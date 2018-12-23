Fantasy Football Week 16: Starts and sits for every game on the schedule for championship week

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. Dave Richard is previewing every Week 16 game right here.

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (available on fuboTV)

Risky Starter

View Profile David Njoku CLE • TE • 85 TAR 77 REC 50 REC YDs 504 REC TD 3 FL 0

Remember when Njoku scored on the Bengals back in Week 12? He caught the ball after chipping a defender inside the 5, then crowd surfed his way into the end zone. That was fun, and it was the last time he has scored in his past seven games. Since that touchdown, Njoku has caught nine of 15 targets for 73 total yards over three games. He's been incredibly disappointing while other Browns, namely Nick Chubb, have become legitimate cogs in the offense. Cincinnati's pass defense against primary tight ends is typically very good (Jared Cook had 23 yards last week), but the Bengals get lost against backup tight ends. Count on the Bengals keeping it together against Njoku this week, not letting him fly into the end zone.

Tampa Bay at Dallas (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



Sit Him

View Profile Dak Prescott DAL • QB • 4 CMP% 67.6 YDs 3337 TD 17 INT 8 YD/Att 7.3

While Tampa Bay's run defense remains among the easiest to reap stats from in football, its pass defense stays staunch. Cam Newton, Drew Brees and Lamar Jackson, in successive weeks, were held below 20 Fantasy points each against the Bucs. The key for Tampa has been a rejuvenated defensive line that's found ways to pressure quarterbacks into making mistakes. It's something Prescott must deal with, especially with his offensive line not quite at full strength. His best games with Amari Cooper have come against division rivals, and while he hasn't had two bad games in a row with Cooper, he still figures to hand off more than throw downfield. There's unlikely shoot-out potential given the Bucs' sudden drop-off in offensive firepower, so don't bank on Prescott to have a huge game.

Sneaky PPR Sleeper

View Profile Adam Humphries TB • WR • 10 TAR 87 REC 61 REC YDs 671 REC TD 5 FL 0

If there's a big weakness in the Dallas defense, it's in the slot. Nickel back Anthony Brown has allowed a near-70 percent catch rate on the season with over 11 yards per catch, which is high for inside corners. After getting embarrassed by Marlon Mack last week, the expectation is that Dallas focuses on slamming on the run and forcing more passes from Jameis Winston. Humphries has been good for at least six targets and four catches in each of his past four games. He's also had end-zone targets in each of those last four (two last week). On the hunch that the Bucs throw a bunch, Humphries is sort of flying under the radar as a strong PPR flex choice. He might even be good enough to be a No. 2 receiver in PPR. He'll also carry value in DFS, where he's at his lowest price point in three weeks.

Risky Starter

View Profile Cameron Brate TB • TE • 84 TAR 42 REC 26 REC YDs 242 REC TD 6 FL 1

If you've been starting Brate, you know by now that he's a touchdown-or-bust tight end. He's managed 36 yards or fewer in every game this year and has four targets or fewer in all but one game. The Cowboys have allowed tight ends to score five times in their past seven games, three of those scores given up by weakside linebacker Damien Wilson. Dallas might be better off with Jeff Heath in coverage of Brate, especially in the red zone. With low targets and a low ceiling, there's not a whole lot to like about Brate.

Minnesota (-5.5) at Detroit

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



Sit Him

View Profile Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • 8 CMP% 70.5 YDs 3913 TD 26 INT 10 YD/Att 7.18

The Vikings rediscovered their run game last week, dialing up 19 carries for Dalvin Cook and 15 for Latavius Murray. It's the first time this season the Vikings ran this much — not a coincidence given the change at offensive coordinator and demand of coach Mike Zimmer. Cousins threw 21 times, a season low and only the second time on the year he threw less than 33 passes. The matchup is a little harder all the way around for Minnesota, but the new offensive philosophy doesn't figure to change. That means Cousins won't have big passing volume. It also doesn't help that the Lions have discovered their passing defense, allowing no more than one score through the air in their past three games. They haven't allowed more than 21 Fantasy points in their past four, actually. Cousins' low upside makes him a player to avoid.

