Fantasy Football Week 16: Turn back the clock, Jamey Eisenberg says Antonio Gates is a sleeper tight end again
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of sleeper tight ends for Week 16, including old favorite Antonio Gates.
Antonio Gates has helped many Fantasy owners win championships over the years. It could happen again in 2017.
That's something I never expected to write this year, but here we are. Hunter Henry (kidney) is out for the rest of the season, and
Gates should get increased playing time, starting in Week 16 at the Jets.
Gates is one of my favorite tight end sleepers for Week 16, and you can see the entire list of sleeper tight ends by watching the video at the top. Just keep in mind that Gates should only be used in a desperate situation.
It's not like Gates is going from 2.7 targets per game, which has been his average this season, to even five per game (Henry averaged just 4.5). Gates hasn't topped five targets in a game this year.
What you're hoping for from Gates is a touchdown, and he scored in Week 15 at Kansas City for the first time since Week 2. But he has a good matchup in Week 16 at the Jets, who allow the 12th-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
I would start Gates over Jared Cook, Vernon Davis and Jason Witten, for example, because Gates has a better chance to score. And who knows, he might help Fantasy owners win another title in 2017.
