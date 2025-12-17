Zay Flowers is blooming at the right time for the Ravens and Fantasy managers, and hopefully he will stay hot in Week 16 against New England. He should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

I've been reluctant to trust Flowers recently, whether due to poor play, tough matchups or Lamar Jackson's struggles. But he's delivered in each of his past two games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati with at least 15.8 PPR points in each outing, and I'm counting on another strong performance against the Patriots.

New England has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past five games, and four guys have scored at least 12.1 PPR points over that span. Flowers should be in that range or better in this game.

He's only had three games all season with fewer than 11.4 PPR points, so the floor has been safe for Flowers. But he scored just his second touchdown of the season in Week 15 against the Bengals, and this is the first time he's had two games in a row with more than 12 PPR points since the opening two games of the year.

He's yet to have a three-game stretch of quality production, so let's hope that happens in Week 16. It's fun to see Flowers delivering for Fantasy managers when it matters most, and I'm excited about his outlook for this game against New England.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 44 REYDS 272 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Evans returned from his six-game absence with a collarbone injury in Week 15 against Atlanta and had six catches for 132 yards on 12 targets. He should be locked into lineups in Week 16 at Carolina, and the Panthers have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 15.1 PPR points in seven games in a row. Evans has 36 catches for 606 yards and seven touchdowns in his past five games against Carolina, and in two games against the Panthers last season, Evans had 16 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND SF -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 74 REYDS 495 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.3 Jennings continues to find the end zone for the 49ers and Fantasy managers, and he has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, including three in a row. In Week 15 against Tennessee, Jennings had three catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. Ricky Pearsall (ankle) is likely out for the 49ers, which will hopefully lead to a spike in targets for Jennings. And the Colts have allowed nine receivers to score at least 11.5 PPR points in their past five games. Jennings is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 100 REYDS 886 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.5 Sutton is playing well coming into Week 16 against Jacksonville, and he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Sutton has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 18 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns over that span on 26 targets. Bo Nix is back to leaning on Sutton, and the Jaguars have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 16.9 PPR points in three of the past four games. Six receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Jacksonville over that span, which bodes well for Troy Franklin as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, especially if Pat Bryant (hamstring) remains out. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 90 REYDS 808 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.8 Metcalf is back on track for Fantasy managers after scoring at least 14.4 PPR points in two games in a row and in three of his past four outings. In his past two contests against Baltimore and Miami, Metcalf has 10 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and he could see a lot of volume in this game at Detroit. The Lions are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against Detroit in the past four games. Metcalf should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 98 REYDS 715 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 McConkey is struggling coming into Week 16 at Dallas with a combined 6.2 PPR points in his past two games against Philadelphia and Kansas City, and he has scored 4.3 PPR points or less in three of his past four outings. But I expect him to rebound in Week 16 at Dallas, and the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Dallas in the past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span, and Keenan Allen is also worth using as a sleeper in Week 16, especially if Quentin Johnston (groin) remains out. But I like McConkey as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he will break out of his recent slump in this game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, and if both are out in Week 16 against Green Bay then Moore is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He just had a standout game in Week 15 against Cleveland with four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he has now scored at least 22.9 PPR points in two of his past four games. The Packers have allowed six receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past three games, with seven touchdowns over that span, and Olamide Zacchaeus scored a touchdown against Green Bay in Week 14. Zaccheaus could be a sleeper since he has four games this season with at least six targets, and he's averaging 12.6 PPR points over that span. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Rashee Rice (concussion) is not expected to play in Week 16, and Worthy is worth starting in three-receiver leagues, even with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Patrick Mahomes (knee). Worthy averaged 12.9 PPR points in the three games before Rice was activated this season, with 21 targets over that span, and this is a great matchup against the Titans. Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 15.6 PPR points against the Titans in their past five games. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Tetairoa McMillan (foot) missed practice Wednesday, and we'll keep an eye on his status for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. If McMillan is out then Coker would be a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but I like him as a No. 3 option even if McMillan is active. Coker has scored at least 14 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and New Orleans, and he has combined for eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets over that span. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks, and five guys have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Tampa Bay over that span. Coker could be a nice surprise in the Fantasy semifinals, especially if McMillan is out. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. If Christian Watson (chest) is out in Week 16 at Chicago then Reed, Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden are worth using as starters in three-receiver leagues. Reed has nine catches for 86 yards on 10 targets and two carries for 22 yards in two games since coming back from the collarbone and foot injuries that knocked him out in Week 2. Doubs averaged 13.1 PPR points in six games without Watson to start this season. And Golden looked good in Week 15 at Denver after Watson was injured with three catches for 55 yards on four targets. The Bears are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Reed, Doubs and Golden could all benefit if Watson is hurt. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Brady Cook will start at quarterback for the Jets again in Week 16, and that might be a good thing for Mitchell. The two played well together in Week 15 at Jacksonville when Mitchell had six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 17.4 PPR points. Mitchell now has at least six targets in five games in a row, and he scored a touchdown in two of his past three games. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 72 TAR 99 REYDS 725 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.5 In his first start this season with Philip Rivers in Week 15 at Seattle, Pittman was limited to three catches for 26 yards on five targets. The Seahawks are a tough matchup compared to the 49ers in Week 16, but Rivers looked like a 44-year-old quarterback who just got off his couch. It will be tough to trust Pittman and Alec Pierce, who had one catch for 16 yards on one target against Seattle, even in three-receiver leagues. I'll lean toward Pittman over Pierce given his role, but I would prefer to sit the Colts receivers with Rivers now at quarterback. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 76 REYDS 601 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Thomas had one of his best games this season in Week 15 against the Jets with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he scored 17.1 PPR points. But I'm not willing to start him in Week 16 at Denver, and he could see plenty of standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Denver has allowed only five touchdowns to the position this season, which leads the NFL. I'll still use Jakobi Meyers as a starter in three-receiver leagues, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in five games in a row. But Thomas is only worth a look in deeper formats in this matchup. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 83 REYDS 731 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Diggs could have a nice game in Week 16 at Baltimore, and the Ravens have allowed one receiver to score at least 18 PPR points in four games in a row. But Diggs could also post a minimal stat line, which he has done in three games in a row, and that's why he's on this list. In his past three outings against the Bengals, Giants and Bills, Diggs has combined for 15.2 PPR points with eight catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. Prior to this three-game stretch, Diggs had scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three games in a row, and I hope he gets back to that level of play. But given his recent body of work, I would only start Diggs in deep, three-receiver leagues. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 86 REYDS 604 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 Samuel has struggled in his past two games against Minnesota and the Giants, and he'll be tough to trust in Week 16 against Philadelphia. I would only start Samuel in deep, three-receiver leagues. The Eagles are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have allowed just two touchdowns to the position in their past eight games. Only five receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against Philadelphia during that stretch, and Samuel has combined for seven catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets in his past two outings against the Vikings and Giants. Terry McLaurin is still worth starting in the majority of leagues, but I would sit Samuel if possible given his recent struggles.