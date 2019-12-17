Fantasy Football Week 16 Tight End Preview: Back to O.J. Howard?

O.J. Howard has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy Football this season. He was drafted as a consensus top-six tight end who currently ranks 29th despite the fact the position has been even worse than we expected. He has one touchdown, and that was the only week he's scored double-digit non-PPR Fantasy points. Now we may have to go back to him in Week 16.

Tampa Bay is likely to be without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller in Week 16. Jameis Winston is making no secret of what that means.

Bucs QB Jameis Winston, likely without his top receivers this week, said he greeted tight ends O.J. Howard and Cam Brate by saying “Hey, y’all are going to get the rock.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 17, 2019

Howard led the Buccaneers with eight targets in Week 15 and has at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in two of his past three games. His Week 16 game against the Texans has an over-under of 51, which greatly helps his touchdown odds. This sort of opportunity, plus talent, plus situation is too good for me to pass up. I'd stream Howard over Jared Cook, Jack Doyle and even Jacob Hollister.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ricky Seals-Jones isn't facing the Cardinals so we won't use him.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

39% - of Jameis Winston's targets went to tight ends in Week 15.

- of Jameis Winston's targets went to tight ends in Week 15. 334 - Receiving yards for Tyler Higbee over the past three weeks. He's topped 100 yards in all three games.

- Receiving yards for Tyler Higbee over the past three weeks. He's topped 100 yards in all three games. 9 - Targets in his past three games combined for Hunter Henry. I wouldn't call him a must-start this week, but the Raiders matchup should help.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 260 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Streamers O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 51% He still has talent and now the opportunity almost has to be there. Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 51% Hollister gets the free-space game against the Arizona Cardinals.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 16 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $4,400 Hooper's price is cratering, but I'm betting on a bounceback against a bad Jaguars defense.

Contrarian Play Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 16 Prices FanDuel $6,100 DraftKings $4,700 I'm not ready to give up on Henry yet, and the Raiders' pass defense is terrible.