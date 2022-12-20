You're likely in the semifinals of your Fantasy playoffs in Week 16, and we have three major injuries that could impact your lineups. Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is likely out, and we're not expected to have Jonathan Taylor (ankle) or Tyler Lockett (finger). That stinks.

For Hurts, his backup on the Eagles isn't a bad streamer in Gardner Minshew (3 percent rostered on CBS Sports), even in a tough matchup at Dallas. Brock Purdy (33 percent) is the other top quarterback to target off waivers as a Hurts replacement, and we'll get into the details below.

Zack Moss (3 percent rostered) is the best Colts running back to target with Taylor hurt, but Deon Jackson (21 percent) will also be in the mix. And we'll look at other running backs to add in Tyler Allgeier (55 percent), Chuba Hubbard (48 percent) and Royce Freeman (1 percent).

Marquise Goodwin (19 percent) will have a bigger role in Seattle with Lockett hurt, but he's not the best wide receiver to target off the waiver wire. Instead, you should add Treylon Burks (63 percent), Jahan Dotson (33 percent) and Mecole Hardman (61 percent) where available.

Noah Fant (26 percent) might benefit more than Goodwin with Lockett out, and he's a top tight end to add off the waiver wire this week. He's someone to target, along with Juwan Johnson (25 percent) and Chigoziem Okonkwo (54 percent).

There are likely four teams left competing in your Fantasy league because of the playoffs, so hopefully you can get one or two of the players you need. Injuries at this time of year are frustrating, but there are players on the waiver wire who can help you in Week 16.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Trevor Lawrence (toe), Russell Wilson (concussion), Mike White (ribs), Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and Kenny Pickett (concussion)

Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Trevor Lawrence (toe), Russell Wilson (concussion), Mike White (ribs), Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and Kenny Pickett (concussion) Check to see if available: Daniel Jones (83 percent rostered). Jones struggled in Week 15 at Washington with only nine Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 19 points in four of his previous five games. I like his matchup in Week 16 against the Vikings, who have allowed four of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Gardner Minshew QB PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 34 RUYDS -2 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.4 Minshew is expected to start in Week 16 at Dallas with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) injured, and Minshew should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He started two games for the Eagles in 2021 (without A.J. Brown on the roster) and scored 22 Fantasy points at the Jets in Week 13 and 18 points against the Cowboys in Week 18. The matchup at Dallas is tough, but Trevor Lawrence just lit up this defense for 34 Fantasy points in Week 15. I don't expect Minshew to replicate that, but he could be the fifth quarterback this season to top 20 points against Dallas. He's an easy fallback option if you just lost Hurts as your Fantasy starter. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 678 RUYDS 3 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 11 Purdy has been solid stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in both starts. Even without Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) in Week 15 at Seattle, Purdy was 17-of-26 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. You have to worry a little about the lack of attempts (47 in both starts), and the 49ers run game can potentially dominate this matchup with Washington in Week 16. But Purdy is taking advantage of Kyle Shanahan's system and leaning on his playmakers, specifically Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. The Commanders haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 10, but I still trust Purdy as a low-end starter in all leagues. Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NYJ -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 1596 RUYDS 101 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 13.6 Zach Wilson will start Thursday night against Jacksonville with Mike White (ribs) out, and Wilson might not be a terrible Fantasy option. The Jaguars have allowed six quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy, so hopefully Wilson can post a quality stat line. It would have been nice to have White for this game, but Wilson just scored 22 Fantasy points against Detroit in Week 15. Hopefully, he can replicate that type of performance again on Thursday night. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR DEN -2 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 2805 RUYDS 215 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 16 Wilson is expected to play after missing Week 15 with a concussion, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt in Week 14. Against the Chiefs in Week 14, Wilson had 30 Fantasy points and finally -- finally -- looked like the Wilson we hoped to see all season with 247 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with 57 rushing yards. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 at the Rams, but three quarterbacks in the past five games against Los Angeles have scored at least 19 Fantasy points. Courtland Sutton (hamstring) could also return this week to enhance Denver's receiving corps, and Wilson could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues if he plays as expected. Davis Mills QB HOU Houston • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats PAYDS 2440 RUYDS 61 TD 15 INT 12 FPTS/G 13.8 Mills is worth a look in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if you're desperate in Week 16. He has a great matchup against the Titans, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and he just scored 22 points against Kansas City in Week 15. Trace McSorley QB ARI Arizona • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 166 RUYDS 34 TD 0 INT 3 FPTS/G 1 This is only for desperate Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues since McSorely was awful stepping in for Colt McCoy (concussion) in Week 15 against Denver, but McSorely could start again in Week 16 against the Buccaneers if McCoy is out. McSorely was 7-of-15 passing for 95 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in relief. Good luck if you need him.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Jeff Wilson (hip), A.J. Dillon (concussion), Damien Harris (thigh), DeeJay Dallas (ankle), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Khalil Herbert (hip), Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and Caleb Huntley (Achilles)

Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Jeff Wilson (hip), A.J. Dillon (concussion), Damien Harris (thigh), DeeJay Dallas (ankle), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Khalil Herbert (hip), Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and Caleb Huntley (Achilles) Check to see if available: Cam Akers (80 percent rostered), Jerick McKinnon (78 percent), James Cook (80 percent) and Michael Carter (69 percent). Akers just had 100 total yards in Week 15 at Green Bay with a season-high three catches, which is something he can hopefully build on in Week 16 against Denver. Akers is worth using as a flex in all leagues, and he has scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. ... McKinnon has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, with a whopping 66 PPR points in his past two outings at Denver and at Houston. He has 15 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns in his past two games on 17 targets, and hopefully that level of involvement continues for the rest of the season as he plays in tandem with Isiah Pacheco. McKinnon is at least a flex in all leagues in Week 16 against Seattle. ... Cook caught a touchdown in Week 15 against Miami and now has scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. He can be a flex option in Week 16 at Chicago. ... Carter is only worth a look if Zonovan Knight can't play on Thursday against the Jaguars. Knight wasn't listed on the initial injury report, but coach Robert Saleh said Knight would be questionable with an ankle injury. It's worth monitoring because Carter would be a flex option if Knight is out.

Cam Akers (80 percent rostered), Jerick McKinnon (78 percent), James Cook (80 percent) and Michael Carter (69 percent). Akers just had 100 total yards in Week 15 at Green Bay with a season-high three catches, which is something he can hopefully build on in Week 16 against Denver. Akers is worth using as a flex in all leagues, and he has scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. ... McKinnon has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, with a whopping 66 PPR points in his past two outings at Denver and at Houston. He has 15 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns in his past two games on 17 targets, and hopefully that level of involvement continues for the rest of the season as he plays in tandem with Isiah Pacheco. McKinnon is at least a flex in all leagues in Week 16 against Seattle. ... Cook caught a touchdown in Week 15 against Miami and now has scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. He can be a flex option in Week 16 at Chicago. ... Carter is only worth a look if Zonovan Knight can't play on Thursday against the Jaguars. Knight wasn't listed on the initial injury report, but coach Robert Saleh said Knight would be questionable with an ankle injury. It's worth monitoring because Carter would be a flex option if Knight is out. Handcuffs to roster if you can: Alexander Mattison (61 percent rostered), Khalil Herbert (38 percent), Jaylen Warren (35 percent), Kenneth Gainwell (28 percent), Zamir White (16 percent), Joshua Kelley (8 percent), Hassan Haskins (5 percent) and Boston Scott (3 percent). These are only running backs to stash as lottery tickets. They don't have standalone value, but they could be significant difference makers if the starter in front of them got injured.



