Fantasy Football Week 16: Sunday rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
More Week 16: Waiver Wire — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 10:30 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
Do we agree on anything? There certainly appears to be less consensus at quarterback this week than in the past. Some of that will change throughout the week as we make good arguments that convince each other to make adjustments. But the big arguments seem to be between Dave and I:
- I have Tom Brady 1st; Dave has him 4th
- I have Ben Roethlisberger 5th; Dave has him 11th
- Dave has Blake Bortles 3rd; I have him 14th
- Dave has Joe Flacco 7th; I have him 16th
There are easy explanations for most of these discrepancies, but the Roethlisberger ranking stand out the most. With Roethlisberger you have to decide if his road splits and the loss of Antonio Brown are enough to scare you away from what has been the second best matchup this season.
Nick Foles is legit. Foles is my favorite streaming option at quarterback this week and as you can see Dave and Jamey are even higher on him than I am. Foles probably won't throw four touchdowns again, but I've been saying similar things about Carson Wentz all season. One thing we all agree on is that you can start him over Drew Brees, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.
Running Back Rankings
Mid-week update: Tevin Coleman and Theo Riddick have been cleared and look like they'll return in Week 16. That's a slight downgrade for Devonte Freeman and eliminates any thought of Tion Green as a sleeper this week. Neither Coleman or Riddick make our top-24 but Riddick is a good flex option in PPR. Joe Mixon could join these two soon, he's practiced Wednesday and Thursday. If he's back then Gio Bernard is obviously out, and Mixon would be a low-end No. 2 running back.
Zeke returns. With Ezekiel Elliott returning he jumps right back into our consensus top five. Elliott looks to be in great shape and faces a Seahawks defense that just got embarrassed at home by Todd Gurley. We expect a full workload and a monster day. If you made it to your championship with Elliott on the bench, congratulations. Now get him in your lineup.
One more week for Gio? Giovani Bernard has given us back-to-back weeks of No. 2 RB production despite the fact that his matchups haven't been great. That would change this week against the Detriot Lions, assuming Joe Mixon doesn't come back. That's how I have it ranked this week, with Bernard in my top 10. Dave and Jamey aren't quite as bullish, but we all have him in the top 20. As bad as the Bengals are, Bernard's current usage in all facets of the game makes him pretty close to must-start without Mixon.
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mid-week update: With Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams ruled out we really don't have much interest in any part of the Packers passing game. This is a bad matchup with a below average quarterback and the No. 1 receiver is out. Randall Cobb could be a decent flex in PPR because of volume, but it's mostly a stay away. I also downgraded Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs because I don't think the Vikings will ned to throw much in this game.
"You forgot to rank Dez!" Nope, he's there. At No. 33. And I know that sounds ridiculous. But you know what has been ridiculous? His performance this season. Bryant has one game all year with more than 73 yards. He's scored less than seven Fantasy points in four of his last six and five of his last eight. Bryant is a touchdown-dependent No. 3 receiver due to low volume and low efficiency.
Tight End Rankings
Sticking with Jimmy Graham: Jimmy Graham has been abysmal the past two weeks. Absolutely awful. But we can't get him outside of our top 10. That's partially because of the talent we know still exists in Graham, and mostly because the tight end position is so devoid of talent. Eric Ebron and Cameron Brate are two tight ends that might be on waiver that you could start over Graham.
JUST MISSED: Here are the next three in the rankings for each analyst, in case you need a streamer:
- Jamey - Antonio Gates, Charles Clay, Ricky Seals-Jones
- Dave - Garrett Celek, Jason Witten, Tyler Kroft
- Heath - Jason Witten, Austin Hooper, Vernon Davis
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
Add a Comment