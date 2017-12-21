Fantasy Football Week 16: What you missed Wednesday, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon making progress

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Wednesday:

Leonard Fournette (quad) practiced in full Wednesday

It looks like one week was enough to get Fournette back to full health, as Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters the star rookie running back will play in Week 16 against the 49ers. Barring a setback, Fournette is an obvious must-start option for the matchup, which pits him against the fifth-worst defense in the NFL against opposing running backs. Expect big things from Fournette in his return to action.

Kerwynn Williams (quad) did not practice Wednesday

Williams suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's game, and was unable to return from it. It looks like it may just keep him out another game, though we'll see how he does in practice Thursday and Friday before making that call. This isn't a great situation for a running back, but we've seen some solid performances from Williams in the past few weeks, too. If he can't play, Elijhaa Penny and D.J. Foster will see larger roles, with Foster getting more work in the passing game. Neither would be a recommended play, but if you're desperate, they'll have the ball in their hands.

Joe Mixon practiced in full Wednesday

He still needs to clear the concussion protocol, but it sounds like Mixon is on the verge of being cleared to return. He was not limited in any significant way Wednesday, so expect to see him on the practice field the rest of the week, ahead of a return to action Sunday against the Lions. The Lions are a great matchup, so Mixon should be a solid starting Fantasy option for the championship week, though the re-emergence of Giovani Bernard could cost him a few touches.

O.J. Howard (ankle) was placed on IR

The Buccaneers were beat up after Monday's loss to the Falcons, with Howard's promising rookie season coming to an end. DeSean Jackson was also unable to practice Wednesday due to his own ankle injury, while a hip and knee injury limited Cameron Brate. With Howard out, Brate is a nice starting option for Week 16 against the Panthers, assuming he can play without limitations.

Other notes