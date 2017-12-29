Fantasy Football Week 17: Plenty of opportunities on DraftKings, FanDuel

More Week 17: Waiver Wire — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

It could be frustrating to set a seasonal lineup in Week 17 because of all the teams who are potentially resting their stars for the playoffs. But that's a situation you can use to your advantage in daily leagues.

And playing in daily leagues such as FanDuel or DraftKings in Week 17 is fun, especially if you miss getting your Fantasy Football fix with the season winding down.

This could be the week to take a flier on someone like Patrick Mahomes, starting in place of Alex Smith for the Chiefs. Or Malcolm Brown, who will likely see a lot of work with Todd Gurley out for the Rams. Both are cheap options on either site.

You also have guys like Landry Jones, Charcandrick West, Josh Reynolds and several other replacement players that could see a lot of work, and all of them are inexpensive this week. But you also have a lot of star players in good spots as well.

I went with more of a star-laden roster with my two lineup suggestions here, but I plan to build some tournament teams featuring players like Mahomes, Brown and West once we find out who is officially out in Week 17. Those are the types of players who could end up making you money in daily leagues.

For now, here is a breakdown for two of my DFS lineups in Week 17 on FanDuel and DraftKings. Let's get to it.

FanDuel

Stafford comes into this game with 1,555 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in his past five meetings with Green Bay, and Jones has 18 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns on 28 targets in his past three games against the Packers. It's an easy stack to use with plenty of upside.

Lewis has either 90 rushing yards or a touchdown in six of his past seven games, and he's caught five passes in two of his past three outings to boot. We'll see if Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle) are out again for the Patriots, which should give Lewis the chance at another big workload. He had 29 touches in Week 16 against Buffalo with 153 total yards and two touchdowns.

Henry is my Start of the Week for seasonal leagues, and he should get plenty of work with DeMarco Murray (knee) out against the Jaguars. He had 14 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 at Jacksonville, and that was with Murray playing in that game.

Crowder had his best game of the season in Week 12 against the Giants with seven catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he comes into this Week 17 matchup on a two-game scoring streak against Arizona and Denver. And Hilton's best game of the season was Week 9 at Houston when he had five catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and the Texans allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers.

Gronkowski needs to catch 11 passes or record 116 receiving yards on Sunday to guarantee himself $5.5 million in incentives. Look for him to get there and get paid – while potentially helping Fantasy owners get paid as well.

DraftKings

Garoppolo will have a great chance to end this season going 5-0 since the Rams will likely be resting several starters on defense, and Garoppolo has passed for either 334 yards or scored multiple touchdowns in three games in a row. He should connect with Goodwin, who will rebound from last week's down game against Jacksonville. Goodwin had 33 targets for 24 catches and 319 yards in his first three games with Garoppolo before getting stuffed by the Jaguars.

Anderson just had 16 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and seven catches for 45 yards on nine targets in Week 16 at Washington, and he's facing a Chiefs defense that will likely be resting several starters. And Gore is 139 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the 10th time in his career, and hopefully he goes out with a bang in what could be his last NFL game and reaches that milestone.

Along with Crowder and Goodwin, I like Cooks at receiver this week since the Jets have allowed four of the past five opposing receivers to score or gain 100 receiving yards. And Cooks had six catches for 93 yards on nine targets against the Jets in Week 6.

Ebron has either 90 receiving yards or a touchdown in three games in a row, and he just had his best game of the season in Week 16 at Cincinnati with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. And McCaffrey had 15 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 28 yards on six targets against the Falcons in Week 9.