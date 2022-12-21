As of Wednesday afternoon there are seven games projected to be played in sub-freezing temperatures in Week 16. While it's less than ideal for everyone, the passing games are what we should be particularly concerned about, especially where wind is involved.

While there could be some precipitation concerns in New York on Thursday night, and the wind in Chicago is always something to watch, Cleveland looks like the only certain problem area. The forecast there calls for temperatures around 10 degrees, with sustained winds over 25 MPH and gusts as high as 50 MPH. Oh yeah, and snow.

For that reason, you won't see Amari Cooper or Chris Olave in my top 30 wide receivers in the projections below, and they're even lower in the rankings. Cooper ranks slightly higher because his ADOT is lower than Olave's and he has a quarterback more likely to throw through the wind in Deshaun Watson. But there are multiple waiver wire options below who I would start over both.

Week 16 Previews: QB RB TE

If you got this far with Cooper or Olave on your roster then you've done it in spite of them, not because of them, at least as of late. In Week 16, you should probably try to do it with them on your bench.

Here is the rest of the Week 16 WR Preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Marquise Goodwin is an upside-WR3 this week against the Chiefs.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 16 Adds (WR Preview) Marquise Goodwin WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 387 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 Goodwin has a huge opportunity filling in for Tyler Lockett against a Chiefs defense surrendering the fifth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. He already has two games with more than 20 Fantasy points this season and has the upside to produce a third against Kansas City. Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 60 REYDS 480 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 If you promised me both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins would remain out, Moore would actually be my top priority at wide receiver. He's earned a 39.2% target share the past two weeks and the Titans have a defense that is outstanding against the run and atrocious against the pass. But if either starter returns, I'm mostly out on Moore. Russell Gage WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI TB -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 55 REYDS 313 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 The Cardinals have been pretty good against No. 1 wide receivers this season and pretty terrible at everything else defensively. Gage has turned into a red-zone threat for Tom Brady with three touchdowns in his past two games and earned 12 targets last week with Julio Jones out. If Jones is out again, Gage is a No. 3 wide receiver against Arizona.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG MIN -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 21 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 111 TAR 158 REYDS 1623 TD 8 FPTS/G 23.4 Jefferson is at home in one of the few games not expected to be impacted by weather this week. I don't see any way the Giants are slowing him down, with Kirk Cousins force-feeding him to the tune of 53 targets over his past four games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Brown WR PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 16.9 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 118 REYDS 1201 TD 10 FPTS/G 17.9 I would imagine people will shy away from the Eagles with Jalen Hurts likely out, but Gardner Minshew is a more than capable backup and with fewer designed QB runs we could actually see an increase in targets for Brown. Like Jefferson, he also has the benefit of playing in an environment shielded from the elements in what looks like the worst weather weekend in recent NFL history.