Risky Starter

View Profile Kenny Golladay DET • WR • 19 TAR 104 REC 64 REC YDs 1005 REC TD 5 FL 0

I was nervous about Golladay's chances last week, and he racked up a season-high 146 yards on seven catches. Oops. Maybe I should just learn to trust the big guy, but here he is again in a tough matchup. Golladay will take on a stingy pass defense, complete with cornerback Xavier Rhodes likely to see him the most in coverage. Tack on an excellent pass rush that will knock Matthew Stafford around and it makes for a combination that could cost Fantasy owners. The only glimmer of hope with Golladay is that he should see a minimum of eight targets and Stafford is in YOLO mode. Golladay has 14 or more PPR Fantasy points in four of his past six.

Buffalo at New England (-12.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



Sit Him

View Profile Josh Allen BUF • QB • 17 CMP% 52.2 YDs 1633 TD 6 INT 9 YD/Att 6.45

Allen's walking into a hornet's nest — the Patriots are coming off of back-to-back losses in a home game they must win to clinch a playoff spot. You better believe Bill Belichick will have his guys ready for a dominating performance of their AFC East rival. Allen can't be counted on for big passing numbers, even in a setting where he'll throw 30-plus pass attempts. That's because he's completing just 52.2 percent of his throws, and even worse 31.6 percent of his passes of 15-plus-yards. So it'll be up to Allen running wild to help deliver success, and while the Patriots have struggled containing Mitchell Trubisky and to lesser degrees Deshaun Watson and Blake Bortles, they should have an answer for Allen's legs. Expect a bunch of turnovers from Allen, who could only deliver good numbers in garbage time.

Start Him

View Profile Sony Michel NE • RB • 26 Att 177 Yds 765 TD 5 FL 1

This is pretty much the time of year when the Patriots turn to their run game to help sew up wins. Tom Brady typically steps up with big numbers when the Patriots are coming off consecutive losses, and it would be naive to think that wouldn't happen again. But with a high chance of a blowout win, there's a realistic shot Michel is fed plenty of carries to get himself going after three straight dud weeks. The matchup is also a plus — the Bills have been run over for 10 touchdowns by running backs in their past eight with 4.2 yards per carry allowed. He'll be solid as a No. 2 running back with lots of upside, particularly in non-PPR.

Green Bay at New York Jets (-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



Sit Him

View Profile Jamaal Williams GB • RB • 30 Att 98 Yds 365 TD 2 FL 0

I'm concerned about Williams' upside. Only five times all season has a Packers running back had 15-plus carries (two by Williams, three by Aaron Jones). They're 3-1-1 in those games, and they're 1-0 in the only game Williams and Jones each had 10 carries. So obviously they lean on the run when they're winning; not so much otherwise. Sadly, this isn't a slam-dunk win for the Packers — the Jets have played well the past couple of weeks and aren't playing out the string. Furthermore, the Jets' run defense has improved a little recently, holding backs to four touchdowns and a 4.2-yard rush average in its last six. Only three runners have hit 10 or more Fantasy points against them in the last six weeks. So even though Williams ran like a champ last week at Chicago, it could be much uglier for him on the road for the second straight week at New York.

Start Him

View Profile Elijah McGuire NYJ • RB • 25 Att 60 Yds 200 TD 2 FL 1

The Jets have been rolling with McGuire, who's played at least 74 percent of the snaps and had at least 20 touches in each of the last two weeks. McGuire's rushing average leaves a lot to be desired, but he's their goal-line guy, their featured back and their main man against a porous Packers defense. Green Bay has allowed 12-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR to a back in four of its last five and eight of its last 10. Worse yet, the Packers put awesome run-stuffer Kenny Clark on injured reserve, making the matchup even better for McGuire. He's a bargain in DFS and a very nice No. 2 option in all formats.

