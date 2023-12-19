darren-waller-new-york-giants-uatsi.jpg
USATSI

We went through a stretch this season where tight end actually felt pretty deep. That seems to have shifted back the other direction. Both Dallas Goedert and Pat Freiermuth have struggled to regain footing since returning from their injuries and Dalton Kincaid has been hampered by Dawson Knox's return. Kyle Pitts and Tayson Hill continue to be wildly inconsistent as well. 

Thankfully we have Darren Waller back now, and he's available in 41% of leagues. Waller may very well be the very best waiver wire add, regardless of position. So much so, that I'm writing about him here instead of in the streamer section below. Don't worry, I have another name there for you if you can't add Waller.

In his first game back, Waller earned a 27.3% TPRR and 1.82 YPRR. Those are both in line with his career norms, and slightly better than what he's been so far this season. Assuming he becomes a full-time player for the final two games of the season, they would translate into elite production against a mediocre Eagles pass defense in Week 16 and a Rams defense that has struggled mightily against tight ends in the second half of the season. As frustrating as Waller has been he could be a league winner in the final two weeks of the playoffs, make sure he's rostered in your league.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Dawson Knox is a low-end streaming option and Khalil Shakir gets a boost if Kincaid is out.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 26.9% -- Trey McBride leads all tight ends with a 26.9% TPRR. He may just be TE1 next year.
  • 15.1 -- Travis Kelce hasn't scored 15 Fantasy points in a game since Week 12 against the Raiders, his Week 16 opponent. If he doesn't bounce back this week, we may be approaching the end of his elite run.
  • 42% -- Darren Waller scored eight PPR Fantasy points playing just 42% of the snaps in Week 15. We would expect him to be more involved in Week 16.
  • 21.4% -- Gerald Everett has been targeted on 21.4% of Easton Stick's pass attempts.
  • 6 -- Isiaiah Likely has at least six targets in three straight games. He feels like a safe start even in a bad matchup.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Dalton Schultz TE
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
7th
PROJ PTS
9.1
TE RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
66
REYDS
513
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.3
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI CHI -4.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
23rd
PROJ PTS
12.2
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
66
TAR
81
REYDS
571
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.4
player headshot
Darren Waller TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #12
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -11.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
8.6
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
57
REYDS
424
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.8
player headshot
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG PHI -11.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
10
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
65
REYDS
470
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.6
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 16 Streamer (TE Preview)
player headshot
Gerald Everett TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -11 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
15th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
56%
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
52
REYDS
334
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.6
Everett has a combined 16 targets and 10 catches in his last two games combined. If Keenan Allen remains out, I like him as a top-12 tight end this week. Even if Allen returns, Everett is the top streamer.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
17th
PROJ PTS
12.2
TE RNK
5th
YTD Stats
REC
69
TAR
106
REYDS
704
TD
5
FPTS/G
12
Trey McBride is finally priced as one of the top options on the slate, so I'm looking a different direction. Njoku has 55 targets in his last six games and only one game below 11 PPR Fantasy points in that stretch. The Texans have allowed the most targets to tight ends, the second most catches, and the third most yards.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -1 O/U 43
OPP VS TE
8th
PROJ PTS
13.3
TE RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
88
TAR
109
REYDS
729
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.6
Engram may only be contrarian if C.J. Beathard gets the start for Jacksonville because Tampa Bay provides a great matchup as a bad defense that also gives up a lot of points to tight ends. But I don't mind Beathard at all for Engram. He has a history of feeding George Kittle and has thrown six of his 14 passes to Engram this season.
TE Preview
