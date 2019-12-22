Fantasy Football Week 16: Updated Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Make sure you're setting the right lineup in Week 16 with Dave Richard's weekly preview. Dave previews every game, picking out starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for each matchup, and then provides start and sit ratings for each player with the Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet, which combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

Cincinnati (1-13) at Miami (3-11)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -1

Andy Dalton (6.9) Ryan Fitzpatrick (7.0) Joe Mixon (9.1) Patrick Laird (5.6) Giovani Bernard (4.1) DeVante Parker (9.1) Tyler Boyd (7.7) Albert Wilson (2.8) John Ross (4.45) Mike Gesicki (5.9) Tyler Eifert (4.5) Dolphins DST (3.8) Bengals DST (4.0)





Pittsburgh (8-6) at N.Y. Jets (5-9)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3

Devlin Hodges (2.8) Sam Darnold (4.8) James Conner (7.3) Le'Veon Bell (6.8) James Washington (7.0) Jamison Crowder (5.65) Diontae Johnson (4.8) Robby Anderson (5.2) JuJu Smith-Schuster (4.4) Jets DST (5.0) Steelers DST (7.3)





N.Y. Giants (3-11) at Washington (3-11)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Washington -2.5

Daniel Jones (4.9) Dwayne Haskins (5.7) Saquon Barkley (8.9) Adrian Peterson (7.0) Sterling Shepard (5.6) Terry McLaurin (7.6) Darius Slayton (6.4) Steven Sims (4.0) Golden Tate (5.0) Redskins DST (4.6) Giants DST (5.6)





Carolina (5-9) at Indianapolis (6-8)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Colts -7

Will Grier (3.3) Jacoby Brissett (5.0) Christian McCaffrey (9.9) Marlon Mack (8.3) D.J. Moore (8.6) T.Y. Hilton (6.7) Curtis Samuel (6.5) Zach Pascal (4.6) Greg Olsen (5.6) Jack Doyle (6.3) Panthers DST (2.5) Colts DST (6.6)

Baltimore (12-2) at Cleveland (6-8)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -10

Lamar Jackson (9.5) Baker Mayfield (4.1) Mark Ingram (8.8) Nick Chubb (8.6) Marquise Brown (5.75) Kareem Hunt (6.7) Mark Andrews (8.2) Jarvis Landry (6.1) Ravens DST (8.9) Odell Beckham (5.1)



Browns DST (2.3)

Jacksonville (5-9) at Atlanta (5-9)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Falcons -7

Gardner Minshew (5.6) Matt Ryan (8.1) Leonard Fournette (6.9) Devonta Freeman (8.7) Chris Conley (4.9) Julio Jones (9.6) D.J. Chark (5.7) Austin Hooper (8.1) Dede Westbrook (3.5) Falcons DST (6.5) Jaguars DST (3.6)





New Orleans (11-3) at Tennessee (8-6)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Saints -3

Drew Brees (8.7) Ryan Tannehill (7.7) Alvin Kamara (7.6) Derrick Henry (9.2) Latavius Murray (5.2) A.J. Brown (8.1) Michael Thomas (10.0) Corey Davis (3.2) Jared Cook (8.3) Jonnu Smith (6.7) Saints DST (7.0) Titans DST (4.4)

Oakland (6-8) at L.A. Chargers (5-9)



4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Derek Carr (2.6) Philip Rivers (7.6) DeAndre Washington (6.3) Austin Ekeler (8.2) Jalen Richard (3.8) Melvin Gordon (7.5) Tyrell Williams (3.1) Keenan Allen (8.2) Darren Waller (8.5) Mike Williams (7.4) Raiders DST (3.4) Hunter Henry (8.0)



Chargers DST (9.2)

Detroit (3-10-1) at Denver (5-9)



4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -7

David Blough (2.2) Drew Lock (6.4) Ty Johnson (4.4) Phillip Lindsay (7.9) Kenny Golladay (7.45) Royce Freeman (5.7) Danny Amendola (4.5) Courtland Sutton (8.3) Lions DST (3.0) Noah Fant (6.6)



Broncos DST (8.7)

Arizona (4-9-1) at Seattle (11-3)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -9.5

Kyler Murray (6.1) Russell Wilson (8.5) Kenyan Drake (7.1) Chris Carson (9.8) David Johnson (4.0) Tyler Lockett (8.4) Christian Kirk (5.5) D.K. Metcalf (6.8) Larry Fitzgerald (4.3) Jacob Hollister (7.4) Cardinals DST (3.2) Seahawks DST (7.5)

Dallas (7-7) at Philadelphia (7-7)



4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Dak Prescott (7.4) Carson Wentz (7.8) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4) Miles Sanders (8.4) Amari Cooper (8.8) Boston Scott (5.1) Michael Gallup (5.9) Greg Ward (5.4) Randall Cobb (2.9) Zach Ertz (9.6) Jason Witten (5.3) Dallas Goedert (6.2) Cowboys DST (5.9) Eagles DST (4.8)

Kansas City (10-4) at Chicago (7-7)



8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Patrick Mahomes (8.4) Mitchell Trubisky (6.3) Damien Williams (6.2) Tarik Cohen (5.9) Tyreek Hill (9.0) David Montgomery (6.0) Sammy Watkins (3.7) Allen Robinson (8.5) Mecole Hardman (3.8) Anthony Miller (7.8) Travis Kelce (9.4) Bears DST (5.8) Chiefs DST (6.8)





Green Bay (11-3) at Minnesota (10-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Vikings -5.5

Aaron Rodgers (6.7) Kirk Cousins (6.8) Aaron Jones (8.5) Mike Boone (8.0) Jamaal Williams (5.3) Stefon Diggs (7.5) Davante Adams (8.9) Adam Thielen (5.8) Jake Kumerow (3.9) Kyle Rudolph (5.0) Packers DST (5.2) Vikings DST (7.2)

Houston (9-5) at Tampa Bay (7-7)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Texans -3

Deshaun Watson (9.1) Jameis Winston (8.6) Carlos Hyde (6.5) Ronald Jones (5.5) Duke Johnson (4.3) Peyton Barber (5.8) DeAndre Hopkins (9.7) Breshad Perriman (7.9) Will Fuller (6.9) Justin Watson (4.1) Kenny Stills (5.3) O.J. Howard (7.1) Texans DST (5.4) Buccaneers DST (4.2)

Buffalo (10-4) at New England (11-3)



Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Patriots -6.5

Josh Allen (5.4) Tom Brady (5.5) Devin Singletary (7.2) James White (6.6) John Brown (6.0) Sony Michel (6.4) Cole Beasley (4.7) Rex Burkhead (4.2) Bills DST (8.3) Julian Edelman (6.6)



Mohamed Sanu (3.3)



N'Keal Harry (3.4)



Patriots DST (9.0)

L.A. Rams (8-6) at San Francisco (11-3)



Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5