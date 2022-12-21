amari-cooper-1400-us.jpg
As of Wednesday afternoon there are seven games projected to be played in sub-freezing temperatures in Week 16. While it's less than ideal for everyone, the passing games are what we should be particularly concerned about, especially where wind is involved.

While there could be some precipitation concerns in New York on Thursday night, and the wind in Chicago is always something to watch, Cleveland looks like the only certain problem area. The forecast there calls for temperatures around 10 degrees, with sustained winds over 25 MPH and gusts as high as 50 MPH. Oh yeah, and snow.

For that reason, you won't see Amari Cooper or Chris Olave in my top 30 wide receivers in the projections below, and they're even lower in the rankings. Cooper ranks slightly higher because his ADOT is lower than Olave's and he has a quarterback more likely to throw through the wind in Deshaun Watson. But there are multiple waiver wire options below who I would start over both. 

If you got this far with Cooper or Olave on your roster then you've done it in spite of them, not because of them, at least as of late. In Week 16, you should probably try to do it with them on your bench.

Here is the rest of the Week 16 WR Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Tyler Lockett is out. Marquise Goodwin is an upside-WR3 this week against the Chiefs.
Marquise Goodwin has a huge opportunity filling in for Tyler Lockett against a Chiefs defense surrendering the fifth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. He already has two games with more than 20 Fantasy points this season and has the upside to produce a third against Kansas City.
Chris Moore: If you promised me both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins would remain out, Moore would actually be my top priority at wide receiver. He's earned a 39.2% target share the past two weeks and the Titans have a defense that is outstanding against the run and atrocious against the pass. But if either starter returns, I'm mostly out on Moore.
Russell Gage: The Cardinals have been pretty good against No. 1 wide receivers this season and pretty terrible at everything else defensively. Gage has turned into a red-zone threat for Tom Brady with three touchdowns in his past two games and earned 12 targets last week with Julio Jones out. If Jones is out again, Gage is a No. 3 wide receiver against Arizona.
Justin Jefferson is at home in one of the few games not expected to be impacted by weather this week. I don't see any way the Giants are slowing him down, with Kirk Cousins force-feeding him to the tune of 53 targets over his past four games.
A.J. Brown: I would imagine people will shy away from the Eagles with Jalen Hurts likely out, but Gardner Minshew is a more than capable backup and with fewer designed QB runs we could actually see an increase in targets for Brown. Like Jefferson, he also has the benefit of playing in an environment shielded from the elements in what looks like the worst weather weekend in recent NFL history.
