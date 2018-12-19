Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 16! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on wide receivers for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.



Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 16.1 projected points Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR Edelman's track record against the Bills is impressive, and he should deliver again in Week 16 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) . He had nine catches for 104 yards on 10 targets in Week 8 at Buffalo, and he has at least 16 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Bills. He's coming off another strong performance in Week 15 against the Steelers with seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets, and he's carrying this receiving corps for the Patriots right now. You won't get any complaints here based on his production in 2018. 11.4 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR Anderson has come alive the past two weeks, and he's worth trusting as a starting Fantasy option in Week 16 against the Packers. In Week 15 against Houston, Anderson had seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. This was after he had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 14 at Buffalo. Sam Darnold is leaning on Anderson like we hoped to see all season, and he should do well against the Packers. Green Bay is playing consecutive road games after losing at Chicago in Week 15, and the Packers have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past five weeks. 11.3 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Nelson has turned things around the past three weeks, and he's become a viable Fantasy option in all leagues. He has 26 targets for 22 catches and 233 yards, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three outings. This week, he's facing a Broncos secondary that is decimated by injuries, and seven receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Denver in the past five games, with seven touchdowns allowed to the position over that span. It might seem risky to trust Nelson given his overall body of work in 2018, but his recent production should make you feel comfortable enough to consider him as a low-end starting option in all leagues, especially PPR. 13.3 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Kendall Fuller (wrist) might play in Week 16 against the Seahawks, which would be a surprise, but a nice boost to the Kansas City secondary. Still, I'm sticking with Lockett and Doug Baldwin (13.6 projected points) this week. Lockett has now gone two games in a row without scoring, which is the first time that's happened all season. And his performance against the 49ers with just seven PPR points was the first time since Week 9 that he failed to score at least 11 PPR points. But he should rebound against the Chiefs, who have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games. Baldwin also just had his best game of the season with four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns on six targets at San Francisco, and he would benefit the most if Fuller is out. Both Seattle receivers are worth starting in all leagues. 13.4 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery and Nick Foles have a solid rapport, and that should again be on display in Week 16 against the Texans. Jeffery had eight catches for 160 yards on eight targets at the Rams last week. And going back to last season, including the playoffs, Jeffery now has four games in seven tries with either a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards with Foles under center. Jeffery also might be getting hot after he had six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 14 at Dallas. We hope he can finish the season strong, and Houston has allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in the past four games.

Sleepers

Robert Foster (at NE): Foster has quietly been on a tear since Week 10, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16 at New England. In his past five games, Foster has at least 13 PPR points in four, including three games with more than 100 receiving yards, as well as two touchdowns. He has 13 targets in his past two games against the Jets and Lions, and he finished with 11 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown in those outings. In their past five games, six receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Patriots.

Mike Williams (vs. BAL): Williams is listed here with the chance that Keenan Allen (hip) is out against the Ravens. And we saw the upside for Williams last week at Kansas City after Allen got hurt. He had season highs in targets (nine) and receptions (seven), and he finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a 19-yard rushing score. It won't be easy against Baltimore, but if Williams can be the focal point for Philip Rivers, you should start him in all leagues. And Tyrell Williams would also get a boost if Allen is out. Tyrell Williams had six catches for 71 yards on 12 targets after Allen got hurt against the Chiefs.

Antonio Callaway (vs. CIN): Callaway has either 80 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of his past four games, including Week 12 at Cincinnati when he had four catches for 62 yards and a score on five targets. Baker Mayfield is leaning on Callaway with at least five targets in three of his past four outings, and he can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Bengals at home. A receiver has scored at least 14 PPR points against Cincinnati in each of the past four games.

DaeSean Hamilton (at OAK): In PPR leagues, Hamilton could be considered a must-start option given his production over the past two games. In the first two games without Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), Hamilton has 21 targets for 14 catches, 93 yards and one touchdown. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in each game over that span, and he should continue to be a favorite target for Case Keenum against the Raiders, who have allowed eight touchdowns to opposing receivers in their past five games.

Tre'Quan Smith (vs. PIT): I'm taking a flier on Smith as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week since he's back at home. In his past two home games in Week 9 against the Rams and Week 11 against Philadelphia, he has 12 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets. He missed Week 12 against Atlanta with a toe injury and then spent the past three weeks on the road, but I'll take a flier on him in deeper leagues this week against Pittsburgh. The Steelers have allowed five receivers to either score or gain at least 90 receiving yards in their past four games.

Bust Alert

Golladay snapped out of his two-game funk in Week 15 at Buffalo with seven catches for 146 yards on eight targets. Prior to that, he had five catches for 55 yards on 12 targets against the Rams and Cardinals. He already faced Minnesota in Week 9 and finished with three catches for 46 yards on four targets, and he should see a lot of Rhodes this week, which is a tough matchup. The Vikings are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have only given up nine touchdowns to the position all season. Golladay is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues.

