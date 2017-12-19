Fantasy Football Week 16: What you missed Monday, with Doug Martin benched and Ezekiel Elliott back

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:

Doug Martin was benched for Peyton Barber

We've been waiting for the Bucs to make a move like this, though that it came in the manner it did – Martin was inactive for Week 15 – still came as a surprise. Martin has been ineffective or the last two seasons, rushing for just 823 yards on 3.0 yards per carry in 17 games since the start of 2016, and it seems his time as the lead back in Tampa has finally come to an end.

As to whether Barber is the future of the position, that remains to be seen, but he didn't run away with the job Monday. He rushed for 53 yards on 4.1 yards per carry, and added three catches for 15 yards. He didn't help himself by losing a fumble, but no other running back even had a carry for the Buccaneers, and Barber played 32 of 59 snaps. He should continue to start for the remainder of the season, with Charles Sims handling passing downs work. Barber has some tough matchups to close out the season – with the Panthers on the way in Week 16, followed by the Saints – but he is worth adding in all leagues this week.

Reports of Mike Evans' demise were exaggerated

It's hard to blame you if you sat Mike Evans this week. It's been a disappointing season, and was trending in the wrong direction entering play Monday, as he had just four catches for 58 yards in his previous two games. The Buccaneers were spreading the ball around more than ever since Jameis Winston's return from his shoulder injury, and Evans was losing opportunities to make big plays. Frustration is a powerful motivator, and it's hard to trust someone you're frustrated with in a playoff matchup.

But, if you sat him, it was probably a mistake. Evans is still one of the most dynamic receivers in the game, and though he didn't see a huge increase in work, he was the Buccaneers' No. 1 option Monday, leading the team with eight targets. He turned those targets into five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, his first since Week 7. It wasn't a massive game for Evans, who still doesn't have a 100-yard performance in 2017. However, it was a win for Team "Start Your Studs", and a reminder that Evans is still too dangerous to sit.

DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard left with ankle injuries

Jackson tried to play through his, but was ultimately forced to leave the game after making a limited impact. Howard was unable to play after injuring his ankle following his 30-yard touchdown. Neither players' status for Week 16 has been determined, but I wouldn't plan on trusting either against the Panthers.

Other notes

Ezekiel Elliott is back for Week 16… This isn't exactly breaking news. It hardly qualifies as "news" at all. But, just a reminder, if you made it this far: Zeke is back. And, apparently he spent his time off getting in shape, and he looks pretty jacked. It could be a special ending to the season for Zeke.

Marqise Lee's ankle injury could keep him out until the playoffs… The report technically paints a more positive picture: Lee could be back "by the playoffs or sooner." Great. That doesn't really help you if you have a Fantasy championship in Week 16, because I wouldn't expect him to play this week.

Aaron Rodgers' status for Week 16 has not been determined… The Packers were officially eliminated from the playoffs with Atlanta's win Monday, but before that even happened, Mike McCarthy was noncommittal about whether Rodgers would play in Week 16: "Aaron Rodgers is sore. I mean, rightfully so. He was hit too many times, took two big hits. So, we're working through that. We'll see what tomorrow brings." Expect an announcement on his status to come in the next few days, but don't be surprised if Rodgers doesn't play again this season. Why risk it?

Rex Burkhead suffered a sprained knee in Week 15… Burkhead's status for Week 16 hasn't been determined yet, but it sounds like there is a real risk of him sitting out in Week 16 against the Bills. Mike Gillislee could be active for the first time in seven games if Burkhead sits out.

Keenan Allen's back injury is not expected to keep him out… Allen had to be carted off the field in Week 15, but coach Anthony Lynn told reporters he expects Allen to be fine. Whether that means he will play in Week 16 remains to be seen, so we'll keep an eye on his status throughout the week.

Hunter Henry suffered a kidney laceration in Week 15… Henry's status for the final two games of the regular season is "up in the air", so if you've been relying on him this season, you will need to find a contingency plan for the championship game this week.

Kerwynn Williams is dealing with a quad injury… Williams ceded playing time late in Week 15 to Eliijhaa Penny, and it seems the quad injury is the reason why. If Williams can't play in Week 16, Penny would be worth picking up as a streaming option if you're desperate.

Bryce Petty will remain the Jets' starter… Petty was just 19 for 39 with two picks in Week 15, but that wasn't enough for the Christian Hackenberg era to get rolling.

Drew Stanton will start for Blaine Gabbert in Week 16… Gabbert showed some flashes in his first few start, but has regressed to the mean of being Blaine Gabbert. Stanton is no great shakes either, so don't expect this to fix the Cardinals' offense, even against a bad Giants' defense.

Thomas Davis was suspended two games… For his hit on Davante Adams. He will appeal, but the Panthers' defense will almost certainly be short a difference maker in the middle for Week 16.

Trevor Siemian was placed on IR Monday… The Broncos still haven't determined if Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch will start in Week 16, but Osweiler may have done enough in relief of Siemian Thursday to win the job.

James Conner is undergoing knee surgery… Conner doesn't wasn't playing much behind Le'Veon Bell, and whoever they sign in his place won't either.

Jeremy Maclin (knee) is not expected to play in Week 16… Maclin's injury isn't season-ending, but it sounds like it could keep him out this week. He isn't worth starting even when healthy.