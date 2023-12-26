We aren't sure that C.J. Stroud or Trevor Lawrence are playing this week, but we are optimistically ranking both as if they are for now. And I'm ranking both as top-10 options for Week 17. There's a very good chance if you have them they should be in your starting lineup this week.

Stroud is probably the easiest to understand. After all, he's top-10 in our consensus rankings as well. For the season he's QB9, averaging 21.5 FPPG and once he's cleared from the concussion protocol we really shouldn't have any concern about how his injury will affect his play.

Lawrence is more complicate. He has a shoulder injury, he just turned the ball over three times in a very good matchup against Tampa Bay, and he's not even been a top 15 QB per game this season. Still, he was QB3 from Week 11 through Week 15, averaging 25 FPPG despite playing the Ravens and Browns in that stretch. That included a 36-point outburst against the Titans, the team he'll face in Week 17. If Lawrence is active, I'm likely starting him.

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about quarterback in Week 17:

QB Preview Numbers to know

0 -- Trevor Lawrence has never missed a game due to injury. We'll project him to play until he's ruled out.

-- Trevor Lawrence has never missed a game due to injury. We'll project him to play until he's ruled out. 23.1 -- The Commanders have given up the second-most FPPG to QBs this season. As long as he's healthy we are going right back to Brock Purdy.

-- The Commanders have given up the second-most FPPG to QBs this season. As long as he's healthy we are going right back to Brock Purdy. 14 -- Patrick Mahomes set a career-high with his 14th interception on Christmas.

-- Patrick Mahomes set a career-high with his 14th interception on Christmas. 14.92 -- Tua Tagovailoa is averaging 14.92 FPPG in his last five games. He's a sit against the Ravens.

-- Tua Tagovailoa is averaging 14.92 FPPG in his last five games. He's a sit against the Ravens. 1,307 -- Joe Flacco leads the NFL with 1.307 yards passing since he became the Browns' starter.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3938 RUYDS 387 TD 26 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.4 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 4214 RUYDS 53 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 20 Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 187 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.5 Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SF -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 24.5 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 4050 RUYDS 140 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 22.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Nick Mullens QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 797 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 15 The Packers have been lit up by opposing QBs over the past five weeks with Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young being the most recent. Mullens struggled with interceptions last week but still scored 20 Fantasy points for the second-consecutive week. The Vikings have consistently gotten great Fantasy production out of whoever they have put under center. As a unit they're averaging 21 FPPG, which would rank as QB11 on the season. Joe Flacco QB CLE Cleveland • #15

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CLE -7 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 1307 RUYDS -1 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 24.6 Flacco has been the No. 4 QB in Fantasy since he took over as the starter for the Browns, but there are competing narratives at play here. We love the revenge game factor of Flacco taking on his former team, especially since the Browns didn't turn to him when Aaron Rodgers went down. On the flip side, this is a Thursday night game against a Jets defense that has surrendered the second-fewest FPPG to opposing QBs this season.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 29.5 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 3636 RUYDS 576 TD 35 INT 13 FPTS/G 25.1 The MVP race is wide open and Hurts has a cake matchup against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. This is an excellent place to make a statement with 400 total yards and/or four touchdowns against the Cardinals. If you want to go contrarian instead, I'm looking at Patrick Mahomes.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 17 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 17. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.