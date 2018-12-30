Fantasy Football Week 17 Injury Report: Antonio Brown heads into Sunday as biggest question mark
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and out for Sunday's contests.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
Week 16 rightfully gets plenty of hype in Fantasy circles, given the amount of league championship decided. However, lest we forget Week 17, where regular-season finales for NFL teams coincide with plenty of Fantasy title tilts as well.
It's typically a chaotic week with respect to which players are suiting up or sitting, and this season is certainly no different. It also bears mentioning that some of the big names already ruled out or in danger of being designated as such are actually on teams with something to play for, making it an even more intriguing situation all the way around. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest news as of early Sunday as we send off the 2018 regular season:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Titans' Marcus Mariota (neck) is officially questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) . As per early Sunday reports, Mariota is planning on warming up with the intention to start, even while conceding he won't be 100 percent. Given the contest's 8:20pm ET kickoff and Mariota's poor history of playing through injuries, Fantasy owners in Week 17 championships may certainly want to avoid this exceedingly risky scenario. Blaine Gabbert, who was effective in Week 16 against the Redskins in relief of Mariota (7-for-11, 101 yards, one touchdown), would be under center once again if Mariota can't play is forced to sit.
- The Panthers' Cam Newton (shoulder) is officially out, as expected, for Sunday's finale versus the Saints. Meanwhile, backup Taylor Heinicke was placed on injured reserve this past week with the hyperextended left elbow he suffered in Week 16 versus the Falcons. That leaves one Kyle Allen, an undrafted rookie who was just called up from the practice squad before last week's game versus Atlanta, as the starter against New Orleans. Naturally, the Fantasy prospects of the Panthers skill players take a hit with Allen under center, and even Christian McCaffrey potentially looks less enticing than usual due to what will likely be a steady diet of eight-man fronts. Allen did complete all four of his passes for 38 yards in Week 16 when he briefly replaced Heinicke and finished a 24-game college career at Texas A & M and Houston with a 37:18 TD:INT.
- The Eagles' Carson Wentz (back) will miss a third straight game Sunday against the Redskins and will be reevaluated next week. Nick Foles will once again be under center in yet another key game for Philadelphia, which needs to beat Washington and then hope for a Minnesota loss to Chicago to get into the postseason. Foles has put together a convincing reprisal of his 2017 Cinderella run so far in his two December starts, completing over 70 percent of his passes in both games while generating a 5:2 TD:INT. Foles was especially impressive in the wild Week 16 win over the Texans, passing for a whopping 471 yards and leading a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a game-winning field goal by Jake Elliott as time expired.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Rams' Todd Gurley (knee) is out for Sunday's finale against the 49ers, a game that Los Angeles needs to win to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. C.J. Anderson, who shocked the Fantasy world last week with a 20-carry, 167-yard, one-touchdown day versus the Cardinals, has been named the starter against San Francisco, while John Kelly and Justin Davis, the latter who's questionable with a shoulder injury, slot in as complementary options. However, it's worth noting for those inclined to take a flier on Anderson that the matchup Sunday is appreciably more difficult than the one against Arizona — the Niners are ranked in the top half of the NFL in rushing yards allowed to running backs (1,318) and have held backs to 4.1 yards per carry, tying them with the Vikings for fifth lowest.
- James Conner (ankle) is officially questionable for the Steelers' must-win divisional clash against the Bengals on Sunday after getting back into practice as a full participant all week. As per early Sunday reports, Conner is determined to play in a game Pittsburgh must win to have any shot at a playoff berth, but the team will still test him in pregame before making a final determination. If Conner can't go, Jaylen Samuels would once again assume lead-back duties against a Cincinnati defense that's allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (14) to running backs and that will be missing multiple starters, and Samuels could still enjoy a solid complementary role even if Conner suits up.
