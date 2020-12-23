When you decide who to start and who to sit in Week 16, you'll need to make sure you're up to date on the latest injuries, and there are quite a few this week that could create some headaches for your Fantasy Football team, just like at running back. And there are a lot of big names on the injury report.
Names like Stefon Diggs (foot), Julio Jones (hamstring), DeVante Parker (leg), Tyler Boyd (concussion), Kenny Golladay (hip), and Deebo Samuel (hamstring). And that's not including Michael Thomas, who is on IR with a hamstring injury. Of that group, it looks like Diggs and Parker probably have the best chance of playing. And, while none have been ruled out as of Wednesday, it's hard to see Golladay and Samuel returning from their multi-week absences unless they make progress we haven't seen yet. Plus, there are guys like John Brown (ankle), Michael Gallup (concussion), and Jalen Reagor (ankle), among others, to keep an eye on.
Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here to help you make those tough decisions for your wide receivers this, and we'll update this piece with any relevant changes as more injury news comes out. Let's go get a win.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receiver
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
How great was it to have Moore back in Week 15 at Green Bay? He returned from a one-game absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had six catches for 131 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 19 PPR points in the past three games he's been able to finish (he left Week 12 at Minnesota with an ankle injury), and he should play well again this week. Washington has allowed 84 catches, 844 receiving yards and four touchdowns to receivers in the past five weeks, including six guys to score at least 14 PPR points over that span.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk had another dominant game in Week 15 at Dallas with nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he's now scored at least 20 PPR points in five games in a row. It shouldn't matter to him that C.J. Beathard will start for the injured Nick Mullens (elbow), and I still like Aiyuk as a top 10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Cardinals have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It was good to see McLaurin get back to posting double digits in PPR points in Week 15 against Seattle when he had seven catches for 77 yards on 12 targets. That snapped a two-game skid where he combined for seven PPR points against the Steelers and 49ers. He now has 12 games this season where he has at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each of those outings. So whoever starts at quarterback for Washington this week, just make sure you give McLaurin seven-plus targets, and we'll be happy with him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Like Baker Mayfield, Landry has come alive in his past four games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing, with three games of at least 19 PPR points. I also like Rashard Higgins this week, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, including a touchdown in two of those games. Both should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Jets, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers over the past five weeks. Over that span, the Jets have allowed 77 catches, 874 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers on 110 targets.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Even though I'm concerned about Matthew Stafford and his ribs, I'm still starting Jones this week. He's done a nice job with Kenny Golladay (hip) out, and Jones has scored at least 25 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has four games in a row with at least eight targets, and Tampa Bay could be without standout cornerback Carlton Davis (groin). And in their past four games, the Buccaneers have allowed 78 catches, 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers, which bodes well for Jones this week if Stafford plays as expected.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gage has been hot lately with Julio Jones (hamstring) and Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) out. In his past three games, Gage has scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing, along with at least seven targets. He should continue to see plenty of targets with Jones likely out again, and the Falcons should be chasing points this week at Kansas City. Gage is a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR.
TB Tampa Bay • #81
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Brown scored his first touchdown with the Buccaneers in Week 15 at Atlanta, and he might be on the verge of starting a hot streak. The Lions have been miserable against opposing receivers all season, and in the past five games, they've allowed 79 catches for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns to the position on 101 targets. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should take advantage of this matchup as well, and Brown also has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games.
NO New Orleans • #17
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Sanders is the new No. 1 receiver for the Saints with Michael Thomas (ankle) out, and Sanders had 11 PPR points in the first game without Thomas in Week 15 against the Chiefs. In the past four games that Sanders has played without Thomas and with Drew Brees, Sanders is averaging 16.3 PPR points per game.
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ward has three touchdowns from Jalen Hurts since Hurts took over for Carson Wentz in Week 13, and hopefully Hurts continues to look for Ward in the end zone. Ward doesn't have more than five targets in any of those games nor more than 57 receiving yards, and it appears like Jalen Reagor (ankle) will play this week. But if Reagor is out, Ward could be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. That might be the case for Ward even if Reagor plays.
CLE Cleveland • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It's been a rough stretch for Higgins without Joe Burrow (knee), and Higgins has one touchdown and no more than 56 receiving yards in a game since Burrow was hurt in Week 11. But Higgins could rebound this week with Tyler Boyd (concussion) potentially out. Higgins could get an uptick in targets in a great matchup at Houston, which might also help A.J. Green. The Texans are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers over the past five weeks, allowing 67 catches for 846 yards and seven touchdowns over that span on 93 targets.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's good that Smith-Schuster said he's going to stop dancing on logos, and hopefully that will lead to better production. He's hard to sit in PPR leagues, but he has scored nine PPR points or less in three of his past five games. He's also been at 55 yards or less in five games in a row. I still have Smith-Schuster ranked as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not a must-start option this week against the Colts.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Lockett was listed as a bust alert in this column last week, and he was a disappointment again with four catches for 34 yards on seven targets at Washington. That's now five games in his past eight outings with 10 PPR points or less, and he only has one touchdown since Week 7. He had five catches for 66 yards on nine targets in Week 10 at the Rams, and that's a realistic expectation for him this week. But if that's all he does again then he should be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR and a sit in non-PPR leagues.
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Agholor has been solid this season, and he's become the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders and No. 2 option in the passing game behind Darren Waller. He comes into Week 16 with 43 targets in his past five games, and he's scored at least 20 PPR points in two of those outings. But I'm concerned for him this week with either an injured Derek Carr (groin) starting or an inconsistent Marcus Mariota, and Agholor and Mariota struggled to connect in Week 15 against the Chargers. Agholor only had four catches for 49 yards on eight targets, and that stat line could be what he has again this week against a tough Dolphins secondary.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Brown should be considered at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week, and he comes into Week 16 with at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. This could be a rough game for him though with the Giants getting standout cornerback James Bradberry (illness) back, and the Giants have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Brown is always a threat to score, but the Giants do a good job of keeping receivers out of the end zone, especially with Bradberry on the field.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Patrick didn't play in the first meeting with the Chargers in Week 8 when he was dealing with a hamstring injury, and we'll see how he does in the rematch. He's become somewhat touchdown dependent lately with fewer than 45 receiving yards in each of his past three games, and he has 13 combined targets over that span. Now, he does have three touchdowns during that stretch, which is great, but you could be left with lowly production if he doesn't score. That's what happened in Week 15 against Buffalo when he had four PPR points, and I'm nervous something similar could happen this week in a potential matchup with Casey Hayward.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Hilton comes into Week 16 with at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, including three games with at least 18 PPR points. But he could struggle in this matchup with the Steelers on the road. All of his big games have come indoors, either at home or at Houston and Las Vegas. I'm concerned how he'll do in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have only allowed three receivers to score in their past five games. Hilton is still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's not a must-start option this week on the road.