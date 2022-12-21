Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV PIT -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 790 REC 32 REYDS 165 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.4 Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris passed away Wednesday, and it would be great for Najee Harris to honor him with a big game Saturday at home. I expect it to happen against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. A running back has scored or gained 100 total yards against Las Vegas in nine games in a row, with 12 total touchdowns scored over that span. And since Week 5, eight running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Raiders. Najee Harris has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, and he has at least 12 PPR points in consecutive outings prior to Week 16.

Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 696 REC 23 REYDS 148 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.5 Walker returned from his one-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 15 against San Francisco and did OK with 11 PPR points, including four catches for 32 yards. His ankle is still an issue since he missed practice Tuesday, but all indications are he'll play in Week 16 at Kansas City. I expect him to perform well, and you should use Walker as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. His role in the passing game could be vital this week since Tyler Lockett (finger) is out, and the Chiefs allow the most receptions to running backs this season with 88. They also are second in receiving yards allowed to running backs (675), and 13 running backs have scored at least six PPR points with just their receiving totals alone against Kansas City this year. Walker has at least three catches in three of his past four full games, and hopefully Geno Smith throws him the ball a lot in this contest.

Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 274 REC 46 REYDS 429 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.9 This could be the week where McKinnon turns into a pumpkin, but you have to start him based on his recent level of production. He has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, including a whopping 66 PPR points in his past two games against Denver and Houston. In those two outings he has 15 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets, and he has at least 13 total touches in each of the past two weeks. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) could return this week and take touches away from McKinnon, and I still like Isiah Pacheco as a flex. The Seahawks are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, and five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Seattle in the past five weeks alone. Let's hope McKinnon can stay hot for at least one more game.

Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI TB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 568 REC 59 REYDS 410 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.7 Fournette played more snaps than Rachaad White (58 percent to 39 percent) in Week 15 against Cincinnati, and we'll see if that continues again in Week 16 against Arizona. I think both Tampa Bay running backs can perform well this week, but I'll use Fournette as a low-end starter in all leagues and White as a flex. Despite his struggles, Fournette has actually scored at least 10 PPR points in six games in a row. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but he has 16 catches on 18 targets in his past three outings. The Cardinals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season, and Arizona has allowed five running backs to score at least 16 PPR points in the past four games. This could be one of Fournette's best games of the season.