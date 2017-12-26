Fantasy Football Week 17: Initial expert rankings for QB, RB, WR, TE

Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.

More Week 17: Waiver WireRankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet 

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 10:30 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 17 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Russell Wilson SEA (vs ARI) Tom Brady NE (vs NYJ) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CLE)
2 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CLE) Philip Rivers LAC (vs OAK) Tom Brady NE (vs NYJ)
3 Tom Brady NE (vs NYJ) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CLE) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ARI)
4 Kirk Cousins WAS (at NYG) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ARI) Matthew Stafford DET (vs GB)
5 Philip Rivers LAC (vs OAK) Case Keenum MIN (vs CHI) Philip Rivers LAC (vs OAK)
6 Matthew Stafford DET (vs GB) Cam Newton CAR (at ATL) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NYG)
7 Cam Newton CAR (at ATL) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NYG) Jameis Winston TB (vs NO)
8 Jameis Winston TB (vs NO) Drew Brees NO (at TB) Matt Ryan ATL (vs CAR)
9 Drew Brees NO (at TB) Joe Flacco BAL (vs CIN) Drew Brees NO (at TB)
10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (at MIA) Jimmy Garoppolo SF (at LAR) Cam Newton CAR (at ATL)
11 Jimmy Garoppolo SF (at LAR) Dak Prescott DAL (at PHI) Case Keenum MIN (vs CHI)
12 Joe Flacco BAL (vs CIN) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at MIA) Jimmy Garoppolo SF (at LAR)

Running Back Rankings

Week 17 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CLE) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CLE) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CLE)
2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at PHI) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at PHI) LeSean McCoy BUF (at MIA)
3 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs OAK) Dion Lewis NE (vs NYJ)
4 Mark Ingram NO (at TB) LeSean McCoy BUF (at MIA) Derrick Henry TEN (vs JAC)
5 LeSean McCoy BUF (at MIA) Mark Ingram NO (at TB) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs OAK)
6 Kenyan Drake MIA (vs BUF) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs BUF) Mark Ingram NO (at TB)
7 Alvin Kamara NO (at TB) Dion Lewis NE (vs NYJ) Alvin Kamara NO (at TB)
8 Dion Lewis NE (vs NYJ) Alvin Kamara NO (at TB) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at PHI)
9 Derrick Henry TEN (vs JAC) Alex Collins BAL (vs CIN) Giovani Bernard CIN (at BAL)
10 Giovani Bernard CIN (at BAL) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs CAR) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs BUF)
11 C.J. Anderson DEN (vs KC) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs KC) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs KC)
12 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs CAR) Carlos Hyde SF (at LAR) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at LAC)
13 Carlos Hyde SF (at LAR) Derrick Henry TEN (vs JAC) Jamaal Williams GB (at DET)
14 Marshawn Lynch OAK (at LAC) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at LAC) Carlos Hyde SF (at LAR)
15 Jamaal Williams GB (at DET) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at ATL) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs CAR)
16 Alex Collins BAL (vs CIN) Giovani Bernard CIN (at BAL) Latavius Murray MIN (vs CHI)
17 Latavius Murray MIN (vs CHI) Jamaal Williams GB (at DET) Alex Collins BAL (vs CIN)
18 Jordan Howard CHI (at MIN) Latavius Murray MIN (vs CHI) Frank Gore IND (vs HOU)
19 Frank Gore IND (vs HOU) Jordan Howard CHI (at MIN) Bilal Powell NYJ (at NE)
20 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at ATL) Lamar Miller HOU (at IND) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at PIT)
21 Samaje Perine WAS (at NYG) Duke Johnson CLE (at PIT) Jordan Howard CHI (at MIN)
22 Theo Riddick DET (vs GB) Kapri Bibbs WAS (at NYG) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at ATL)
23 Duke Johnson CLE (at PIT) Frank Gore IND (vs HOU) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs DAL)
24 Lamar Miller HOU (at IND) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at PIT) Charcandrick West KC (at DEN)

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 17 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at IND) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at IND) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at IND)
2 Julio Jones ATL (vs CAR) Keenan Allen LAC (vs OAK) Julio Jones ATL (vs CAR)
3 Keenan Allen LAC (vs OAK) Julio Jones ATL (vs CAR) Brandin Cooks NE (vs NYJ)
4 Michael Thomas NO (at TB) Michael Thomas NO (at TB) Keenan Allen LAC (vs OAK)
5 Mike Evans TB (vs NO) Marvin Jones DET (vs GB) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CLE)
6 A.J. Green CIN (at BAL) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ARI) Michael Thomas NO (at TB)
7 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CLE) Dez Bryant DAL (at PHI) Marquise Goodwin SF (at LAR)
8 Marvin Jones DET (vs GB) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CLE) Robby Anderson NYJ (at NE)
9 Brandin Cooks NE (vs NYJ) Adam Thielen MIN (vs CHI) Marvin Jones DET (vs GB)
10 Adam Thielen MIN (vs CHI) Mike Evans TB (vs NO) Mike Evans TB (vs NO)
11 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ARI) Brandin Cooks NE (vs NYJ) Adam Thielen MIN (vs CHI)
12 T.Y. Hilton IND (vs HOU) Jamison Crowder WAS (at NYG) Mike Wallace BAL (vs CIN)
13 Jamison Crowder WAS (at NYG) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs CHI) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SEA)
14 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs CHI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs BUF) Jamison Crowder WAS (at NYG)
15 Marquise Goodwin SF (at LAR) A.J. Green CIN (at BAL) A.J. Green CIN (at BAL)
16 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SEA) Rishard Matthews TEN (vs JAC) Golden Tate DET (vs GB)
17 Keelan Cole JAC (at TEN) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SEA) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs KC)
18 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs BUF) Devin Funchess CAR (at ATL) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ARI)
19 Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (at LAC) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs CHI)
20 Michael Crabtree OAK (at LAC) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs HOU) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CLE)
21 Mike Wallace BAL (vs CIN) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CLE) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs HOU)
22 Dede Westbrook JAC (at TEN) Marquise Goodwin SF (at LAR) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs WAS)
23 Dez Bryant DAL (at PHI) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs SF) Keelan Cole JAC (at TEN)
24 Josh Gordon CLE (at PIT) Josh Doctson WAS (at NYG) Josh Gordon CLE (at PIT)

Tight End Rankings

Week 1 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs NYJ)
2 Greg Olsen CAR (at ATL) Eric Ebron DET (vs GB) Greg Olsen CAR (at ATL)
3 Eric Ebron DET (vs GB) Greg Olsen CAR (at ATL) Charles Clay BUF (at MIA)
4 Antonio Gates LAC (vs OAK) Antonio Gates LAC (vs OAK) Jack Doyle IND (vs HOU)
5 Delanie Walker TEN (vs JAC) Delanie Walker TEN (vs JAC) Eric Ebron DET (vs GB)
6 Charles Clay BUF (at MIA) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ARI) Delanie Walker TEN (vs JAC)
7 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CHI) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CHI) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ARI)
8 Benjamin Watson BAL (vs CIN) Jack Doyle IND (vs HOU) Zach Ertz PHI (vs DAL)
9 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ARI) Charles Clay BUF (at MIA) Cameron Brate TB (vs NO)
10 Jack Doyle IND (vs HOU) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs CIN) Antonio Gates LAC (vs OAK)
11 Vernon Davis WAS (at NYG) Vernon Davis WAS (at NYG) Vernon Davis WAS (at NYG)
12 Cameron Brate TB (vs NO) Cameron Brate TB (vs NO) Jason Witten DAL (at PHI)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories