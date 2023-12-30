From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 17 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud; running backs Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Najee Harris and Aaron Jones; receivers Jaylen Waddle, Michael Pittman and Tyreek Hill; tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Hunter Henry; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect Heath Cummings' projections. All you have to do is head over to Heath's weekly projections article at SportsLine, which covers multiple formats at every position.

Notable injuries

Lions

FB Jason Cabinda (knee) - Cleared

TE Brock Wright (hip) - Out

OT Taylor Decker (groin) - Cleared

LB James Houston (ankle) - Out

CB Cam Sutton (toe) - Questionable

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) - Out

Cowboys

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) - Out

OT Tyron Smith (back) - Questionable

OT Chuma Edoga (toe) - Cleared

DE Viliami Fehoko (knee) - Questionable

DT Jonathan Hankins (knee, ankle) - Out

It's possible that Rico Dowdle's absence increases Tony Pollard's workload a bit but not to any significant level. Pollard has had two straight games with under 10 Fantasy points. Expect similar production in Week 17. With multiple question marks in the Lions' secondary, the Cowboys' best point of attack is through the air. Monitor Cam Sutton throughout the weekend.

DFS impact

The only DFS impact with the injuries from this matchup is around the status of the Detroit secondary. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have significant upside in this matchup.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb, quad) - Cleared

RB Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle) - Questionable

RB De'Von Achane (toe) - Cleared

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) - Cleared

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) - Out

WR Robbie Chosen (concussion) - Cleared

OT Terron Armstead (knee, ankle, back) - Cleared

OT Austin Jackson (oblique) - Questionable

G Robert Hunt (hamstring) - Doubtful

G Lester Cotton (hip) - Questionable

C Liam Eichenberg (calf, ankle) - Questionable

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) - Cleared

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) - Questionable

CB Xavien Howard (hip, thumb) - Questionable

S Jevon Holland (knees) - Questionable

Ravens

WR Zay Flowers (knee) - Questionable

OT Patrick Mekari (concussion) - Cleared

G Kevin Zeitler (knee, quad) - Questionable

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) - Questionable

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) - Out

CB Brandon Stephens (ankle) - Questionable

CB Arthur Maulet (knee) - Cleared

S Kyle Hamilton (knee) - Questionable

P Jordan Stout (back) - Cleared

With Jaylen Waddle officially out, Dolphins target share should go aggressively through Tyreek Hill, who was cleared to play. Raheem Mostert is listed as questionable but he did log a limited practice, a good sign heading into the weekend. If Mostert is out, De'Von Achane would have significant upside. Even if Mostert is active, given the fact that the Dolphins have no significance as a third option at receiver, it's possible we could see Achane utilized more in the receiving game to compensate for the absence of Waddle.

Zay Flowers is questionable and his status should be monitored throughout the weekend, though Flowers logged a limited practice on Friday. If Flowers is absent, Odell Beckham Jr would see if an increase in volume worthy of a flex play and Isaiah Likely would remain a low-end TE1 with upside.

DFS impact

The Ravens secondary has been a nightmare matchup all season long, and absences could increase upside for Tua Tagovailoa as a contrarian play. But Tyreek Hill is still the top option to pull from the Dolphins. Achane is in play if Mostert is out or limited. The matchup is difficult but we've seen a price dip in Achane down to $6,700, making him far easier to use in lineups.

Patriots

RB Ezekiel Elliott (illness) - Cleared

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - IR

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) - Out

WR Kayshon Boutte (personal) - Cleared

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring) - Questionable

TE Hunter Henry (knee) - Questionable

OT Trent Brown (illness) - Cleared

DT Christian Barmore (knee) - Questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee) - Questionable

