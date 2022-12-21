Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 76 REYDS 663 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 Jeudy is locked in right now as a solid Fantasy receiver, and we'll see what happens if Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is able to play in Week 16 at the Rams. In the past two games without Sutton, Jeudy has been fantastic with 15 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets against the Chiefs and Cardinals. The matchup with the Rams is tough, but they have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, with four guys scoring at least 12 PPR points. Jeudy is a borderline No. 1 receiver if Sutton remains out, and Jeudy is still worth starting in all leagues even if Sutton returns.

Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 116 REYDS 966 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 The Jets secondary has been tough on outside receivers for the majority of the season, but they have struggled with guys like Kirk, who line up in the slot. For example, Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven catches for 76 yards on 10 targets last week at the Jets, and Kirk could post a similar stat line on Thursday night. Kirk just had six catches for 92 yards on 10 targets in Week 15 against Dallas, and he has at least 15 PPR points in four of his past six games. Kirk hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but I still like him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA KC -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 92 REYDS 850 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Smith-Schuster has been back to himself the past two games, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In his past two outings against Denver and Houston, Smith-Schuster has combined for 21 targets, 19 catches, 162 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in each contest. He should stay hot at home against the Seahawks, who should struggle to slow down this passing attack.

Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI TB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 108 REYDS 888 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Evans is on pace for his ninth straight 1,000-yard season with 888 yards through 13 games, and it feels like Tom Brady is trying to get Evans the yards he needs as soon as possible. Evans had 10 targets in Week 15 against Cincinnati, which was his most since Week 9, and he finished with five catches for 83 yards. He had not been above 59 receiving yards since Week 8, so hopefully Evans can finish the season strong. Now, he's still stuck on three touchdowns and hasn't scored since Week 4, but I like him as a No. 2 receiver against the Cardinals in Week 16. Arizona has allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in the past four games, and Evans and Chris Godwin should both be productive in this matchup.