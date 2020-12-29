For most of us, the Fantasy football season ends after Week 16. For the few of you still playing for something, I've got projections and waiver wire adds below. For those of you only here for DFS, I've given two plays this week instead of one. For everyone else, here are three things I'm watching for 2021:

Can Alex Smith lead Washington to the playoffs? Maybe you'd like an asterisk by their NFC East winners name, but Smith has a chance to move to 5-1 as a starter and lead Washington to a playoff berth in what has been a tumultuous year. That could be enough to earn him the job in 2021, which would have an impact on the Fantasy value of Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson.

Does Jalen Hurts bounce back? In that same Philly-Washington game, we'll see how Hurts responds to his first bad game as a starter. The sample size with Hurts is so small that one game counts just a little more in the 2021 projections than it would for a normal starter. This is a tough test as a good defense and could help determine whether he enters 2021 as the favorite in a competition with Carson Wentz.

Which Mitchell Trubisky do we get? Much like Smith, Trubisky has a shot to lead his team to the playoffs and possibly earn another year as a starter. The difference is that Trubisky has been Fantasy relevant, with four games of at least 24 Fantasy points in seven complete games. If he locks down the starting role and the Bears re-sign Allen Robinson, Trubisky could be a borderline top-12 quarterback heading into next year.

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 25.6 QB RNK 5th Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -7 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 7th Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 39% I'm surprised Trubisky's roster rate never got higher than this, but he's in a very good spot chasing the score and scored 24 Fantasy points the last time he faced the Packers. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -14 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 70% The Jacksonville pass defense is the worst in the league and Rivers has been a borderline QB1 for most of the second half. There is some risk Jacksonville doesn't score enough to keep Rivers passing, but I'm hopeful Gardner Minshew will return now that the one seed is locked up. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Dalton has multiple touchdown passes in four straight games and he's been the No. 8 quarterback in Fantasy since he returned in Week 11.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 25.6 QB RNK 2nd FANDUEL $8,700 DRAFTKINGS $7,700 Watson faces a terrible Titans defense with a chance to pass Patrick Mahomes and lead the league in passing yards. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 19th FANDUEL $6,800 DRAFTKINGS $5,000 Lock has been mostly awful this year, but I do like him as a contrarian play against a bad Raiders defense. He has two games with 30 Fantasy points already this year, and there's upside when everything goes right.