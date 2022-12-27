If you've survived to you fantasy championship game with Justin Herbert or Justin Fields, congratulations, it hasn't been the easiest path. Herbert literally does not have a touchdown the past two weeks and Fields is coming off one of his worst games in two months with 119 passing yards and 11 rushing yards in Week 16 against the Bills.

I could understand if you were considering streaming over either of them in Week 17. I would also strongly advise against it.

The case for sticking with Fields is obviously easier. He's facing a Lions defense that surrenders the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, the same defense that he produced 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns against in Week 10. No matter how bad he was last week, you have to go right back to him.

Herbert is more difficult. He's QB15 on the season with 18.9 FPPG and he's been much worse than that since he opened the season with back-to-back three-touchdown games against the Chiefs and Raiders. But there are reasons for hope. Before Week 16 he'd thrown for at least 313 yards in three straight games and there's plenty of reason to expect the Rams will put up more of a fight than the Colts did. The last two weeks, he's been at 7.5 yards per attempt, nearly a yard better than his 6.6 average the first 13 weeks of the season.

While the Rams defense isn't giving up on the season, it's not the same unit that was so dominant early in the year. Three of the last six QBs to face them have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Despite the lack of touchdowns recently, I just couldn't start Gardner Minshew, Mike White, or Brock Purdy over Herbert. The floor is similar, but the ceiling is still much higher for Herbert.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

317.3 -- Mike White has averaged 317 passing yards per game in his three starts.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.1 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2167 RUYDS 1011 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.2 Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3959 RUYDS 66 TD 26 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.3 Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 3522 RUYDS 102 TD 24 INT 14 FPTS/G 17.8 Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 912 RUYDS 9 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3331 RUYDS 82 TD 24 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.3

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Gardner Minshew QB PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO PHI -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 389 RUYDS 3 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 7 I'm listing Minshew first, because he's my favorite option if Jalen Hurts is out. But there is at least some risk that Hurts returns in Week 17. If Minshew starts, I wouldn't expect another 26-point outburst, but something in the 20-to-22 point range is more likely. Don't worry too much about the Saints' recent success versus quarterbacks, they haven't faced a Fantasy starter since Week 9. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 952 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.6 White is returning from his rib injury and may just have the highest floor of all the streamers. He's averaged 43 pass attempts and 317 passing yards per game in his three starts this season. Five of the six quarterbacks to attempt at least 35 pass attempts against the Seahawks have scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 912 RUYDS 9 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Purdy has been remarkably consistent with two touchdowns in each of his last four games and he faces a Raiders defense that has allowed 21.9 FPPG to QBs this season. The only concern is that Purdy's production is based on elite efficiency, he's yet to attempt even 30 passes in his three starts. There is a dud coming at some point if the pass volume doesn't spike and it seems unlikely the Raiders score enough to force that spike.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3959 RUYDS 66 TD 26 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.3 Goff has been a Fantasy star at home this season, with 20 touchdowns in eight home starts. The Bears are arguably the worst defense in the league and Justin Fields should score enough to keep Goff passing. He has top-five upside and should be the most popular quarterback in cash games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. For all the reasons I can't bench him, Herbert makes an excellent contrarian DFS play. He's still one of the most talented passers in the league, he has elite weapons, and he often gets to throw the ball 40-plus times per game. A 40-point outburst in Week 17 shouldn't surprise anyone.