Week 16 Waiver Priority List Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 7 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 The Colts are without Jonathan Taylor (ankle), potentially for the rest of the season, which puts Moss and Deon Jackson (21 percent rostered) on the spot as the best options in the backfield for Indianapolis. After Taylor was hurt in the Week 15 meltdown at Minnesota, Moss took over as the lead back with 24 carries for 84 yards and one target. Jackson had 13 carries for 55 yards and one catch for a 1-yard touchdown on one target, but he also lost a fumble. Moss is the preferred option for Week 16 against the Chargers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs for the season. I like him as a flex this week, and Jackson is also worth using as a flex in deeper formats. Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats RUYDS 191 REC 21 REYDS 125 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 The Colts are without Jonathan Taylor (ankle), potentially for the rest of the season, which puts Moss and Deon Jackson (21 percent rostered) on the spot as the best options in the backfield for Indianapolis. After Taylor was hurt in the Week 15 meltdown at Minnesota, Moss took over as the lead back with 24 carries for 84 yards and one target. Jackson had 13 carries for 55 yards and one catch for a 1-yard touchdown on one target, but he also lost a fumble. Moss is the preferred option for Week 16 against the Chargers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs for the season. I like him as a flex this week, and Jackson is also worth using as a flex in deeper formats. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 743 REC 11 REYDS 84 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Allgeier just had a career game in Week 15 at New Orleans with 17 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for minus-3 yards on one target. He's not someone I want to start in Week 16 at Baltimore, but I would like to potentially use him in Week 17 against Arizona. He's going to continue sharing touches with Cordarrelle Patterson, but the Falcons might start giving Allgeier more work to close the season to see if he's their potential starter in 2023. For this year, if he does anything of significance against the Ravens in Week 16 then he could be a flex option in Week 17 against the Cardinals. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 260 REC 11 REYDS 118 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 Hubbard is the better Fantasy running back in Carolina this week against the Lions, who have become a brutal matchup as the season has gone on. No running back has scored more than 10 PPR points against Detroit in the past eight games, and that's a reason to avoid D'Onta Foreman this week in all formats. But at least Hubbard has a role in the passing game with three catches and three targets in each of his past two outings against Seattle and Pittsburgh. He could help you as a flex in PPR if needed, and hopefully Sam Darnold continues to throw Hubbard the ball against the Lions in Week 16. Royce Freeman RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 Freeman led the way for the Texans in Week 15 against Kansas City in their first game without Dameon Pierce (ankle), who was placed on injured reserve. Freeman had 11 carries for 51 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target, and he outplayed Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale. At best, Freeman is a flex option in most leagues against the Titans in Week 16, and Tennessee is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. But Freeman might get enough volume to help you in deeper leagues since he's now the likely No. 1 running back for Houston to close the season. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #41

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 217 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.7 Mason is more than just a handcuff for Christian McCaffrey since you can actually use Mason as a flex option in deeper leagues. He has at least 51 rushing yards in three games in a row since Elijah Mitchell (knee) got hurt, and that kind of production could be helpful in 14-team leagues or larger, including in Week 16 against Washington. Now, Mason doesn't catch passes and has yet to score a touchdown this season, but he would be a lottery ticket if McCaffrey ever had to miss any time. Marlon Mack RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR DEN -2 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 8 REYDS 99 TD 2 FPTS/G 6 Mack has scored 15 PPR points in each of his past two games and is the handcuff to Latavius Murray. He's had at least five touches in each of the past two outings against the Chiefs and Cardinals, including six catches on seven targets over that span. In deeper leagues, Mack could be a flex option, including for Week 16 at the Rams.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Tyler Lockett (finger), Deebo Samuel (knee), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Brandin Cooks (calf), Nico Collins (foot), Treylon Burks (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Corey Davis (concussion), DeVante Parker (concussion), Chase Claypool (knee) and Julio Jones (knee)