Houston at Philadelphia (-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



Sit Them

View Profile Josh Adams PHI • RB • 33 Att 98 Yds 440 TD 3 FL 0

View Profile Wendell Smallwood PHI • RB • 28 Att 74 Yds 308 TD 3 FL 1

The Eagles do a really good job of irritating Fantasy owners and mix-and-matching their running backs. We know Darren Sproles handles most of the obvious passing downs — beyond that it probably comes down to a true hot-hand approach. Adams' playing time has slowly declined over the past four weeks, and Wendell Smallwood came outta nowhere to score a pair of touchdowns last week. The Eagles also took advantage of the Rams' personnel choices last week, which helped their run game. In Houston's past seven games it has allowed seven rushing scores to runners, five of which came inside the 7-yard line. But Houston has also held opposing ball-carriers to 3.1 yards per run in those seven games. The tough run defense will force both backs to find the end zone in order to return acceptable Fantasy value. It's not worth starting either one.

Atlanta at Carolina (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Start Him

View Profile Tevin Coleman ATL • RB • 26 Att 149 Yds 704 TD 3 FL 0

Coleman's going from one of the easiest matchups in football (Arizona) to a fairly challenging one. But this Panthers defense has been paved for a rushing score in six straight games, boosting Fantasy fortunes for running backs to 11 or more points in five of the last six weeks. That should give Fantasy owners optimism, as should Coleman's likely high-volume outing now that Ito Smith is out for the season (Brian Hill might get some run). Game script should absolutely help Coleman as the Panthers offense figures to struggle with Taylor Heinicke under center. Plus, Coleman's entering free agency in March and should make these next two weeks his audition for work in 2019. He's an easy No. 2 option.

Sit Him

View Profile Austin Hooper ATL • TE • 81 TAR 80 REC 64 REC YDs 557 REC TD 4 FL 0

The theory I've worked with on Hooper for the past month or so is that the Falcons just don't lean on him much when they can run the football. I know the Panthers allow just over 4.0 yards per carry on the season and have great linebackers, but the Falcons should be able to lean on Tevin Coleman as a big part of their output. That would then effectively minimize any role Hooper would have. Carolina also hasn't allowed a touchdown or even 40 yards to a tight end in five straight games.

New York Giants at Indianapolis (-9.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



Start Him



View Profile Marlon Mack IND • RB • 25 Att 158 Yds 755 TD 7 FL 1

We didn't need to see Mack rumble for two touchdowns and 139 rush yards last week to like him in this matchup, but it didn't hurt. Mack will lead the Colts' run game versus a Giants squad that's been squished for a touchdown by a running back in all but one game this season. A running back has posted 14 or more Fantasy points versus the G-Men in seven of the past eight weeks. Mack might be so good that he could hurt Andrew Luck's numbers! He also is practically a gift in DFS lineups this week.



Start Him

Any tight end that can pick up over 70 yards is worth starting these days. Engram has done that in two games without Odell Beckham and should have a third shot against the Colts. Indy has held tight ends to just three scores all season, but gives up over 11 yards per catch to the position along with a high 77.9 percent catch rate. Figuring the Giants chase points for much of the game, bank on Engram to serve as the team's de facto No. 1 receiver and pull in enough yards to make him a standout at tight end.



Jacksonville at Miami (-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



Sit Them



View Profile Kenyan Drake MIA • RB • 32 Att 103 Yds 469 TD 4 FL 1

View Profile Kalen Ballage MIA • RB • 27 Att 20 Yds 134 TD 1 FL 0

In the last six weeks, only one running back has scored more than seven Fantasy points against the Jaguars. That one was Derrick Henry, who ripped them for four touchdowns and a bazillion yards on a Thursday night in Nashville. The team rebounded from that with a great showing against Adrian Peterson and a bad Redskins O-line. There's no telling whether or not they'll keep the heat on against Ballage and Drake in Miami, but chances seem good. Ballage figures to see the majority of touches (I don't think the Dolphins trust Drake in pass protection) and could total upwards of 70 yards, but don't count on a big run like the one he had last week when everything broke just right (a big hole by the O-line and the Vikings run-blitzing on the first play of the second half). Miami will have a hard time with Jacksonville's big defensive linemen, making it hard on both backs to make gains.



