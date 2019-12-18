Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Ride this pair of backs to championship glory

The fear of missing out. That's what we have right now with Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He remains a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues, mostly because you don't want to have him go off on your bench – if you're inclined to put him there.

This is not the time to get cute with your Fantasy roster when it comes to Kamara, especially in PPR in the championship round of most leagues. While he hasn't been great, he's still been productive. And a big game is coming, hopefully this week at Tennessee.

The lack of touchdowns is the biggest concern for Kamara. He scored twice in Week 3 at Seattle and hasn't scored since. Let that sink in for a moment. He scored 13 total touchdowns as a rookie and 18 total touchdowns last year, but he's stuck on two scores heading into Week 16.

Wow. Just wow.

To put that in perspective, Taysom Hill has six total touchdowns for the Saints this season. Backup tight end Josh Hill has three scores. Latavius Murray also has six touchdowns.

This should be the week Kamara goes nuts and hopefully rewards the Fantasy managers who stuck with him, especially in non-PPR leagues. He's facing a Titans run defense that has allowed five touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, including Leonard Fournette, DeAndre Washington and Carlos Hyde each scoring at least 16 PPR points. Kamara has scored at least 16 PPR points just three times in his past nine games, which has been frustrating.

Now, he went to college at the University of Tennessee, so going back to the area could be special for him. Any extra motivation would be nice. Either way, he's due, and I'm counting on him to deliver in Week 16 to help Fantasy managers win a championship.

Starts of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 919 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC ATL -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 48 REYDS 321 TD 4 FPTS/G 12

I was torn on two running backs for Week 16, so I just decided to use both as co-Starts of the Week in Marlon Mack and Devonta Freeman. Both have the chance to be awesome in your championship game.

For Mack, it's been a tough final stretch of the season, starting when he broke his hand in Week 11 against Jacksonville. He missed two games before coming back in Week 14 against Tampa Bay, and he's combined for just 24 carries, 57 yards, one touchdown and no catches in his past two outings against the Buccaneers and Saints.

Those are two brutal run defenses, but Mack should run free this week against the Panthers at home. Carolina allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the season, including 26 total touchdowns allowed to the position. A running back has scored against the Panthers in 10 games in a row, including five guys scoring multiple touchdowns in the same game over that span.

Mack also is 81 yards away from the first 1,000-yard season of his career, and I expect he will reach that milestone this week. It's difficult to trust a running back like Mack in PPR with his lack of receptions (only 12 for the year), but he should deliver in a big way against Carolina.

For Freeman, he beat up on the Panthers in Week 14 with 17 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 10 yards on four targets. I expect him to have a similar performance against Jacksonville this week at home.

The Jaguars come into Week 16 behind the Panthers as the No. 2 team in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Since Week 9, a span of six games, 11 running back have either 100 total yards or a touchdown against Jacksonville, which is amazing.

Freeman started the season with at least 11 PPR points in five of his first eight games, but he's hit that mark just once in his past four outings. He should go out with a big performance in his last home game in Atlanta this year.

It's been a frustrating end of the season for Mack and Freeman, but don't give up on them in Week 16. Both have amazing matchups and will deliver when it matters most in your championship game.

