mitchell-trubisky-2-1499.jpg

For most of us, the Fantasy football season ends after Week 16. For the few of you still playing for something, I've got projections and waiver wire adds below. For those of you only here for DFS, I've given two plays this week instead of one. For everyone else, here are three things I'm watching for 2021:

Can Alex Smith lead Washington to the playoffs? Maybe you'd like an asterisk by their NFC East winners name, but Smith has a chance to move to 5-1 as a starter and lead Washington to a playoff berth in what has been a tumultuous year. That could be enough to earn him the job in 2021, which would have an impact on the Fantasy value of Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson.

Does Jalen Hurts bounce back? In that same Philly-Washington game, we'll see how Hurts responds to his first bad game as a starter. The sample size with Hurts is so small that one game counts just a little more in the 2021 projections than it would for a normal starter. This is a tough test as a good defense and could help determine whether he enters 2021 as the favorite in a competition with Carson Wentz.

Which Mitchell Trubisky do we get? Much like Smith, Trubisky has a shot to lead his team to the playoffs and possibly earn another year as a starter. The difference is that Trubisky has been Fantasy relevant, with four games of at least 24 Fantasy points in seven complete games. If he locks down the starting role and the Bears re-sign Allen Robinson, Trubisky could be a borderline top-12 quarterback heading into next year.

More Week 17 help: RB PreviewWR Preview | Waiver Wire | Believe It or Not

Week 17 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
Numbers to know
QB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL TB -6.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
25.6
QB RNK
5th
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET MIN -7 O/U 54.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
24.2
QB RNK
7th
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -1 O/U 39.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
19.4
QB RNK
11th
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Waiver Wire/Streamers
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
7th
QB RNK
12th
ROSTERED
39%
I'm surprised Trubisky's roster rate never got higher than this, but he's in a very good spot chasing the score and scored 24 Fantasy points the last time he faced the Packers.
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC IND -14 O/U 50
OPP VS QB
30th
QB RNK
12th
ROSTERED
70%
The Jacksonville pass defense is the worst in the league and Rivers has been a borderline QB1 for most of the second half. There is some risk Jacksonville doesn't score enough to keep Rivers passing, but I'm hopeful Gardner Minshew will return now that the one seed is locked up.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
DAL Dallas • #14
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Dalton has multiple touchdown passes in four straight games and he's been the No. 8 quarterback in Fantasy since he returned in Week 11.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
25.6
QB RNK
2nd
FANDUEL
$8,700
DRAFTKINGS
$7,700
Watson faces a terrible Titans defense with a chance to pass Patrick Mahomes and lead the league in passing yards.
headshot-image
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
19.9
QB RNK
19th
FANDUEL
$6,800
DRAFTKINGS
$5,000
Lock has been mostly awful this year, but I do like him as a contrarian play against a bad Raiders defense. He has two games with 30 Fantasy points already this year, and there's upside when everything goes right.
QB Preview
Heath's projections