Sit Him



View Profile Leonard Fournette JAC • RB • 27 Att 115 Yds 396 TD 4 FL 0

Did anyone else notice Fournette working on kickoff returns last week? Or that he barely played in the second half? Or that he walked off gingerly following a surprisingly spry 25-yard run (his last carry of the game)? Take away his touchdowns and Fournette hasn't been very good this season, be it because of injury or anything else. His offensive line really let him down over the past couple of weeks and shouldn't be much improved this week. A great matchup against the Dolphins will go to waste because of the uncertainty surrounding Fournette, his health and his workload.



Los Angeles Rams (-14) at Arizona

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET



Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Larry Fitzgerald ARI • WR • 11 TAR 94 REC 59 REC YDs 645 REC TD 5 FL 0

There are only two reasons to buy into Fitzgerald — one statistical and one emotional. Statistically, Fitzgerald has seen an uptick in targets over the past two weeks, turning 17 targets into 12 catches and 137 yards. Alright, fine, it's nothing amazing, but at least he's seeing looks from Josh Rosen and could cobble together good PPR numbers. Emotionally, this could be Fitzgerald's final home game in Phoenix, and perhaps his second-to-last game ever. The Cardinals may be building toward these events with the targets over the past couple of games and might force-feed him a little, especially in the red zone. The Rams' pass defense hasn't surrendered a score to a receiver since Aqib Talib's return but it will afford plenty of yardage to a receiver catching garbage-time passes from his rookie quarterback in a blowout loss. Probably not the way Fitzgerald envisioned going out. He's usable as a low-end No. 2 receiver in PPR, more of a Flex in non-PPR.

Chicago (-4) at San Francisco

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET



Start Him

View Profile Jordan Howard CHI • RB • 24 Att 216 Yds 773 TD 6 FL 1

The 49ers run defense was gashed by the Seahawks last week, marking the fourth straight game (every game since the Niners' bye) it has allowed a touchdown on the ground. Three of those four touchdowns given up by the Niners were from 3 yards or closer. Good running teams have found cracks in San Francisco's front and figure to keep attacking down the stretch. In Chicago, Howard has received at least 16 carries in four of his past five games as the Bears offense has begun shifting back toward being focused on the run. Getting extra work in blowouts has helped, but Howard was a big part of the game plan last week against the Packers and scored. Figure Howard has a great shot to punch one in from short yardage and add up some nice yardage along with it.



Sit Him

View Profile Trey Burton CHI • TE • 80 TAR 65 REC 44 REC YDs 506 REC TD 6 FL 1

I want to buy back into Burton, but last week really wasn't that great of a performance. A breakdown in coverage by Green Bay left Burton wide open for his touchdown, and the rest of his catches were all on short passes including two that were hot reads based on the Packers' blitzers. Burton had what would have been a nice 15-yard catch go through his hands while covered tight, had two other targets thrown at his feet by Mitchell Trubisky and was completely forgotten about after he scored. So after all this, he's still just as touchdown-dependent as any other tight end this side of Eric Ebron. The 49ers rank sixth in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but they haven't been challenged much over their past four games. Burton has been held below 50 yards in eight consecutive games, scoring in two of them. Don't expect a ton from Burton.



Pittsburgh at New Orleans (-5.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET



Sit Him

View Profile Vance McDonald PIT • TE • 89 TAR 62 REC 46 REC YDs 522 REC TD 4 FL 1



McDonald will catch passes against one of the league's most stingy defenses against tight ends. That's not so good. The Saints are also one of the league's toughest run defenses, meaning that the Steelers' game plan will run through the arm of Ben Roethlisberger. Push comes to shove, McDonald should see a few more targets than normal because Pittsburgh will throw the ball plenty. You're basically starting him to come through for a touchdown, the chances of which improve given the likelihood of Roethlisberger's pass attempts, but if he doesn't hit pay dirt then he'll be good for under 40 yards, which he's produced in five straight.