I'm starting Mack and Freeman over: Todd Gurley (at SF), Le'Veon Bell (vs. PIT), Aaron Jones (at MIN), Nick Chubb (vs. BAL), Devin Singletary (at NE)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC ATL -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3769 RUYDS 141 TD 25 INT 12 FPTS/G 21 Ryan comes into Week 16 against Jacksonville looking for a fourth game in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points. He should get it against the Jaguars. Three of the past six opposing quarterbacks against Jacksonville have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, including Deshaun Watson, Ryan Tannehill and Philip Rivers. Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston and Derek Carr failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and only Winston was a surprise in that he didn't have a big game. This is not a good defense, and Ryan should get plenty of production from Julio Jones, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman this week. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 4573 RUYDS 229 TD 31 INT 24 FPTS/G 23.6 Winston is playing through a fractured thumb and will be without his top two receivers in Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring). What could go wrong? I'm still confident in Winston, who has scored at least 29 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row with at least 40 points. He should be fine with a receiving corps of Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and the matchup is great against the Texans. Houston has allowed at least 28 Fantasy points to three quarterbacks in a row, and Winston should have another quality performance in Week 16. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2272 RUYDS 157 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.9 Tannehill was great as the Start of the Week in Week 15 against Houston with 28 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 22 points in seven of eight games as a starter since taking over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7. He has a tough matchup in Week 15 against the Saints, who just added Janoris Jenkins to their secondary. But New Orleans has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and I would stick with the hot hand this week in Tannehill. If he got you to this point, he should have another productive outing again at home. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2790 RUYDS 219 TD 18 INT 12 FPTS/G 15.7 Can you really trust Fitzpatrick in the Fantasy championship? Yes, you can. He just reached 24 Fantasy points for the third time in his past four games with his performance against the Giants in Week 15. The one down outing was Week 14 at the Jets when he scored 13 Fantasy points, but DeVante Parker suffered a concussion in that game and couldn't finish. This week, against the Bengals and with a healthy Parker, Fitzpatrick should have the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback again. While Cincinnati hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points in the past four games, the Bengals still allow an average of 21.1 points per game for the season. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK LAC -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 4055 RUYDS 24 TD 21 INT 18 FPTS/G 17.4 Rivers has obviously been a disaster this season, and he comes into Week 16 with only six games with at least 20 Fantasy points. But two of those games happened in the past three weeks, and this could be his final home game as a member of the Chargers since he's a free agent after this year. I'll take my chances with Rivers one final time against the Raiders, and he averages 284.8 passing yards per game in his past five meetings with the Raiders, including 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over that span. Oakland also has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, so Rivers should be successful this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2795 RUYDS 301 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.8 The Falcons defense was great in Week 15 against the 49ers, holding Jimmy Garoppolo to 14 Fantasy points, which is the second-lowest total against Atlanta this year. But I'll still take my chances with Minshew this week as a low-end starter since the Falcons allow 22.9 Fantasy points against opposing quarterbacks for the season. Minshew just scored 22 Fantasy points at Oakland in Week 15, and he's averaging 21.0 Fantasy points in the road this season in five games. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2908 RUYDS 63 TD 14 INT 13 FPTS/G 15.4 Dalton gets Miami this week. It's that simple. The Dolphins are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Miami have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Dalton is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DEN -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 651 RUYDS 33 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 17 Lock struggled as expected in the snow at Kansas City in Week 15, but he should rebound this week against the Lions at home. Detroit allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and eight of the past 10 quarterbacks against the Lions have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. It's tough to trust Lock in Week 16, but he did score 29 Fantasy points in Week 14 at Houston, which could happen again in this matchup.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2876 RUYDS 467 TD 27 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.7 Allen now hits the third leg of his brutal stretch of games with the Patriots in Week 16, after facing Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the previous two outings. He combined for 28 Fantasy points in those matchups, and he should struggle again at New England. The only quarterbacks with more than 15 Fantasy points against the Patriots this year were Lamar Jackson and Watson, and I don't expect Allen to have a stellar performance this week. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2774 RUYDS 172 TD 19 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.3 The Chiefs defense is rolling coming into Week 16, having shut down Rivers, Derek Carr, Tom Brady and Lock in each of the past four weeks. That quartet scored 14 Fantasy points or less in each meeting with Kansas City, and I don't expect Trubisky to do much better this week. He has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, but three of those performances were against the Lions twice and the Giants. I don't think Trubisky will be awful against the Chiefs, but the 17 Fantasy points he scored in Week 15 at Green Bay is on par for a realistic outcome this week. