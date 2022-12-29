The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 7.9 Josh Dobbs 3.6 Ezekiel Elliott 8.0 Hassan Haskins 4.7 Tony Pollard 6.8 Titans DST 2.2 CeeDee Lamb 9.4



Michael Gallup 4.0



Dalton Schultz 6.5



Cowboys DST 9.9





Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Colt McCoy 4.9 Desmond Ridder 3.8 James Conner 9.3 Tyler Allgeier 6.9 DeAndre Hopkins 8.6 Cordarrelle Patterson 5.9 Greg Dortch 4.8 Drake London 6.6 Marquise Brown 6.1 Falcons DST 4.3 Cardinals DST 4.9





Bears RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 8.9 Jared Goff 8.1 David Montgomery 7.1 D'Andre Swift 6.1 Khalil Herbert 4.3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.7 Cole Kmet 5.4 D.J. Chark 7.2 Bears DST 3.1 Jameson Williams 3.4



Shane Zylstra 2.0



Lions DST 6.1

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 4.7 Patrick Mahomes 9.5 Latavius Murray 4.6 Jerick McKinnon 7.8 Jerry Jeudy 7.9 Isiah Pacheco 5.8 Courtland Sutton 5.7 JuJu Smith-Schuster 7.3 Broncos DST 4.1 Kadarius Toney 4.3



Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3.6



Travis Kelce 9.3



Chiefs DST 8.5

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Teddy Bridgewater 6.0 Mac Jones 5.6 Jeff Wilson 5.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.4 Raheem Mostert 4.4 Jakobi Meyers 4.9 Tyreek Hill 8.9 Kendrick Bourne 3.8 Jaylen Waddle 7.7 Patriots DST 5.3 Mike Gesicki 4.5



Dolphins DST 5.1





Colts RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Nick Foles 2.9 Daniel Jones 6.5 Zack Moss 5.5 Saquon Barkley 9.6 Michael Pittman 5.8 Darius Slayton 6.2 Alec Pierce 2.8 Richie James 4.5 Jelani Woods 4.7 Isaiah Hodgins 5.1 Colts DST 3.9 Giants DST 6.9

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Ealges RTG (MAX 10) Andy Dalton 5.0 Gardner Minshew 6.6 Alvin Kamara 7.7 Miles Sanders 7.0 Rashid Shaheed 5.6 A.J. Brown 9.3 Taysom Hill 6.6 DeVonta Smith 8.3 Juwan Johnson 5.5 Dallas Goedert 7.9 Saints DST 3.3 Eagles DST 8.6

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 6.4 Tom Brady 7.1 D'Onta Foreman 6.7 Leonard Fournette 6.4 Chuba Hubbard 5.0 Rachaad White 5.2 D.J. Moore 7.6 Chris Godwin 8.5 Terrace Marshall Jr. 2.9 Mike Evans 6.8 Panthers DST 6.5 Russell Gage 4.2



Julio Jones 2.7



Buccaneers DST 7.0

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Deshaun Watson 5.5 Carson Wentz 5.9 Nick Chubb 7.3 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.6 Amari Cooper 6.7 Antonio Gibson 3.9 Donovan Peoples-Jones 5.0 Terry McLaurin 7.0 David Njoku 6.9 Jahan Dotson 6.3 Browns DST 5.5 Curtis Samuel 4.1



Commanders DST 7.2

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 7.7 Davis Mills 5.7 Travis Etienne 8.3 Brandin Cooks 6.4 Christian Kirk 7.1 Texans DST 4.5 Zay Jones 5.9



Evan Engram 8.4



Jaguars DST 6.6





49ers RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 6.3 Jarrett Stidham 1.0 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Josh Jacobs 7.4 Tyrion Davis-Price 3.8 Davante Adams 7.5 Brandon Aiyuk 6.5 Hunter Renfrow 3.3 George Kittle 8.5 Mack Hollins 3.2 49ers DST 10.0 Darren Waller 6.2



Raiders DST 1.8

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Mike White 7.0 Geno Smith 6.8 Zonovan Knight 6.2 Kenneth Walker III 8.5 Garrett Wilson 7.8 DK Metcalf 8.8 Elijah Moore 3.0 Noah Fant 6.8 Corey Davis 3.7 Seahawks DST 6.2 Tyler Conklin 5.7



Jets DST 6.8





Rams RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 5.3 Justin Herbert 7.3 Cam Akers 8.1 Austin Ekeler 9.4 Tyler Higbee 7.5 Keenan Allen 8.2 Rams DST 6.4 Mike Williams 8.4



Gerald Everett 4.9



Chargers DST 7.3

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 8.5 Aaron Rodgers 7.2 Dalvin Cook 8.6 A.J. Dillon 7.9 Justin Jefferson 9.9 Aaron Jones 6.3 Adam Thielen 5.4 Christian Watson 7.4 K.J. Osborn 4.7 Allen Lazard 5.3 T.J. Hockenson 8.1 Romeo Doubs 4.6 Vikings DST 4.7 Packers DST 5.7

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Kenny Pickett 4.3 Tyler Huntley 5.2 Najee Harris 7.5 J.K. Dobbins 7.2 Diontae Johnson 4.4 Gus Edwards 4.9 George Pickens 6.0 Demarcus Robinson 3.5 Pat Freiermuth 6.7 Mark Andrews 6.4 Steelers DST 7.5 Ravens DST 7.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em