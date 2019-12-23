Fantasy Football Week 17 Early Waiver Wire: Mark Ingram, Chris Carson injuries loom large

Week 17 is always tough to make sense of for Fantasy players, which is why we always stress that you should be wrapping up your playoffs in Week 16. However, we know there are still some of you out there with something to play for, and this year could be one of the trickiest Week 17's in memory.

Because most of the NFL doesn't really have much to play for. 10 of 12 playoff spots are already locked up across the two conferences, with the No. 1 seed in the AFC already locked up and just four teams alive for a playoff spot otherwise; in the NFC, there is still plenty of seeding to be sorted out, but with both wild card spots locked up, most of the conference is playing without stakes in Week 17. We don't know exactly who will be resting starters for Week 17, but it's safe to say we'll see plenty of backups next week.

Even if Mark Ingram hadn't left Sunday's game with a calf injury, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill might still be viable pickups for those of you playing in Week 17. After all, we already got reports more than a week ago that the Ravens would be resting Lamar Jackson if they had their seed clinched, which they did in Week 16. That means we'll likely see Robert Griffin start next week against the Steelers, and it probably means we wouldn't have seen much of Ingram even if he were healthy.

Add in a calf strain, and it seems exceedingly likely Ingram won't be out there next week, which means we should see plenty of Edwards and Hill. It's not a great matchup, but even without Jackson, the Ravens should be able to move the ball on the ground. Edwards figures to lead the way, and has proven to be a productive rusher in this offense, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on more than 200 carries over the last two seasons. He would be a viable starting Fantasy option for Week 17 if Ingram is sidelined, while Hill has some PPR appeal in a role that should garner him a dozen or so touches.

For those of you playing into Week 17, here's the rest of our early waiver-wire targets:

Week 17 Early Waiver Targets