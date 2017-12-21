Fantasy Football Week 16: What you missed Wednesday, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon making progress
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Wednesday:
Leonard Fournette (quad) practiced in full Wednesday
It looks like one week was enough to get Fournette back to full health, as Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters the star rookie running back will play in Week 16 against the 49ers. Barring a setback, Fournette is an obvious must-start option for the matchup, which pits him against the fifth-worst defense in the NFL against opposing running backs. Expect big things from Fournette in his return to action.
Kerwynn Williams (quad) did not practice Wednesday
Williams suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's game, and was unable to return from it. It looks like it may just keep him out another game, though we'll see how he does in practice Thursday and Friday before making that call. This isn't a great situation for a running back, but we've seen some solid performances from Williams in the past few weeks, too. If he can't play, Elijhaa Penny and D.J. Foster will see larger roles, with Foster getting more work in the passing game. Neither would be a recommended play, but if you're desperate, they'll have the ball in their hands.
Joe Mixon practiced in full Wednesday
He still needs to clear the concussion protocol, but it sounds like Mixon is on the verge of being cleared to return. He was not limited in any significant way Wednesday, so expect to see him on the practice field the rest of the week, ahead of a return to action Sunday against the Lions. The Lions are a great matchup, so Mixon should be a solid starting Fantasy option for the championship week, though the re-emergence of Giovani Bernard could cost him a few touches.
O.J. Howard (ankle) was placed on IR
The Buccaneers were beat up after Monday's loss to the Falcons, with Howard's promising rookie season coming to an end. DeSean Jackson was also unable to practice Wednesday due to his own ankle injury, while a hip and knee injury limited Cameron Brate. With Howard out, Brate is a nice starting option for Week 16 against the Panthers, assuming he can play without limitations.
Other notes
- Davante Adams (concussion) was out of practice… Adams was unable to practice, and looks like a longshot to play in Week 16 against the Vikings. With Brett Hundley back under center in a tough matchup, Adams would be tough to trust in Week 16 even if he did play.
- Keenan Allen (back) practiced without limitation Wednesday… Allen had to be carted to the locker room last week, but all signs point to this being a minor issue. He is fully expected to play in Week 16, and should practice without limitation for the rest of the week.
- Travis Kelce (illness) did not practice Wednesday… This will probably end up being a non-issue for Sunday, but we'll just note it here for now.
- Marquise Goodwin (back, personal) did not practice Wednesday… We'll see if this was more of a personal day for Goodwin, or if the back is really an issue. He's been terrific of late, but has a tough matchup against the Jaguars in Week 16 that you might want to avoid.
- Greg Zuerlein was placed on IR… Kicker news! Zuerlein has a back injury that will end his season, forcing the Rams to head into the playoffs without their important special teams piece. Sam Ficken was signed, and could be worth using on a team that has led the league in field goals and extra points.
- DeVante Parker (ankle) did not practice Wednesday… An ankle injury derailed Parker's season earlier, but at this point, he's hardly worth using for Fantasy, healthy or not.
- Tevin Coleman (concussion) was limited at practice… It sounds like Coleman could return in Week 16, which would obviously cut into Devonta Freeman's workload. Freeman is coming off a massive game that saw him touch the ball 27 times, but Coleman would be in line for his usual 8-12 touches if he plays this week.
- Damien Williams (shoulder) was limited at practice… There is some concern about what Williams' role might be if healthy, given how good Kenyan Drake has been. However, I would expect Williams to be just a limited contributor with Drake emerging as a legitimate difference maker in Miami.
- Allen Hurns (ankle) was back at practice… Hurns could play for the first time since suffering his high ankle sprain in Week 10. That would complicate things in Jacksonville's receiving corps this week, with Marqise Lee likely out and Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole expected to step up. We'll see if Hurns can get back on the field this weekend.
- Julius Thomas (ankle) was placed on IR… Thomas finishes the season with 41 catches on 62 targets, for 388 yards and three touchdowns.