Tyler Lockett (finger), Deebo Samuel (knee), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Brandin Cooks (calf), Nico Collins (foot), Treylon Burks (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Corey Davis (concussion), DeVante Parker (concussion), Chase Claypool (knee) and Julio Jones (knee) Check to see if available: Drake London (72 percent rostered), D.J. Chark (69 percent) and Zay Jones (67 percent). London has become the featured option in the passing game for the Falcons since Kyle Pitts (knee) got hurt. In his past two games, London has 23 targets for 13 catches and 165 yards, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 at Baltimore, but London can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. ... Chark struggled as expected last week at the Jets with one catch for 18 yards on two targets, but he had at least 14 PPR points in each of his past two games. I expect him to rebound this week against the Panthers, and Chark is worth trusting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. ... We've been hyping up Jones for weeks now, and he's been awesome with at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five games, including 55 PPR points the past two games against Tennessee and Dallas. He has 51 targets over that five-game span as well. But he has a tough matchup in Week 16 at the Jets (see Chark), and Jones could struggle. Still, I want him on my Fantasy team, and he's still worth using as a No. 3 receiver in Week 16.

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 359 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 There's no guarantee that Burks (concussion) plays this week, and he might not be effective since Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is banged up. The Texans also are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, although I think that's misleading, and their secondary is dealing with injuries. Still, Burks scored at least 11 PPR points in two games prior to getting hurt at the Eagles in Week 13, and he could be a No. 3 receiver with upside in all formats to close the season. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 41 REYDS 338 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.6 Dotson has looked great for the past two games against the Giants (Week 13 and Week 15) with 15 targets for nine catches, 159 yards and two touchdowns, and he's scored 36 PPR points over that span. We'll see how he does in Week 16 at San Francisco, which is a tough matchup, but he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats to close the year. He's doing a nice job as the No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin, and Taylor Heinicke is starting to feature Dotson more, which is showcasing his skills. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA KC -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 297 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.8 We hope Hardman (abdomen) can return in Week 16 against Seattle, and he would be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Prior to going on injured reserve in Week 10, Hardman had scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, with five total touchdowns over that span. He's attached to Patrick Mahomes, which is a great place to be, and Hardman should continue to make plays all over the field. We hope there's no rust with the extended layoff, and Hardman could be a difference maker for Fantasy managers to close the season. Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 60 REYDS 480 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 If Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) remain out in Week 16 at Tennessee then consider Moore a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. The matchup is great since the Titans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Moore has 20 targets in his past two games for Houston. He had 22 PPR points in Week 14 at Dallas and just eight against the Chiefs in Week 15, but the opportunity to be featured for the Texans against this secondary gives him appeal as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16. Marquise Goodwin WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 387 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 Tyler Lockett (finger) is expected to miss Week 16 at Kansas City, and we'll see if he can return in Week 17 against the Jets. With Lockett out, look for Goodwin to have an expanded role opposite DK Metcalf, and the Seahawks have a great matchup against the Chiefs, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Goodwin has five games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 20 PPR points in two of them. He's a great boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with Lockett out. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 55 REYDS 369 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Doubs returned in Week 15 against the Rams from a five-game absence with an ankle injury and had five catches for 55 yards on five targets. He's in a crowded receiving corps with Christian Watson and Allen Lazard, but Doubs can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 16 at Miami. Doubs has seven games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 10 PPR points in four of them, including three games with at least 13 PPR points. Russell Gage WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI TB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 55 REYDS 313 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 Gage had a breakout game in Week 15 against Cincinnati with Julio Jones (knee), and maybe Gage can step up again in Week 16 against Arizona. Gage had eight catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets against the Bengals, and he also scored in Week 14 at San Francisco. We'll see if he can have a strong finish to a disappointing season, especially if Jones is out, and Gage can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16 in deeper leagues. Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NYJ -1 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 59 REYDS 402 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 Moore has a great matchup against the Jaguars in Week 16 since Jacksonville has allowed receivers from Detroit, Tennessee and Dallas to catch 44 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns in the past three games, with four guys scoring at least 14 PPR points. Corey Davis (concussion) and Denzel Mims (concussion) are both injured, and Moore has 23 targets in his past three outings. Now, he only has a combined 24 PPR points with those targets, but he could be in a good spot against Jacksonville if Davis and Mims are out. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG MIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 73 REYDS 457 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.2 Most likely, Osborn's performance against the Colts in Week 15 was a one-week wonder when he had 16 targets for 10 catches, 157 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings were down by 33 points and had to mount a furious comeback by throwing the ball, and prior to Week 15, Osborn had 13 targets combined in his previous four games. But he did score 14 PPR points at Detroit in Week 14 also with five catches for 38 yards on five targets, and maybe Osborn is starting to move past Adam Thielen as the preferred second receiver for Kirk Cousins behind Justin Jefferson. It's worth adding Osborn to find out, and he could be a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues against the Giants in Week 16. Noah Brown WR DAL Dallas • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 533 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 Brown has done well the past two games for the Cowboys with at least 12 PPR points in each outing against the Texans and Jaguars. Over that span he has 15 targets for 10 catches, 134 yards and two touchdowns, and we'll see if he can stay hot in Week 16 against the Eagles. Now, the Cowboys want to get Michael Gallup more involved, which could impact Brown, and CeeDee Lamb isn't going anywhere. So Brown is only worth adding in deeper leagues to use as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries : Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Hayden Hurst (calf) and Irv Smith (ankle)

: Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Hayden Hurst (calf) and Irv Smith (ankle) Check to see if available: Gerald Everett (82 percent rostered), Darren Waller (81 percent), Evan Engram (76 percent) and Dawson Knox (76 percent). Everett has been consistent with at least seven PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least six targets in each of his past three games. He's not to win your Fantasy matchup, but he's not horrible either given his involvement with Justin Herbert. In non-PPR, you can avoid Everett, who hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. ... Waller is back and hopefully better than ever. He missed eight games with a hamstring injury but returned in Week 15 against New England with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues for the rest of the year. ... Engram stayed hot in Week 15 against Dallas with eight catches for 62 yards on 10 targets, and he now has at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row. You're starting him in all leagues for the rest of the season based on the way he's played over the past three weeks. ... Knox has come alive the past two games with at least 14 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Dolphins. He has 15 targets over that span for 10 catches, 139 yards and two touchdowns, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 16 at Chicago. Hopefully, Josh Allen continues to lean on Knox like this for the rest of the year.

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 31.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 416 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.1 The weather in Cleveland could be an issue for Johnson and the Saints this week, but hopefully Johnson can still be productive. He had four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on six targets against Atlanta in Week 15, and he now has at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games. He has scored in all of his productive games, which is never reliable, but it's hard to overlook him finding the end zone seven times in his past seven outings. He can be used as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end if the weather isn't awful in Cleveland in Week 16. Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 53 REYDS 414 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 Fant could benefit in a big way with Tyler Lockett (finger) out in Week 16 at Kansas City. Fant scored in Week 15 against San Francisco with five catches for 32 yards on six targets, and he now has 14 PPR points in two of his past three outings. We'll see if the weather holds up in Kansas City, and hopefully Fant can become a popular target for Geno Smith while Lockett is hurt. But Fant is worth using as a streaming option in all leagues in a game where the Seahawks are likely chasing points and throwing a lot on the road. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 374 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 Okonkwo could be in bad weather this week against Houston, and Treylon Burks (concussion) could return. We also have to keep an eye on Ryan Tannehill and his injured ankle. But if the weather holds up and Burks remains out, we could see Okonkwo still be useful as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He has at least nine PPR points in three games in a row, and he had 18 PPR points in his most recent home game against Jacksonville in Week 14. It would be great if he could do that again in Week 16 against Houston. Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 Akins is worth a look in deeper leagues, and he just scored in Week 15 against Kansas City with three catches for 22 yards on six targets. He now has at least 11 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he has three games with at least five targets over that span. The weather in Tennessee could be bad, and Akins could get company this week if Brandin Cooks (calf) or Nico Collins (foot) return to action. But in deeper leagues, Akins could be useful given how bad the Titans have played in their secondary, and Tennessee is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Broncos (60 percent rostered) at LAR

Titans (59 percent rostered) vs. HOU

Chargers (35 percent rostered) at IND

Lions (7 percent rostered) at CAR

Rams (35 percent rostered) vs. DEN

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS