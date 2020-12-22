It's championship week in most Fantasy leagues, and you might be able to find some quality starting options on the waiver wire. There are several potential league-winners available due to injury or just guys peaking at the right time. It's pretty exciting.

We're looking at two potential starting quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield. Hurts has top-five upside in all leagues with his matchup against the Cowboys, and Mayfield could be a low-end starting option in all leagues taking on the Jets.

At running back, there are several prominent injuries -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip), Cam Akers (ankle), James Robinson (ankle), Ezekiel Elliott (calf), Raheem Mostert (ankle), James Conner (quad) and Myles Gaskin (illness) -- and some of them have opened up opportunities for other guys to be potential starting Fantasy options. We're looking at guys like Tony Pollard, Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson, Benny Snell and Darrell Henderson.

Wide receiver isn't as sexy as the running backs or quarterbacks this week, although John Brown could be a starting option if he's healthy from his ankle injury and Stefon Diggs (foot) is out. The Bills take on the Patriots on Monday night without star cornerback Stefon Gilmore (quad), and Brown could have a prominent role alongside Cole Beasley if Diggs can't play.

The other top waiver wire receivers for this week include Russell Gage, Rashard Higgins, Chad Hansen and Lynn Bowden, and all of them could be No. 3 receivers or flex options in the majority of leagues. Bowden, who is also eligible at running back, would be in a great spot in Week 16 if Devante Parker (hamstring), Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder) remain out again with the Dolphins playing the Raiders.

And, at tight end this week, Tyler Higbee and Austin Hooper have tremendous matchups if you need a streaming option. Higbee gets the Seahawks, who were just abused by Logan Thomas. And Hooper gets the Jets, who have struggled with tight ends all season, including Higbee last week.

Those are just the top targets to look for at their respective positions this week, but there are other suggestions below. And we have streaming DST and kicker options as well. Someone off the waiver wire might make the difference in you winning a Fantasy championship this week.

Quarterback Week 16 Priority List Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PHI -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 5th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats PAYDS 647 RUYDS 254 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Hurts was the No. 1 quarterback to add last week in this space, and he was amazing against the Cardinals in Week 15 with 43 Fantasy points. He has top-five upside again in Week 16 at Dallas as he continues to start in place of Carson Wentz. Hurts' rushing ability is awesome (at least 63 yards in both of his starts), and he passed for 338 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions at Arizona. The Cowboys have allowed at least 24 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four of their past six games. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats PAYDS 3082 RUYDS 115 TD 26 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.6 Mayfield has been amazing for the past four games, and he should stay hot this week against the Jets. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 28.8 points over that span. The Jets held Jared Goff to 18 Fantasy points in Week 15, but prior to that six quarterbacks in a row scored at least 23 points. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CHI -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 1538 RUYDS 163 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.4 Trubisky is playing surprisingly well over the past four games after regaining his starting job from Nick Foles, and he should have the chance for another quality Fantasy outing in Week 16 against the Jaguars, who have allowed eight quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Trubisky has at least 24 Fantasy points in two of his past four outings. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats PAYDS 1359 RUYDS 70 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.2 Tagovailoa only has two games with more than 18 Fantasy points as a starter, but he could be useful this week in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. It would help Tagovailoa if Parker and Gesicki return from their injuries this week, and Tagovailoa also has three rushing touchdowns in his past two games. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 1549 RUYDS 51 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 13.3 The Eagles are dealing with injuries once again in their secondary, and three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 22 Fantasy points against Philadelphia. That bodes well for Dalton, who has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. He should be considered a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. Marcus Mariota QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 1% YTD Stats PAYDS 226 RUYDS 88 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 27.8 Mariota will start for the injured Carr, and hopefully he'll play like he did in Week 15 when he came off the bench against the Chargers and scored 27 Fantasy points, which included 88 rushing yards and a touchdown. His matchup against Miami isn't appealing since the Dolphins have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 11 Fantasy points in their past five games. But Mariota is definitely an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.

