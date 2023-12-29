Nico Collins is at home, C.J. Stroud is back and the Texans have a great matchup against the Titans. Collins is going to be my favorite DFS play in Week 17.



He's $7,200 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel, and he should be exceptional against Tennessee. Five receivers have scored at least 15.6 PPR points against the Titans in the past four games, including Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Noah Brown, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.



Brown was the No. 1 receiver for Houston in the first meeting with Tennessee in Week 15 because Collins was out with a calf injury. Brown had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets for 22.2 PPR points against the Titans, and he did that with Case Keenum at quarterback since Stroud was out with a concussion.



Stroud is healthy for the rematch, and he should lean on Collins in Week 17, especially with the game in Houston. Collins is averaging an incredible 21.8 PPR points in eight games at home this season.



And we know Stroud and Collins have a strong connection, especially with Tank Dell (leg) out. In four games prior to Collins hurting his calf in Week 14 at the Jets, he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing, including two games with at least 23.4 PPR points.



Collins has the chance for a monster game in Week 17. He should destroy the Titans with Stroud back at home, and he's going to be in plenty of my DFS lineups this week.