Kansas City (-2.5) at Seattle

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET



Start Him

View Profile Damien Williams KC • RB • 26 Att 26 Yds 102 TD 3 FL 0



Andy Reid might have suggested he'll use a committee approach, but in the next breath (and breaths that followed) hinted that the reps wouldn't be equal and called Williams "pretty impressive," which for Reid in press conference settings is high praise. How could Reid not be impressed with Williams?! He unplugged the Chargers last week for a pair of touchdowns and over 120 total yards and had two scores in the previous game against the Ravens! Williams is on the run of his life — of course the Chiefs are going to give him plenty of carries. Remember, he's worked the goal line for several weeks now and is a very good pass catcher. Bank on a minimum of 15 touches against a Seattle defense that's getting thin at linebacker and has allowed seven touchdowns to running backs over its last seven games.



Denver (-2.5) at Oakland

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sit Him

View Profile Doug Martin OAK • RB • 28 Att 130 Yds 516 TD 3 FL 2





If Martin couldn't overcome a bad offensive line against the weak Bengals run defense, what makes you think he'll put it all together against the Broncos?! Denver just barely allowed 100 yards to Nick Chubb last week, snapping a seven-game streak, but their touchdown-less streak is up to eight straight. This is a horrible matchup for an underwhelming running back playing behind a depleted offensive line.

Risky PPR Starters

View Profile Courtland Sutton DEN • WR • 14 TAR 71 REC 35 REC YDs 614 REC TD 3

View Profile DaeSean Hamilton DEN • WR • 17 TAR 29 REC 19 REC YDs 154 REC TD 1

The Broncos are getting the Raiders at a good time -- top cornerback Gareon Conley could miss the game with concussion symptoms and the Oakland pass rush is the weakest in the league. Unfortunately, Case Keenum is still the Broncos quarterback and Phillip Lindsay has a better matchup than all of them. Something odd from last week: Sutton had zero second-half target after catching 5 of 6 balls in the first half, while Hamilton clearly caught Keenum's eye with 7 of 12 targets coming on the Broncos' final two drives of the game. They should be fine in PPR leagues as low-floor options, but it's hard to envision either one breaking out.

Washington at Tennessee (-10)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Sit Him

View Profile Corey Davis TEN • WR • 84 TAR 100 REC 57 REC YDs 798 REC TD 4 FL 0

Lost in Derrick Henry's domination over the past two games is a Titans passing attack that hasn't been needed. Mariota has thrown 22.0 passes per game in his past two with five deep pass attempts total (one completion). The Titans will be in trouble when they face a tough run defense, but the Redskins aren't one. Despite holding Leonard Fournette to a minimal stat line last week (Fournette had 11 carries, none in the red zone), they are giving up 5.3 yards per carry to runners in their past four with three scores. And they're equally shaky versus the pass (seven passing touchdowns in its last four), but the Titans shouldn't have to lean on Davis, or Mariota, to bring home a win. Davis has one game this season with less than seven targets and 10-plus Fantasy points.

Sit Him

View Profile Adrian Peterson WAS • RB • 26 Att 221 Yds 923 TD 7 FL 2

It's commendable that Peterson has made it this far into the season. Unfortunately, his offensive line has deteriorated and defenses are stacking the box against him and daring Josh Johnson to throw. The Titans are a cinch to do the same — what else are they gonna do? Focus on taking away Jamison Crowder?! They have gone three straight without yielding a rushing score and are coming off of back-to-back games of holding each of Leonard Fournette and Saquon Barkley to under 60 total yards.

Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)

Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET



Start Him

The Ravens keep riding him, and so should Fantasy owners. Edwards has at least 16 carries in five straight games with over 100 yards in three. This will be Baltimore's toughest opponent since its bye week, but it doesn't mean it's a bad matchup. Actually, it's great — the Chargers have allowed 11 end-zone visits on the ground to runners this season, but eight have come in the past five weeks and seven have come from three yards or closer. The Bolts have provided 4.2 yards per run in those five games as well. The Ravens have no choice but to run the ball as much as possible — that's their identity now. But it's working for them, and with the Ravens defense expected to at least contain the Chargers offense, game script shouldn't hurt Edwards from being a factor for four quarters.

