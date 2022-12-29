jalen-hurts-6-1400.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Tennessee Titans
Thu, Dec 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
TEN +13, O/U 40
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.9Josh Dobbs3.6
Ezekiel Elliott7.5Hassan Haskins5.1
Tony Pollard7.1Treylon Burks2.2
CeeDee Lamb8.5Titans DST 2.2
Michael Gallup3.4

Dalton Schultz6.7

Cowboys DST 9.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3.5, O/U 42
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Colt McCoy4.9Desmond Ridder3.8
James Conner9.4Tyler Allgeier6.9
DeAndre Hopkins8.8Cordarrelle Patterson5.9
Greg Dortch5.5Drake London7.3
Marquise Brown5.0Falcons DST 4.3
Trey McBride4.0

Cardinals DST 4.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -6, O/U 52
BearsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields8.9Jared Goff8.1
David Montgomery7.8D'Andre Swift6.2
Khalil Herbert4.0Amon-Ra St. Brown9.3
Cole Kmet5.9D.J. Chark6.5
Bears DST 3.1Jameson Williams2.7


Shane Zylstra3.0


Lions DST 6.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 45
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson4.7Patrick Mahomes9.5
Latavius Murray4.5Jerick McKinnon7.6
Jerry Jeudy8.2Isiah Pacheco5.3
Courtland Sutton5.9JuJu Smith-Schuster7.4
Broncos DST 4.1Kadarius Toney3.6


Marquez Valdes-Scantling2.9


Travis Kelce9.5


Chiefs DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3, O/U 41.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Teddy Bridgewater6.0Mac Jones5.6
Jeff Wilson5.7Rhamondre Stevenson8.5
Raheem Mostert4.1Jakobi Meyers4.7
Tyreek Hill9.1Kendrick Bourne3.1
Jaylen Waddle7.6Patriots DST 5.3
Mike Gesicki5.2

Dolphins DST 5.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
New York Giants
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -6, O/U 38.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Nick Foles2.9Daniel Jones6.5
Zack Moss5.2Saquon Barkley9.8
Michael Pittman6.1Darius Slayton5.6
Alec Pierce2.3Richie James4.9
Jelani Woods5.3Isaiah Hodgins4.5
Colts DST 3.9Giants DST 6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -5.5, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)EalgesRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton5.0Gardner Minshew6.6
Alvin Kamara8.6Miles Sanders6.6
Rashid Shaheed4.8A.J. Brown9.4
Taysom Hill6.0DeVonta Smith8.0
Juwan Johnson5.6Dallas Goedert7.9
Saints DST 3.3Eagles DST 8.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -3, O/U 40.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.4Tom Brady7.1
D'Onta Foreman6.5Leonard Fournette8.1
Chuba Hubbard5.8Rachaad White6.0
D.J. Moore7.7Chris Godwin8.3
Terrace Marshall Jr.2.5Mike Evans6.7
Panthers DST 6.5Russell Gage4.6


Julio Jones3.0


Buccaneers DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -2.5, O/U 40.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson5.5Carson Wentz5.9
Nick Chubb6.8Brian Robinson Jr.6.4
Amari Cooper6.8Antonio Gibson4.6
Donovan Peoples-Jones4.3Terry McLaurin6.9
David Njoku7.0Jahan Dotson6.0
Browns DST 5.5Curtis Samuel4.4


Logan Thomas5.0


Commanders DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +4.5, O/U 43.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence7.7Davis Mills5.7
Travis Etienne8.2Brandin Cooks6.4
Christian Kirk7.0Chris Moore2.6
Zay Jones6.3Jordan Akins4.9
Evan Engram9.0Texans DST 4.5
Jaguars DST 6.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +10, O/U 41.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy6.3Jarrett Stidham1.0
Christian McCaffrey10.0Josh Jacobs7.3
Tyrion Davis-Price3.5Davante Adams7.5
Brandon Aiyuk6.2Hunter Renfrow3.7
George Kittle8.5Mack Hollins3.2
49ers DST 10.0Darren Waller6.5


Raiders DST 1.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 42.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Mike White7.0Geno Smith6.8
Zonovan Knight6.3Kenneth Walker III8.3
Garrett Wilson7.8DeeJay Dallas3.0
Elijah Moore3.9DK Metcalf8.6
Corey Davis3.5Marquise Goodwin3.3
Tyler Conklin6.4Noah Fant6.8
C.J. Uzomah4.8Seahawks DST 6.2
Jets DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -6.5, O/U 41
RamsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield5.3Justin Herbert7.3
Cam Akers8.0Austin Ekeler9.7
Tyler Higbee7.8Keenan Allen9.0
Rams DST 6.4Mike Williams8.1


Josh Palmer2.1


Gerald Everett5.4


Chargers DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 48
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins8.5Aaron Rodgers7.2
Dalvin Cook8.7A.J. Dillon7.7
Justin Jefferson9.9Aaron Jones7.0
Adam Thielen5.7Christian Watson7.1
K.J. Osborn3.8Allen Lazard5.1
T.J. Hockenson8.9Romeo Doubs4.2
Vikings DST 4.7Packers DST 5.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Jan 1 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -2.5, O/U 35.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett4.3Tyler Huntley5.2
Najee Harris7.2J.K. Dobbins6.7
Diontae Johnson5.8Gus Edwards5.0
George Pickens5.3Demarcus Robinson4.1
Pat Freiermuth6.9Mark Andrews6.6
Steelers DST 7.5Ravens DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Mon, Jan 2 at 8:30 pm ET •
CIN +1.5, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.3Joe Burrow9.2
Devin Singletary6.1Joe Mixon8.4
James Cook5.4Samaje Perine4.4
Stefon Diggs9.8Ja'Marr Chase9.7
Gabe Davis6.6Tee Higgins9.2
Isaiah McKenzie2.8Tyler Boyd5.2
Dawson Knox7.4Trenton Irwin2.4
Bills DST 6.0Bengals DST 5.9