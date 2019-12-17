Play

Fantasy Football Week 16 Tight End Preview: Back to O.J. Howard?

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who to stream.

O.J. Howard has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy Football this season. He was drafted as a consensus top-six tight end who currently ranks 29th despite the fact the position has been even worse than we expected. He has one touchdown, and that was the only week he's scored double-digit non-PPR Fantasy points. Now we may have to go back to him in Week 16. 

Tampa Bay is likely to be without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller in Week 16. Jameis Winston is making no secret of what that means. 

Howard led the Buccaneers with eight targets in Week 15 and has at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in two of his past three games. His Week 16 game against the Texans has an over-under of 51, which greatly helps his touchdown odds. This sort of opportunity, plus talent, plus situation is too good for me to pass up. I'd stream Howard over Jared Cook, Jack Doyle and even Jacob Hollister.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

David Njoku TE
Ricky Seals-Jones isn't facing the Cardinals so we won't use him.
Numbers to Know
  • 39% - of Jameis Winston's targets went to tight ends in Week 15.
  • 334 - Receiving yards for Tyler Higbee over the past three weeks. He's topped 100 yards in all three games.
  • 9 - Targets in his past three games combined for Hunter Henry. I wouldn't call him a must-start this week, but the Raiders matchup should help.
Matchups that matter
Jacob Hollister TE
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Streamers
O.J. Howard TE
He still has talent and now the opportunity almost has to be there.
Jacob Hollister TE
Hollister gets the free-space game against the Arizona Cardinals.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
Austin Hooper TE
Hooper's price is cratering, but I'm betting on a bounceback against a bad Jaguars defense.
Contrarian Play
Hunter Henry TE
I'm not ready to give up on Henry yet, and the Raiders' pass defense is terrible.
TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

Travis Kelce

11.81

18.46

2

2

Darren Waller

10.62

16.76

3

3

George Kittle

10.39

16.51

8

4

Tyler Higbee

8.46

15.54

4

5

Austin Hooper

10.29

15.53

7

6

Zach Ertz

9.35

15.40

5

7

O.J. Howard

9.91

14.93

6

8

Mark Andrews

9.38

13.51

10

9

Hunter Henry

7.89

11.63

9

10

Jared Cook

8.09

11.43

11

11

Jason Witten

6.29

11.17

12

12

Dallas Goedert

6.14

10.09

15

13

Cameron Brate

5.80

9.74

17

14

Jacob Hollister

5.67

9.42

18

15

Greg Olsen

5.60

9.41

14

16

Mike Gesicki

5.89

9.24

