Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records, and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Derrick Henry). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Travis Kelce

STARTS: Patrick Mahomes (low-end starter), George Pickens (No. 2 WR), Chiefs DST

FLEX: Xavier Worthy, Jaylen Warren (PPR), Najee Harris

SITS: Russell Wilson, Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Pat Freiermuth, Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine, Calvin Austin, Steelers DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Nico Collins

STARTS: Joe Mixon (No. 2 RB), Mark Andrews, Ravens DST, Dalton Schultz (low-end starter)

FLEX: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman

SITS: C.J. Stroud, John Metchie, Isaiah Likely, Robert Woods, Dare Ogunbowale, newest Texan Diontae Johnson, Texans DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

STARTS: Caleb Williams, Geno Smith (borderline starter), Zach Charbonnet (as long as Ken Walker is out), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (top-15 WR), Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore (No. 2 PPR WR), D'Andre Swift, Seahawks DST

FLEX: DK Metcalf

SITS: Rome Odunze, Tyler Lockett, Cole Kmet, A.J. Barner, Bears DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

STARTS: Justin Herbert (low-end starter), Ladd McConkey (No. 2 WR), Hunter Henry (low-end TE), Chargers DST (low-end starter)

FLEX: Rhamondre Stevenson

SITS: Drake Maye, Gus Edwards (desperation RB), Quentin Johnston (desperation WR), Stone Smartt, Kayshon Boutte, Austin Hooper, Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Antonio Gibson, Kimani Vidal, Patriots DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

STARTS: Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton (No. 1 WR)

SITS: Javonte Williams (desperation RB), Audric Estime, Adam Trautman, Andrei Iosivas, Devaughn Vele, Mike Gesicki, Bengals DST (borderline DST), Broncos DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp (No. 2 WR), Trey McBride

STARTS: Rams DST

SITS: Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Carter, Demarcus Robinson, Michael Wilson, Tyler Higbee, Cardinals DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Josh Allen, Davante Adams

STARTS: James Cook, Breece Hall (No. 2 RB), Garrett Wilson, Bills DST

FLEX: Khalil Shakir

SITS: Aaron Rodgers, Dalton Kincaid (borderline No. 1/No. 2 TE), Tyler Conklin, Allen Lazard, Ty Johnson (desperation PPR RB), Keon Coleman, Amari Cooper, Braelon Allen, Mack Hollins, Jets DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

STARTS: Brian Thomas Jr., Tony Pollard, Chig Okonkwo

FLEX: Calvin Ridley, Travis Etienne, Tyjae Spears (PPR)

SITS: Mason Rudolph, Mac Jones, Tank Bigsby, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, Titans DST, Jaguars DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Justin Jefferson, Josh Jacobs, Jordan Addison

STARTS: Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones, Tucker Kraft

FLEX: Romeo Doubs (PPR)

SITS: Jordan Love, Jayden Reed (low-end flex), Dontayvion Wicks, T.J. Hockenson, Cam Akers, Vikings DST (low-end starter), Packers DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Brock Bowers

STARTS: Jakobi Meyers (low-end No. 2 WR), Alexander Mattison (low-end No. 2 RB), Ameer Abdullah (low-end No. 2 PPR RB)

SITS: Aidan O'Connell, Spencer Rattler, Kendre Miller, Foster Moreau, Juwan Johnson, Raiders DST (desperation DST), Saints DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Malik Nabers (No. 2 WR)

STARTS: Tyrone Tracy Jr. (No. 2 RB)

SITS: Drew Lock, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Devin Singletary, Dan Bellinger, Giants DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Mike Evans, Chuba Hubbard

STARTS: Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving

FLEX: Adam Thielen (borderline No. 2 PPR WR), Jalen McMillan, Rachaad White

SITS: Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, Payne Durham, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Buccaneers DST, Panthers DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill (No. 2 WR)

STARTS: Jerome Ford (No. 2 RB), Jonnu Smith, David Njoku, Dolphins DST

SITS: Tua Tagovailoa (borderline starter), Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jerry Jeudy, Malik Washington, Elijah Moore, Raheem Mostert, D'Onta Foreman, Browns DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown

STARTS: Rico Dowdle (low-end No. 2 RB), Eagles DST

FLEX: DeVonta Smith

SITS: Kenny Pickett, Cooper Rush, Jake Ferguson (low-end PPR TE), Brandin Cooks, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Bijan Robinson

STARTS: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Drake London, Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders DST

FLEX: Darnell Mooney

SITS: Michael Penix Jr., Olamide Zaccheaus, Zach Ertz, Kyle Pitts, Ray-Ray McCloud, Tyler Allgeier, Jeremy McNichols, Falcons DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

OBVIOUS STARTS: Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, George Kittle

STARTS: Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta, Lions DST

FLEX: Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings

SITS: Brock Purdy, Patrick Taylor, Tim Patrick, Craig Reynolds, 49ers DST