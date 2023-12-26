As we head into championship week for Fantasy Football, it's worth the time to do at least a little bit of reflecting on what we've seen in the past four months. At the running back position, we may have just seen the greatest Zero-RB season of all time.

Sure, Christian McCaffrey is still a distant RB1 overall and has led many teams to the finals. But look at the rest of the top 10 on a per-game basis.

Kyren Williams wasn't even drafted in a majority of leagues and currently ranks as RB2 overall on a per-game basis. Alvin Kamara had an ADP in Round 6 due to a three-game suspension. He currently ranks as RB3 per game. Kamara was drafted four rounds earlier than RB4 per game, Raheem Mostert. Mostert's teammate, De'Von Achane sits at RB7 per game despite being drafted in Round 11. Rachaad White, Breece Hall, and David Montgomery all sit inside the top 12 on a per-game basis and were drafted after Round 4.

Of course, there is a flip side to all this value. Austin Ekeler, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard have all failed to live up to their first-round price tags. If you somehow made it to the finals with one of these backs, you likely have a difficult decision to make in the championship, unless, of course, you snagged one of the studs in the prior paragraph. Achane is the only one from that list who isn't ranked as a start this week.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 17 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be a top-20 running back if Pacheco is out. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie If Brian Robinson, Chris Rodriguez, and Jonathan Williams are all out the Commanders may be forced to give Antonio Gibson a feature role.

RB Preview Numbers to know

20.1 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored 20.1 PPR Fantasy points in his last game without Isiah Pacheco. And that was against a much better defense.

-- Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored 20.1 PPR Fantasy points in his last game without Isiah Pacheco. And that was against a much better defense. 21.75 -- Ezekiel Elliott is averaging 21.75 touches per game in his last four games. He is RB10 over that stretch.

-- Ezekiel Elliott is averaging 21.75 touches per game in his last four games. He is RB10 over that stretch. 3.75 -- Last week was the first game all season that James Conner averaged fewer than four yards per carry.

-- Last week was the first game all season that James Conner averaged fewer than four yards per carry. 12 -- De'Von Achane only has two games all season with more than 12 touches. The Dolphins won those two games by a combined 80 points.

-- De'Von Achane only has two games all season with more than 12 touches. The Dolphins won those two games by a combined 80 points. 10 -- Derrick Henry produced 10 yards on 20 touches against the Texans in Week 15. He'll face them again in Week 17.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 972 REC 28 REYDS 214 TD 13 FPTS/G 15 Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 1012 REC 25 REYDS 175 TD 21 FPTS/G 17.8 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 16 REYDS 179 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 14.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 886 REC 52 REYDS 295 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.3 Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR JAC -7 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 849 REC 51 REYDS 430 TD 10 FPTS/G 16.2 Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 571 REC 43 REYDS 394 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Adds (RB Preview) Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 16th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 16 REYDS 179 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 Jerick McKinnon is on IR and Isiah Pacheco is in the concussion protocol. Considering it's a short week, we shouldn't expect Pacheco to return which should leave Edwards-Helaire to handle the lion's share of the running back work for the Chiefs against a bad Bengals defense. Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats RUYDS 268 REC 9 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 3 White has a good matchup against a Colts defense that has given up the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, but you need to have a backup plan because Josh Jacobs wasn't far from playing in Week 16. If Jacobs is out, White is a top-20 running back, but if Jacobs returns White isn't even a good flex. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 459 REC 16 REYDS 116 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Herbert put up a season-high 112 yards rushing in Week 16 against the Cardinals. The Falcons are a more difficult matchup, but we'll also be watching to see if D'Onta Foreman returns. if Foreman is out, view Herbert as a low-end No. 2 running back or a very good flex.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -12 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 549 REC 45 REYDS 280 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 Elliott is still just $6.400 even though he has topped 20 PPR Fantasy points in two of his last three games. A negative game script is not a problem for him as his 11 targets from Week 16 illustrated.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 676 REC 52 REYDS 330 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Warren has been in a bit of an efficiency slump the last month, but I love the volume in the passing game. He has 17 targets and 14 catches in his last three games and the Steelers are 3.5-point underdogs at Seattle this week. Warren is one big play from being a steal in DFS each and every week.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 17 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.