Injuries of note: Derek Carr (groin), Daniel Jones (ankle), Alex Smith (calf), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Nick Mullens (elbow) and Brandon Allen (knee)

Injuries of note: Derek Carr (groin), Daniel Jones (ankle), Alex Smith (calf), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Nick Mullens (elbow) and Brandon Allen (knee)

Priority list: Jalen Hurts (49% rostered), Baker Mayfield (61%), Mitchel Trubisky (34%), Tua Tagovailoa (53%), Andy Dalton (27%) and Marcus Mariota (1%)



Jalen Hurts (49% rostered), Baker Mayfield (61%), Mitchel Trubisky (34%), Tua Tagovailoa (53%), Andy Dalton (27%) and Marcus Mariota (1%) Check to see if available: Drew Brees (80% rostered). Brees returned from his four-game absence with a rib injury and scored 25 Fantasy points against the Chiefs. He's now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in the past five games he's finished (he left Week 10 against San Francisco when he got hurt), and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues this week as well.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries of note: James Robinson (ankle), Cam Akers (ankle), Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Ezekiel Elliott (calf), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip), James Conner (quad), Ronald Jones (finger/illness), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Antonio Gibson (toe), Myles Gaskin (illness), Joe Mixon (foot), Damien Harris (ankle), Jamaal Williams (thigh), Duke Johnson (neck), Jeff Wilson (ankle), Lamical Perine (ankle), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Devonta Freeman (ankle)

Injuries of note: James Robinson (ankle), Cam Akers (ankle), Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Ezekiel Elliott (calf), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip), James Conner (quad), Ronald Jones (finger/illness), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Antonio Gibson (toe), Myles Gaskin (illness), Joe Mixon (foot), Damien Harris (ankle), Jamaal Williams (thigh), Duke Johnson (neck), Jeff Wilson (ankle), Lamical Perine (ankle), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Devonta Freeman (ankle)

Priority list: Tony Pollard (58% rostered), Salvon Ahmed (39%), Jeff Wilson (60%), Benny Snell (41%), Darrell Henderson (63%), Sony Michel (33%), Darrel Williams (4%) and Devine Ozigbo (2%)

Tony Pollard (58% rostered), Salvon Ahmed (39%), Jeff Wilson (60%), Benny Snell (41%), Darrell Henderson (63%), Sony Michel (33%), Darrel Williams (4%) and Devine Ozigbo (2%) Check to see if available: Zack Moss (73% rostered) and Le'Veon Bell (72%). Moss gets the Patriots this week, and New England has allowed back-to-back 100-yard games against Akers and Ahmed. And Moss had 14 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots in Week 8. Bell will start for the injured Edwards-Helaire against Atlanta, and Bell just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 15 at New Orleans with 14 PPR points. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games in a row.

Running back Week 16 Priority List Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 9th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 408 REC 24 REYDS 166 TD 5 FPTS/G 8 Fantasy managers would like to see the Cowboys rest Elliott for at least one more week to allow Pollard the chance to start against the Eagles in Week 16. With Elliott out in Week 15 against San Francisco, Pollard was a star with 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 63 yards on nine targets. He also caught a touchdown in Week 14 at Cincinnati, and he's looked much more explosive than Elliott. Pollard has top-10 upside if Elliott can't play this week, and Pollard would be a flex option even if Elliott is active. I would start Pollard over Elliott if he's healthy, and the Eagles have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in six games in a row. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 16th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats RUYDS 288 REC 7 REYDS 41 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 There's a chance Gaskin could be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, which would make things interesting for the Dolphins backfield. We haven't seen how Miami would use Gaskin and Ahmed together since both of them haven't been healthy at the same time since for the past seven games. In the past three healthy games for Ahmed, he's scored 15, 12 and 21 PPR points, and it would be great if Gaskin was out for at least another week against the Raiders, who have allowed a running back to score in five games in a row and are tied for second in the NFL with 19 total touchdowns allowed to the position. If Gaskin plays, Ahmed would still be a flex option since both guys would likely share touches. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 341 REC 9 REYDS 100 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.1 The 49ers backfield could be a mess if Mostert and Wilson are out, but I'm hopeful Wilson can go in Week 16 against the Cardinals. He took over for Mostert in Week 15 at Dallas and had 16 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and no catches on four targets. This is now five games this season with double digits in carries for Wilson, and he's scored a touchdown in four of them, including three outings with at least 12 PPR points. If Mostert and Wilson are out, look for Jerick McKinnon (54% rostered) and Tevin Coleman (13%) in deeper leagues. I would prefer McKinnon over Coleman given his work in the passing game, and the Cardinals have allowed opposing running backs to score six touchdowns in their past five games. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 358 REC 10 REYDS 61 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.3 Conner was inactive in Week 15 at Cincinnati, and we don't know if he'll be able to play in Week 16 against the Colts. That's great news for Snell, who has scored at least 12 PPR points in two of the past three games Conner has been out. Against the Bengals, Snell had 18 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 23 yards on four targets. The Colts matchup isn't easy, but Snell would be a flex option in all leagues if Conner can't play. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 562 REC 16 REYDS 159 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.9 Akers might miss the rest of the regular season with his ankle injury, which would make Henderson and potentially Malcolm Brown (40% rostered) relevant again. Henderson would be the preferred option as a flex in Week 16 at Seattle, but he flopped as a starter before losing his job to Akers. However, Henderson did score against the Seahawks in Week 10, although he only managed nine PPR points in that matchup. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 304 REC 4 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Michel did a nice job filling in for Harris in Week 15 at Miami with 10 carries for 74 yards, along with one catch for 8 yards. It's doubtful he'll do much better than that in Week 16 against the Bills unless he scores a touchdown, but Michel could be a flex option in non-PPR leagues if Harris remains out. The Bills did allow Melvin Gordon to score twice in Week 15, and Harris had 16 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo in Week 8. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL KC -10.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 1% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 13 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 3 While the Chiefs will likely lean on Bell with Edwards-Helaire out, don't be surprised if Williams gets a good opportunity as well, especially on passing downs. And if the Chiefs want to make sure Bell is healthy for the playoffs now that Edwards-Helaire's status is in doubt, Williams could get an extended look in the final two games of the regular season. In deeper leagues, I would consider Williams a flex option against the Falcons, who have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games in a row. Devine Ozigbo RB JAC Jacksonville • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 8 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 The Jaguars backfield is likely one to avoid if Robinson is out, but in deeper leagues you should look for Ozigbo and Dare Ogunbowale (0% rostered) if you're stuck. I would expect Ozigbo to work on rushing downs, and Ogunbowale would play on passing downs. But don't expect much against the Bears. While Robinson has scored at least 11 PPR points in all but two games this season, it would be tough to trust either Ozigbo or Ogunbowale in the Fantasy championship, especially without a clear indication of the workload for either guy.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries of note: Stefon Diggs (foot), Julio Jones (hamstring), Michael Thomas (ankle), DeVante Parker (leg), Tyler Boyd (concussion), Kenny Golladay (hip), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), John Brown (ankle), Henry Ruggs (illness), Michael Gallup (hip), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Julian Edelman (knee), Preston Williams (foot), Jalen Reagor (ankle), Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), Randall Cobb (toe) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring)