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) - Cleared

CB Jalen Mills (concussion) - Cleared

CB Jonathan Jones (knee) - Questionable

CB Myles Bryant (chest) - Questionable

CB Shaun Wade (hip) - Questionable

S Kyle Dugger (illness) - Questionable

S Jabril Peppers (hamstring) - Questionable

Bills

RB Ty Johnson (shoulder) - Cleared

WR Justin Shorter (hamstring) - Questionable

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib) - Questionable

DE Shaq Lawson (illness) - Cleared

DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral) - Questionable

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) - Cleared

S Micah Hyde (neck) - Cleared

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder) - Questionable

Rhamondre Stevenson's season has come to an end and Ezekiel Elliott will remain the lead back for the Patriots. The matchup is less than ideal; however, Elliott is a strong volume play and a solid RB2 this week. The Patriots continue to deal with injuries across their defense but have remained strong overall.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster out and Hunter Henry still dealing with his knee injury, Demario Douglas has low-end flex potential in deep leagues.

DFS impact

Monitor reports throughout the weekend because both Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs had strong performances against New England earlier in the season. If multiple members of the New England secondary are out, Allen and Diggs are a potentially strong contrarian play.

Falcons

QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle) - Cleared

OT Jake Matthews (knee) - Cleared

OT Kaleb McGary (knee) - Questionable

G Chris Lindstrom (ankle) - Cleared

C Drew Dalman (ankle) - Cleared

DT David Onyemata (ankle) - Cleared

LB Lorenzo Carter (neck) - Cleared

Bears

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion) - Out

TE Cole Kmet (knee) - Questionable

C Lucas Patrick (knee) - Questionable

Potential absences across the Falcons' offensive line plus the difficult matchup does increase risk with Bijan Robinson but he's still a strong start with his receiving upside.

For Chicago, the return of D'Onta Foreman is the most critical news. Foreman was out last week for personal reasons and Khalil Herbert took over as the lead back. With Foreman returning and in a far less favorable matchup, all Chicago running backs are risky plays and flex options at best. Cole Kmet is questionable and Darnell Mooney is out for Week 17. Targets will funnel to D.J. Moore. Atlanta is a difficult matchup for opposing receivers but Moore is a strong WR2 with WR1 upside this week.

DFS impact

Moore will likely have low roster percentage this and is an interesting play who's reasonably priced at $6,600 with increased target share and the primary red-zone look for Justin Fields.

Notable injuries

Titans

QB Will Levis (ankle) - Cleared

WR Chris Moore (ribs) - Cleared

WR Colton Dowell (hip) - Cleared

TE Josh Whyle (knee) - Questionable

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle) - Cleared

C Aaron Brewer (knee, ankle) - Cleared

DE Marlon Davidson (groin) - Questionable

LB Caleb Murphy (shoulder) - Cleared

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip) - Cleared

CB Caleb Farley (back) - Out

Texans

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) - Cleared

FB Andrew Beck (calf) - Questionable

WR Noah Brown (knee) - Cleared

G Shaq Mason (calf) - Cleared

DE Will Anderson (ankle) - Questionable

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) - Out

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle) - Questionable

DT Maliek Collins (hip) - Questionable

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) - Cleared

LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) - Cleared

CB Steven Nelson (foot, hamstring, hand) - Questionable

Will Levis is cleared and will return as the starter this week. His return would make DeAndre Hopkins a more reliable option after a poor outing in Week 16 with Ryan Tannehill.

C.J. Stroud cleared concussion protocol this week and will start. Stroud returns to an excellent matchup against a porous Tennessee secondary and has top-five upside. His return also boosts the upside of Nico Collins and Noah Brown. Collins is a strong play as a high-end WR1 and Brown is a flex option.

DFS impact

Returning from injury, Stroud could fly under the radar in DFS this week, especially with pricing on the higher end at $7,100. In an excellent matchup, Stroud and Collins could be a sneaky stack.

