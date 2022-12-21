It's heavy Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tyler Lockett, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, DeVante Parker, Chase Claypool, Julio Jones.and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. The weather might, too.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for WR here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 16 numbers to know and more.
Wide Receivers
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jeudy is locked in right now as a solid Fantasy receiver, and we'll see what happens if Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is able to play in Week 16 at the Rams. In the past two games without Sutton, Jeudy has been fantastic with 15 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets against the Chiefs and Cardinals. The matchup with the Rams is tough, but they have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, with four guys scoring at least 12 PPR points. Jeudy is a borderline No. 1 receiver if Sutton remains out, and Jeudy is still worth starting in all leagues even if Sutton returns.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Jets secondary has been tough on outside receivers for the majority of the season, but they have struggled with guys like Kirk, who line up in the slot. For example, Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven catches for 76 yards on 10 targets last week at the Jets, and Kirk could post a similar stat line on Thursday night. Kirk just had six catches for 92 yards on 10 targets in Week 15 against Dallas, and he has at least 15 PPR points in four of his past six games. Kirk hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but I still like him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Smith-Schuster has been back to himself the past two games, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In his past two outings against Denver and Houston, Smith-Schuster has combined for 21 targets, 19 catches, 162 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in each contest. He should stay hot at home against the Seahawks, who should struggle to slow down this passing attack.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Evans is on pace for his ninth straight 1,000-yard season with 888 yards through 13 games, and it feels like Tom Brady is trying to get Evans the yards he needs as soon as possible. Evans had 10 targets in Week 15 against Cincinnati, which was his most since Week 9, and he finished with five catches for 83 yards. He had not been above 59 receiving yards since Week 8, so hopefully Evans can finish the season strong. Now, he's still stuck on three touchdowns and hasn't scored since Week 4, but I like him as a No. 2 receiver against the Cardinals in Week 16. Arizona has allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in the past four games, and Evans and Chris Godwin should both be productive in this matchup.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We haven't been fond of Moore often this season since he's been a bust for the majority of the year, but he is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues. The Lions are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 11 receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games alone. Moore has scored at least 18 PPR points in two of three games with Sam Darnold at quarterback, and Moore should have another productive outing in this matchup at home.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins are all worth a look this week against the Vikings, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Minnesota in the past four games, and this game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. Slayton has combined for just 13 PPR points in his past two games against Philadelphia and Washington, but he has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past six outings overall. James has 27 PPR points in his past two games, and Hodgins has 15 PPR points in two of his past three games as well.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dotson might surprise you this week with the Commanders likely throwing the ball a lot while chasing points at San Francisco. And Washington will probably struggle to run against the 49ers, which is why Terry McLaurin is also a solid start. But Dotson is hot right now with 15 targets for nine catches, 159 yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against the Giants, and he's scored 36 PPR points over that span. Dotson actually leads the Commanders in touchdowns with six, which is impressive since he's only played nine games. The 49ers have actually allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, and Dotson should be considered a quality No. 3 receiver in most leagues.
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
With Tyler Lockett (finger) out, Goodwin should have a bigger role opposite DK Metcalf, and Goodwin is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Goodwin has five games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 20 PPR points in two of them. This is also a great matchup against the Chiefs, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games. Goodwin is a great boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver in all leagues with Lockett out.
Chris Moore WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Keep an eye on Brandin Cooks (calf) and potentially Nico Collins (foot) with their health, and it appears like Cooks is close to returning this week for the Texans. This is a great matchup against the Titans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Tennessee in the past five games, with seven touchdowns over that span. Moore has 20 targets in his past two games for Houston, and he scored 22 PPR points in Week 14 at Dallas, with eight PPR points against the Chiefs in Week 15. I'd like Moore better if Cooks remained out, but Moore can still be a useful No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. As for Cooks, if he plays then consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as well.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The weather in Cleveland is expected to be bad, with high winds and snow, and that could make things even tougher for Cooper this week. He's struggled with Deshaun Watson so far, scoring nine PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he's been under 60 receiving yards in each outing. He was even bad at home last week against Baltimore with four catches for 58 yards on six targets. The Saints defense should present a decent challenge for Cooper, but I'm concerned about the weather and his lack of production with Watson. Cooper is at best a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In three games with DeAndre Hopkins since he returned from suspension, Brown has struggled, scoring 10 PPR points or less in each outing, including a combined 12 PPR points in the past two games against New England and Denver. He does have eight targets in each game, which shows the Cardinals are trying to get him the ball, but now he has to contend with Trace McSorely at quarterback since Colt McCoy (concussion) is out in Week 16 against Tampa Bay. I'm still starting Hopkins in the majority of leagues, but this is an easy week to fade Brown if you can. He's barely worth trusting as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
In three appearances with Brock Purdy, Aiyuk is averaging just 8.3 PPR points with nine catches for 152 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets. He's not getting featured to our liking with Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) out, and it's hard to anticipate that changing in Week 16 against Washington. The Commanders also have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers since Week 6, so the matchup is tough on top of Aiyuk's lack of involvement in the offense. Aiyuk is just a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Lazard was struggling when just Christian Watson was on the field with him, but now Lazard also has to contend with Romeo Doubs, who returned to action in Week 15 against the Rams following a five-game absence with an ankle injury. Lazard only had one catch for 7 yards on two targets against the Rams, and he's now scored seven PPR points or less in three of his past five games, with a high of 11 PPR points over that span. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9. I like Watson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Doubs is a borderline low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. As for Lazard, consider him a desperate No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16 at Miami.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
London has been great for the past two games, and he is finally showing the promise that made him the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has 13 catches for 165 yards on 23 targets in his past two outings against the Steelers and Saints, and it was fun to see him perform well at New Orleans in Desmond Ridder's first NFL start in Week 15. But I would shy away from London in Week 16 at Baltimore. The Ravens have been dominating opposing passing games of late and have allowed just three touchdowns to wide receivers since Week 8. London still has appeal as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, but this isn't the week to trust him at Baltimore.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It seems like a dumb idea to consider sitting Jones, and I don't plan to do that in a three-receiver league. But this could be a down game for him against the Jets, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8, and only three receivers have scored more than 10 PPR points against New York in the past six games. We've been hyping up Jones for weeks now, and he's been awesome with at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five games, including 55 PPR points the past two games against Tennessee and Dallas. He also has 51 targets over that five-game span as well. I hope he does well against the Jets, but this could be a matchup to avoid, especially if it's raining Thursday night. I would only start Jones in three-receiver leagues in Week 16.