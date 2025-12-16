Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
Logan Bowles

The wide receiver position has been arguably the most difficult to deal with firing the 2025 season. So it is fitting that in Week 16, with Championship bids on the line, that would continue. One of the biggest pain points in the second half has been the Chargers wide receivers. Going into last week I had pretty much decided to sit them all. But now they are facing the Cowboys and it's not quite that simple. 

Dallas has given up 38.22 PPR FPPG to opposing WRs this season, the most in the league. Last week, they gave up 19.7 to Jalen Nailor. The week before the Lions had three receivers score in the double digits. In Week 13 Rashee Rice nearly scored 30 against them. In Week 12 A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 39.9. You get the picture. You want to start wide receivers against the Cowboys. Almost as much as you don't want to start a Chargers wide receiver.

Since Week 9 every pass catcher on this team has averaged single digits in PPR FPPG. Ladd McConkey is the highest ranked over that stretch at WR46. It has been awful. Contributing to this is Justin Herbert's 6.7 Y/A without Joe Alt, and the Chargers run tendency increase in the last month. Since Week 11 they have the fourth highest run rate in the league, at 51.4%. Making it worse, even when they call a pass it turns into runs. Over the same stretch, Justin Herbert's 25% scramble rate is tied with Lamar Jackson, right behind Josh Allen.

So the Chargers have an elite matchup in good conditions, with absolutely nothing in their recent play to suggest you should start them. That is probably why we have little consensus about how we rank these guys. I have Keenan Allen at WR25 and Ladd McConkey at WR26. Dave and Jamey have McConkey inside their top 24 and Allen outside their top 40. You're probably best to view them as WR3s, and remember the Cowboys have given up a lot of big days to WR3s this season. If Quentin Johnston comes back this situation will only get messier.

player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
19th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
33%
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
47
REYDS
479
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.2
This one deserves an asterisk because as of Tuesday afternoon we are unsure if Burden can play in Week 16 after he left Week 15 with an ankle injury. In two games without Rome Odunze, Burden leads the Bears with a 23.6% target share. He has double-digits in Fantasy points in both games and he didn't score a touchdown in either. If Burden is healthy he has WR2 upside.
player headshot
Jalen Coker WR
CAR Carolina • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
17th
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
10%
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
29
REYDS
284
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.8
Coker has a 25% target share over the past two weeks and no other Panther is above 15%. He's turned that opportunity into 17.4 and 14.0 PPR Fantasy points in those games. This is a winnable matchup against Tampa Bay and Coker is a low-end WR3 with Wr2 upside.
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -4.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
56
REYDS
388
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.8
Mitchell has topped 17 PPR Fantasy points in two of his last three games. The problem is that the other game he gave us a goose egg. You'll be hard pressed to find a more boom or bust flex this week than Mitchell, but if you need to swing big on the waiver wire, he has the upside. He has 50 targets in five games with Jets this season.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Michael Wilson WR
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
16.2
WR RNK
5th
YTD Stats
REC
66
TAR
105
REYDS
766
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.9
I am sure you guys would like for me to get more creative. But Wilson remains a screaming value. He is my WR3 on the main slate this week and he is priced as WR13, more than $2,000 cheaper than Ja'Marr Chase. As long as Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn't come back, Wilson should remain a fixture in your DFS lineup.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Tre Harris WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -2 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
3.4
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
31
REYDS
234
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.8
I would assume the Chargers will be popular contrarian plays, if not outright popular plays. But Harris may fly under the radar. The rookie saw five targets last week with Quentin Johnston out and this profiles as a pass heavy game for the Chargers. Last week it was Jalen Nailor against this defense, why not Tre Harris in Week 16?
WR Preview