Notable injuries

Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs (quad) - Doubtful

WR DJ Turner (shoulder) - Cleared

TE Michael Mayer (toe) - Out

TE Jesper Horsted (hamstring) - IR

OT Kolton Miller (shoulder) - Cleared

OT Jermaine Eluemenor (knee) - Questionable

C Andre James (ankle) - Questionable

DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - Cleared

DE Malcolm Koonce (ribs) - Cleared

Colts

RB Zack Moss (forearm) - Out

WR Michael Pittman (concussion, shoulder) - Questionable

WR D.J. Montgomery (groin) - Questionable

OT Braden Smith (knee) - Questionable

LB Segun Olubi (hip) - Cleared

LB Cameron McGrone (illness) - Questionable

CB Kenny Moore (back) - Questionable

Josh Jacobs is doubtful and Zamir White is in line for another start. White has shown strong upside and the Raiders' coaching staff trusts him to handle volume. In an excellent matchup against the Colts, White is a top-24 back with upside this week.

Michael Pittman is expected to clear concussion protocol and start in Week 17. Pittman was on track to play last week but had a setback and was inactive. Pittman has produced at WR1 levels this season and is a strong starting in all formats. Zack Moss has been ruled out for Week 17, so Jonathan Taylor remains a strong volume play despite the difficult matchup.

DFS impact

White will likely be one of the chalkiest plays in DFS this week, priced at just $5,100. But, given the value that salary opens up, he's a strong play in both tournament and cash games.

Panthers

RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) - Cleared

OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Cleared

OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot) - Questionable

LB Frankie Luvu (quad) - Questionable

LB Marquis Haynes (back) - Questionable

CB Jaycee Horn (toe) - Questionable

CB Troy Hill (concussion) - Out

Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) - Out

WR Zay Jones (knee, hamstring) - Questionable

TE Brenton Strange (foot) - Cleared

OT Cam Robinson (knee) - Questionable

OT Walker Little (hamstring) - Cleared

G Ezra Cleveland (knee) - Cleared

CB Tyson Campbell (finger) - Cleared

S Andre Cisco (groin) - Cleared

Chuba Hubbard is cleared and will continue as the lead back this week. Despite the difficult matchup, Hubbard's volume makes him a low-end RB2 with upside as the Panthers will likely continue to lean into the ground game. The Panthers are dealing with injuries to their secondary but have performed well all season despite continuous injury issues. They remain one of the most difficult matchups for opposing quarterbacks and receivers.

Trevor Lawrence is out for Week 17 and C.J. Beathard will get the start, so look to another option at quarterback. Calvin Ridley is a risky play this week, and it's best to pivot to an option with less volatility. Ridley is in line for a low-floor game.

DFS impact

With injury issues for the Jags, it's best to fade this game as a whole in DFS.

Notable injuries

Rams

WR Puka Nacua (hip) - Questionable

OT Alaric Jackson (thigh) - Questionable

OT Joe Noteboom (foot) - Questionable

LB Ernest Jones (illness) - Questionable

CB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) - Out

Giants

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad) - Questionable

TE Lawrence Cager (groin) - Doubtful

G Justin Pugh (elbow) - Cleared

DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) - Cleared

DT A'Shawn Robinson (back) - Cleared

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee) - Cleared

CB Deonte Banks (shoulder) - Questionable

P Jamie Gillan (groin, knee) - Cleared

Puka Nacua is dealing with a hip injury, but Sean McVay said he expects Nikula to play. Fantasy managers should monitor his status and he's a strong start if active. If he's unable to suit up, Cooper Kupp would likely see a large increase in target share and Demarcus Robinson would be a strong flex option.

Wan'Dale Robinson is questionable and if cleared is a potential dart throw in deep leagues in an excellent matchup against a Rams defense that is vulnerable to the pass. If Robinson is out, Slayton would likely see the strongest upside.

DFS impact

Given the matchup, Slayton would have strong appeal as a value play if Robinson is out. Kupp would have increased upside if Nacua is out, although he's priced up at $8,100. He would likely have a lower roster percentage for those looking for contrarian plays.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray (illness) - Questionable

