four games, he's averaging 24.5 Fantasy points per game over that span, and clearly his rushing production is the biggest reason. He has at least seven Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in his past four outings, with three rushing touchdowns, as well as three games with at least 99 rushing yards. But it could be tough to trust him in Week 16 at New England. The Patriots will make things difficult for Allen and will likely limit his rushing ability, forcing him to throw. Since he's yet to top 245 passing yards in a game and has four interceptions in his past three outings, it might take a career effort for him to deliver a strong performance. I'm fine with Allen in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues this week, but I'm hesitant to start him in one-quarterback formats at New England.

