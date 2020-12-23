D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 97 REYDS 1055 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 How great was it to have Moore back in Week 15 at Green Bay? He returned from a one-game absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had six catches for 131 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 19 PPR points in the past three games he's been able to finish (he left Week 12 at Minnesota with an ankle injury), and he should play well again this week. Washington has allowed 84 catches, 844 receiving yards and four touchdowns to receivers in the past five weeks, including six guys to score at least 14 PPR points over that span.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 17.9 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 94 REYDS 733 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.5 Aiyuk had another dominant game in Week 15 at Dallas with nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he's now scored at least 20 PPR points in five games in a row. It shouldn't matter to him that C.J. Beathard will start for the injured Nick Mullens (elbow), and I still like Aiyuk as a top 10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Cardinals have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR WAS -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 80 TAR 126 REYDS 1078 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.8 It was good to see McLaurin get back to posting double digits in PPR points in Week 15 against Seattle when he had seven catches for 77 yards on 12 targets. That snapped a two-game skid where he combined for seven PPR points against the Steelers and 49ers. He now has 12 games this season where he has at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each of those outings. So whoever starts at quarterback for Washington this week, just make sure you give McLaurin seven-plus targets, and we'll be happy with him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 95 REYDS 789 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Like Baker Mayfield, Landry has come alive in his past four games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing, with three games of at least 19 PPR points. I also like Rashard Higgins this week, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, including a touchdown in two of those games. Both should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Jets, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers over the past five weeks. Over that span, the Jets have allowed 77 catches, 874 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers on 110 targets.