It's Fantasy semifinals time in most leagues, and weather worries will make things tougher for some Fantasy managers. Plus injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Jeff Wilson, A.J. Dillon, Damien Harris and more could make things even trickier.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 16 numbers to know and more.
Running Backs
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris passed away Wednesday, and it would be great for Najee Harris to honor him with a big game Saturday at home. I expect it to happen against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. A running back has scored or gained 100 total yards against Las Vegas in nine games in a row, with 12 total touchdowns scored over that span. And since Week 5, eight running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Raiders. Najee Harris has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, and he has at least 12 PPR points in consecutive outings prior to Week 16.
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Walker returned from his one-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 15 against San Francisco and did OK with 11 PPR points, including four catches for 32 yards. His ankle is still an issue since he missed practice Tuesday, but all indications are he'll play in Week 16 at Kansas City. I expect him to perform well, and you should use Walker as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. His role in the passing game could be vital this week since Tyler Lockett (finger) is out, and the Chiefs allow the most receptions to running backs this season with 88. They also are second in receiving yards allowed to running backs (675), and 13 running backs have scored at least six PPR points with just their receiving totals alone against Kansas City this year. Walker has at least three catches in three of his past four full games, and hopefully Geno Smith throws him the ball a lot in this contest.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
This could be the week where McKinnon turns into a pumpkin, but you have to start him based on his recent level of production. He has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, including a whopping 66 PPR points in his past two games against Denver and Houston. In those two outings he has 15 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets, and he has at least 13 total touches in each of the past two weeks. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) could return this week and take touches away from McKinnon, and I still like Isiah Pacheco as a flex. The Seahawks are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, and five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Seattle in the past five weeks alone. Let's hope McKinnon can stay hot for at least one more game.
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fournette played more snaps than Rachaad White (58 percent to 39 percent) in Week 15 against Cincinnati, and we'll see if that continues again in Week 16 against Arizona. I think both Tampa Bay running backs can perform well this week, but I'll use Fournette as a low-end starter in all leagues and White as a flex. Despite his struggles, Fournette has actually scored at least 10 PPR points in six games in a row. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but he has 16 catches on 18 targets in his past three outings. The Cardinals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season, and Arizona has allowed five running backs to score at least 16 PPR points in the past four games. This could be one of Fournette's best games of the season.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Khalil Herbert (hip) is expected to play this week, but I wouldn't worry about Montgomery losing too much work. He should continue to be a standout Fantasy option against the Bills, and Montgomery has scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. Buffalo has struggled with running backs of late, and four running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points in the Bills' past four games, with three touchdowns over that span. Montgomery also has at least three catches in four games in a row, and I don't expect his role in the passing game to change with the Bears lacking talent in their receiving corps. Montgomery should be considered a high-end No. 2 running back in all leagues.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
You'll have to wait on injury updates for Jeff Wilson (hip) to see just how good Mostert can be this week, but he should keep the lead job for the Dolphins after his performance in Week 15 at Buffalo even if Wilson returns. With Wilson out against the Bills, Mostert had 17 carries for 136 yards and one catch for 20 yards and scored 16 PPR points. It's a good matchup against the Packers, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in each of the past five games, with seven total touchdowns over that span. I like Mostert as a low-end starter in all leagues with Wilson out, but Mostert is still a solid flex option if Wilson plays.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Murray is coming off a standout game in Week 15 against Arizona with 24 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 12 yards, and he scored 24 PPR points. He should have another game with a lot of work against the Rams in Week 16, and Murray is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues. He now has at least 21 total touches in three of his past five games, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in two of them. The Rams have allowed five running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, with Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon all scoring at least 19 PPR points in the past three outings.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Singletary is risky because he continues to share playing time with James Cook, but you should be able to use Singletary as a flex in Week 16 at Chicago. He only has one touchdown in his past four games, but I like that Singletary had three catches on four targets in Week 15 against Miami. The Bills might lean more on their ground game in this matchup with the Bears because of the weather, and Chicago has allowed three running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in the past three games. For the season, the Bears are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It was encouraging that Dillon was able to avoid the concussion protocol after getting hurt in Week 15 against the Rams. And it's encouraging that Dillon is finishing the season strong after a disappointing start. He has at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row, and he scored four touchdowns over that span against the Eagles, Bears and Rams. He also has three catches in each of those outings on 10 targets, and it's nice to see him involved in the passing game. Aaron Jones remains the best running back for the Packers, but Dillon is finally performing like a solid running mate. In non-PPR leagues, Dillon should be considered a low-end starter, and he's a high-end flex in PPR against the Dolphins, who have allowed five total touchdowns to running backs in their past three games.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Robinson has done well lately for Washington and Fantasy managers, scoring a touchdown or gaining 100 total yards in four of the past five games. He has also scored at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings. But Robinson is continuing to share playing time with Antonio Gibson, and this is a tough matchup against the 49ers, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Only one running back has scored a touchdown against San Francisco since Week 7, and no running back has rushed for 60 yards against the 49ers all year. Robinson is barely a flex this week in the majority of leagues.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Foreman was great for Fantasy managers after Christian McCaffrey got traded prior to Week 7. Foreman scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his first six games as the lead running back for the Panthers and had four games with at least 113 rushing yards. But in his past two outings he scored just eight PPR points combined against Seattle and Pittsburgh, and he was miserable against the Steelers with 10 carries for 9 yards. He also has just one catch in his past five outings so he's not helping you in the passing game, and Chuba Hubbard could be the better Panthers running back in Week 16. The Lions have become one of the toughest matchups for opposing running backs as well. No running back has scored more than 10 PPR points against Detroit in the past eight games. I would only use Foreman as a desperation flex in Week 16.
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Patterson got outplayed by Tyler Allgeier in Week 15 at New Orleans when Allgeier had 17 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Patterson had 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. Patterson also had one catch for no yards on three targets, and Allgeier had one catch for minus-3 yards on one target. I would sit both Falcons running backs this week at Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed one rushing touchdown and just two total touchdowns to running backs since Week 8, and the addition of linebacker Roquan Smith via trade from Chicago has made this run defense impenetrable. With both running backs splitting touches in a tough matchup, you should only consider Patterson and Allgeier as flex options at best in Week 16.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Akers has been a bright spot for the Rams of late, scoring at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, with three total touchdowns over that span. And I like that he had three catches for 35 yards on three targets in his first start with Baker Mayfield in Week 15 at Green Bay. But his three quality outings have come against the Seahawks, Raiders and Packers, and the Broncos run defense has been tougher than those teams this season. Denver has allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 8, and Akers could be in trouble if he doesn't score in this matchup. I would only use him as a flex option in Week 16 in the majority of leagues.
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Moss and Deon Jackson will take over for the Colts with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on injured reserve, and Moss should be the No. 1 option in the backfield. After Taylor was hurt in the Week 15 meltdown at Minnesota, Moss took over as the lead back with 24 carries for 84 yards and one target. Jackson had 13 carries for 55 yards and one catch for a 1-yard touchdown on one target, but he also lost a fumble. Moss is the preferred option for Week 16 against the Chargers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs for the season. But I don't want to trust any Colts player this week with Nick Foles now starting in place of Matt Ryan. It could be a terrible offense against a Chargers team with playoff aspirations, and Moss could be terrible if he doesn't find the end zone. At best, Moss is a desperation flex play in most leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats.