In a perfect world, injuries would just go away in Week 16 of the Fantasy Football season. Injuries are, of course, a part of this game at all times, but there's something especially unwelcome about a championship game being decided by something as arbitrary as who is healthy at the right time. Of course, you still need to navigate injuries, and the fill-in options could actually help you bring home the championship, so here's what we're watching out for this week:

Ronald Jones (reserve/COVID-19/finger), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), and Cam Akers (ankle) are expected to miss Week 16, meaning Leonard Fournette, Le'Veon Bell, and Darrell Henderson should be in line for starts this week. James Robinson (ankle), Christian McCaffrey (quad), Ezekiel Elliott (calf), Antonio Gibson (toe), Joe Mixon (foot), and Damien Harris (ankle) are all at least in question for this week, and several of them may not play at all, so we'll have to wait for the rest of the week of practice to see who will be available. That also includes Chase Edmonds (ankle/knee), Jamaal Williams (quad), Myles Gaskin (reserve/COVID-19), and Duke Johnson (neck).

Check in with the rest of our content throughout the week for updates on who will and won't be available, and Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls may be updated depending on what happens in practice with some of these names. For now, here's who he's riding with in the championship and who he is avoiding:

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 408 REC 24 REYDS 166 TD 5 FPTS/G 8 If Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is out in Week 16, Pollard has top-10 upside in the majority of leagues. If Elliott is in then Pollard should be considered a flex option in all formats. With Elliott out in Week 15 against San Francisco, Pollard was a star with 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 63 yards on nine targets. He also caught a touchdown in Week 14 at Cincinnati, and he's looked much more explosive than Elliott for most of the season. The Eagles have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in six games in a row, and it would be great if Elliott sat out one more week to give Pollard another chance to be a star. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 320 REC 31 REYDS 187 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.2 Fournette is expected to start again in Week 16 for Ronald Jones (illness), and he should have the chance for another big game. Fournette started in place of Jones in Week 15 at Atlanta and finished with 14 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets, which was good for 20 PPR points. This week, he's facing a Lions defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and most touchdowns to the position (25). There have been seven times this season where a running back has scored multiple times against Detroit, so hopefully Fournette can accomplish that feat again in consecutive weeks. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 814 REC 28 REYDS 141 TD 9 FPTS/G 13 Gordon goes back to Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the Chargers after last season, and hopefully this revenge game goes better for him than the initial meeting with these teams. He faced the Chargers in Denver in Week 8 and was held to eight carries for 26 yards, along with six catches for 21 yards on seven targets, but I'm expecting a better performance in the rematch. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row and is averaging 13.3 PPR points over that span. Gordon also has eight games this season with at least 15 total touches, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in all of them. Hopefully, he gets that type of workload this week. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG BAL -11 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 568 REC 18 REYDS 120 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.8 Dobbins was solid as the Start of the Week in Week 15 against the Jaguars, and he's worth starting again in Week 16 against the Giants. Now, the Giants run defense has been good this season, but it has allowed a running back to score in three games in a row. And Dobbins has a touchdown in four games in a row, including three outings over that span with at least 70 total yards. I expect him to again be the lead running back for the Ravens, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. Le'Veon Bell RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL KC -10.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 298 REC 15 REYDS 129 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Bell should be considered a low-end starting option in all leagues with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip) now out, and hopefully Bell produces at least as well as he did in Week 15 at the Saints when he scored 14 PPR points. That was a season-high for him, and it also was a season high in touches with 16 (15 carries). He should be in that range for work again, although Darrel Williams will also be a factor and should be considered a sleeper. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in three games in a row, and hopefully Bell takes advantage of this opportunity with Edwards-Helaire hurt.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 288 REC 7 REYDS 41 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Ahmed is a must-start running back if Myles Gaskin (illness) remains out, but there's a chance he could return this week. If that happens, consider Ahmed still a flex option in all leagues. In the past three healthy games for Ahmed, he's scored 15, 12 and 21 PPR points, and it would be great if Gaskin was out for at least another week against the Raiders, who have allowed a running back to score in five games in a row and are tied for second in the NFL with 19 total touchdowns allowed to the position. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 350 REC 67 REYDS 482 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 McKissic remains a starter in PPR and a flex in non-PPR leagues even if Antonio Gibson (toe) is back in Week 16. Hopefully, Alex Smith (calf) returns this week, and McKissic has scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past three games. Carolina is among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 82, and eight running backs have at least four catches against the Panthers this year. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 416 REC 12 REYDS 82 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 Moss gets the Patriots this week, and New England has allowed back-to-back 100-yard games against Cam Akers and Ahmed. And Moss had 14 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots in Week 8. Moss has back-to-back games with 13 carries, and the Bills are giving him the chance to be the lead back ahead of Devin Singletary. While both have flex appeal this week at New England, I expect Moss to have the better performance and hopefully find the end zone. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 341 REC 9 REYDS 100 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.1 Wilson should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues with Raheem Mostert (ankle) out. Wilson took over for Mostert in Week 15 at Dallas and had 16 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and no catches on four targets. This is now five games this season with double digits in carries for Wilson, and he's scored a touchdown in four of them, including three outings with at least 12 PPR points. The Cardinals have also allowed opposing running backs to score six touchdowns in their past five games. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -8.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 344 REC 40 REYDS 289 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.8 I didn't expect to buy back into Bernard this season, but it was nice to see him get 25 carries and 26 total touches in Week 15 against Pittsburgh. He converted that into 97 total yards and two touchdowns, and hopefully the Bengals stick with him in Week 16 at Houston. The Texans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and only once this season has a running back failed to score against this defense. It's risky to trust Bernard or any Bengals player at this point in the season, but Bernard has flex appeal given the matchup.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 590 REC 19 REYDS 88 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.5 Things have fallen apart for Gallman in the past two weeks against Arizona and Cleveland, and he combined for 11 PPR points over that span. Prior to that, Gallman had scored at least 12 PPR points in six games in a row. He continues to share touches with Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis, and the quarterback situation has been tough for Gallman with an injured Daniel Jones (ankle) or an ineffective Colt McCoy. I don't expect the Giants to score many points against the Ravens, and Gallman could have another rough outing this week. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 358 REC 10 REYDS 61 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.3 If James Conner (quad) is back then I'll put him in this spot, and I would prefer to avoid the Steelers backfield in Week 16. For Conner, he would be sharing touches with Snell at less than 100 percent, and that won't be ideal for a running back who has struggled for most of the year. Snell has done well in place of Conner with at least 12 PPR points in two of three starts, but this is a tough matchup against the Colts, who should be able to contain the Pittsburgh ground attack. The Steelers have scored the fourth-fewest Fantasy points among running backs this season. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 562 REC 16 REYDS 159 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.9 Henderson will start for the injured Cam Akers (ankle), but Sean McVay said Henderson and Malcolm Brown will split work. Henderson should be considered a flex option this week against the Seahawks, but I'm hesitant to start him in most leagues. The last three times he had double digits in carries -- Week 6 at San Francisco, Week 7 against Chicago and Week 12 against the 49ers -- he combined for just 18 PPR points over that span. He did score against Seattle in Week 10, but he only had seven carries for 28 yards, as well as one catch for 5 yards. Even though the Seahawks have allowed five total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, I'm not expecting a big performance from Henderson this week. Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 614 REC 59 REYDS 373 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.1 This posting is with the potential of Davis starting and Christian McCaffrey (thigh) still out. You're obviously going to sit Davis if McCaffrey plays. But if Davis remains the starter you might want to put him on the bench in your Fantasy leagues because the Washington Football Team has been tough on opposing running backs all season. Washington is among the leaders in fewest receptions (55) and touchdowns (11 total) allowed to running backs. Davis has scored 10 PPR points or less in six of his past seven games without McCaffrey, and he's become touchdown dependent. If he doesn't score this week, your Fantasy team could be in trouble.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 793 REC 34 REYDS 259 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.2 Winning isn't a good thing for Hunt's Fantasy value. In the past four games the Browns have won -- Week 11 against Philadelphia, Week 12 against Jacksonville, Week 13 against Tennessee and Week 15 against the Giants -- Hunt has scored nine PPR points or less. He has one touchdown in those games and seven catches for 41 yards on nine targets. Nick Chubb has been a problem for Hunt in games Cleveland is winning, and the Browns are 10-point favorites on the road. I'd still use Hunt as a flex option with the hope this game is competitive -- and the Jets did just shock the world by beating the Rams in Week 15. But an easy win for Cleveland could be bad for Hunt's Fantasy value in Week 16.

