Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Tennessee Titans
Thu, Dec 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
TEN +13, O/U 40
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.9Josh Dobbs3.6
Ezekiel Elliott8.0Hassan Haskins4.7
Tony Pollard6.8Titans DST 2.2
CeeDee Lamb9.4

Michael Gallup4.0

Dalton Schultz6.5

Cowboys DST 9.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3.5, O/U 42
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Colt McCoy4.9Desmond Ridder3.8
James Conner9.3Tyler Allgeier6.9
DeAndre Hopkins8.6Cordarrelle Patterson5.9
Greg Dortch4.8Drake London6.6
Marquise Brown6.1Falcons DST 4.3
Cardinals DST 4.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -6, O/U 52
BearsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields8.9Jared Goff8.1
David Montgomery7.1D'Andre Swift6.1
Khalil Herbert4.3Amon-Ra St. Brown8.7
Cole Kmet5.4D.J. Chark7.2
Bears DST 3.1Jameson Williams3.4


Shane Zylstra2.0


Lions DST 6.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 45
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson4.7Patrick Mahomes9.5
Latavius Murray4.6Jerick McKinnon7.8
Jerry Jeudy7.9Isiah Pacheco5.8
Courtland Sutton5.7JuJu Smith-Schuster7.3
Broncos DST 4.1Kadarius Toney4.3


Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.6


Travis Kelce9.3


Chiefs DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3, O/U 41.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Teddy Bridgewater6.0Mac Jones5.6
Jeff Wilson5.1Rhamondre Stevenson8.4
Raheem Mostert4.4Jakobi Meyers4.9
Tyreek Hill8.9Kendrick Bourne3.8
Jaylen Waddle7.7Patriots DST 5.3
Mike Gesicki4.5

Dolphins DST 5.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
New York Giants
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -6, O/U 38.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Nick Foles2.9Daniel Jones6.5
Zack Moss5.5Saquon Barkley9.6
Michael Pittman5.8Darius Slayton6.2
Alec Pierce2.8Richie James4.5
Jelani Woods4.7Isaiah Hodgins5.1
Colts DST 3.9Giants DST 6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -5.5, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)EalgesRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton5.0Gardner Minshew6.6
Alvin Kamara7.7Miles Sanders7.0
Rashid Shaheed5.6A.J. Brown9.3
Taysom Hill6.6DeVonta Smith8.3
Juwan Johnson5.5Dallas Goedert7.9
Saints DST 3.3Eagles DST 8.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -3, O/U 40.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.4Tom Brady7.1
D'Onta Foreman6.7Leonard Fournette6.4
Chuba Hubbard5.0Rachaad White5.2
D.J. Moore7.6Chris Godwin8.5
Terrace Marshall Jr.2.9Mike Evans6.8
Panthers DST 6.5Russell Gage4.2


Julio Jones2.7


Buccaneers DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -2.5, O/U 40.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson5.5Carson Wentz5.9
Nick Chubb7.3Brian Robinson Jr.6.6
Amari Cooper6.7Antonio Gibson3.9
Donovan Peoples-Jones5.0Terry McLaurin7.0
David Njoku6.9Jahan Dotson6.3
Browns DST 5.5Curtis Samuel4.1


Commanders DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +4.5, O/U 43.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence7.7Davis Mills5.7
Travis Etienne8.3Brandin Cooks6.4
Christian Kirk7.1Texans DST 4.5
Zay Jones5.9

Evan Engram8.4

Jaguars DST 6.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +10, O/U 41.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy6.3Jarrett Stidham1.0
Christian McCaffrey9.9Josh Jacobs7.4
Tyrion Davis-Price3.8Davante Adams7.5
Brandon Aiyuk6.5Hunter Renfrow3.3
George Kittle8.5Mack Hollins3.2
49ers DST 10.0Darren Waller6.2


Raiders DST 1.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 42.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Mike White7.0Geno Smith6.8
Zonovan Knight6.2Kenneth Walker III8.5
Garrett Wilson7.8DK Metcalf8.8
Elijah Moore3.0Noah Fant6.8
Corey Davis3.7Seahawks DST 6.2
Tyler Conklin5.7

Jets DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -6.5, O/U 41
RamsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield5.3Justin Herbert7.3
Cam Akers8.1Austin Ekeler9.4
Tyler Higbee7.5Keenan Allen8.2
Rams DST 6.4Mike Williams8.4


Gerald Everett4.9


Chargers DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 48
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins8.5Aaron Rodgers7.2
Dalvin Cook8.6A.J. Dillon7.9
Justin Jefferson9.9Aaron Jones6.3
Adam Thielen5.4Christian Watson7.4
K.J. Osborn4.7Allen Lazard5.3
T.J. Hockenson8.1Romeo Doubs4.6
Vikings DST 4.7Packers DST 5.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Jan 1 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -2.5, O/U 35.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett4.3Tyler Huntley5.2
Najee Harris7.5J.K. Dobbins7.2
Diontae Johnson4.4Gus Edwards4.9
George Pickens6.0Demarcus Robinson3.5
Pat Freiermuth6.7Mark Andrews6.4
Steelers DST 7.5Ravens DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Mon, Jan 2 at 8:30 pm ET •
CIN +1.5, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.3Joe Burrow9.2
Devin Singletary6.0Joe Mixon8.2
James Cook4.8Samaje Perine4.5
Stefon Diggs9.8Ja'Marr Chase9.7
Gabe Davis6.9Tee Higgins9.0
Isaiah McKenzie3.9Tyler Boyd5.5
Dawson Knox7.4Trenton Irwin3.1
Bills DST 6.0Bengals DST 5.9