What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14

Cam Akers, LAR X X X

Kalen Ballage, LAC X X X

Devontae Booker, LV X X X

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC X X X

Devonta Freeman, NYG X X X

Frank Gore, NYJ X X X

Todd Gurley, ATL X X X

Darrell Henderson, LAR X X X

Brian Hill, ATL X X X

Mark Ingram, BAL X X X

Kerryon Johnson, DET X X X

Duke Johnson, HOU X X X

Phillip Lindsay, DEN X X X

LeSean McCoy, TB X X X

Jerick McKinnon, SF X X X

Joe Mixon, CIN X X X

Boston Scott, PHI X X X

James White, NE X X X

Jamaal Williams, GB X X X

Carlos Hyde, SEA X X



Ty Johnson, NYJ X X



Adrian Peterson, DET X X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Keelan Cole, JAC X X X Julian Edelman, NE X X X Travis Fulgham, PHI X X X Will Fuller, HOU X X X Jerry Jeudy, DEN X X X Christian Kirk, ARI X X X Terry McLaurin, WAS X X X Denzel Mims, NYJ X X X Breshad Perriman, NYJ X X X Michael Pittman, IND X X X Deebo Samuel, SF X X X Darius Slayton, NYG X X X Tre'Quan Smith, NO X X X Golden Tate, NYG X X X Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB X X X James Washington, PIT X X X Sammy Watkins, KC X X X Preston Williams, MIA X X X A.J. Green, CIN X X

Mecole Hardman, KC X X

DeSean Jackson, PHI X X

Jakobi Meyers, NE X X

Tim Patrick, DEN X X

Jalen Reagor, PHI X X

Hunter Renfrow, LV X X

Henry Ruggs, LV X X

D.J. Chark, JAC X



Russell Gage, ATL X



Curtis Samuel, CAR X



Laviska Shenault, JAC X



Mike Williams, LAC X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Cole Kmet, CHI X X X Kyle Rudolph, MIN X X X Trey Burton, IND X X

Evan Engram, NYG X X

Jimmy Graham, CHI X X

Jonnu Smith, TEN X X

Zach Ertz, PHI X



Dallas Goedert, PHI X





Quarterbacks