- The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Texans after failing to practice both Thursday and Friday. With Jacksonville having nothing to play for, Fournette appears to be trending toward an absence. Meanwhile, backfield mate Carlos Hyde (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play. If Fournette sits and Hyde suits up, the latter would still likely split carries in some fashion with T.J. Yeldon and Dave Williams.
- The Broncos placed Phillip Lindsay (wrist) on injured reserve earlier in the week, leaving Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker to handle carries in Week 17 against the Chargers. Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave did confirm Freeman as the lead back for Sunday's game, presumably leaving Booker in the change-of-pace/pass-catching role in which he's provided serviceable production.
- The Chiefs have a pair of running backs listed as questionable due to hamstring issues heading into Week 17 — Spencer Ware and Darrel Williams. However, both players practiced in full all week and expected to play versus the Raiders. Ware would presumably vault back to the top running back spot if he suits up, although Damien Williams, whose strong work since the release of Kareem Hunt recently earned him a two-year contract extension, is now much more of a candidate to eat into Ware's touches than he was before the latter's injury.
- The 49ers placed Matt Breida on injured reserve earlier this week with the troublesome ankle injury that's plagued him for a good portion of the season. Breida's lack of availability for the Week 17 finale against the Rams pushes Jeff Wilson, Jr. back into the lead-back role that he parlayed into a 23-carry, 90-yard performance against the Broncos in Week 14. Los Angeles will be playing for a win in order to lock up the NFC's No. 2 seed, but it's worth noting they've allowed 4.8 yards per carry and 11 rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.
- The Lions' LeGarrette Blount (knee) is questionable for Sunday's season finale versus the Packers after having practiced in limited fashion all week. Blount was questionable with a calf issue heading into a Week 16 loss to the Vikings and ultimately played 22 snaps. Meanwhile, pass-catching option Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner, the latter who's been much more efficient than Blount on a per-touch basis, will also continue see backfield touches versus Green Bay.
- The Bills' Chris Ivory (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, but he did manage to practice in full all week. If active, Ivory would presumably serve in a complementary role to LeSean McCoy, although it's also possible that the combination of a recent dust-up with coach Sean McDermott and McCoy's veteran status limit the latter's participation in a meaningless finale.
- The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 clash against the Cardinals, although he did manage to practice in full all week. Coach Pete Carroll termed Penny as a game-time decision against Arizona, however, so nothing can be taken for granted with his status until inactives are announced 90 minutes before the game's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Steelers' Antonio Brown (knee) is legitimately questionable for Sunday's must-win divisional clash against the Bengals. The star wideout didn't practice all week, and as per early Sunday reports, the outlook for him suiting up isn't overly optimistic. Brown's knee is apparently giving him plenty of discomfort, and the final decision appears likely to come down to how it responds during pregame warmups. With Pittsburgh kicking off at 4:25pm ET and the team doing nothing to dispel the rumblings of a possible absence, Brown owners are in a legitimate quandary with no clear-cut answer. If Brown were to sit, the already lofty prospects for JuJu Smith-Schuster naturally see a boost, as do those of James Washington, Eli Rogers, tight end Vance McDonald and whichever of James Conner or Jaylen Samuels gets the starting nod against Cincinnati.
- The Giants' Odell Beckham, Jr. (quadriceps) will sit out the regular-season finale against the Cowboys on Sunday. Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Corey Coleman and Evan Engram should all see increased opportunity of varying degree once again, while running back Saquon Barkley should also continue in his extensive pass-catching role. Russell Shepard will remain out in Week 17 as well due to his ankle injury.
- The Packers' Davante Adams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's finale against the Lions after failing to practice all week. With fellow receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) listed as doubtful, there appears to be a good chance the likes of Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow all see extended run for the Packers on Sunday.
- The Ravens' John Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns, but as per late Saturday night reports, he's expected to play after finishing the week with a full practice.