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 3996 RUYDS 24 TD 19 INT 15 FPTS/G 16.1 Goff managed to score 21 Fantasy points at Dallas in Week 15, but it wasn't a pretty performance. And he scored just one Fantasy point in Week 6 against San Francisco. The 49ers are getting healthy in the secondary with the expected return of Richard Sherman (hamstring), and San Francisco should be able to limit Goff's production this week in the Rams second consecutive game on the road. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3279 RUYDS 504 TD 21 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.9 In Murray's first game against the Seahawks he scored just 15 Fantasy points, and he should struggle again this week in his first career game in Seattle. Murray also has scored 17 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row coming into Week 16. The Seahawks have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points in their past five games — Kirk Cousins in Week 13, despite matchups with Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz and Goff over that stretch. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 3445 RUYDS 53 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.1 Garoppolo has been up and down as a Fantasy quarterback of late, and I expect this to be one of his down performances against the Rams. They have only allowed two quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points against them since Week 5: Jackson and Dak Prescott. Garoppolo only scored 11 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 6, and he's scored 14 Fantasy points or less in two of his past three outings coming into Week 16.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.6 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 3565 RUYDS 30 TD 24 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.1 Brady is in this spot mostly to illustrate that he's been a Fantasy bust all season, and you can't trust him in the championship game. He's scored more than 17 Fantasy points just once in his past six outings, and I don't expect him to do well against the Bills this week, even at home. Buffalo held Brady to four Fantasy points in Week 4, and the Bills allow an average of just 13.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Julian Edelman (knee) is also banged up, and Brady could have another tough Fantasy outing in Week 16.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 687 REC 42 REYDS 433 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 You never want to see players sit due to injury, but I would be OK if Jordan Howard (shoulder) wanted to rest for another week. That would allow Sanders to remain a star for the Eagles and Fantasy managers. He's scored at least 21 PPR points in two of his past three games, and I expect him to have another quality outing in Week 16 against Dallas. He has at least 19 total touches in three games in a row, with 15 catches over that span, and the Cowboys are in the top 10 in receptions allowed to running backs this year with 81, which also bodes well for Boston Scott, who should be considered a sleeper. Dallas also has allowed a running back to score in four of the past six games. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 4th YTD Stats RUYDS 925 REC 32 REYDS 250 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.5 Let's give Mixon some credit for his performance in 2019. Despite the Bengals having the worst record in the NFL, he's been highly productive, especially of late. In his past seven games, he has at least 16 PPR points in six outings, including some tough matchups against the Rams, Ravens, Jets and Patriots. He took on New England in Week 15 and finished with 25 carries for 136 yards, as well as three catches for 20 yards on three targets, which prompted Bill Belichick to say, "He probably is the best back in the league. He runs so hard and is so hard to tackle." He's a top five running back for Week 16 against the Dolphins, who have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in their past four games. James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ PIT -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 432 REC 34 REYDS 251 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 Conner returned in Week 15 against Buffalo from a three-game absence with a shoulder injury and had a productive outing with eight carries for 42 yards, as well as four catches for 9 yards and a touchdown on five targets. I expect his workload to increase this week against the Jets, who have been tough against the run all season, but have allowed a running back to score in two of the past three weeks. I'm counting on Conner outplaying his former teammate Le'Veon Bell this week, and the Steelers should lean on Conner as much as possible in this game to take pressure off the struggling Devlin Hodges. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 784 REC 14 REYDS 123 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.8 We could be looking at the final two games of Peterson's career as the 2019 season comes to an end, and the 34-year-old is running well down the stretch. He has at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's done a nice job this season when he's had an extended workload. He has seven games this year with at least 13 carries, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in five of those outings. He should continue to be featured against the Giants in Week 16 with Derrius Guice (knee) out, and Peterson is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 591 REC 44 REYDS 304 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.8 I thought Drake would be OK in Week 15 against Cleveland, but he was a monster with 22 carries for 137 yards and four touchdowns, as well as one catch for 9 yards on one target. The Cardinals should continue to feed Drake this week against Seattle, and the Seahawks have allowed five touchdowns to running backs in their past three games. In the first meeting with Seattle, David Johnson had 11 carries for 40 yards, as well as eight catches for 99 yards on 11 targets, and it would be nice for Drake to have a similar outing this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Boone RB MIN Minnesota • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 4.