WR Marquise Brown (heel) - IR

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) - Out

DT Leki Fotu (hand) - Out

DT Kevin Strong (knee) - Cleared

LB Zaven Collins (ankle) - Cleared

LB Owen Pappoe (ankle) - Questionable

LB Victor Dimukeje (foot) - Cleared

CB Garrett Williams (knee) - Questionable

CB Bobby Price (quad) - Questionable

S Andre Chachere (shoulder) - Cleared

Eagles

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) - Questionable

LB Zach Cunningham (knee) - Questionable

LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) - Cleared

CB Darius Slay (knee) - Out

Kyler Murray is questionable with an illness and Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Murray is out, Trey McBride and James Conner would remain the only viable options. The Cardinals placed Marquise Brown on IR, leaving McBride as the lead pass catcher for Arizona. McBride's Week 16 performance was well below expectations but Fantasy managers should expect a strong bounce back in an excellent matchup against a struggling Philadelphia secondary. McBride should continue to be Kyler Murray's first look and is a top-five option at tight end this week.

Zach Cunningham logged limited practices this week and could return. His return would have a major impact on the Philadelphia defense, which has struggled against the run over the past couple of games.

DFS impact

If Murray is cleared, he's a potential low-rostered option paired with McBride.

Notable injuries

Saints

RB Alvin Kamara (illness) - Questionable

RB Kendre Miller (ankle) - Questionable

WR Chris Olave (ankle) - Cleared

OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) - Out

C Erik McCoy (foot) - Cleared

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle) - Cleared

DE Payton Turner (toe) - Questionable

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) - Questionable

CB Lonnie Johnson (knee) - Out

P Lou Hedley (illness) - Questionable

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Cleared

WR Rakim Jarrett (quad) - Out

TE Ko Kieft (shoulder) - Out

DT Mike Greene (calf) - Out

LB Shaquil Barrett (groin) - Out

CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) - Out

Chris Olave is cleared for Week 17, which is fantastic news for Fantasy managers with Olave coming off a performance of nine receptions for over 100 yards. Olave gets another advantageous matchup this week and is a strong WR2 with top-five upside. Fantasy managers will need to monitor status for Alvin Kamara throughout the weekend. Kamara, who is listed as questionable, is dealing with an illness. if Kamara is unable to play, Jamaal Williams would likely see the bulk of the work. However, with lack of goal line opportunities for Saints running backs, Williams would be difficult to trust.

Chris Godwin is cleared to play for Week 17. Godwin is an interesting option this week as Mike Evans has typically had poor performances against New Orleans. However, those performances are typically tied to matchups with Marshon Lattimore and Lattimore is not active for this game. Evans should remain the strongest start in this matchup.

DFS impact

Tampa Bay's games have produced high volume and this game has multiple strong plays in DFS. From an injury perspective, Olave is the most significant play cleared.

Notable injuries

49ers

QB Brock Purdy (shoulder) - Cleared

RB Jordan Mason (illness) - Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (neck) - Cleared

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion) - Out

WR Danny Gray (shoulder) - Questionable

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) - Out

OT Trent Williams (groin) - Cleared

OT Jaylon Moore (concussion) - Out

G Aaron Banks (toe) - Questionable

DE Arik Armstead (foot, knee) - Out

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) - Cleared

LB Oren Burks (knee) - Cleared

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Flowers (illness) - Questionable

CB Ambry Thomas (knee, hand) - Questionable

S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) - Out

Commanders

QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) - Questionable

RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) - Cleared

RB Chris Rodriguez (ankle) - IR

OT Charles Leno (calf) - Out

OT Andrew Wylie (elbow) - Questionable

C Tyler Larsen (knee) - Out

DE James Smith-Williams (illness) - Cleared

DT John Ridgeway (foot) - Cleared

CB Kendall Fuller (knee) - Out

CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) - Out

S Percy Butler (wrist) - Out

Brock Purdy left the Week 16 game with a stinger but has been cleared to play. Purdy was a letdown in Week 16 but is in line for a strong bounce back performance against Washington's defense and is a strong play. Deebo Samuel is also cleared.

Earlier this week, the Commanders announced Jacoby Brissett would start at quarterback. However, Brissett was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury on Friday. Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. Despite the difficult matchup, Brissett is a streaming option if active, given the extreme amount of quarterback changes this week.

