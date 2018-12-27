Fantasy Football Week 17: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet rankings for every game on the schedule

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 16 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to advance in your Fantasy playoffs? Let's go!

Miami at Buffalo

Ryan Tannehill (5.1) Josh Allen (8.2) Kalen Ballage (4.9) Keith Ford (5.4) Kenyan Drake (4.7) LeSean McCoy (4.8) Kenny Stills (2.9) Robert Foster (7.1) Dolphins DST (4.7) Zay Jones (6.5)



Bills DST (7.9)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Matt Ryan (8.7) Jameis Winston (6.5) Brian Hill (7.6) Peyton Barber (6.6) Julio Jones (9.2) Mike Evans (8.9) Calvin Ridley (5.2) Adam Humphries (7.4) Mohamed Sanu (4.9) Chris Godwin (4.7) Austin Hooper (5.0) Cameron Brate (5.9) Falcons DST (6.9) Buccaneers DST (3.5)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants

Cooper Rush (1.0) Eli Manning (6.0) Rod Smith (6.5) Saquon Barkley (9.9) Amari Cooper (3.5) Sterling Shepard (7.0) Cowboys DST (3.3) Evan Engram (7.7)



Giants DST (6.2)

Carolina at New Orleans

Kyle Allen (1.1) Teddy Bridgewater (5.5) Christian McCaffrey (8.3) Alvin Kamara (6.1) Cameron Artis-Payne (4.6) Dwayne Washington (4.0) Curtis Samuel (5.3) Michael Thomas (3.6) D.J. Moore (4.3) Saints DST (7.5) Ian Thomas (5.5)



Panthers DST (4.9)





N.Y. Jets at New England

Sam Darnold (5.9) Tom Brady (6.2) Elijah McGuire (8.7) Sony Michel (9.4) Robby Anderson (7.3) James White (7.9) Chris Herndon (7.2) Julian Edelman (9.0) Jets DST (4.3) Chris Hogan (2.7)



Rob Gronkowski (5.2)



Patriots DST (5.6)

Oakland at Kansas City

Derek Carr (6.1) Patrick Mahomes (9.5) Doug Martin (7.8) Damien Williams (9.3) Jalen Richard (5.8) Spencer Ware (5.3) Jordy Nelson (7.6) Tyreek Hill (8.6) Seth Roberts (5.4) Chris Conley (3.8) Jared Cook (7.3) Travis Kelce (9.4) Raiders DST (3.9) Chiefs DST (6.3)

Jacksonville at Houston

Blake Bortles (6.4) Deshaun Watson (9.0) Leonard Fournette (7.4) Lamar Miller (5.6) Dede Westbrook (6.9) DeAndre Hopkins (9.5) Donte Moncrief (2.6) DeAndre Carter (6.2) Jaguars DST (4.5) Texans DST (7.0)

Detroit at Green Bay

Matthew Stafford (6.3) Aaron Rodgers (9.6) Zach Zenner (6.4) Jamaal Williams (9.6) Theo Riddick (5.7) Davante Adams (9.7) Kenny Golladay (8.8) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6.7) T.J. Jones (4.5) Jake Kumerow (4.8) Lions DST (2.5) Jimmy Graham (5.1)



Packers DST (5.5)

Philadelphia at Washington

Nick Foles (8.6) Josh Johnson (5.3) Darren Sproles (7.1) Adrian Peterson (6.8) Josh Adams (6.7) Jamison Crowder (6.3) Alshon Jeffery (8.4) Josh Doctson (3.2) Golden Tate (3.7) Redskins DST (3.1) Zach Ertz (9.5)



Eagles DST (7.3)





Chicago at Minnesota

Mitchell Trubisky (4.9) Kirk Cousins (6.8) Tarik Cohen (7.0) Dalvin Cook (8.4) Jordan Howard (5.0) Latavius Murray (3.9) Allen Robinson (6.4) Stefon Diggs (9.4) Anthony Miller (5.7) Adam Thielen (8.3) Trey Burton (5.6) Kyle Rudolph (5.7) Bears DST (6.6) Vikings DST (7.2)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams

Nick Mullens (4.3) Jared Goff (8.3) Jeff Wilson (7.5) C.J. Anderson (9.5) Kendrick Bourne (5.1) Robert Woods (8.7) George Kittle (8.6) Brandin Cooks (7.7) 49ers DST (2.3) Josh Reynolds (6.0)



Gerald Everett (5.8)



Rams DST (7.7)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Jeff Driskel (4.5) Ben Roethlisberger (9.2) Joe Mixon (8.1) James Conner (9.7) John Ross (4.4) Jaylen Samuels (3.8) Alex Erickson (3.9) Antonio Brown (9.6) C.J. Uzomah (6.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (9.1) Bengals DST (1.7) Vance McDonald (6.7)



Steelers DST (8.4)

L.A. Chargers at Denver

Philip Rivers (8.1) Case Keenum (4.7) Melvin Gordon (9.8) Royce Freeman (6.2) Austin Ekeler (5.5) Devontae Booker (6.3) Keenan Allen (8.5) DaeSean Hamilton (6.6) Mike Williams (5.5) Courtland Sutton (6.1) Chargers DST (5.7) Tim Patrick (4.6)



Broncos DST (5.8)

Arizona at Seattle

Josh Rosen (2.5) Russell Wilson (7.5) David Johnson (8.2) Chris Carson (9.2) Larry Fitzgerald (5.8) Rashaad Penny (5.9) Trent Sherfield (5.0) Doug Baldwin (8.2) Cardinals DST (1.5) Tyler Lockett (6.8)



Seahawks DST (9.3)

Cleveland at Baltimore

Baker Mayfield (5.7) Lamar Jackson (7.6) Nick Chubb (6.9) Gus Edwards (7.2) Jarvis Landry (5.6) Kenneth Dixon (5.2) Rashard Higgins (3.3) John Brown (3.4) David Njoku (6.8) Michael Crabtree (4.1) Browns DST (4.1) Mark Andrews (4.7)



Ravens DST (8.6)

Indianapolis at Tennessee