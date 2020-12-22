If you made it to the Fantasy championship as a streamer, I tip my hat to you. This has been a year full of landmines at the position with Jared Cook and Irv Smith only being the most recent examples. In Week 16, we're going to keep it a little bit more simple. It's Tyler Higbee or Austin Hooper, a couple of guys who have let us down plenty throughout the year.

Higbee faces a Seahawks defense that has merely been mediocre versus the position. But Higbee saw a season-high six targets against them earlier this year and had 116 yards against them in Week 14 of 2019. He's also coming off a 16-point performance, but it's hard to know how much to make about that because it was against the Jets.

Speaking of the Jets, they're the main reason we're streaming Hooper again. They've allowed the most Fantasy points to the position this season, including 13 touchdowns in 14 games. It seems the only risk to Hooper is that David Njoku or Harrison Bryant scores instead.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

65.5 -- The Jets haven't just allowed a lot of touchdowns, they've also allowed the most yards per game to tight ends.

-- The Jets haven't just allowed a lot of touchdowns, they've also allowed the most yards per game to tight ends. 26.5% -- Darren Waller is responsible for more than a quarter of the Raiders air yards, tops among tight ends.

-- Darren Waller is responsible for more than a quarter of the Raiders air yards, tops among tight ends. 11 -- Noah Fant saw 11 targets in Week 15 and has 18 in his past two games.

-- Noah Fant saw 11 targets in Week 15 and has 18 in his past two games. 153 -- Mike Gesicki had 153 yards in the two games before he injured his shoulder.

-- Mike Gesicki had 153 yards in the two games before he injured his shoulder. 91.1 -- Logan Thomas has scored 91.1 PPR points since Week 9, trailing only Travis Kelce and Waller.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 15th

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 15th ROSTERED 57% Higbee is the only tight end on the waiver wire I wouldn't necessarily call touchdown-or-bust.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd ROSTERED 46% Hooper is definitely touchdown-or-bust but at least he's playing the defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to tight ends.

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -9 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 27th ROSTERED 12% Akins' inconsistency has been maddening, but Deshaun Watson is playing great and there's plenty of opportunity in Houston.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. It's not so much a lack of creativity as the fact that Travis Kelce has 141 more Fantasy points this season than any other tight end on the slate.