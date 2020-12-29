clyde-edwards-helaire-4-1400.jpg

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Cam Akers, LARXXX
Kalen Ballage, LACXXX
Devontae Booker, LVXXX
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCXXX
Devonta Freeman, NYGXXX
Frank Gore, NYJXXX
Todd Gurley, ATLXXX
Darrell Henderson, LARXXX
Brian Hill, ATLXXX
Mark Ingram, BALXXX
Kerryon Johnson, DETXXX
Duke Johnson, HOUXXX
Phillip Lindsay, DENXXX
LeSean McCoy, TBXXX
Jerick McKinnon, SFXXX
Joe Mixon, CINXXX
Boston Scott, PHIXXX
James White, NEXXX
Jamaal Williams, GBXXX
Carlos Hyde, SEAXX

Ty Johnson, NYJXX

Adrian Peterson, DETXX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Julian Edelman, NEXXX
Travis Fulgham, PHIXXX
Will Fuller, HOUXXX
Jerry Jeudy, DENXXX
Christian Kirk, ARIXXX
Terry McLaurin, WASXXX
Denzel Mims, NYJXXX
Breshad Perriman, NYJXXX
Michael Pittman, INDXXX
Deebo Samuel, SFXXX
Darius Slayton, NYGXXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXXX
Golden Tate, NYGXXX
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBXXX
James Washington, PITXXX
Sammy Watkins, KCXXX
Preston Williams, MIAXXX
A.J. Green, CINXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXX
Jakobi Meyers, NEXX
Tim Patrick, DENXX
Jalen Reagor, PHIXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXX
Henry Ruggs, LVXX
D.J. Chark, JACX

Russell Gage, ATLX

Curtis Samuel, CARX

Laviska Shenault, JACX

Mike Williams, LACX

Tight ends

Player101214
Cole Kmet, CHIXXX
Kyle Rudolph, MINXXX
Trey Burton, INDXX
Evan Engram, NYGXX
Jimmy Graham, CHIXX
Jonnu Smith, TENXX
Zach Ertz, PHIX

Dallas Goedert, PHIX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Teddy Bridgewater, CARXXX
Joe Burrow, CINXXX
Derek Carr, LVXXX
Jared Goff, LARXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Drew Lock, DENXXX
Cam Newton, NEXXX
Matthew Stafford, DETXXX
Tua Tagovailoa, MIAXXX
Carson Wentz, PHIXXX
Mitchell Trubisky, CHIXX
Baker Mayfield, CLEX