Injuries of note: Stefon Diggs (foot), Julio Jones (hamstring), Michael Thomas (ankle), DeVante Parker (leg), Tyler Boyd (concussion), Kenny Golladay (hip), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), John Brown (ankle), Henry Ruggs (illness), Michael Gallup (hip), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Julian Edelman (knee), Preston Williams (foot), Jalen Reagor (ankle), Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), Randall Cobb (toe) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring)

Priority list: John Brown (44% rostered), Russell Gage (39%), Rashard Higgins (38%), Chad Hansen (8%), Lynn Bowden (31%), Greg Ward (6%), Darnell Mooney (12%) and A.J. Green (38%)

John Brown (44% rostered), Russell Gage (39%), Rashard Higgins (38%), Chad Hansen (8%), Lynn Bowden (31%), Greg Ward (6%), Darnell Mooney (12%) and A.J. Green (38%) Check to see if available: Tee Higgins (83% rostered), Curtis Samuel (80%), Marquise Brown (80%), Nelson Agholor (78%), Emmanuel Sanders (71%) and Keke Coutee (69%). Higgins could see an uptick in targets if Boyd is out, and the Texans are top five in Fantasy points allowed to receivers over the past five weeks. Samuel has at least nine targets in three of his past four games and has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings. Brown has scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, with at least six targets in each outing. Sanders is the new No. 1 receiver for the Saints with Thomas out, and he had 11 PPR points in the first game without Thomas in Week 15 against the Chiefs. Coutee has at least 14 PPR points in two of three games since Will Fuller was suspended.

