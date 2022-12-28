Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN DAL -12 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 70 REYDS 488 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Schultz is long overdue for a touchdown, but a short-week game the Cowboys should be able to win without throwing the ball a ton puts a massive cap on his upside. He may struggle to land even 10 PPR points, and it could be much worse in non-PPR. I'd rather start Dawson Knox, David Njoku and Noah Fant.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Corralled an 11.4% target share in Dak Prescott's highest-grossing yardage game of the season. Schultz had his third game with seven or fewer PPR points in his past four.

FILM: Schultz simply isn't a baked-in part of the Cowboys gameplan from week to week anymore. In the case of Week 16, it felt like Schultz wasn't getting open fast enough for Prescott, who either needed a short-area option quickly when the Eagles brought pressure, or looked further downfield when he had time to throw. In contrast, Schultz was left wide open a ton against the Texans in Week 14 and Prescott found him 10 times for a 6-87-0 stat line.

RED ZONE: In Dallas' past five, Schultz has the second-highest target share when they're inside the 20 (23%), but the lowest catch rate (42.9%) despite five end-zone targets. Michael Gallup actually has him (and even CeeDee Lamb) bested across the board in red-zone stats. In that span, the Cowboys rank 11th in run rate in the red zone.

TITANS: Only four tight ends this season have notched 10 or more full-PPR points against them. Also, only Evan Engram has scored on Tennessee since Week 5 (he scored twice). Tennessee's defense will allow short completions to tight ends (see the past few weeks for examples), but typically offenses have attacked further downfield.

TITANS: May rest several starters in preparation for their Week 18 matchup at Jacksonville. Tennessee's playoff hopes won't be altered even if they lose this game.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 50 REYDS 422 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 I'd cautiously start Dortch as a No. 3 receiver in full PPR on the hope he can come through for a dozen points. I'd chance it with him over Jakobi Meyers, Russell gage, Richie James and any Steelers WR.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Reprised his role as the Cardinals main slot receiver and wound up being Trace McSorley's most trusted target, catching 10 of 11 targets for 98 yards. He also ran for 25 yards on three trots. Thanks to some downfield receptions, Week 16 was Dortch's best or second-best on the season in yardage and several efficiency metrics including yards per route run (2.65) and explosive play rate (21.4%).

LAST WEEK: Dortch's role did change a little in the second half -- nearly all of his routes were shorter (2.33 ADOT) than in the first half (8.60 ADOT).

FILM: Dortch has always been quick, but he had some designed screens and carries to go with deeper routes. He was particularly effective against the Bucs' zone-heavy pass coverage, suggesting he is improving his technique.

QUOTABLE: Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the day after the game that an effort was made to give Dortch a chance to contribute offensively and that he did well. "We've just got to build off that," Kingsbury said.

FALCONS: After dabbling in a little more man coverage over their first five games, they've leaned into zone tendencies. How much? They've played the fifth-most in the league (78.2%) since Week 6. They've consistently had trouble keeping slot receivers contained, giving up 12.9 yards per catch to them on the season and a ridiculous 17.4 yards per grab against them in their past four games.

McCOY: Returning QB Colt McCoy will do a better job of connecting with the Cardinals other receivers than Trace McSorley did in Week 16. That'll ding Dortch's upside considerably, though it should be mentioned that Dortch had over 100 yards receiving from McCoy against the Niners five games ago (Dortch was benched after that game).

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ATL -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 817 REC 15 REYDS 127 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 The matchup is irresistible, and even though it's a certainty Cordarrelle Patterson will take work away, the Falcons have seemingly committed to Allgeier over the past few weeks and don't have a good reason to go away from him. He's expected to see the most work in a great matchup, which puts him in line to be a low-end No. 2 Fantasy RB. Patterson is at best a non-PPR touchdown-dependent flex.

Dave's Notebook:

ALLGEIER: Has topped 100 total yards in each of his past two games. Patterson hasn't been over 100 total yards since Week 3.

ALLGEIER: Has had as many or more carries than Cordarrelle Patterson in 4 of their past 6 games, especially in their past two where he out-carried Patterson 35-22. He's been worlds better in terms of efficiency in the last two weeks too, averaging 6.1 yards per rush compared to 3.1 and thoroughly besting Patterson in every other metric including runs versus 8-in-the-box and avoided tackle rate.

GOAL LINE: Allgeier had three shots at scoring last week on the Ravens from a yard out and whiffed on them all, including tripping on the grass when he had an open lane to the end zone. Hopefully that doesn't cost him more chances near the end zone -- Patterson has played more snaps inside the 10 than Allgeier not just in the past two weeks but in their past six games as well.

FALCONS: Have a good offensive line that battled and won their fair share of plays against a really good Ravens defense last week. Their trench matchup should be much easier this week.