If Brissett is unable to play, Sam Howell would be in line for the start. While the last few starts have been wildly disappointing, Fantasy managers in dire situations could turn to Howell -- who has been a high-volume play throughout the season. Brian Robinson is set to return this week after a multi-week absence. Robinson is a low-end RB2 and risky start with the Commanders likely playing from behind.

DFS impact

Purdy will likely be a popular but high-scoring play in this matchup against the poor Commanders pass defense. If Brissett is active, this is a potential stack game, either going with the more expensive 49ers stack or pairing Brissett with Terry McLaurin and taking one or two pieces of the 49ers attack as well.

Notable injuries

Steelers

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) - Questionable

RB Najee Harris (knee) - Cleared

G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) - Cleared

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) - Out

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) - Out

S Trenton Thompson (neck) - Out

Seahawks

RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder, illness) - Questionable

WR DK Metcalf (back) - Questionable

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs) - Out

OT Jason Peters (foot) - Out

DE Mario Edwards (knee) - Out

LB Frank Clark (personal) - Out

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) - Questionable

LB Nick Bellore (knee) - Questionable

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) - Questionable

S Jamal Adams (knee) - Out

Despite the fact that Kenny Pickett is trending up, Mason Rudolph will remain the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh. Rudolph had a strong outing in Week 16 and is a potential low-end streaming option this week given lack of depth at the position.

Fantasy managers must monitor status for Kenneth Walker through the weekend. If Walker is active, the matchup is less than ideal but Walker has shown upside in difficult matchups based off volume. Walker is an RB2 if active. If inactive, Zach Charbonnet would step in for the bulk of the work. Charbonnet has been underwhelming on the ground, but his receiving upside gives him value as an RB2. DK Metcalf is also questionable and failed to practice this week. If Metcalf is out, both Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would have strong upside. The matchup is difficult but Pittsburgh is dealing with injuries in their secondary.

DFS impact

Smith-Njigba is a potential value play at just $4,800 on DraftKings. Lockett is priced slightly higher but another viable option and potentially lower rostered as Smith-Njigba would be the most popular value play if Metcalf is out.

Notable injuries

Bengals

RB Joe Mixon (ankle) - Cleared

WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) - Questionable

TE Mitchell Wilcox (foot) - Cleared

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle) - Cleared

CB Jalen Davis (groin) - Questionable

Chiefs

RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion, shoulder) - Questionable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) - Questionable

WR Kadarius Toney (hip) - Out

WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) - Questionable

OT Donovan Smith (hip) - Out

G Trey Smith (ankle, knee) - Cleared

CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf) - Questionable

Fantasy managers will need to monitor the status for Chase throughout the weekend. Chase returned to practice this week but the Bengals provided no definitive lean on his status. Ideally, we'd like confirmation around any potential workload for him. Given that it's championship week, if Chase is active, he is a must-start in all formats. His return would also affect usage for Tee Higgins, who had two strong performances in a row in Chase's absence. If Chase is active, Higgins is still a flex option but a very risky place given the lack of consistency he had when Chase was active.

Isiah Pacheco returned to practice but still needs to clear concussion protocol. Clyde Edwards-Heilaire is also dealing with an illness. Andy Reid spoke to the media today and said he expects both players to be active this week. However, Fantasy managers must monitor their status for final clearance. Pacheco and CEH were both active last week with Jerick McKinnon out. The lead back role belongs to Pacheco and he's a strong play at RB2 this week with an excellent matchup. CEH would only be usable if Pacheco is unable to clear concussion protocol.

The Chiefs will also be without Kadarius Toney. However, Toney has yet to make a significant impact on the season. His absence has a little effect on the team from a Fantasy perspective.

DFS impact

The Chiefs have been a difficult defensive matchup and the return of Chase would make the entire group unreliable for DFS. For the Chiefs, Pacheco's clearance would be significant. The matchup is ideal and Pacheco would be a potentially strong option in tournament play.

