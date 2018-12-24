Fantasy Football Week 17 early waiver wire: Will we see Todd Gurley, other stars in Week 17?

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The biggest fear of playing for a Fantasy title in Week 17 is having to set a lineup without your best players.

But if that fear that really rattled you, then you probably shouldn't have joined the league in the first place.

Week 17 finals are unforgiving, and there won't be a bigger example of that than if you have any Saints or Cowboys who helped you reach the final game.

New Orleans will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC after upending the Steelers. It means they won't leave the Superdome again until the Super Bowl, at which point they'd play in Atlanta's dome. Sean Payton has rested his starters in meaningless Week 17 games before and almost certainly will do so again. Get ready for a lot of Teddy Bridgewater, Dwayne Washington and, if you're lucky, Tre'Quan Smith.

Dallas wrapped up the NFC East, clinching a home playoff game, but they have no chance of getting a first-round bye. If Jason Garrett stays true to the form he showed at the end of the 2016 season, we probably won't see any of Ezekiel Elliott and very little, if any, of Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and other prominent Cowboys stars when they play at the Giants in Week 17.

But wait, there's more.

If the Chiefs beat the Seahawks Sunday night, they'll lock into the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have zero motivation to play their starters for four quarters against the Raiders at home next Sunday.

And, if the Chiefs win, the Chargers will clinch a road playoff game in the first round with no chance to improve into a top-four seed. Common sense says Anthony Lynn will rest his key players, especially the banged up Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen.

There's the other side of the Sunday night game, too: If the Seahawks emerge victorious, they'll clinch a road playoff ticket and have a meaningless Week 17 game. Resting starters would be out of character for Pete Carroll, however — he's never rested his starters, and Russell Wilson has started every game of his career.

Everyone else with playoff hopes has to roll out their starters to try and win in Week 17. That includes the Texans, who have clinched a playoff spot but land the AFC South and a home game with a win over the Jaguars; and the Rams, who have to win in Week 17 to keep the Bears from leap-frogging them for a first-round bye. The Steelers, Ravens, Colts, Titans, Eagles and Vikings are also very much alive.

Early waiver wire pickups for Week 17