- The Bengals' Tyler Boyd (knee-MCL) hit injured reserve earlier in the week, the latest pass-catching casualty for Cincinnati. Jeff Driskel will thus once again work with Cody Core, John Ross, Alex Erickson as his top wideout trio, while backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard — along with tight end C.J. Uzomah — will all be on hand as complementary targets.
- The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (foot) remains out in Week 17 against the Raiders. Chris Conley will continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Tyreek Hill in Watkins' absence, with Kelvin Benjamin and DeMarcus Robinson essentially splitting the No. 3 receiver role.
- The Bears' Allen Robinson (ribs) is doubtful to suit up Sunday against the Vikings after missing practice all week. His likely absence thrusts Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller into the top two receiver roles, while Tarik Cohen and Trey Burton likely enjoy a boost in targets as well out of their respective running back and tight end spots.
- The Colts' T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Titans after failing to practice all week. However, given the win-and-in stakes at play for Indianapolis and the fact Hilton has been able to fight through the issue the last few weeks without missing a game, he's expected to play as per early Sunday reports. The likes of Ryan Grant, Dontrelle Inman, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers would all attempt to fill the massive void that would be created by an unlikely Hilton absence. However, Inman is questionable in his own right with a shoulder injury despite practicing in full on Friday, while Pascal carries the same designation due to a knee injury that kept him out of practice both Thursday and Friday.
- The Lions' Kenny Golladay (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices. TJ Jones, Andy Jones and Brandon Powell would all bump up a spot on the depth chart should Golladay miss. The second-year wideout had the same designation heading into a Week 16 matchup versus the Vikings and ultimately logged 58 snaps.
- The Texans' Keke Coutee (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's finale against the Jaguars after a trio of limited practices this week. DeAndre Carter would fill in as the No. 2 receiver versus Jacksonville if Coutee can't go, as Demaryius Thomas was placed on injured reserve this week with the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 16. Vyncint Smith, who notched a clutch 35-yard touchdown reception in the loss to the Eagles last Sunday, would bump up to the No. 3 role in such a scenario.
- The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin (calf/Achilles) will not suit up for the Week 17 finale against the Rams. Coupled with past season-ending knee injuries to Dante Pettis and Pierre Garcon, the San Francisco receiving corps is whittled down to Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Richie James as the top trio versus Los Angeles.
- The Jets' Quincy Enunwa (ankle) went on injured reserve this past week. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) will not play Sunday versus the Patriots. The trio of Robby Anderson, Andre Roberts and Charone Peake are consequently slated to serve as Sam Darnold's top three targets versus New England to close out the season.
- The Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's key divisional battle against the Jets after three limited practices this week. His presence would be especially valued, considering New England is short-handed at receiver following Josh Gordon's recent suspension.
- Josh Doctson (illness) is questionable for Washington's Week 17 finale versus the Eagles after not practicing the last two days of the week. Meanwhile, position mate Maurice Harris was placed on injured reserve with a concussion this past week. A Docston absence would thus leave Jamison Crowder and Michael Floyd as the top two wideouts against Philadelphia.
- The Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale versus the Falcons after picking up the injury in last week's loss to the Cowboys. With Jackson himself making it known he'd like out of Tampa Bay after two seasons, he seems a likely prospect to sit. Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries both stand to benefit from Jackson's expected absence.
- Although the Eagles' Mike Wallace (fibula) was activated from injured reserve this past Monday, he won't play in Week 17 against the Redskins. A postseason return is still possible if Philadelphia makes the playoffs courtesy of a win against Washington and a Vikings loss to the Bears.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Colts' Eric Ebron (concussion/knee) is questionable to face the Titans on Sunday night, but he did finish the week with a full practice on Friday. Naturally, he'll have to clear the league protocol for head injuries to suit up, and his knee will also have to prove fit. If Ebron were ultimately held out, Mo Alie-Cox would serve as Andrew Luck's top tight end option in Indianapolis' must-win game.