CARDINALS: Have become one of the best Fantasy matchups for running backs, giving up at least 17 PPR points to a RB in nine of their past 10 games. Even in non-PPR, FOUR RBs have posted at least 10 points in their past two.

Start Him In PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ATL -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 101 REYDS 699 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.1 London basically is the entirety of the Falcons passing game. Ridder's not very accurate but he's good at putting up a lob for London to come down with. Expect a few of those as part of a double-digit target output. London's trustworthy as a low-end No. 2 WR in PPR and a flex in half- and non-PPR.

Dave's Notebook:

PAST TWO WEEKS: Has a gargantuan 35.1% target share with Desmond Ridder, catching 14 of 20 targets for 166 yards. His receiving average, yards per route run and explosive play rate are up compared to how he was faring with Mariota. London's role in the offense has not changed, either -- he's still lining up wide over 80% of his snaps and has a very similar ADOT (around 10.2 yards) and route depth (around 9.2 yards).

LONDON: Target share has been so robust that he's had at least seven catches and at least 70 yards in each of his past three games; he would have notched at least 14 PPR points in each if not for a Week 15 fumble (he's actually fumbled in two straight).

CARDINALS: In their past three games (against the Bucs, Broncos and Patriots) have allowed a league-worst 81.1% catch rate to WRs who have lined up wide. They've held them to 10.1 yards per catch, which is very good, but they've also somehow given up 4.9 YAC/reception with a league-high seven missed tackles.

CARDINALS: On throws to outside WRs of 15 or fewer Air Yards, the Cardinals' catch rate allowed blossomed to 87.1% with 5.4 YAC/reception. All seven of their missed tackles came on those shorter throws.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3959 RUYDS 66 TD 26 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.3 Goff has posted at least 25 Fantasy points in three of his past four with his only bad game coming on the road against a strong Jets defense. This is about the exact opposite of that against a beleaguered Bears defense in Detroit. I feel good starting Goff over Tom Brady, Geno Smith and Justin Herbert.

Dave's Notebook:

WEEK 10: The Lions moved the ball well and scored 31 points, but Goff had a pretty pedestrian day (19/26, 236 yards, one touchdown, 14 rush yards). Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift each had a touchdown carry from inside the 10-yard line while Goff threw one pass from there (a touchdown).

GOFF: Since getting D.J. Chark back on a full slate of snaps five games ago, Goff has been top-five in pass attempts per game (39.4), total passing yards (1,517) and passing touchdowns (11). He's doing this without throwing downfield much -- only 25 of his throws have gone beyond 15 Air Yards, though he's completed 56% of them for 448 yards, which is excellent. Best of all, Goff has thrown zero interceptions and has multiple touchdowns in four of those five.

BEARS: In their past four games, Chicago has allowed 12.8 yards per catch and 6.1 YAC/reception, both ranking in the bottom-four in that span. They've also seen the second-highest passing ADOT against at 10.3 yards, only behind the Lions. To Chicago's credit, they've been about league average in completions of 20-plus yards allowed and missed tackles, and they're better than league average in catch rate allowed.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 432 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 While we're waiting for the Lions to let rookie Jameson Williams out of the cage, so to speak, Chark is the clear downfield threat for Detroit. There's legit volatility here because he doesn't see a ton of targets every week, but his upside shouldn't be ignored in a favorable home matchup.

Dave's Notebook:

PAST FOUR: Has notched at least 14 PPR points three times, all without a large amount of targets. It's helped that he's secured a pass on 80% of his targets for an average of 19.9 yards per catch on a 13.4 ADOT.

CHARK: Has re-established himself as an outside receiver for the Lions, lining up wide on 78.3% of his snaps in the past four weeks.

BEARS: Have seen the second-highest passing ADOT against them at 10.3 yards, but that number is a very high 13.2 yards specifically against outside wide receivers in their past four games. In those games, outside receivers have averaged 16.2 yards per catch and 5.34 YAC/reception with three touchdowns.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 75 TAR 110 REYDS 778 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 Unless the Jaguars defense falls apart and the Texans find a way to put up some points, the worry is that the Jaguars won't need a huge game from Jones in order to walk away with a win. Also, the game is pretty much meaningless for Jacksonville -- their easiest path to the playoffs is winning over Tennessee next week. So who knows how aggressive the Jaguars will get? I'd rather start Brandin Cooks, Adam Thielen and Gabe Davis.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Saw four second-half targets (and zero first-half targets) in unfavorable conditions against a very good Jets secondary. Jones even played nearly 40% of his snaps in the slot, but it didn't help.

JONES: Had at least seven targets in each of the five games prior with six or more grabs in four of them. He had been a huge part of the offense, mostly as a short- and mid-range receiver.

WEEK 5: Jones saw eight targets against the Texans, but caught three passes for 12 yards. The Jaguars' best pass-catcher that day was Marvin Jones with a 7-104-0 stat line. Trevor Lawrence attempted 47 passes on what was an ugly game for the Jags.

TEXANS: Have somehow allowed just one touchdown to a wide receiver in their past six games, and just six total on the season. Four wideouts have topped 100 yards against them, and another six have between 80 and 99. How is this possible? The Texans have seen the third-fewest pass attempts against them this year (30.5 per game), and wide receivers have seen the fewest targets per game (15.8).

ETIENNE: In eight games since the James Robinson trade, Travis Etienne has had four games with over 100 total yards and four without. In the four without, Jones has had at least 14 PPR points three times; in the four big Etienne weeks, Jones had one with three touchdowns in a shootout against Dallas and three with nine or fewer PPR points, including last week. The Texans statistically have the worst run defense in the league, suggesting a good week ahead for Etienne. And if Etienne rests, then there's a possibility the whole starting offense could rest for the Jags.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 80 REYDS 554 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Since the Texans run game is a mess, Cooks' targets should stay north of seven. I like his chances for some success in the red zone, but he's otherwise a risky option. I'll call him a modest flex who I'd use over Zay Jones, the Steelers WRs and the Giants WRs, but not ahead of Jahan Dotson, D.J. Chark or, in PPR, Greg Dortch.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Turned nine targets into an underwhelming 4-34-1 stat line. Cooks did have a 33-yard touchdown called back by a holding penalty, which is sad not only because of the stats wiped out but because it was probably Cooks' best target from Davis Mills. Four of the nine targets were uncatchable and two targets required a major adjustment from Cooks, including the TD that did count.

COOKS: Remains a priority in the Texans passing game but not a downfield one. Cooks saw two official targets last week that traveled farther than 15 Air Yards, and both went 17. Only the nullified touchdown went farther.

WEEK 5: Cooks only saw six targets from Mills against the Jaguars (4-20-0). The Texans ran the ball a lot en route to a victory, so there weren't a lot of throws to go around.

JAGUARS: In their past five have held outside receivers to a 53.8% catch rate (second-best in football) and 11.0 yards per catch (sixth-best). Their catch rate allowed is notably higher on throws inside of 15 Air Yards (68.6%), but that's still better than league average. The only catch: three receivers have scored on the Jaguars in the red zone while lined up wide in those past five.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 601 REC 22 REYDS 101 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3 The Broncos can't be trusted to instantly right their ship just because they fired their coach, especially given the scenario of playing on the road against a productive Chiefs squad. That means Murray might not see the 14-plus touches you'd normally want. I would bench the touchdown-needy back for Isiah Pacheco, James Cook and both Dolphins RBs.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Murray was a victim of game script when Russell Wilson helped the Rams build a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, then the Rams were up 31-6 at halftime. He looked solid on the limited touches he did have, but just didn't have much of a chance to do anything.

PAST FIVE: Since becoming the Broncos lead running back, Murray has three games with 14-plus touches, all of which were competitive games. In two blowout losses, Murray had 11 or fewer touches and less than 50 yards. Those losses were last week to the Rams, and Week 14 versus Kansas City.

CHIEFS: Are getting hot defensively, holding all running backs out of the end zone in five straight games with 4.0 yards per rush allowed. Kenneth Walker needed 26 carries to get over 100 rush yards last week, and Samaje Perine had 106 yards on the ground thanks to 21 carries in Week 13. It's unlikely for Murray to see that kind of workload.

Sit Them (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 791 REC 21 REYDS 150 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 743 REC 17 REYDS 152 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.9 Wilson's only edge over Mostert is his role inside the 10-yard line, something that helped him outperform Mostert in Week 16. Mostert's the better runner, but that hasn't stopped Mike McDaniel from using both backs. McDaniel's larger issue is not leaning on the run game whatsoever. When the Dolphins lost Tagovailoa before, McDaniel didn't change his playcalling tendencies much, and you kind of can't blame him given his offensive line (it's not great) and his receivers (they're great). Both backs are tough to trust beyond the flex range, and it's Wilson ahead of Mostert. Better options include James Cook, Isiah Pacheco and Zonovan Knight.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Mostert started and even had 31 yards on his first two carries but wound up rotating series with Wilson. Mostert was the more efficient back of the two.

INSIDE THE 10: Wilson played on all three of the Dolphins snaps near the goal line last week, and that includes two plays on a drive that Mostert started. That's continued a trend of Wilson hoarding those snaps -- in their five games together with the Dolphins, Wilson has played nine snaps inside the 10 to Mostert's one.

DOLPHINS: Rank fifth in lowest run-play rate this season (37.8% of all offensive plays). Without Tagovailoa on the field they've still run the ball at a 40% clip, which is lower than league average.

PATRIOTS: Three rival running backs have found at least 15 PPR points in their past four (Joe Mixon, James Conner, James Cook). Each had over 100 total yards, as did Josh Jacobs who scored 12 PPR points against the Pats. Their run defense isn't quite as tough as it was earlier this year.

