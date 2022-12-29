If you made it to the fantasy championship with Justin Herbert or Justin Fields, congratulations, that's no small feat. Herbert literally does not have a touchdown in the Fantasy playoffs and Fields is coming off one of his worst games in two months with 119 passing yards and 11 rushing yards in Week 16.
I could understand if you were considering streaming over either of them in Week 17. I would also advise against it.
The case for sticking with Fields is easier. He's facing a Detroit defense that surrenders the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, the same defense that he produced 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns against in Week 10. No matter how bad he was last week, you have to go right back to him. Especially since he's not on the injury report this week.
Herbert is more difficult. He's QB15 on the season with 18.9 FPPG and he's been much worse than that since he opened the season with back-to-back three-touchdown games against the Chiefs and Raiders. But there are reasons for hope. Before Week 16 he'd thrown for at least 313 yards in three straight games and there's plenty of reason to expect the Rams will put up more of a fight than the Colts did. The last two weeks, he's been at 7.5 yards per attempt, nearly a yard better than his 6.6 average the first 13 weeks of the season.
While the Rams defense isn't giving up on the season, it's not the same unit that was so dominant early in the year. Three of the last six QBs to face them have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Despite the lack of touchdowns recently, I just couldn't start Gardner Minshew, Mike White, or Brock Purdy over Herbert. The floor is similar, but the ceiling is still much higher for Herbert.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 17 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 317.3 -- Mike White has averaged 317 passing yards per game in his three starts.
- 21.9 -- Gardner Minshew has scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points in three of his last four starts.
- 11 -- Justin Fields only had 11 rushing yards last week. He's battling multiple injuries and may not have the same upside he did earlier in the season.
- 43.4 -- Justin Fields scored 43.4 Fantasy points the last time he faced the Lions.
- 238 -- Despite throwing 38 passes in Week 16, Aaron Rodgers threw for just 238 yards. Worse, that was his highest total since Week 9.
- 25.6 -- Jared Goff has averaged 25.6 FPPG in eight games at home this season.
- 17.8 -- No quarterback has scored more than 17.8 Fantasy points against the 49ers since Week 8.
Matchups that matter
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm listing Minshew first, because he's my favorite option if Jalen Hurts is out. But Hurts did practice on Thursday. If Minshew starts, I wouldn't expect another 26-point outburst, but something in the 20-to-22 point range is more likely. Don't worry too much about the Saints' recent success versus quarterbacks; they haven't faced a Fantasy starter since Week 9.
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
White is returning from his rib injury and may just have the highest floor of all the streamers. He's averaged 43 pass attempts and 317 passing yards per game in his three starts this season. Five of the six quarterbacks to attempt at least 35 pass attempts against the Seahawks have scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points.
Purdy has been remarkably consistent with two touchdowns in each of his last four games and he faces a Raiders defense that has allowed 21.9 FPPG to QBs this season. The only concern is that Purdy's production is based on elite efficiency, as he's yet to attempt even 30 passes in his three starts. There is a dud coming at some point if the pass volume doesn't spike and it seems unlikely the Raiders, without Derek Carr, score enough to force that spike.
DFS Plays
Goff has been a Fantasy star at home this season, with 20 touchdowns in eight home starts. The Bears are arguably the worst defense in the league and Justin Fields should score enough to keep Goff passing. He has top-five upside and should be the most popular quarterback in cash games.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
For all the reasons I can't bench him, Herbert makes an excellent contrarian DFS play. He's still one of the most talented passers in the league, he has elite weapons, and he often gets to throw the ball 40-plus times per game. A 40-point outburst in Week 17 shouldn't surprise anyone.