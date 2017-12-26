Fantasy Football Week 17 Playoff Scenarios: Patriots, Steelers still have something to play for

You gotta have guts to play into Week 17. Teams with playoff aspirations will go all out, but teams with a playoff spot locked up don't have to. And the teams with no playoff hopes? Who knows what they'll do, or how full-go they'll be, with the offseason just a game away.

So if you're one of the brave souls setting a Fantasy lineup in Week 17, you need to know who's playing for something and what the deal is with teams playing for nothing.

Playoff positions locked up

Eagles: The Birds wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by beating the Raiders on Christmas. Expect their starters to find the bench at some point against the Cowboys.



The Birds wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by beating the Raiders on Christmas. Expect their starters to find the bench at some point against the Cowboys. Jaguars: Losing on Sunday at San Francisco hurt, but they still won the AFC South because the Titans lost to the Rams. Once the Steelers beat the Texans on Christmas, the Jaguars clinched the No. 3 seed. They cannot get a first-round bye, but they can use Week 17 as a de facto bye and rest starters. We could see very little of Blake Bortles and Leonard Fournette.



Playoff implications