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 1.4 We'll see what happens with Dalvin Cook (shoulder) during practice, but plan to start Boone if Cook and Alexander Mattison (ankle) are out. He just had 13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers, and he would be a top 20 running back in all leagues against the Packers, who are tied for second in most rushing touchdowns allowed this season with 14. DeAndre Washington RB OAK Oakland • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 47th YTD Stats RUYDS 225 REC 26 REYDS 216 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 With Josh Jacobs (shoulder) out, Washington becomes a starter in all leagues. As we saw in Week 14 against Tennessee when Jacobs was hurt, Washington had 14 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, as well as six catches for 43 yards on seven targets. Washington is facing a Chargers defense that has allowed four touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, so hopefully he takes advantage of this opportunity once again. Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 308 REC 9 REYDS 126 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 We're hopeful that Johnson can return in Week 16 after being out since Week 7 with a knee injury, and he would be someone to use as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Prior to getting hurt, he scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his first five games. And the Broncos have allowed four running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in their past five games. Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 130 REC 18 REYDS 155 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.8 Laird has received at least 14 total touches in three games in a row, which is important based on his matchup with the Bengals. There have been 15 running backs this season with at least 13 total touches against Cincinnati, and 13 of them have either scored a touchdown or gained at least 100 total yards, including Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the past two games. Laird has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's someone to consider as a flex this week. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 541 REC 26 REYDS 267 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.9 I thought Jones would be more involved in the passing game last week at Detroit with Mike Evans (hamstring) hurt, but he only had one catch for 26 yards on three targets. But with Chris Godwin (hamstring) hurt also, Jones might be needed more as a receiver, which is something coach Bruce Arians hinted at this week. He does have at least three catches in three of his past five games, and he should continue to see about 11 carries. He's worth using as a flex this week against the Texans, who lead the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 97.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 676 REC 57 REYDS 404 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 I love a good revenge game, and we have one this week with the Jets and Steelers. Only this isn't about Bell – it's about the Steelers defense. We know the Steelers weren't happy about Bell sitting out the 2018 season because of his contract and then leaving, and they get to exact some revenge in Week 16. While it's hard to sit a player of Bell's caliber, keep in mind he has just four touchdowns on the season and has scored 10 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Ravens. Pittsburgh hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 5 and only two receiving touchdowns to running backs for the season. I consider Bell more of a bust alert than a must-sit running back, but I'm not confident in him producing this week against his former team. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 742 REC 11 REYDS 89 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.6 Michel had 103 total yards in Week 15 at Cincinnati, which was the first time he's scored double digits in PPR since Week 7. In the first meeting with Buffalo in Week 4, Michel had 17 carries for 63 yards and no catches, and he only has 11 receptions for the season. It's rather remarkable that he hasn't scored a touchdown in seven games in a row, and the Bills haven't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 11, including matchups with Phillip Lindsay, Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Ingram and Conner over that span. Michel is a low-end No. 3 running back at best this week. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 719 REC 24 REYDS 183 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.6 Montgomery is going to be tough to trust in Week 16, even though he continues to get 15-plus touches a game over the past eight weeks. Despite that workload, he's scored double digits in PPR just once in his past six outings, and he hasn't scored on the ground in the past six weeks. The Chiefs have not been good against the run this season, but this is more about Montgomery. I wouldn't be surprised if Tarik Cohen has a better game in all formats with the Bears likely chasing points, but Montgomery is someone to avoid in the championship round of most leagues. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 427 REC 37 REYDS 234 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.9 Williams went from getting at least 13 total touches a game from Weeks 10-13 to nine touches or less in each of the past two outings. He's scored a combined five PPR points against Washington and Chicago, and I'm hesitant to use him as even a flex option this week. Now, you can argue he's better in games where the Packers are trailing, and they could be chasing points this week at Minnesota. But it's clear how much the Packers are relying more on Aaron Jones down the stretch since Jones is averaging 18 touches a game in his past two outings. I'd avoid Williams in most formats in Week 16. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI KC -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 6.2 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 465 REC 28 REYDS 181 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 There's a chance Damien Williams (ribs) could return this week, which would make McCoy someone to avoid at all costs. But if Williams is out, McCoy could be a potential flex option in deeper leagues. The problem is the Chiefs are using Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware, and both had more total touches than McCoy in Week 15 against the Broncos. McCoy has combined for five PPR points in his past two games against the Patriots and Broncos, and he's rushed for 40 yards or less in each of his past six outings. Keep an eye on Williams heading into Week 16 at the Bears, but I would sit McCoy in most leagues even if Williams remains out.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Todd Gurley RB LAR L.A. Rams • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 741 REC 29 REYDS 186 TD 12 FPTS/G 14.1 It's hard to sit Gurley in the Fantasy championship round. He's scored four touchdowns in his past three games, with more than 100 total yards in two of those outings. But this matchup with the 49ers should be brutal, and I would only consider Gurley as a flex option this week. San Francisco's resume against opposing running backs is amazing, especially of late. In the past four games for the 49ers, they have held Aaron Jones (three PPR points), Mark Ingram (seven PPR points), Alvin Kamara (seven PPR points) and Devonta Freeman (six PPR points) to minimal production, and Gurley could be next. He makes me nervous against this defense on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 12th OWNED 100% YTD Stats REC 75 TAR 96 REYDS 994 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 Seattle coach Pete Carroll said before Week 15 that Lockett was "really back" to his old self prior to facing the Panthers, and it showed. Lockett had eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should stay hot this week against the Cardinals. Last year against the Cardinals at home, Lockett had 14 PPR points, and he should benefit with a couple of more targets now that Josh Gordon (suspension) is no longer on the roster. I also like D.K. Metcalf as a starting Fantasy receiver this week as well. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 15th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 125 REYDS 859 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Boyd, as expected, struggled in Week 15 against New England with just five PPR points, but he should rebound in a big way this week against the Dolphins. He came into Week 15 with at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most points to opposing wide receivers, and they also have allowed the most touchdowns to receivers this year with 25. John Ross is someone to consider as a sleeper or DFS play given the matchup at Miami. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 22nd OWNED 88% YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 84 REYDS 833 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.2 McLaurin has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He's finally clicking with Dwayne Haskins, his quarterback at Ohio State, and that should be a nice connection in Washington for many years to come. The Giants allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers and tied for third in touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 20, but McLaurin missed the first meeting in Week 4 with a hamstring injury. He'll make up for it this week and should have a big game against this Giants secondary. Breshad Perriman WR TB Tampa Bay • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 23rd OWNED 51% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 50 REYDS 409 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.8 Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller are all out for the Buccaneers with hamstring injuries, which should be great news for Perriman and potentially Justin Watson as well against the Texans. Perriman already went off in Week 15 at Detroit with Evans out with five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. He's actually scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's a must-start receiver in all leagues against Houston. Watson is an option in deeper leagues with the hope of additional targets. He had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 14 against the Colts, but he took a step back against the Lions with two catches for 17 yards on two targets. Still, the Buccaneers need Perriman and Watson with their depleted receiving corps, and Houston is in the top 10 in touchdowns allowed to receivers with 16 for the season. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 13th OWNED 43% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 82 REYDS 649 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Miller is someone we've been talking about for weeks, and he just continues to be a star. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including at least 23 PPR points in two of his past three outings. He's scored a touchdown in consecutive games, proving his worth in non-PPR leagues as well, and he should stay hot in Week 16 against Kansas City. The Chiefs have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 13 PPR points in three of the past four games. Allen Robinson remains the No. 1 receiver for Chicago, but Miller isn't far behind. He's having a breakout sophomore campaign with the way he's closing out 2019.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 67 REYDS 461 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.6 I still like Darius Slayton as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, but Shepard isn't far behind. He just scored 20 PPR points in Week 15 against Miami on nine catches for 111 yards on 11 targets. We'll see if anything changes with Daniel Jones back for the Giants, but Jones helped Shepard score 16 PPR points against Washington in Week 4. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 89 REYDS 641 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Over the past three games, Amendola has 29 targets, compared to 20 for Kenny Golladay, as it's clear David Blough is leaning on Amendola, especially with Marvin Jones (ankle) and T.J. Hockenson (ankle) out. Week 15 against Tampa Bay was the first game without Jones, and Amendola had eight catches for 102 yards on 13 targets. In Week 16 against Denver, Golladay could be stuck dealing with Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, so Blough might lean on Amendola once again. Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 5.9 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 In the first game without Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee), Ward stepped up as the leading receiver for the Eagles in Week 15 at Washington with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Only Zach Ertz (10) had more targets, and Ward can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Cowboys. In the past five games, Dallas has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing receivers. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK LAC -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 81 REYDS 912 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Williams has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and the Raiders are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. In the past four weeks, Oakland has allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers, including A.J. Brown and Chris Conley scoring multiple touchdowns against this secondary. Williams now has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in four of them. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 98 REYDS 597 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.1 D.J. Moore remains a must-start Fantasy receiver, but Samuel is worth a look in deeper leagues as well. Will Grier will take some shots down the field, which should help Samuel, who has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games with Kyle Allen. The Colts secondary has been brutal of late, allowing 75 catches for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns to receivers over the past five games. It could be a big week for Moore and Samuel in Week 16.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -10 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 121 REYDS 910 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Beckham scored 14 PPR points in Week 15 at Arizona, but he doesn't look right if you watch him. His groin injury is clearly a problem, and he doesn't appear to be getting much separation from defenders. He still has just one touchdown since Week 2, and he was held to four PPR points in Week 4 at Baltimore. The Ravens will likely key in on stopping Beckham again, and he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. Emmanuel Sanders WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 87 REYDS 783 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.4 Sanders has one good game since Week 9, his dominant performance in Week 14 at New Orleans. He scored 35 PPR points against the Saints, but he's combined for 22 PPR points in his five other outings over that span. The Rams have allowed just one receiver to score in their past three games, when Tavon Austin scored on busted coverage in Week 15. Otherwise, the Rams have shut down Christian Kirk (five PPR points), Lockett (eight PPR points), Amari Cooper (two PPR points) and Michael Gallup (one PPR point) since Week 12. Sanders and Deebo Samuel are risky Fantasy options this week. Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 85 REYDS 729 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.1 Anderson had a surprise performance in Week 15 at Baltimore with 12 PPR points, and he's now reached that mark in four games in a row. But I'm still shying away from him this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh hasn't allowed a receiver to score in the past three games in matchups with Cleveland, Arizona and Buffalo. And for the season, the Steelers are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers. I like Jamison Crowder better than Anderson this week, but both are just No. 3 Fantasy options at best in Week 16. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 111 REYDS 1007 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.4 Brown was surprisingly good in Week 15 at Pittsburgh with seven catches for 99 yards on 10 targets. Prior to that, he had 40 receiving yards or less in three games in a row. He had 11 PPR points in Week 4 against New England with five catches for 69 yards on 11 targets, but I would expect that to be his ceiling against the Patriots. New England is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with only three touchdowns allowed to the position for the year. Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 60 REYDS 569 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.3 I thought Williams would play well in Week 15 against the Jaguars, and he snapped his six-game streak without a touchdown when he scored in the final game in Oakland. But he finished with just two catches for 45 yards on three targets in that game, and I'm not starting him in Week 16 at the Chargers. He was held to three catches for 25 yards on five targets in his first game against his former team in Week 10, and this isn't a revenge game to trust. Williams is not worth starting in most leagues this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 61 REYDS 403 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 I would not be surprised if Hilton scores this week. The Panthers have been miserable against opposing receivers of late with seven touchdowns allowed in the past five games. But you have to hope Hilton is 100% recovered from his calf injury, which has bothered him since Week 8. He returned in Week 15 at New Orleans after two games off, but he managed just four catches for 25 yards on nine targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, and I have a hard time trusting him in Week 16, especially with Jacoby Brissett not playing well down the stretch. Hilton is the classic boom-or-bust receiver heading into your championship game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC ATL -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 12.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 79 REYDS 660 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.5 Hooper nearly had a touchdown in Week 15 at San Francisco, but he couldn't complete the catch in the end zone. Julio Jones eventually scored to give the Falcons an upset victory, but Hooper should start to deliver again this week. After starting the season with at least 11 PPR points in eight of his first nine games, he's combined for 10 PPR points in his past two outings. In the past three games, the Jaguars have allowed three tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points, including O.J. Howard, Hunter Henry and Darren Waller. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 66 REYDS 546 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Higbee has become a must-start option as long as Gerald Everett (knee) is out, scoring at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row. Over that span he has 33 targets for 26 catches, 334 yards and one touchdown, and he's become a go-to option for Jared Goff. He does have a tough matchup in Week 16 at San Francisco, but the 49ers did allow a tight end to score in Week 13 (Mark Andrews) and Week 14 (Jared Cook and Josh Hill), while Hooper could have scored in Week 15. Higbee should stay hot for at least one more game. Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK LAC -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 13.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 63 REYDS 565 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Henry has a rematch with the Raiders in Week 16, and he should once again play well. The first time he faced Oakland in Week 10 he scored 13 PPR points. And in four career meetings with the Raiders, he has either a touchdown or 90 receiving yards each time. Now, Henry's targets have declined recently with four or less in three games in a row, and he's scored three PPR points or less in two of those outings. But given his history against the Raiders, who are No. 27 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, I would still trust Henry this week in all formats.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 260 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 Hollister gets the free space this week with the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He also could see a slight uptick in targets with Josh Gordon (suspension) out. In the first meeting with Arizona in Week 4, Will Dissly had seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cardinals, and hopefully Hollister will follow suit. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 47 REYDS 413 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 With Tampa Bay now down Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller due to hamstring injuries, we should see Howard and Cameron Brate take on a bigger role. Howard has scored 11 PPR points in two of his past three games, and in Week 15 at Detroit, the first game without Evans and when Godwin was injured, he had a season-high eight targets, finishing with four catches for 46 yards. Brate had seven targets against the Lions with three catches for 33 yards, so don't be surprised if one or both play big this week against Houston. In their past five games, the Texans have allowed 30 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets to tight ends. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 70 REYDS 454 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 Gesicki has struggled in the past two games with a combined nine PPR points against the Jets and Giants, but I'll still look at him as a low-end starter this week against the Bengals. He did have eight targets against the Giants and finished with four catches for 47 yards in Week 15, and prior to the past two games, he combined for 29 PPR points against the Browns and Eagles.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 46 REYDS 360 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.6 While Rudolph just had his best game of the season in Week 15 at the Chargers when Adam Thielen was healthy, he only managed three catches for 48 yards on three targets. He has yet to score in a game that Thielen finished, and I'm counting on him having another down performance as long as Thielen plays again Monday night against the Packers. Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 71 REYDS 552 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Olsen is expected to play in Week 16 against the Colts after being out for the past two games with a concussion, but I'm hesitant to start him in most leagues. We don't know how he'll do with Will Grier under center, and Olsen hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2. He's also been held to single digits in PPR in seven of his past nine games. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI DAL -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 76 REYDS 491 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.8 Witten has been great of late with at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games, with at least eight PPR points in every game over that span. He has two touchdowns as well in his past three outings, but I expect him to struggle against the Eagles. He had four catches for 33 yards on four targets in Week 7 against Philadelphia, and he only has one touchdown in his past five meetings with the Eagles. Also, his performance against Philadelphia earlier this season was the most catches and yards he's had against the Eagles in his past five matchups.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 425 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.3 Doyle has struggled the past two games, with four catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, and it's hard to trust him in Week 16 against the Panthers. Carolina is among the league leaders in fewest touchdowns allowed to tight ends this season with just three, and the Panthers have limited Hooper and Hollister the past two games to a combined five catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Chargers (vs. OAK)

Sleepers

Seahawks (vs. ARI)

Chiefs (at CHI)

Colts (vs. CAR)

Sit 'Em

Bears (vs. KC)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC ATL -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 2nd

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Badgley K LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK LAC -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 7th Chase McLaughlin K IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR IND -7 O/U 46 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 6.9 K RNK 16th Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 4th