- The Redskins placed Jordan Reed (foot) on injured reserve this week, while position mate Vernon Davis (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's season finale versus the Eagles. Jeremy Sprinkle will be poised to once again serve as the top tight end versus Philadelphia after he produced a 2-22 line across 46 snaps against the Titans in Week 16.
- The Lions' Luke Willson (concussion) will miss the Week 17 finale against the Packers, leaving Levine Toilolo as Detroit's top tight end.
KICKERS
- The Jaguars' Josh Lambo (groin) was placed on injured reserve this past week. Kai Forbath will once again kick for the Jaguars in the season finale versus the Texans.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (groin) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Bears after working back up to a limited practice on Friday.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward (concussion) will not suit up for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Ravens.
- The Packers' Jaire Alexander (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after failing to practice all week.
- The Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (toe) is out for Sunday's season finale against the Texans. Position mate D.J. Hayden (groin) is questionable.
- The Cowboys' Anthony Brown (back) is questionable to face the Giants in Week 17.
- The Jets' Morris Claiborne (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
- The Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (thumb) is questionable to face the Raiders in Week 17 although he practiced in full on Friday.
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable to face the Bills on Sunday after three limited practices this week.
- The Eagles' Sidney Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
- The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (neck) is questionable for Sunday's key battle against the Jaguars.
- The Bengals placed Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) on injured reserve this past week. Meanwhile, position mate Tony McCrae (hamstring) will sit out the Week 17 tilt against the Steelers.
- The Raiders' Gareon Conley (concussion) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday.
- The Lions' Nevin Lawson (ankle) will not play against the Packers on Sunday.
- The Ravens' Tavon Young (groin) is questionable to face the Browns in Week 17.
Safeties
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is questionable to face the Raiders on Sunday after following up two full practices with a missed Friday session.
- The Packers' Kentrell Brice (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale versus the Lions.
- The Steelers' Sean Davis (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 battle against the Bengals.
- The Lions' Quandre Diggs (back) is questionable for Sunday's finale against the Packers.
- The Bears' Eddie Jackson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's clash with the Vikings after missing practice all week.
- The Rams' Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
- The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's finale versus the Bills.
- The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) is questionable for Sunday's finale against the Cardinals. Teammate Tedric Thompson (ankle) is questionable.
- The Colts' Clayton Geathers (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's key Week 17 divisional battle against the Titans after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Eagles' Michael Bennett (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins after only getting in a limited practice Friday.
- The Cardinals' Markus Golden (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after once again missing practice all week. Linemate Benson Mayowa (back/neck) shares the same designation.
- The Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis (hamstring) is questionable to face the Eagles in Week 17 after missing practice all week.
- The Buccaneers' Carl Nassib (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's finale against the Falcons. Linemate Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Bears' Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Vikings.
- The Colts' Jabaal Sheard (knee/mouth) is questionable for Sunday night's crucial divisional battle versus the Titans.
- The Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford (neck) will not play in Week 17 against the Giants. Linemate David Irving (ankle) has been ruled out as well.
- The Texans' Brandon Dunn (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Jaguars.
- The Lions' Damon Harrison (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's finale versus the Packers.
- The Raiders' Maurice Hurst (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 clash with the Chiefs.
- The Panthers' Kawann Short (calf) has been ruled for the Week 17 finale versus the Saints.
Linebackers
- The Dolphins' Kiko Alonso (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
- The Redskins' Ryan Anderson (hamstring) is questionable to face the Eagles in Week 17.
- The Ravens' Terrell Suggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
- The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus the Steelers. Meanwhile, position mate Justin Evans (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week.
- The Steelers' Vince Williams (toe) is doubtful to suit up versus the Bengals in Week 17.
- The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 divisional clash against the Redskins.
- The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
- The Jets' Jordan Jenkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's finale versus the Patriots.
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
- The Giants' Alec Ogletree (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's finale against the Cowboys.
- The Titans' Brian Orapko (elbow) will not play versus the Colts on Sunday night.
- The Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 17? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...