We went through a stretch this season where tight end actually felt pretty deep. That seems to have shifted back the other direction. Both Dallas Goedert and Pat Freiermuth have struggled to regain footing since returning from their injuries and Dalton Kincaid has been hampered by Dawson Knox's return. Kyle Pitts and Tayson Hill continue to be wildly inconsistent as well.

Thankfully we have Darren Waller back now, and he's available in 41% of leagues. Waller may very well be the very best waiver wire add, regardless of position. So much so, that I'm writing about him here instead of in the streamer section below. Don't worry, I have another name there for you if you can't add Waller.

In his first game back, Waller earned a 27.3% TPRR and 1.82 YPRR. Those are both in line with his career norms, and slightly better than what he's been so far this season. Assuming he becomes a full-time player for the final two games of the season, they would translate into elite production against a mediocre Eagles pass defense in Week 16 and a Rams defense that has struggled mightily against tight ends in the second half of the season. As frustrating as Waller has been he could be a league winner in the final two weeks of the playoffs, make sure he's rostered in your league.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Dawson Knox is a low-end streaming option and Khalil Shakir gets a boost if Kincaid is out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

26.9% -- Trey McBride leads all tight ends with a 26.9% TPRR. He may just be TE1 next year.

-- Trey McBride leads all tight ends with a 26.9% TPRR. He may just be TE1 next year. 15.1 -- Travis Kelce hasn't scored 15 Fantasy points in a game since Week 12 against the Raiders, his Week 16 opponent. If he doesn't bounce back this week, we may be approaching the end of his elite run.

-- Travis Kelce hasn't scored 15 Fantasy points in a game since Week 12 against the Raiders, his Week 16 opponent. If he doesn't bounce back this week, we may be approaching the end of his elite run. 42% -- Darren Waller scored eight PPR Fantasy points playing just 42% of the snaps in Week 15. We would expect him to be more involved in Week 16.

-- Darren Waller scored eight PPR Fantasy points playing just 42% of the snaps in Week 15. We would expect him to be more involved in Week 16. 21.4% -- Gerald Everett has been targeted on 21.4% of Easton Stick's pass attempts.

-- Gerald Everett has been targeted on 21.4% of Easton Stick's pass attempts. 6 -- Isiaiah Likely has at least six targets in three straight games. He feels like a safe start even in a bad matchup.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 66 REYDS 513 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.3 Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CHI -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 12.2 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 81 REYDS 571 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.4 Darren Waller TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 57 REYDS 424 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -11.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 65 REYDS 470 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 16 Streamer (TE Preview) Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -11 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 52 REYDS 334 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.6 Everett has a combined 16 targets and 10 catches in his last two games combined. If Keenan Allen remains out, I like him as a top-12 tight end this week. Even if Allen returns, Everett is the top streamer.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 12.2 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 106 REYDS 704 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 Trey McBride is finally priced as one of the top options on the slate, so I'm looking a different direction. Njoku has 55 targets in his last six games and only one game below 11 PPR Fantasy points in that stretch. The Texans have allowed the most targets to tight ends, the second most catches, and the third most yards.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 13.3 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 88 TAR 109 REYDS 729 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Engram may only be contrarian if C.J. Beathard gets the start for Jacksonville because Tampa Bay provides a great matchup as a bad defense that also gives up a lot of points to tight ends. But I don't mind Beathard at all for Engram. He has a history of feeding George Kittle and has thrown six of his 14 passes to Engram this season.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

