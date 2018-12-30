Fantasy Football Week 17 Injury Report: Antonio Brown heads into Sunday as biggest question mark

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Week 16 rightfully gets plenty of hype in Fantasy circles, given the amount of league championship decided. However, lest we forget Week 17, where regular-season finales for NFL teams coincide with plenty of Fantasy title tilts as well.

It's typically a chaotic week with respect to which players are suiting up or sitting, and this season is certainly no different. It also bears mentioning that some of the big names already ruled out or in danger of being designated as such are actually on teams with something to play for, making it an even more intriguing situation all the way around. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest news as of early Sunday as we send off the 2018 regular season:

QUARTERBACKS

The Titans' Marcus Mariota (neck) is officially questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) . As per early Sunday reports, Mariota is planning on warming up with the intention to start, even while conceding he won't be 100 percent. Given the contest's 8:20pm ET kickoff and Mariota's poor history of playing through injuries, Fantasy owners in Week 17 championships may certainly want to avoid this exceedingly risky scenario. Blaine Gabbert, who was effective in Week 16 against the Redskins in relief of Mariota (7-for-11, 101 yards, one touchdown), would be under center once again if Mariota can't play is forced to sit.

. As per early Sunday reports, Mariota is planning on warming up with the intention to start, even while conceding he won't be 100 percent. Given the contest's 8:20pm ET kickoff and Mariota's poor history of playing through injuries, Fantasy owners in Week 17 championships may certainly want to avoid this exceedingly risky scenario. Blaine Gabbert, who was effective in Week 16 against the Redskins in relief of Mariota (7-for-11, 101 yards, one touchdown), would be under center once again if Mariota can't play is forced to sit. The Panthers' Cam Newton (shoulder) is officially out, as expected, for Sunday's finale versus the Saints. Meanwhile, backup Taylor Heinicke was placed on injured reserve this past week with the hyperextended left elbow he suffered in Week 16 versus the Falcons. That leaves one Kyle Allen, an undrafted rookie who was just called up from the practice squad before last week's game versus Atlanta, as the starter against New Orleans. Naturally, the Fantasy prospects of the Panthers skill players take a hit with Allen under center, and even Christian McCaffrey potentially looks less enticing than usual due to what will likely be a steady diet of eight-man fronts. Allen did complete all four of his passes for 38 yards in Week 16 when he briefly replaced Heinicke and finished a 24-game college career at Texas A & M and Houston with a 37:18 TD:INT.

The Eagles' Carson Wentz (back) will miss a third straight game Sunday against the Redskins and will be reevaluated next week. Nick Foles will once again be under center in yet another key game for Philadelphia, which needs to beat Washington and then hope for a Minnesota loss to Chicago to get into the postseason. Foles has put together a convincing reprisal of his 2017 Cinderella run so far in his two December starts, completing over 70 percent of his passes in both games while generating a 5:2 TD:INT. Foles was especially impressive in the wild Week 16 win over the Texans, passing for a whopping 471 yards and leading a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a game-winning field goal by Jake Elliott as time expired.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Colts' Eric Ebron (concussion/knee) is questionable to face the Titans on Sunday night, but he did finish the week with a full practice on Friday. Naturally, he'll have to clear the league protocol for head injuries to suit up, and his knee will also have to prove fit. If Ebron were ultimately held out, Mo Alie-Cox would serve as Andrew Luck's top tight end option in Indianapolis' must-win game.

The Redskins placed Jordan Reed (foot) on injured reserve this week, while position mate Vernon Davis (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's season finale versus the Eagles. Jeremy Sprinkle will be poised to once again serve as the top tight end versus Philadelphia after he produced a 2-22 line across 46 snaps against the Titans in Week 16.

The Lions' Luke Willson (concussion) will miss the Week 17 finale against the Packers, leaving Levine Toilolo as Detroit's top tight end.

KICKERS

The Jaguars' Josh Lambo (groin) was placed on injured reserve this past week. Kai Forbath will once again kick for the Jaguars in the season finale versus the Texans.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (groin) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Bears after working back up to a limited practice on Friday.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (concussion) will not suit up for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Ravens.

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after failing to practice all week.

The Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (toe) is out for Sunday's season finale against the Texans. Position mate D.J. Hayden (groin) is questionable.

The Cowboys' Anthony Brown (back) is questionable to face the Giants in Week 17.

The Jets' Morris Claiborne (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (thumb) is questionable to face the Raiders in Week 17 although he practiced in full on Friday.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable to face the Bills on Sunday after three limited practices this week.

The Eagles' Sidney Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (neck) is questionable for Sunday's key battle against the Jaguars.

The Bengals placed Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) on injured reserve this past week. Meanwhile, position mate Tony McCrae (hamstring) will sit out the Week 17 tilt against the Steelers.

The Raiders' Gareon Conley (concussion) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Lions' Nevin Lawson (ankle) will not play against the Packers on Sunday.

The Ravens' Tavon Young (groin) is questionable to face the Browns in Week 17.

Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is questionable to face the Raiders on Sunday after following up two full practices with a missed Friday session.

The Packers' Kentrell Brice (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale versus the Lions.

The Steelers' Sean Davis (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 battle against the Bengals.

The Lions' Quandre Diggs (back) is questionable for Sunday's finale against the Packers.

The Bears' Eddie Jackson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's clash with the Vikings after missing practice all week.

The Rams' Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers.

The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's finale versus the Bills.

The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) is questionable for Sunday's finale against the Cardinals. Teammate Tedric Thompson (ankle) is questionable.

The Colts' Clayton Geathers (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's key Week 17 divisional battle against the Titans after missing practice all week.

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

