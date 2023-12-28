NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New England Patriots
We aren't sure that C.J. Stroud or Trevor Lawrence are playing this week, but we are optimistically ranking both as if they are for now. We're ranking as a top-10 option for Week 17, and if Lawrence is cleared, I will do the same with him. There's a very good chance if you have them they should be in your starting lineup this week.

Stroud is the easiest to understand. For the season he's QB9, averaging 21.5 FPPG and once he's cleared from the concussion protocol we really shouldn't have any concern about how his injury will affect his play.

Lawrence is more complicated. He has a shoulder injury, he just turned the ball over three times in a very good matchup against Tampa Bay, and he's not even been a top 15 QB per game this season. Still, he was QB3 from Week 11 through Week 15, averaging 25 FPPG despite playing the Ravens and Browns in that stretch. That included a 36-point outburst against the Titans, the team he'll face in Week 17. If Lawrence is active, I'm likely starting him.

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about quarterback in Week 17:

  • 0 -- Trevor Lawrence has never missed a game due to injury. We'll project him to play until he's ruled out.
  • 23.1 -- The Commanders have given up the second-most FPPG to QBs this season. As long as he's healthy we are going right back to Brock Purdy.
  • 14 -- Patrick Mahomes set a career-high with his 14th interception on Christmas. 
  • 14.92 -- Tua Tagovailoa is averaging 14.92 FPPG in his last five games. He's a sit against the Ravens.
  • 1,307 -- Joe Flacco leads the NFL with 1.307 yards passing since he became the Browns' starter.
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes QB
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
17th
PROJ PTS
24.8
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3938
RUYDS
387
TD
26
INT
14
FPTS/G
21.4
player headshot
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -4 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
14th
PROJ PTS
15.4
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4214
RUYDS
53
TD
26
INT
10
FPTS/G
20
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
17.9
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1305
RUYDS
187
TD
9
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.5
player headshot
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS SF -13.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
24.5
QB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4050
RUYDS
140
TD
31
INT
11
FPTS/G
22.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Nick Mullens QB
MIN Minnesota • #12
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB MIN -2 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
22nd
QB RNK
14th
ROSTERED
45%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
797
RUYDS
11
TD
4
INT
6
FPTS/G
15
The Packers have been lit up by opposing QBs over the past five weeks with Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young being the most recent. Mullens struggled with interceptions last week but still scored 20 Fantasy points for the second-consecutive week. The Vikings have consistently gotten great Fantasy production out of whoever they have put under center. As a unit they're averaging 21 FPPG, which would rank as QB11 on the season. As long as Mullens is the starter, he's in play as a high-end QB2.
player headshot
Joe Flacco QB
CLE Cleveland • #15
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ CLE -7.5 O/U 34
OPP VS QB
13th
QB RNK
13th
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1307
RUYDS
-1
TD
10
INT
7
FPTS/G
24.6
Flacco has been the No. 4 QB in Fantasy since he took over as the starter for the Browns, but there are competing narratives at play here. We love the revenge game factor of Flacco taking on his former team, especially since the Browns didn't turn to him when Aaron Rodgers went down. On the flip side, this is a Thursday night game against a Jets defense that has surrendered the second-fewest FPPG to opposing QBs this season. I would back off of Flacco if Amari Cooper is ruled out.
DFS Plays
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI PHI -10.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
22nd
PROJ PTS
29.5
QB RNK
1st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3636
RUYDS
576
TD
35
INT
13
FPTS/G
25.1
The MVP race is wide open and Hurts has a cake matchup against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. This is an excellent place to make a statement with 400 total yards and/or four touchdowns against the Cardinals. If you want to go contrarian instead, I'm looking at Patrick Mahomes.