Notable injuries

Chargers

WR Keenan Allen (heel) - Out

WR Josh Palmer (concussion) - Out

TE Nick Vannett (back) - Questionable

OT Trey Pipkins (wrist) - Cleared

G Zion Johnson (neck) - Questionable

DT Nick Williams (shoulder) - Doubtful

LB Joey Bosa (foot) - Out

LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder) - Doubtful

LB Tanner Muse (knee) - Doubtful

CB Deane Leonard (heel) - Questionable

Broncos

RB Dwayne Washington (illness) - Questionable

WR Courtland Sutton (concussion) - Out

WR Jerry Jeudy (illness) - Questionable

WR Marvin Mims (hamstring) - Questionable

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot) - Out

OT Alex Palczewski (knee) - Out

LB Baron Browning (concussion) - Out

S Justin Simmons (illness) - Cleared

Keenan Allen is out again for Week 17 and the Chargers will also be without Josh Palmer and Joey Bosa. With the absence of both Allan and Palmer, Quentin Johnston will be the team's WR1. However, the Denver secondary has been a difficult matchup throughout the season, so Johnston would be an incredibly risky start. Gerald Everett has seen an increase in targets recently and should continue to see a high target share. He's a strong streaming option this week. Austin Ekeler has sneaky upside as well. Ekeler's production has dwindled and been inconsistent throughout the season, but given all the injuries and a matchup with a Denver defense that is easier to attack on the ground, Ekeler could be a high-upside play this week.

The Broncos have benched Russell Wilson; Jarrett Stidham will get the star,t but his receiving corps could be missing all its top options. Courtland Sutton is out, and Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims are questionable. Mims was downgraded to a DNP and seems unlikely to play. Monitor Jeudy's status throughout the weekend. If Jeudy is active, he's a less-than-ideal start but he'd have zero competition for targets outside of the running backs. Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine have increased upside if the Broncos lean on their ground game.

DFS impact

Everett is the strongest value play in this matchup and Ekeler is a potential contrarian option. Dipping over to the Broncos side for value might seem appealing, but we have no true lean on how this team will function without Russell Wilson. The best play for the Broncos is likely Williams.

Notable injuries

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (knee, finger) - Cleared

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb) - Cleared

RB Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder) - Doubtful

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Doubtful

WR Jayden Reed (toe, chest) - Cleared

WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest, ankle) - Questionable

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney) - Doubtful

OT Luke Tenuta (ankle) - Doubtful

G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder, knee) - Cleared

DT Tedarrell Slaton (knee, foot) - Questionable

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck) - Doubtful

LB Quay Walker (shoulder) - Cleared

CB Robert Rochell (neck) - Questionable

S Darnell Savage (shoulder) - Questionable

S Jonathan Owens (knee) - Cleared

Vikings

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) - Cleared

WR Jordan Addison (ankle) - Questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) - Out

TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) - IR

DT Sheldon Day (ankle) - Cleared

DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle) - Out

LB Troy Dye (wrist) - Questionable

CB Byron Murphy (knee) - Out

CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder, illness) - Questionable

S Theo Jackson (toe) - Out

Fantasy managers have a wide variety of injuries to consider for the Packers this week. With Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks dealing with injuries, Jayden Reed and Romeo Dobbs are flex options this week. Trusting Packers returning from injuries has been a challenge but Reed's clearance on Friday makes him a more reliable option than others in the past that have been gametime decisions. Luke Musgrave is unlikely to return this week and Tucker Kraft remains a solid streaming option at tight end.

T.J. Hockenson is out for the year and Jordan Addison is questionable, although he logged multiple limited practices and appears to be trending in the right direction. Upside for Addison is a bit murky dealing with the injury and the change of quarterback. The Vikings have benched Nick Mullens and are starting Jaren Hall. If Addison is active, he's a low-end WR2 and flex option. Despite the questions at quarterback, Addison remains a stable option against a Green Bay secondary that has struggled all season long and will be without Jaire Alexander, who was suspended by the team for this game.

DFS impact

In tournaments, despite the risk of the change at quarterback, all Minnesota offensive players are strong plays in DFS against Green Bay's defense. Depending on status for Green Bay receivers, there will likely be several strong value plays.