Wide receiver Week 16 Priority List John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -7 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 48 REYDS 386 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Two things could make Brown a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. The first thing would be Brown playing after being out for the past four games with an ankle injury. The second would be if Diggs is out with his foot injury. But even if Diggs plays as expected, I would still consider Brown a potential starter in all leagues. He scored at least 13 PPR points in four of eight games this year, and he would be facing a Patriots defense that just lost Gilmore. Brown could be a league-winner if Diggs is out and a solid No. 3 Fantasy option if Diggs plays. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 94 REYDS 672 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.8 Gage has been hot lately with Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) out. In his past three games, Gage has scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing, along with at least seven targets. He should continue to see plenty of targets with Jones likely out again, and the Falcons should be chasing points this week at Kansas City. Gage is a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -8.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 98 REYDS 809 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 Higgins has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has a touchdown in two of those games. He should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Jets, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers over the past five weeks. Over that span, the Jets have allowed 77 catches, 874 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers on 110 targets. Chad Hansen WR HOU Houston • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -8.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.7 In three games without Fuller, Hansen has stepped up with at least 12 PPR points in each outing. He has seven targets in two of those games, and hopefully Deshaun Watson will continue to look for Hansen this week against the Bengals at home. Hansen should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Lynn Bowden RB MIA Miami • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 31 REC 18 REYDS 159 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.6 Bowden could be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Parker, Grant and Gesicki are out against the Raiders. In the past five weeks, the Raiders are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Las Vegas over that span. Bowden, who is also running back eligible on CBS Sports, has 16 targets and 13 catches in his past two games. Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PHI -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 73 REYDS 386 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.1 The Eagles could be without Reagor this week, which would make Ward and potentially Alshon Jeffery (7% rostered) and Quez Watkins (0%) viable in deeper leagues. Against the Cardinals in Week 15, Ward had four catches for 15 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. Jeffery had two catches for 63 yards on three targets. And Watkins had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Hurts is spreading the ball around, so none of these guys are trustworthy outside of deeper leagues. And Ward would be my favorite choice since he has three touchdowns from Hurts in the past three weeks. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CHI -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 78 REYDS 499 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 Mooney has scored in back-to-back games, and hopefully he can score in three games in a row with his matchup against the Jaguars. Now, he only has seven targets in his past two outings with six catches for 71 yards, but Jacksonville is No. 8 Fantasy points allowed to receivers in the past five weeks. Over that span, opposing receivers have 74 catches for 875 yards and seven touchdowns on 106 targets. This should be a big week for Allen Robinson facing his former team, but Mooney could also have success and is a Fantasy option in deeper leagues. A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -8.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 91 REYDS 459 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 In deeper leagues, it might be worth it to look at Green if Boyd can't play at Houston. The Texans are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers over the past five weeks, allowing 67 catches for 846 yards and seven touchdowns over that span on 93 targets. Green, who scored a touchdown in Week 14, has been a huge disappointment this season. But if Boyd is out, Green might be useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries of note: Eric Ebron (back), Mike Gesicki (shoulder), George Kittle (foot), Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Greg Olsen (foot)

Injuries of note: Eric Ebron (back), Mike Gesicki (shoulder), George Kittle (foot), Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Greg Olsen (foot)

Priority list: Tyler Higbee (57% rostered), Austin Hooper (46%), Zach Ertz (65%), Jordan Akins (12%) and Durham Smythe (0%)

Tyler Higbee (57% rostered), Austin Hooper (46%), Zach Ertz (65%), Jordan Akins (12%) and Durham Smythe (0%) Check to see if available: Mike Gesicki (76% rostered), Logan Thomas (74%), Noah Fant (71%) and George Kittle (71%). Gesicki would be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end if healthy against the Raiders, who have allowed two tight ends to score in their past five games. Thomas is the top tight end to add where available, and he has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games. Fant looked great last week against the Bills with eight catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he scored 11 PPR points in Week 8 against the Chargers in the first meeting with these two teams. And Kittle will hopefully return in Week 16 after being out for the past six games. He would be a low-end starter if healthy against the Cardinals.

Tight End Week 16 Priority List Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 50 REYDS 446 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.8 Higbee has scored in two of his past three games, including last week against the Jets, and maybe he's closing the season on a high note like he did in 2019. It's still risky to trust him since he doesn't have more than six targets in a game all year, but Seattle has struggled with tight ends of late. Since Week 8, the Seahawks have allowed six tight ends to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards. Higbee has the chance to be a low-end starting tight end in all leagues. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 327 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Last year, the team we started every tight end against was the Cardinals. This year, it's the Jets, who allow the most touchdowns to tight ends with 13. In their past seven games, the Jets have allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends, including a tight end scoring in five games in a row. Hooper just had five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 15 at the Giants, and hopefully he can replicate that level of performance this week. Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PHI -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 59 REYDS 286 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Ertz had seven targets in Week 15 at Arizona, and hopefully he's back as a featured option in the offense. He only had two catches for 69 yards, but he's still worth a look in deeper leagues where available with the hope he starts getting more attention from Hurts. He faces Dallas in Week 16, and the Cowboys have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past six games. Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -8.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 43 REYDS 355 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Akins is worth a look in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends for the season. Akins has six targets in each of his past two games, and he had five catches for 50 yards in Week 15 at the Colts. Durham Smythe TE MIA Miami • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 24 REYDS 179 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 Smythe is only worth a look in deeper leagues if Gesicki is expected to be out against the Raiders. Without Gesicki in Week 15 against the Patriots, Smythe was Miami's leading receiver with 40 yards. He was second in receptions (five) and targets (five), and that was in a difficult matchup with New England. The Raiders have allowed two tight ends to score in their past five games.

WAIVER WIRE DST

